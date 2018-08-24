Follow the money for unreliables

Cleaning the study (see Augean stables) The Spectator for 5 May came to light with a story by Andrew Urban “Parasites Eating Australia” with reference to climate change leeches.

This prompted the thought, just who are the people and organisations who are making money out of unreliable energy? I assume that is mostly wind and solar, although of course there are other schemes about like geothermal that was going down the drain at last report and tidal that provided the enduring image of the unreliable misadventure.

So here is a class exercise: what do we know about the organisations that are cashing in on RE projects, what is their corporate structure, who runs them and who is making money out of them? And what are the sums of money involved, for example Wind and Solar may receive subsidies up to 2.8 Billion per annum up to 2030.