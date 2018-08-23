Liberty Quote
A sugar tax would just be more calories for our obese government.— Sam Kennard
-
Turnbull will not stand if party room votes for a spill
Gone!
Hooray!
Another train wreck of a press conference. The man is barking mad. Terminal verbal diarrhoea being the least of his problems.
It’s worse,
Now get Morrison and all “conservatives” relegated, replaced with Zimmermans.
A cabal of big spending poofters will run the joint.
The great wrecker also intimated he will resign causing the new leader a by-election straightaway.
What a gutless wonder.
What a sad little man.
Get lost you loser.
And they said Rudd was a piece of work
Andrew Bolt is summing it up nicely.
I think Johannes Leak had it right the other day — there’s Malcolm at the Blackboard correctly identified as the Loser that he is
At last! Potential Greatness fulfilled.
The grub will be gone. Good riddance the grub!
And his legacy is facilitating the allowance of deviants to marry and almost destroying the Australian economy through mad green schemes. What a legacy! Bring on the next waste of space!
Give me back my bat and ball I’m going home, the man is delusional his speech was full of lies
A stupid question, but
Why is it certain the party will vote for a spill?
The grub will be gone. Good riddance the grub!
You’re right candy, stupid question
…also intimated….
That little hand grenade is a warning to the Party and to those who oppose him – ‘if I go, your all gone ‘cos an early election will be unavoidable’. A by-election could happen but will probably be lost leading the Libs to govern as a minority party. Unmanageable, so, blow all the shit up and the Libs will be decimated. 30+ seats gone. “take that fuckers”.
That little hand grenade is a warning to the Party and to those who oppose him – ‘if I go, your all gone ‘cos an early election will be unavoidable’.
Ok, so he’s kind of threatening them with an early election which is anyone’s guess as to how it would go, if they proceed with the spill motion?
I’m not sure that’s the case. He would stay until the next election and then resign. Give it a week once he cools down and he would see that’s the right thing to do.
Speedbox, why is that necessarily a bad thing? It would force the start of the necessary rebuilding of the conservative side of politics sooner rather than later. With few exceptions, the current crop of “Liberals” are unfit to run a chook raffle.
Why is it certain the party will vote for a spill?
Not entirely stupid. See my post above about minority government/by-election etc. We all know that these bastards couldn’t give a rat’s arse about the nation – its all about them. So, maybe, enough may vote against a spill only to preserve their jobs. I think that is extremely unlikely because this has gone too far, but, we live in interesting times and I wouldn’t dismiss anything as being impossible at the moment.
Speedbox , he’s a vengeful bastard, he will go down in the history of the liberal party as a hated man with no honour
Clearly not standing is saying. I’m toast and I know it, Sco- Mo go your hardest to work the numbers
Excellent. I sent my local member, Russell Broadbent, this email at 10:00am this morning:
Speedbox, why is that necessarily a bad thing?
It’s not. Blow the Libs to kingdom come as far as I’m concerned. Utter destruction. Then we can re-build. (Or amalgamate with the Aust Conservatives, maybe). Either way, the Libs are too far gone for redemption in their current form.
So, maybe, enough may vote against a spill only to preserve their jobs. I think that is extremely unlikely
I see, thanks Speedbox. There is a possibility they will pull together in light of the threat.
Self interest and all.
I’m not sure that’s the case. He would stay until the next election and then resign.
Nope. Won’t happen. He said that he has “always held the view that former PM’s should resign from Parliament”. That was a shot at Abbott but in another sense, can you see Turdball sitting on the backbench with Payne, Pyne, Bishop et al if Dutton gets up?
If SloMo, what is Mal going to do? Minister for Communications again? Nope, he’s gone and he has lobbed that grenade just to remind the troops.
Can somebody find Mark Textor?
We may have a few questions.
Seems ignoring the base gets you not only losing elections, but indeed the complete destruction of your party.
They never considered those who they took for granted.
They thought we were in a cage and had nowhere to go.
Forget MSM analysis.
It is as wrong as it possibly could be.
The anger of the people toward a party that traitorously turned against them, installed a leader no one wanted , with political ideology completely opposite to the party’s platform, seems to not be able to be kept at bay after all.
Hey Liberal Party, your done.
And it couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of xunts than you foul scum.
You installed your own death warrant, and he ain’t going to go anywhere until you are history.
No PM would have Turdball as a Minister, not with his proven track record of ruthless disloyalty.
It would force the start of the necessary rebuilding of the conservative side of politics sooner rather than later.
The Liberals are not even remotely part of the conservative side. Any real conservative has taken their support elsewhere.
Yes, that would be a very interesting conversation.
“They have nowhere else to go except where-ever it is they have gone.”
Since when has Turnbull ever stayed true to his word; 30 negative polls anyone?
ABC going all vox populi. They need to get out of the coffee shops. With all the tears for Malcolm not one has been asked to explain how what is happening to him is different to what he did to Abbott.
And then there is John Hewsonp, urk
Menzies should have resigned?
Any real conservative has taken their support elsewhere.
100%.
Since when has Turnbull ever stayed true to his word
This time, he will. With that ‘born to rule’ ego, an unshakable belief in his infallibility etc do you seriously see him warming a seat next to Pyne? (quite apart from the fact that he said he will resign from the Parliament).
How unfair – just as Mal was realising his potential.
It’s time for the Liberal Party and members of its Wentworth Branch to abjectly apologise for their Turnbull experiment and ask Peter King if he would once again represent them for the seat of Wentorth.
Wentworth.
If he can see something in it for him, he’ll stay on.
Any real conservative has taken their support elsewhere.
Some of us really conservative auld phartz preferred to stay with the Libs in preference to wasting our votes on useless wannabes with no hope of influencing policy. Stupid, I know, in this post-modern world, but that’s auld phartz for you.
What was the story about PK? MT back-stab?
He is totally bonkers. Far worse than he was on election night. The ABC has decided to do a full on no clothes job. Seriously discussing every mad utterance. And then one of them said, but what if they refuse to give names and he refuses to call meeting. They stunned themselves into silence.
How dumb is Turnbull – saying that he won’t hold a party meeting to vote on his replacement unless he has a written request with 43 signatures on in, when most of his Cabinet has already resigned and he is a dead man walking! Ha ha ha. He might as well say ‘If you don’t obey me I’ll I’ll I’ll er, shoot myself in the head’! How did we ever end with this boofhead as PM. Oh, I remember. Sorry. Maybe next week Parliament will be better…
Dutton should out front-hole Turnbull and resign from parliament over the S.44 thing.
Thank god enough of the base didn’t do that, but withdrew support, donations,and went to the Australian Conservatives.
It was enough to scare the liberals into the action they are now taking, even if we had to wait until the dumb bastards got close to an election.
Wheres Frydenberg in all this? He seems to have very quickly gone to ground. A couple of weeks ago he and Malcolm were joined at the NEG.
Being kept clean to be put forward as a “compromise” candidate?
Chris Kenny:
“Last time we saw the Canberra press gallery joyously report a challenge they helped to orchestrate. Today they report a challenge they tried to stave off. Notice a difference in tone as their authority and sensibilities are defied.”
Stackja — Philippa Martyr wrote a magnificent article with all the links to all the treacherous activities of the leader of the Turnbull Treason Team — it’s a beauty be sure to follow the links they explore the full horror of what the LINOs voted in favour of when they knifed Abbott.
Must be something about the wine in Wentworth. King did in Andrew Thomson in a fairly unpleasant way. Thomson would be my choice but I doubt he is interested.
The story was that Turnbull energetically branch-stacked Wentworth in order to usurp sitting member and Rhodes Scholar, Peter King. The man has form.
I thought they were going to cry. But as Mad Malcolm promised to destroy the Government they cheered up considerably.
Some of us really conservative auld phartz preferred to stay with the Libs in preference to wasting our votes on useless wannabes with no hope of influencing policy. Stupid, I know, in this post-modern world, but that’s auld phartz for you.
And voting for a left leaning, non-conservative, big government government isn’t a waste. Great logic and dismissal of your self proclaimed conservatism.
Lock turnbull. Rudd andshorten in a deep dungeon on bread and water with giliard for recreation . The sentence would be indefinite imprisonment with absolutely no remission .
Fred Lenin for PM!
…..wasting our votes on useless wannabes with no hope of influencing policy.
But don’t you think that makes you part of the problem? I’m old too and I never imagined voting for others except Liberal. Rusted on so to speak. But, the events of the past few years destroyed my faith in a party I knew well. The Libs drifted left. Mark Textor said we don’t matter. Conservative values were not just undermined they were thrown out as the drift left accelerated.
What to do with my one precious vote? I had written the letters, sent the emails….all to no avail. I didn’t matter – ok, fuck it, I’ll withdraw my support and vote elsewhere. My knew my preferred HoR alternative candidate would not be elected (I live in a strong Lib electorate) but maybe, just maybe, sufficient like minded voters will cause some pause to the madness of the left drift. At a minimum, I will vote for an independent in the Senate.
I may as well not voted for all the difference it made. The push left continued. The only satisfying aspect was that the Lib majority was slashed and they still couldn’t control the Senate.
So, the madness of the past few days brings me great joy. I know Shorten will win the next election and probably the one after that. But that will give us time to re-build the Liberal party back to its former standing of being smaller Govt, less debt, secure borders, controlled immigration, lower tax for all, pro business, nation building infrastructure…… You remember Mique, they way it used to be when Australia was genuinely the envy of the developed world.
I know the world has changed, but why do we have to descend to that standard? We were, should be and can be again a beacon. Pardon me but, “Make Australia Great Again”.
I pity you if your local member is Russell Broadbent. You need to vote in out regardless.
Following on from Tinta’s link above.. another excellent article from Geoffrey Luck.
Many ofthose who grew up with Malcolm will not be surprised at this turn of events..From Rob Hirst:
Boycott the next election… Not having an acceptable candidate IS an acceptable reason not to vote. That way, whoever finds themselves in power will not be able to claim the confidence of the electorate. The options available at the moment are no more than mirror images of each other. Personally I wont accept any policies except those that won the last Ontario election… http://catallaxyfiles.com/2018/06/15/cut-the-beer-tax-and-win-a-landslide-a-la-ontario/
Turnbull called the spill without giving the customary 48 hours notice in writing that as I forewarned I knew that he would suddenly become a Stickler for the rules for the next bill and demand 43 signatures. A bit called on a spill when he got a letter with two signatures as in you the tighter turned against him. He was man enough for that. Not so our over-entitled Turnbull. I didn’t see the pressure or they are certainly heard about it but I suspect that even the last remaining Turnbull supporters were totally disgusted by that performance. Turnbull just basically gave Labor their election campaign slogans.
Rambler. Thank you for your support ,at my age I woukd only want to have one term in the job,I would donate my salary to medical research and live on my expenses from the job. My needs are simple three feeds a day. The odd wine and a comforatabe bed . My government would spend the first months repealing thousands of laws and regulations smothering freedom . An instant cut in PS mumbers of twenty per cent ,and ceasing recruitment till after reorganisation . The climate scam would be totally defunded ,a start would be made on two huge new coal go]irked power stations , the wndfarms being obsolete would be removed at thee owners expense ,no power that was not available 24/ 7 would be accepted on the grid . Power stations to be re commissioned Hazelwood and the one agl was given in NSW. New ones to be built in the coal fields of SA Vic, NSW Nd Qld . A start on a nuclear station in SA woukd be made
The muppets in the senate would be pulled into gear ,they would all have secrets that would be used as leverage or huge law fare bills would loom . The alpbc and sbs would be floated on the ASX ,all staff would be paid entitlements and pensions in company script . Immigration would cease untill a new formula was worked out accepting only those who would assimilate and be granted citizenship after an education and English speaking process after seven years . We woukd cancel pynes subs and use the money to clean the PC/shit out of the armed forces and start building our own missiles force with Aussie built missiles and extensive radar .
That is just the beginning of our plans to “Make Australia Great Again “
Ah yes Luck has it. The arrogance and the pained smile. Gawd if someone told me Nat Turnbull gave a long waffly post coutal dussertation about his superior performance every time he want Lucy, I believe them. Campbell is a full blown narcissist and all narcissists are incurable. I say it again you have to blast him out of that office and then blast him out of parliament.
Well the Labor party tried it and so did the Liberal party with the same results — foretold by Proverbs 26:11 – As a dog returns to his vomit, so a fool repeats his folly” is an aphorism which appears in the Book of Proverbs in the Bible — Proverbs 26:11
Ah yes Luck has it. The arrogance and the pained smile. Gawd if someone told me that Turnbull gave a long waffly post coital dissertation about his superior performance every time he bonked Lucy, I’d believe them. Turnbull is a full blown narcissist and all narcissists are incurable. I say it again you have to blast him out of that office and then blast him out of parliament.
I can do one better:
My local member is Tim Wilson….
I could not be mor delighted to see Malefactor Turnweasle get his long overdue comeuppance. He is a useless, overhyped failure and more and more people have finally noticed. By the time he has finished tthe h liberal party whom will resemble the stage at the end of Macbeth just befor th curtain falls.
The infuriating thing is that so many of us knew that about him before he even got into the shambles he made of the Republican movement. Why has it taken so damn long for the rest of Australia ( green left and almost all mainstream media alliance excepted ) to catch up?
No matter who I waste my vote on ,Jenny Macklin or one of her replacement stooges will win. I’ll have to move to better class of electorate.
My local member is Tim Wilson….
Photo and coloring book please.
Asking for a friend.
The Mocker: Malcolm Turnbull is turning 64 and the Libs no longer need him
Send me a postcard, drop me a line
Stating point of view
Indicate precisely what you mean to say
Yours sincerely, wasting away
Give me your answer, fill in a form
Mine forevermore
Will you still need me, will you still feed me
When I’m sixty-four?
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will turn 64 in only two months and one day, but the question of whether we still need him at that age has been answered. I don’t know about the postcards, but certainly during the last week our country’s leader has received much feedback from colleagues and constituents indicating precisely what they mean to say. Suffice to say that it was clear before today that the odds of him still being Prime Minister come October are about as the same as The Beatles reforming.
Only one thing is surprising. When I wrote last November that Turnbull’s leadership was terminal, I thought the end would come sooner. But that time is now. His decision on Monday to call a leadership spill was done with the intention of taking the fight to his rival Peter Dutton, yet rather than give the impression of confidence he appeared spooked. His 48-35 ‘victory’ was a pyrrhic one, and from then on he remained leader in name only.
[email protected]: What we’ve witnessed is a very deliberate effort to pull the @LiberalAus Party further to the right. The only way to stop insurgency is to give in to it.
FULL COVERAGE: @Foxtel channel 103 & https://t.co/UFTF06werJ #auspol #libspill pic.twitter.com/zuBcj9Ak4I
— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 23, 2018
Turnbull’s press conference this afternoon was very much a case of spiteful manoeuvring. His refusal to call a party meeting until he receives a petition with the requisite 43 signatures is not just officiousness; rather by delaying the meeting his intention is to fast-track the legal advice over Dutton’s constitutional eligibility in order to poison his candidacy. His declaration that he would immediately resign from Parliament in the event of losing the leadership is payback poorly disguised as ethical purity, as is his statement “The public will be crying out for an election, clearly”. He is not just abandoning the party: he is also throwing several hand grenades over his shoulder as he leaves.
No PM under siege has raised stakes higher than this before:
– asks insurgents to sign a letter
– orders advice on Peter Dutton’s eligibility to be an MP
– buys time with a party room meeting Friday
– will resign as MP if toppled – so govt loses majority until by-election#auspol
— Troy Bramston (@TroyBramston) August 23, 2018
Sadly for Turnbull his name will rank alongside Tony Abbott, Julia Gillard, Kevin Rudd and Billy McMahon. Just think: the decade has still got more than a year to go yet soon it will have seen six prime ministers, and by all likelihood another following next year’s election. Remember when we laughed at the Italians because they changed leaders so often?
Ultimately Turnbull’s unhappy legacy will be to reinforce a lesson one would thought was obvious. The leadership debacle of 2010-13 demonstrated the instability and fracturing that result from dispatching a Prime Minister in his first term of government, especially one who had led his party from Opposition to an overwhelming victory. For the duration of her three unhappy years as leader, Julia Gillard was tainted with accusations of duplicity, treachery and opportunism over her displacement of Kevin Rudd. That Turnbull would commit this same folly only five years later and not expect a similar reaction is incredible.
Why a man of Turnbull’s formidable intelligence would act so can only be explained by his ambition and his arrogance. “It was never a case of him saying ‘I want to be Prime Minister one day’,” a friend who had gone to university with Turnbull told me ten years ago. “Even back then he was saying “I will be Prime Minister one day’.”
How he would achieve this had little to do with political ideology and nearly everything to do with expediency. As The Australian political columnist and former federal minister Graham Richardson said this week, an unabashed Turnbull asked him in the early 1990s to be put on the Labor Senate ticket. This was no mere dalliance. In 2009, former prime minister Bob Hawke stated that in 1999 Turnbull had approached a number of ALP figures, including himself, seeking their endorsement to join the party. Only five years later he won preselection as Liberal candidate for Wentworth. You would be naive to think the rapid turnaround for the then 49 year old was due to an ideological conversion.
[email protected]: It’s hardly a surprise. They should’ve done this a year ago, but they just hoped and prayed things would get better. It didn’t. @TurnbullMalcolm’s zero political intelligence is now shining through.
MORE: https://t.co/j25meFGniq #pmlive pic.twitter.com/KHFFel0RDI
— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 21, 2018
When he made his move against Abbott in 2015, Turnbull was enchanted by the flattery of left-wing commentators, the fawning of ABC’s Q&A viewers, and the praiseworthy letters of inner-city sophisticates. The fact that most of these people would never vote for the Coalition and were duchessing him only because they despised Abbott was lost on him. “Relief is what I feel, like the southerly buster after a 40-degree day,” wrote Fairfax’s Elizabeth Farrelly after Abbott’s demise. “It says my inner child was right,” she added, predicting that Turnbull “would be the longest-serving prime minister since Menzies”.
Farrelly is not the only one to act on the impulse of their inner child. When Turnbull first ran for Opposition Leader, in 2007, he narrowly lost to Brendan Nelson, an outcome that led him later that day to barge into the office of the new leader and yell at him. His contempt for the affable Nelson verged on irrational; on at least one occasion he allegedly poked him in the chest as he berated him.
His mercurial nature and an inability to conceal his true feelings have long defined him, as has his petulance. As Opposition Leader he lost the confidence of his party due to his support for Labor’s emissions trading scheme.
“Any suggestion that you can dramatically cut emissions without any cost is, to use a favourite term of Mr Abbott, ‘bullshit’,” he wrote on a public blog less than a week after Abbott wrested the leadership from him. “Tony himself has, in just four or five months, publicly advocated the blocking of the ETS, the passing of the ETS, the amending of the ETS and, if the amendments were satisfactory, passing it, and now the blocking of it. His only redeeming virtue in this remarkable lack of conviction is that every time he announced a new position to me he would preface it with ‘Mate, mate, I know I am a bit of a weathervane on this, but …’.”
Instead of accepting the party’s decision with good grace, Turnbull gave vent to a near fatal whine. In April 2010 he announced he would retire from federal politics, only to reverse his decision the next month. “I reckon that Tony Abbott wouldn’t be popping any champagne corks tonight,” observed then Treasurer Wayne Swan of Turnbull’s about-face, at the same time making the only accurate forecast of his career.
Paradoxically, the inner mongrel that helped him realise his ultimate ambition deserted him when he became top dog. Despite the unpopularity and mediocrity of the Opposition Leader, Turnbull failed to inflict any serious damage on Bill Shorten. Using the Australian Building and Construction Commission bill to trigger a double dissolution election in 2016, he bewildered voters by belatedly and perfunctorily campaigning on the issue.
On the night of the election — when the likelihood of his government’s return appeared in real doubt — Turnbull dismayed supporters by holing up in his mansion and giving the appearance of brooding. It was only after midnight that he fronted the cameras. He was both angry and sullen, and in his terse speech he failed to empathise with the many Coalition MPs who had lost their seats under his leadership. Shorten’s speech, by comparison, was robust. “[Mr Turnbull] will never again be able to promise the stability which he has completely failed to deliver tonight,” said the Opposition Leader ominously.
Ultimately the cause of Turnbull’s demise was a time bomb that he himself set but could not defuse. “We have lost 30 Newspolls in a row,” he said on the day he challenged Abbott for the leadership. “It is clear that the people have made up their mind about Mr Abbott’s leadership.” By April this year Turnbull ignominiously drew level with his predecessor in that respect, a reverse benchmark that amounted to a self-indictment.
His attempts to distract from this were both futile and transparent. As is typical of politicians who do not have the ability to strike up a conversation with the average punter, his forced projections of bonhomie were painful to watch. So too was as his tedious predilection for taking selfies with world leaders, a trait that only reinforced accusations that he was self-centred. When the High Court last year ruled that then Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Nationals Deputy Leader Fiona Nash were in breach of section 44 of the Constitution and thus illegible to sit, Turnbull’s attempt to maintain morale was excruciating. “I have never had more fun in my life,” he declared, in effect being to the prime ministership what the fictional character David Brent, played by Ricky Gervais, was to the TV mockumentary The Office.
“I’m not sure that I’m really suited to the democratic process,” a young Turnbull told Sydney Morning Herald’s Good Weekend in 1991, ruling out a political career. That is a question which has now been well and truly answered.
No. Frydenberg fried himself.
He labled himself a conservative then tried to implement Green’s policy. No chance of a resurrection.
Megan, you ask ‘Why has it taken so damn long for the rest of Australia ( green left and almost all mainstream media alliance excepted ) to catch up?’
Perhaps because of the deeply ingrained Aussie ‘Fair Go’ attitude? Don’t misunderstand me here – I am not in the least pro-Turnbull, just an old geezer trying to understand, as you are, why it has taken voters (and a fair few of his parliamentary colleagues apparently) so long to see though his layers of veneer. To whit, if a guy says he is a Liberal (i.e. Conservative) and gets preselected for a blue ribbon LNP seat, it is taken for granted by most that he will act like one. Only in fact he didn’t.
If Dutton could produce the list tomorrow, then wait till Monday before doing anything else please. (or a week, or two even)
Turnbull would have to stew in it and have no control whatsoever over the situation
I don’t want this to be over quickly, after all, how long have we endured this horrible man?
Shadenfreude I has and want it to last
(It’s almost hysterically funny what he’s doing now out of sheer spite, worth a new word if he can keep it up and be even p*ssier than Gillard was, or Rudd. Ah, good times eh? … come on, make it last!)
Nah, the left view him as a safe pair of hands until they are in charge again. And he isn’t Abbott.
Did I hear Peter Dutton say he wanted to be liked? No Peter at this point in time it is better to be feared, the left has to fear you it’s the only way. Don’t worry the rest of Australia will like you, just do the job of getting the Liberal party back to the centre right it has totally drifted under the Turnbull Treason Team aided and abetted by the BlackHanded circle jerk.
Forget Macbeth.
The demise of the Libs looks more like Titus Andronicus.
burn motherfucker, burn
I bloody well hope not Tinta.
That was such a large part of Abbott’s downfall.
The Geoffrey Luck article mentioned above is a great read.
“I like to be where the action is, Turnbull said, “I like to play first division.”
Well here he is, right in the middle of all the action. Next stop – the UN, he can’t be GG since he is so
Republican, and Oz ain’t big enough any more. Maybe Rudd will share his office?
Nah, he’ll be sharing a ‘head’ office with Fraser and Hewson, all crying together as to how they’ve all been dealt a crooked hand.
WHO’S WITH WHO, WHO’S AGAINST, AND WHO MAY BE SHIFTING
Tim Blair, The Daily Telegraph
Excluding the Prime Minister, there are at least 18 double Turnbulls – those who voted for Turnbull this week and in 2015 – within Liberal government ranks.
They are:
Julie Bishop
Marise Payne
Christopher Pyne
Mitch Fifield
Michaelia Cash
Simon Birmingham
Kelly O’Dwyer
Paul Fletcher
Craig Laundy
Ken Wyatt
David Coleman
Jane Prentice
Anne Ruston
Warren Entsch
Sarah Henderson
Steve Irons
Ian Macdonald
Scott Ryan
Eight voted for Tony Abbott in 2015 then switched to Turnbull. Six of those are in cabinet:
Mathias Cormann
Scott Morrison
Christian Porter
Josh Frydenberg
Dan Tehan
Melissa Price
Russell Broadbent
Linda Reynolds
Five Liberals corrected their 2015 foolishness, now backing Peter Dutton after previously supporting Turnbull:
Steve Ciobo
James McGrath
Bert Van Manen
Lucy Wicks
Jason Wood
And fifteen are wholly acceptable human beings, having voted for Dutton this week and Abbott three years ago:
Peter Dutton
Greg Hunt
Concetta Fierravanti-Wells
Alan Tudge
Michael Sukkar
Zed Seselja
Karen Andrews
Tony Abbott
Kevin Andrews
Scott Buchholz
Craig Kelly
Tony Pasin
Eric Abetz
David Bushby
David Fawcett
Keep this list handy during the hours and days ahead. Category switches may/will occur.
Myself and many others here have been saying for some time that a Shorten ALP government is inevitable – surely no one is denying this now. So brace for impact. Nevertheless, the LP is beyond reform and needs to be destroyed. I hope the remaining grown-ups in the party have been taking names, as the Textorites need to be prevented from contaminating whatever arises to fill the conservative void.
The ‘moderate Liberal’ quislings can form an Australian Democrats-style party and fade into irrelevance. Pretty funny that, as things have turned out, it is they who don’t matter.
TURNBULL DEPARTURE DAY ROLLING THREAD
Tim Blair, The Daily Telegraph
UPDATE VIII. Optimism is an admirable quality, until it becomes delusion:
Still unconvinced he has lost the support of his colleagues, Mr Turnbull raised the possibility that if he calls a spill motion tomorrow it may not be carried.
“It may be that the spill motion is not carried and I remain Prime Minister and we can try to restore some stability,” he said.
In related news, Carlton may play in this year’s AFL finals.
UPDATE IX:
<em> We have seen a lot in the past decade. But that press conference was hard to top. So much to unpack. Delays. Tricks. Demands. Threats. Bombs. Blame.
— Chris Kenny (@chriskkenny) August 23, 2018
OldOzzie, no Nola Marino. Confident she’s first group.
Exactly. Tony Abbott is so decent he wanted to please everyone. Mission impossible. Dutton shouldn’t make the same mistake. He must recognise the mortal enemies of the Liberal Party and ordinary Australians and treat them as such. Beginning with the ABC and Fairfax.
Nobody could despise Turdball more than me but I think he should be allowed to stay on. Why? Because if he’s turfed now then when the inevitable rout occurs at the next election he’ll don the leather jacket, go on Q&A and boast that he would have won if not for whoever replaced him. If he stays on he could try to blame the defeat on them too but it will be him that goes down in history as the person who destroyed the LNP and led them to the greatest defeat ever seen in Australian federal politics. He’s filled the cesspool and should be left to wallow in it. Unfortunately we are the ones that will have to suffer 2 or 3 terms of the liars but it’s too late for anyone to do anything to change that.
I might’ve misinterpreted Peter Dutton from this article