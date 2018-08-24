Follow the money for unreliables

Posted on 9:36 pm, August 24, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Cleaning the study (see Augean stables) The Spectator for 5 May came to light with a story by Andrew Urban “Parasites Eating Australia” with reference to climate change leeches.

This prompted the thought, just who are the people and organisations who are making money out of unreliable energy? I assume that is mostly wind and solar, although of course there are other schemes about like geothermal that was going down the drain at last report and tidal that provided the enduring image of the unreliable misadventure.

So here is a class exercise: what do we know about the organisations that are cashing in on RE projects, what is their corporate structure, who runs them and who is making money out of them? And what are the sums of money involved, for example Wind and Solar may receive subsidies up to 2.8 Billion per annum up to 2030.

10 Responses to Follow the money for unreliables

  1. Empire 5:5
    #2800603, posted on August 24, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    I’ll start a dig tomorrow.

    First I need to buy a 6×4’ cork board, a thousand drawing pins and 50’ of string.

    And a bag of kush to calm my nerves when the scale of the crime is laid bare before me.

  2. 2dogs
    #2800605, posted on August 24, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    ScoMo needs to deal with the fallout after Turnbull’s NEG by promising a plebiscite on energy policy.

    Three options:
    a) fossil fuels
    b) nuclear
    c) renewables

    Time it to coincide with the next election. Push the nuclear option, which will win it. Coast in on that focus.

  3. Nob
    #2800622, posted on August 24, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Operators in the so-called “fossil fuel industry” are some of the biggest private investors in wind .

    They’re businesses and they won’t leave a free subsidy with guaranteed feed-in rates uncollected. It’s a lot easier than the risky business of finding, developing and converting free oil, gas and coal into cheap energy.

    It also buys them indulgences from the anti-hydrocarbon fanatics in government and in the regulatory bodies they have infiltrated.

  4. Steve
    #2800648, posted on August 24, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Union controlled super funds.

  5. RobK
    #2800650, posted on August 24, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    The history of Vestas is probably the poster child of windturbine manufacture. The wiki entry is detailed but lengthy. Intro:

    Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Danishmanufacturer, seller, installer, and servicer of wind turbines. It was founded in 1945, and as of 2013, it is the largest wind turbine company in the world.[2] The company operates manufacturing plants in Denmark, Germany, India, Italy, Romania, the United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, China, and the United States,[3] and employs more than 21,000 people globally.[4]

  6. RobK
    #2800682, posted on August 24, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Another big wind turbine player:Siemens from wiki:

    a Life-cycle assessment, SWP calculates that the energy for manufacturing a 6 MW direct drive wind turbine is made back in under 10 months depending on circumstances,[80][81]roughly the same as independent research suggests.[82][83]

    SWP develops artificial neural networks for machine learning to predict and diagnose potential problems in 9,000 wind turbines with 400 sensors each, sending data several times a second.[84]

    Siemens tests its turbines at LORC, its own test sites and Østerild Wind Turbine Test Field. In 2017, Siemens installed a low-wind 3.15 MW turbine with a 142-meter rotor.[85]

  7. RobK
    #2800695, posted on August 24, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Last one:
    https://www.ge.com/renewableenergy/wind-energy/turbines

    turbines are capturing the wind’s power and converting it to electricity.  With over 35,000 wind turbines installed globally, GE is one of the world’s leading turbine suppliers. 

  8. Adrien
    #2800719, posted on August 24, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    So here is a class exercise: what do we know about the organisations that are cashing in on RE projects, what is their corporate structure, who runs them and who is making money out of them?

    Indeed.

  10. Nob
    #2800783, posted on August 25, 2018 at 1:10 am

    If Vestas are really manufacturing wind turbines in Australia, then you don’t even have to ask if they’re getting subsidies or some special treatment.

    You know they are.

