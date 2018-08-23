Guest Post – Justin – Where is the Centre

All this Left and Right divide is vacuous. I challenge journalists or even politicians to define the centre or better still the centre right.

The so called “far right” is nothing more than a dog whistle screaming “racist” for anyone not of the far Left. The Liberal’s problems go back two decades or more. They have constantly appeased the Left, vacated the policy battleground of ideas, and /or lost the courage to fight for what would be once considered the sensible centre-right.

The Liberals have thus drifted Left (catastrophically under Turnbull). Labor has moved further Left in response, and the Greens start seeming more moderate than the nihilistic Marxist socialists they are.

Abbott’s is being hailed as a great conservative. Yes on some social issues and in my opinion badly so (i.e. knighthoods) given they were mostly low order issues not worth losing political capital on. Strangely, on ones that did matter like 18C he capitulated. But Abbott has had a history of interventionist and centralist policy thinking with all roads leading to Canberra.

That is not a conservative in the Menzies tradition. What we mostly need is intelligence, principle, courage, common sense (unfortunately not very common) and cut through leadership (from the PM down). And most importantly a leader willing to implement and do whatever that takes a la Trump.

The Left rampage through the institutions is a large part of the problem but the Liberals have done nothing to reassert balance or heaven forbid assert control. If you stand for nothing then the rational to vote for you is also nothing.

Turnbull thought he could get away with tactics and a transactional approach wedded to nothing. That might work in the world of investment banking but in politics you have to invest in principles if you want the punters to invest in you!

ScoMo would be just another Photios puppet devoid of strength or leadership. He has been willing to play Turnbull’s patsy since the start. If they don’t get behind Dutton (unopposed would be smart) they are finished. The challenge for Dutton is to shake things up fast. The policies, the team, the tactics and strategies. My bet is the Liberals will stuff up the replacement of Turnbull.

So long as backroom powerbroker influence the Party it has zero integrity and zero ability to do what is necessary to be competitive. If ScoMo challenges and loses he should be consigned to either the backbench or Assistant Minister for Women!