Politicians’ ignorance over energy provides them licence to conjure up madcap policies!

Energy remains the cutting edge of the political miasma we are living through but few of the players have an understanding of the market or government limitations on how to make it work better. Some think the market’s travails are not caused by government and new regulations will fix it all. Madcap ideas like price fixing and (heaven forbid!) a Royal Commission are mooted.
So what measures are needed? At the Commonwealth level, aside from exiting the Paris Agreement (or just staying in and doing nothing), two sets of policy changes are necessary.
1. Abolish all subsidies including:
- government direct disbursements through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the Green Bank (the Clean Energy Finance Corporation)
- cease cross subsidies through the renewables: immediately discontinue the SRES, (roof top solar panel subsidies); cease new subsidies to wind and large scale solar under the LRET, including putting the default cost of failure to meet the obligations at zero, without which the windfarms will continue leeching subsidies from the electricity consumer for the next dozen years
- drastically prune the bureaucracy, including abolition of the Energy Security Board, pare the proven inefficient Canberra bureaucracy, abolish energy economic forecasting bodies in the CSIRO, defund the CO2 CRC (“helping industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions”), and various other agencies involved in carbon capture and storage (funding of at least $200 million in the pipeline); all of these, like the renewable subsidies have amounted to negative value-adding expenditures.
2. Adopt measures to rectify the destruction of incentives to invest in energy induced by government interventions:
- require AGL to divest Liddell, selling it to the highest bidder
- set up an auction for long term government contracts for dispatchable electricity, a replacement on or near the site of Hazelwood being one with another in Queensland or NSW
- remove any legal impediments to nuclear power, which might be a better option than coal in South Australia.
See the full piece at Quadrant.
PS RobK makes the interesting point that no forced divestiture would be necessary if the subsidies are gone since it would be in AGL’s interests to keep Liddell on or simply sell it. Depending on how the subsidies are removed this may be correct.
A further issue is how to deal with the existing wind which even if subsidies are removed with its near zero marginal costs will become “must run” facilities and disrupt the operations of dispatchable coal fired stations designed for constant operation
Thanks Alan. Well spoken. The only bit i would question is, if the incentives for RE were quashed, I doubt you would need to force AGL over Liddel. They would make a normal commercial decision.
Haven’t you heard the latest leftist talking point, Alan?
“Sure, OLD coal was cheap, but that was because it was built by the government and now all those power stations are end of life. New coal is more expensive than renewables.”
This ignores, of course, that until now the left was claiming ALL coal is more expensive. And from now on, this new mantra will be consider to always have been. We have always been at war with … after all.
For a visiting audience:
1) Government may have paid for it, but they tecouped much of that investment in the early years and then recouped the remainder plus when government SOLD it.
2) The cost of new coal and renewables have been taken from the latest far-left calculation.
PS: loved how John Faine was this morning claiming that Corman’s change of mind was all a Murdoch conspiracy, exactly at the same time as Corman was visiting Trumble.
In addition to the above do the following:
1) Purchase/nationalize “polls and wires” – distribution network.
2) Establish a tender scheme were the “generators” will tender to supply the power to the grid at the best price – cost of generation + profit.
3) Divert the funds saved from abolishing of “renewable scam) for construction of new generation plants – coal, nuclear, hydro, wind or solar.
If ruinable energy is now ‘as cheap or cheaper’ than coal, then why are the subsidies removed (rhetorical question)? Why aren’t more of our sensible politicians posing this question all the time? Those politicians that aren’t climate worriers need to voice some facts to the public to make them think and realise what this ruinable energy boondoggle is all about.
Alan – I would add removing environmental, indigenous and state government impediments to the exploration and development of oil, gas and coal mining projects. And likewise remove impediments to hydroelectricity projects.
I believe the NEM should also be dismantled. It would expose the duplicity of state governments’ energy policies and be their problem to fix. SA and Vic in particular would have supply problems.
It would cause a revenue problem for Queensland no doubt. On the other hand the non government sector in Qld would boom as prices rapidly fell in that state. The only trick would be effective border control keeping the southern refugees out.
Unreliables doing 8% of demand on a nice sunny day in NSW approaching noon.
Oh well, “every little helps” as the old swimmer said as he pissed in the sea.
Alan,
Yet another good article BUT no mention of Nuclear Energy the only long term base load generator that does not increase life giving CO2. Europe has high and low cost producers, the high cost are Germany and Denmark with their preponderance of renewable (wind) generators. The low cost are Norway and France, Norway with its hydro and France Nuclear. The stupidity is our Progressives refuse to believe this data but perhaps they cannot read!
We can build SMR at the sites of coal stations where the transmission lines occur.
It is starting to occur to me that sanity is in increasingly short supply – the stupidity of Progressives is extraordinary.
Further to above:
Last 13 days of April wind farms output ,10% of capacity for 25% of the time.
Progressives want to put another cable under Bass Strait, obviously cannot remember 18 months ago when Tasmania ran out of water.
It’s a bit like Frydenberg announcing last year that Australia could have a $100bn agricultural industry, whoops he forgot Australia has droughts – I despair!
Royal Commission into the electricity and gas markets is a bloody good idea. The NEM has been gamed since it was established. Gas market dysfunction is more due to the Gladstone LNG debacle and State government laws on exploration and fracking.
Bruce’s pensioner mother’s gas bill $2K
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2018/08/22/leadership-challenge-forum-2018/comment-page-3/#comment-2797669
Thanks political ignorance.
I think there needs to be a third policy and that is that States / Territories that either inflate economy wide costs (hence undermining the efficient price of services) or retard revenue generating opportunities will be penalised under HFC arrangements under the GST. You need to penalise states going rogue with their own renewables schemes. Mendicant states should not be subsidised by productive states from sabotaging their economies. The point of HFC was not to reward a race to the bottom but provide a safety net for less prosperous or populous states. Instead it has institutionalised welfare dependency in SA, TAS and NT and QLD is not that flash either. If Vic turns its back on affordable energy and gas export opportunities then it too should be penalised. We need to reward success not failure under the GST.
Not much wind about today apparently, W&O down to 7%.
So Alan – you are advocating forced divestures ???
I thought this was a libertarian blog.
Mate – get your socialist idea outta here !
The reality is that renewables with firming is now cheaper than coal and baseload gas, and the smaller projects better align with retailer needs of generation supply-demand matching.
Subsidies or not, coal is dead – time to face up to it !
I would add removing environmental, indigenous and state government impediments to the exploration and development of oil, gas and coal mining projects. And likewise remove impediments to hydroelectricity projects
I think the better approach would be to end the current selective federalism (we want to ban fracking, but still want to get money from the more productive States) and re-introduce the real competition between States. This way they will be responsible for their own “fundraising” and will think twice before rolling out more green and red tape and blowing up cheap sources on reliable electricity.
BB,
I’m so glad you see there is no need for any subsidies.
of reliable electricity
From the Herein Lies Another Problem thread:
So you agree that “renewable” subsidies are no longer needed.
Well done Bazza, you’re learning.
Absolutely – no subsidies.
But there is this rump that is pro coal (which includes Alan)
Being pro coal when it’s more expensive, just doesn’t make sense to me.
Also, Power prices were set to come down with the regulator reducing returns and new generation enetering the market. But with all these policy tweaks, it’s putting off investment. Government just cannot leave we’ll enough alone.