Fake Climate News

Spartacus does not like to buy into the whole Donald Trump, CNN, Fake News shtick. But catch this number from CNN “journalist” Angela Dewan:

From her nice comfortable abode in London, dear Angela writes:

The vast majority of Australians accept human-induced climate change is real and scientists have linked the current record-slashing drought to global warming, yet the subject is still highly controversial in Australian politics, and climate change skepticism is still given political space.

Really? Do the vast majority of Australians accept it? But even if so, do the vast majority of Australians agree that Australia should commit economic suicide by being the only nation to do something? Well dear Angela, why would Australian undertake action? Replyes Angela:

It’s difficult to comprehend why Australia — a wealthy, developed nation that has long experienced crippling weather events — has failed time and time again to get a coherent climate change plan together.

It’s not difficult at all. It’s because Australia’s contribution would be immaterial. If Australia “closed down”, its 1.3% of global emission would likely migrate elsewhere. But even if they didn’t a 1.3% reduction, to a increasing amount of carbon emissions is, you know, irrelevant. It is tokenistic. It is stupid. It is irrelevant.

And talk about journalistic malpractice. When Angela writes:

scientists have linked the current record-slashing drought to global warming,

Perhaps you provide a source link more rigorous than and you provide a source link to the Conversation and 3 junior-ish researchers who don’t support your statement:

Perhaps Angela, you also read their article in its entirety when they say:

Climate change may affect these drought metrics and types of drought differently, so it is hard to make general statements about the links between human-induced climate change and drought.

CNN – The Clown News Network.

