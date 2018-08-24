Follow the money for unreliables

Cleaning the study (see Augean stables) The Spectator for 5 May came to light with a story by Andrew Urban “Parasites Eating Australia” with reference to climate change leeches.
This prompted the thought, just who are the people and organisations who are making money out of unreliable energy? I assume that is mostly wind and solar, although of course there are other schemes about like geothermal that was going down the drain at last report and tidal that provided the enduring image of the unreliable misadventure.
So here is a class exercise: what do we know about the organisations that are cashing in on RE projects, what is their corporate structure, who runs them and who is making money out of them? And what are the sums of money involved, for example Wind and Solar may receive subsidies up to 2.8 Billion per annum up to 2030.
I’ll start a dig tomorrow.
First I need to buy a 6×4’ cork board, a thousand drawing pins and 50’ of string.
And a bag of kush to calm my nerves when the scale of the crime is laid bare before me.
ScoMo needs to deal with the fallout after Turnbull’s NEG by promising a plebiscite on energy policy.
Three options:
a) fossil fuels
b) nuclear
c) renewables
Time it to coincide with the next election. Push the nuclear option, which will win it. Coast in on that focus.
Operators in the so-called “fossil fuel industry” are some of the biggest private investors in wind .
They’re businesses and they won’t leave a free subsidy with guaranteed feed-in rates uncollected. It’s a lot easier than the risky business of finding, developing and converting free oil, gas and coal into cheap energy.
It also buys them indulgences from the anti-hydrocarbon fanatics in government and in the regulatory bodies they have infiltrated.
Union controlled super funds.
The history of Vestas is probably the poster child of windturbine manufacture. The wiki entry is detailed but lengthy. Intro:
Another big wind turbine player:Siemens from wiki:
Last one:
https://www.ge.com/renewableenergy/wind-energy/turbines
Indeed.
this mob, Lacour are nobody kids, but they are getting some QLD sunshine in their bank accounts.
If Vestas are really manufacturing wind turbines in Australia, then you don’t even have to ask if they’re getting subsidies or some special treatment.
You know they are.