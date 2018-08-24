Attention incoming PM: Re energy

1. Follow America’s lead & withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord – now.

2. Terminate all Renewable Emissions Targets (RETs) & proposed Clean Energy Targets (CETs). Instead, introduce a 100% Reliable Energy Target!

3. Cancel all Federal subsidies – be they for Renewable Energy and/or fossil fuel generation. No favourites! A level playing field!

4. Specify 100% Quality of Service (QOS) standard for all energy suppliers to ensure reliability of supply for an essential service & establish/impose SUBSTANTIAL financial penalties for those energy suppliers who fail to meet minimum QOS standards ie perform, or perish.

5. Revisit wholesale pricing, common to all energy suppliers, designed to provide a fair & reasonable Return on Investment (ROI) that meets forecast daily demand (by AEMO) throughout the 24hour day.

6. Remove the ban on the use of nuclear energy to enable energy providers to make their own decisions as to the commercial merits of developing a Nuclear Industry in Australia, in transparent, open competition with established energy sources.

7. Advocate construction of coal-fired or nuclear power stations for future base load power supported by all other of energy generation options (ie Wind, Solar, Bio, Hydro, Gas etc). Despite claims to the contrary, the CO2 emitted by coal-fired power stations is neither dirty nor a pollutant – it’s plant food!

8. Repeal the Direct Action Plan & related Safeguard Mechanism legislation.

9. Should this NEG policy not be attractive to the power generation industry, re-nationalise it.

If these energy policies were adopted, Australia would not need the plethora of parasitic Govt bureaucracies that burden the industry. Just one, to ensure QOS standards are met, an adequate ROI is provided & penalties applied for any failure to perform. Nor would it need the fanciful Snowy Mk 2.0 pumped hydro scheme & attendant CapEx.

Australia would then have a future (as we once did) as a world-class, low cost energy producer, essential if we are to compete on the global stage & there would not be any adverse impact upon the world’s climate.

Jim Simpson, Convenor

Climate Realists of Five Dock