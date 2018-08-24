Attention incoming PM: Re energy

1. Follow America’s lead & withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord – now.
2. Terminate all Renewable Emissions Targets (RETs) & proposed Clean Energy Targets (CETs). Instead, introduce a 100% Reliable Energy Target!
3. Cancel all Federal subsidies – be they for Renewable Energy and/or fossil fuel generation. No favourites! A level playing field!
4. Specify 100% Quality of Service (QOS) standard for all energy suppliers to ensure reliability of supply for an essential service & establish/impose SUBSTANTIAL financial penalties for those energy suppliers who fail to meet minimum QOS standards ie perform, or perish.
5. Revisit wholesale pricing, common to all energy suppliers, designed to provide a fair & reasonable Return on Investment (ROI) that meets forecast daily demand (by AEMO) throughout the 24hour day.
6. Remove the ban on the use of nuclear energy to enable energy providers to make their own decisions as to the commercial merits of developing a Nuclear Industry in Australia, in transparent, open competition with established energy sources.
7. Advocate construction of coal-fired or nuclear power stations for future base load power supported by all other of energy generation options (ie Wind, Solar, Bio, Hydro, Gas etc). Despite claims to the contrary, the CO2 emitted by coal-fired power stations is neither dirty nor a pollutant – it’s plant food!
8. Repeal the Direct Action Plan & related Safeguard Mechanism legislation.
9. Should this NEG policy not be attractive to the power generation industry, re-nationalise it.
If these energy policies were adopted, Australia would not need the plethora of parasitic Govt bureaucracies that burden the industry. Just one, to ensure QOS standards are met, an adequate ROI is provided & penalties applied for any failure to perform. Nor would it need the fanciful Snowy Mk 2.0 pumped hydro scheme & attendant CapEx.
Australia would then have a future (as we once did) as a world-class, low cost energy producer, essential if we are to compete on the global stage & there would not be any adverse impact upon the world’s climate.
Jim Simpson, Convenor
Climate Realists of Five Dock
That will never happen if the stick insect or slomo get to be PM.
Let there be truth about gas exploration not being the bogey it has been cast as, and let there be rewards for farmers who host gas wells just as there are rewards now for windmill hosting.
I’d seriously doubt it would get up under Dutton. Too many watermelons in the Liberal party.
“Australians deserve the most reliable and affordable energy in the world.
With electricity generation, we are technology-agnostic but subsidy-averse.
We support nuclear power and a nuclear fuel cycle industry.
We support all forms of electricity generation and will provide them with legislative certainty and legal protection.
We do not support any renewable energy targets.
We will remove all taxpayer and cross subsidies to electricity generation.
We will require all electricity supplied to the grid to be useable – that is, predictable and consistent in output (kWhrs) and synchronous (at the required 50 Hz range).
We will allow market forces to provide the most efficient power generation available.
We will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.”
Cory said yesterday on 2GB that the Libs were welcome to raid the AC policy bag. It seems so obvious you wonder why they don’t. Surely it has to be more than a hunger for lefty love?
Trumble’s fascist Australian economy, where heavily regulated private companies are seen as extensions of the state, is heading for major bust as international investment heads for Trump’s America, where GDP growth now exceeds 4%. Australia now has negligible growth attributable to the private economy, just an explosion in government spending and employment to service the immigration Ponzi.
Without a radical overhaul of Canberra’s economic oversight, the change in prime ministers today is pointless.
Turnbull is being ousted because of his stance on ruinables. If Dutton et al don’t reverse this stance, their actions are completely pointless. Granted, it may not be easy, but Dutton can certainly start on the road to fixing the ruinables problem that’s been created.
By ousting Turnbull, the Liberal Party has ostensibly stated that its policy is against the continuation of ruinable energy, especially in its current form. The first thing to do is remove subsidies, give the industry that certainty and let industry sort itself out.
The Liberal Party is the problem.
Good ideas – I suggest that you personally email Peter Dutton with them.
Waste of time emailing Bishop or Morrison.
Bishop is a dyed-in-the-wool Globalist, and Morrison is an idiot wh0 only looked good because Abbott had his hand up his back giving him direction.
So is the Labor Party, the Greens etc.
Also ban any new interconnectors.
All they do is promote renewables and drive up the cost of electricity.
They are’t needed if we have base load fossil fuel plants.
Later in 1989, Václav Havel. Alexander Dubček vindicated.
Yes V, the anEM must die to make it obvious what the consequences of an unreliable supply means. Do not subsidise or worse, pay for interconnectors.
NEM
100% “quality of service” (assume that means reliability)
and then label yourself a realist? right
I’d seriously doubt it would get up under Dutton.
Certainly not with Greg Hunt as his deputy.
The LP needs to be purged by a long stint in the wilderness.
They certainly need a sobering lesson and if Labor gets in (most likely), 10 years down the track they can blame Australia’s demise on Labor and they can put up a memorial for the man who made it all possible, Malcolm Turnbull.
It is going to take some doing to unwind the financial commitments and neutralise the false climate panic but the longer it is left to fester, the harder it will be. To proceed with IPCC policy means to rely on untried technology and technology yet to be invented. Ultimately that may work but the cost, of the project and to the economy, will certainly be very high.
Oh NO MORE SOCIALISM please!
This is why we need to get rid of ruinables, ‘Action urged as Victoria faces summer blackouts‘:
This article was front page in The Age this morning, but has now disappeared (repeated in SMH).
I hope the new Liberal leader is from the centre-right, meaning only Dutton. Only someone from closer to the centre, and no one previously associated with the Turnbull faction, can reestablish traditional Liberal policies and values. He would have to start a round of heavy gardening, removing the closet socialists (watermelons) from the cabinet and MP ranks.
If these energy policy repeals and reversals are enacted, the number of government departments that could be reduced/merged/shut down would be significant.
Therefore they are good proposals.
Good man Jim.
There may be some ways to ease the pain of subsidy withdrawal. Perhaps along the lines of seperate prices for dispatchable and non-dispatchable so RE is encouraged to be coupled to the more expensive gas or batteries to make a worthwhile bid.
If the a Turnbull replacement doesn’t get out of Paris to promote reduced cost and enhanced reliability of energy over emissions there would be absolutely no point in changing leaders! All the pain will have been for zero gain if either Morrison or Bishop prevail or if Dutton (should he prevail) loses his bottle and it simply becomes business as usual under the new leader.
One major reason why Dutton needs to win is so that slime ball Pyne gets the boot.
In the USA, Trump said, “we’re out of the Paris Agreement” and their economy boomed.
In Australia we have had to pull our version of a republican (the liberals) Prime Minister, screaming and destroying the joint as he goes, from the UN’s Eiffel tower of western destruction.
Has Dutton the “balls” to d a Trump and declare “we’re out of the Paris Agreement”
I’m beginning to doubt it.
I doubt it too.
But until they understand that’s what it’s all about, (which I believe the liberal party know but are too gutless to confront) this will keep happening.
With Dutton there may be doubt. With the others submission to Paris is a certainty.
Message has to be loud and clear. ‘Dutton, we will support you vocally,
back you up against medja hostility if -you-throw-out-Paris-Treaty-and
-prosperity-destructing-carbon-taxes . MAGA, Make Australia Great Again!
Can’t happen – too many pretend Liberals in the party at the moment!!
Surely its time for Pyne, Bishop, Turnbull to go.
Matthias Corman has no cut through – no ability to even argue the most basic policy positions.
He’s the male version of Gladys – doesn’t quite stand for anything with all the charisma of a donut!
How the [email protected]#k did the Liberal party get hijacked by so many non liberals?
This is also what’s wrong with the Liberal Party:
