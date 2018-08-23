Guest Post – Justin – Where is the Centre

All this Left and Right divide is vacuous. I challenge journalists or even politicians to define the centre or better still the centre right.
The so called “far right” is nothing more than a dog whistle screaming “racist” for anyone not of the far Left. The Liberal’s problems go back two decades or more. They have constantly appeased the Left, vacated the policy battleground of ideas, and /or lost the courage to fight for what would be once considered the sensible centre-right.
The Liberals have thus drifted Left (catastrophically under Turnbull). Labor has moved further Left in response, and the Greens start seeming more moderate than the nihilistic Marxist socialists they are.
Abbott’s is being hailed as a great conservative. Yes on some social issues and in my opinion badly so (i.e. knighthoods) given they were mostly low order issues not worth losing political capital on. Strangely, on ones that did matter like 18C he capitulated. But Abbott has had a history of interventionist and centralist policy thinking with all roads leading to Canberra.
That is not a conservative in the Menzies tradition. What we mostly need is intelligence, principle, courage, common sense (unfortunately not very common) and cut through leadership (from the PM down). And most importantly a leader willing to implement and do whatever that takes a la Trump.
The Left rampage through the institutions is a large part of the problem but the Liberals have done nothing to reassert balance or heaven forbid assert control. If you stand for nothing then the rational to vote for you is also nothing.
Turnbull thought he could get away with tactics and a transactional approach wedded to nothing. That might work in the world of investment banking but in politics you have to invest in principles if you want the punters to invest in you!
ScoMo would be just another Photios puppet devoid of strength or leadership. He has been willing to play Turnbull’s patsy since the start. If they don’t get behind Dutton (unopposed would be smart) they are finished. The challenge for Dutton is to shake things up fast. The policies, the team, the tactics and strategies. My bet is the Liberals will stuff up the replacement of Turnbull.
So long as backroom powerbroker influence the Party it has zero integrity and zero ability to do what is necessary to be competitive. If ScoMo challenges and loses he should be consigned to either the backbench or Assistant Minister for Women!
No ScoMo!
Of course, if the Liberals got their act together and started working for Australia they might get their base back.
Too late.
if the Liberal party revise their fortunes it won’t be with a reshuffle of current members.
They’ll be long dead and gone.
Malcom just made sure of it for them.
And they brought this on all by themselves.
Rupert Murdoch paid a quick visit to Australia in August of 2015, a month before Turnbull rolled Abbott. He had diner with Abbott, and the next day he had lunch with Scott Morrison. When the putsch eventuated, SocMo vote with Abbott, but his gang voted for Turnbull. Yesterday he put his arm around Turnbull’s shoulders and said, in effect, “This is my P.M.”
Maybe he still has ambitions; maybe the glowing memory of that lunch is vivid again; maybe pigs will fly.
There is no far right in Australia.
Anarchy is far right.
And our LDP mob would be as close as you’d get, except their blind faith in theory over reality ends up with them more left wing on some issues than Marx.
Far right is a Term used by someone so far left they have to pull their antifa balaclavas up so they can see it through their BI -noculars.
Menzies could be termed left wing today. Language and what is expected from government have changed. I believe Gough created all this.
Abbott’s is being hailed as a great conservative. Yes on some social issues and in my opinion badly so (i.e. knighthoods)
Any critic who mentions the effing knighthood (or the onion) is to be ignored as a purveyor of distraction squirrels.
TA and 18C. Brandis advised?
ScoMo was a star under Abbott but a complete stumblebum under Turnbull. He’s not leadership material himself, but can perform well under a good leader.
OSB worked because TA ignored the left.
You are sort of getting to the heart of the matter. Who do the backroom powerbrokers actually work for?
If Dutton does get in, can we have a sweepstake on how soon he starts to pander to the ABC/Fairfax/doctors’ wives set?
I’ll take three days.
Herodotus
The knighthoods were a good idea. That’s why the luvvies threw such a toddler tanty about them.
With knighthoods at the top of the honours system, every luvvie celebrity icon would have either had to accept only a second tier gong, or to betray themselves as hypocrites on the republic issue.
It was a brilliant wedge tactic. Abbott just should have introduced it, left it on the shelf while the screaming went on, cornered the market on popcorn futures, and then offered a few to some key luvvies at the first opportunity.
Giving it to Prince Philip (in reality a mundane diplomatic formality) while the howler monkeys were in full cry was a bad mistake.
Let’s assume for the sake of discussion that Australia is a bit slower out of the Politics Box.
And so maybe after the Confrontation Year of 1968, European and American radicals retreated from the streets and re-grouped in a take over of universities, especially the education faculties, and the media.
Here it was probably got really rolling from 1975. ( Guess why ?)
We have had 40+ years locally of constant leftist agitprop.
The centre has move so far to the left that Australia is unrecognisable from only a couple of generations ago.
It basically made every voter think WTF?!
The small target campiagn really meant he needed discipline for the first couple years. He wasn’t up to the job of leader. Top gun wrecker though