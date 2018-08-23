Fake Climate News

Spartacus does not like to buy into the whole Donald Trump, CNN, Fake News shtick. But catch this number from CNN “journalist” Angela Dewan:
Australia is devastated by drought, yet it won’t budge on climate change
From her nice comfortable abode in London, dear Angela writes:
The vast majority of Australians accept human-induced climate change is real and scientists have linked the current record-slashing drought to global warming, yet the subject is still highly controversial in Australian politics, and climate change skepticism is still given political space.
Really? Do the vast majority of Australians accept it? But even if so, do the vast majority of Australians agree that Australia should commit economic suicide by being the only nation to do something? Well dear Angela, why would Australian undertake action? Replyes Angela:
It’s difficult to comprehend why Australia — a wealthy, developed nation that has long experienced crippling weather events — has failed time and time again to get a coherent climate change plan together.
It’s not difficult at all. It’s because Australia’s contribution would be immaterial. If Australia “closed down”, its 1.3% of global emission would likely migrate elsewhere. But even if they didn’t a 1.3% reduction, to a increasing amount of carbon emissions is, you know, irrelevant. It is tokenistic. It is stupid. It is irrelevant.
And talk about journalistic malpractice. When Angela writes:
scientists have linked the current record-slashing drought to global warming,
Perhaps you provide a source link more rigorous than and you provide a source link to the Conversation and 3 junior-ish researchers who don’t support your statement:
Is Australia’s current drought caused by climate change? It’s complicated.
Perhaps Angela, you also read their article in its entirety when they say:
Climate change may affect these drought metrics and types of drought differently, so it is hard to make general statements about the links between human-induced climate change and drought.
CNN – The Clown News Network.
All this talk about “emissions”!
Emissions of WHAT exactly?
Are we talking about carbon dioxide?
If so, it has ABSOLUTELY nothing in common with the weather.
Furthermore, life on this planet really thrives on MORE of the stuff.
Americans have a generally poor understanding of Australia. Many regard daily life here as a constant battle against a range of deadly creatures and that kangaroos are an endangered species.
No reason the climate shouldn’t be the same.
And no reason not to mould our normal weather cycles for their own political narrative of deindustrialising and impoverishing the developed world.
If bush fires in winter are a sign of doomsday global warming, then, snow in summer is a sure sign of doomsday global warming as well?
August 2018:
Scientists ‘gobsmacked’ by winter fires
Environmental change academic David Bowman said global warming meant the northern and southern hemisphere fire seasons were overlapping, which was stretching global firefighting resources.
“We’re seeing something which is unusual in the extreme,” he said. “It’s worrying, it’s mind-bending.”
https://www.watoday.com.au/national/nsw/gobsmacked-500-firefighters-battle-bushfires-in-nsw-20180816-p4zxqa.html
January 2018: Summer in Australia… snow in Tasmania
https://www.3aw.com.au/summer-in-australia-snow-in-tasmania/
“The last time we had a significant snowfall that was out the season it was the 3 December and we probably had eight inches.
“It’s still only January!”
In a Facebook post, NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons lamented so many fires were burning “ … and it’s still winter”.
https://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/south-australia/very-dangerous-fire-season-forecast-as-research-suggests-adelaide-and-melbourne-could-see-spike-in-heat-related-deaths/news-story/f4013d34f6a995e768dfd68e3596468d
The drought in NSW is caused by the low Southern Oscillation Index and nothing else.
The trade winds that blow from the East are not as strong as usual so moist air from the Pacific isn’t blowing in.
The reverse is true in WA where they’ve had some good rains due to the Indian Ocean Dipole blowing in moist air from the Indian Ocean.
I’ll stick my neck out and predict some heavy flooding in parts of Eastern Australia this spring/summer as the SOI will pick up in the coming months.
54% of the Australian population believe the current drought is caused by climate change (Essential Media).
They do not realise that the projections over this region (of drought) indicate a lessening of such droughts because of increasing annual rainfall.
I think it is entirely credible that 54% of the Australian population believe the current drought is caused by “climate change”.
A whole generation has been raised to accept the CAGW hypothesis as proven. They simplistically believe that there is a single control knob for the climate called “carbon emissions”. This message is constantly repeated on breakfast television, in schools and in conversations by the water cooler.
With some exceptions, the current generation have a profound historical ignorance and lack the reasoning faculties needed to question whether the causes of the current drought could be the same as other droughts that have plagued Australian history. Accounting for natural variability is not an idea that would ever occur to them. The indoctrination is complete.
I think the Australian public do understand Sparty’s point about the futility of Australia destroying her power supply and industry when there is no possibility of that sacrifice having a positive impact on the climate. However, that is only because the cost of the current mad policies is hitting their own pockets.
As long as the costs are borne by others, Australians of the present era revel in pointless political gestures and empty virtue signalling. It seems to satisfy a deep need that most people appear to possess. A need to gain the approval of the collective and to belong to a side.
Maybe our climate / energy policies are about to change – Cormann, Cash and Fifield just publicly announced that Turnbull no longer has their support.
How appropriate that the idiom “vast (or great) majority” may refer to the dead and to join the majority may mean to die.
The western part of NSW and southern QLD are in drought.
As per bloody usual.
This is not the entirety of Australia.
The hay for them is coming from somewhere.
“… developed nation that has long experienced crippling weather events…”
So what’s another crippling weather event amongst friends?
I find it very curious that no one ever mentions the Great Federation Drought. If they actually looked at the history of the last 120 years, droughts and floods were very common events. Exactly 100 years ago we were in a worse predicament than now with drought, but, as usual one thing we learn from history is that we never learn any thing from history. The great Aussie poet Dorothea Mackeller wrote in her amazing poem, I love a sunburnt country, the following line; “Of droughts and flooding rains.” Weather in Australia has always been cyclic whether we like it or not and no amount of ranting and rattling on about climate change will change the fact nor would 100% of the population believing in global warming change the fact either.
as it has been regularly through our ~2C period of records.. and no doubt millenia before that.
Maybe if all that Australian drought is caused by “human induced climate change”, Angela can explain why a vast portion of WA and the NT has the very much above average, or the highest on record rainfall in the last 24 months
at least (some) of the BOM data has not yet been corrupted.
115 years of annual rainfall trend says very little change.
Wasn’t the Red Centre once a sea? How did the Industrial Revolution and man-made activity dry it up millions of years ago?
There is nothing unusual about this drought yet. It isn’t even as bad as the last one.
By the way, the NSW drought defintion is laughable. You get a ‘drought affected’ classification if one out of rainfall, pasture growth or soil moisture is in the lowest 30th percentile in the last ninety days! If it applied in northern Australia the place would be permanently drought declared except for three months at the end of every wet season. NSW is a bunch of soft pussies.
Dave, if you want to see a comparison of the Federation drought comparedwith other droughts since, download this poster.
The point is, most droughts in Australia last at least five years, mostly up to seven or eight years. Then you have a run of very wet years. That is our climate..
Only 54% of our population thinks Climate Change is the cause of this drought. But wait the Progressives state that 97% of scientists agree, what, is the general public wising up that CO2 is a scam. I cannot believe the general public is that intelligent.
Correct. SOI.