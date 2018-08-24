Guest Post – Justin – A Different Cabinet

I am inviting contributions on who Cats think would be good Cabinet choices in a Dutton Government. I have had a stab at trying to get a balance of States, Liberals and Nationals, men and women. When you work within those parameters and add competence into the mix I can tell you it is no easy task! I would prefer two less Cabinet posts to bring the number down to 17. But hey. It’s just a first stab. Over to you Cats!

Prime Minister: Peter Dutton (LP, QLD)

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade: Tony Abbott (LP, NSW) – Self explanatory

Minister for Defence: Jim Molan (LP, NSW) – A novel suggestion have a defence Minister actually experienced in defence and military operations. Worth a shot! (awful pun).

Minister for Industry and Energy: Mat Canavan (QLD, LNP) – Can’t hurt to have someone not anti-coal.

Treasurer: Angus Taylor (NP, NSW) – Too smart to rot in stupid portfolios. Give him a crack at the big time. Eminently qualified in economics, conservative so is hopefully predisposed to reducing government spending, and knows a thing or two about running businesses from his pre-political career.

Minister for Finance: Christian Porter (WA, LP): Safe pair of hands. Former Treasurer. Brings Treasury and Finance experience to support Taylor.

Minister for Environment, Water and Regional Development: Barnaby Joyce (NP, NSW). A big call but if given the brief to abolish the MDBA and restore sanity to agriculture and argue passionately why Paris is a disaster for agriculture and the regions, he is probably the best person get the message across.

Minister for Industrial Relations: Karen Andrews (QLD, LNP): Someone who has actually worked in this space and not a unionist can’t hurt. Need women in cabinet. Women who have substance that is.

Attorney General: Concetta Fieravanti-Wells (NSW, LP): Again, need decent representation of women which for the Coalition is a challenge. Previous career in law at senior levels. Can’t be any worse than what Brandis was.

Minister for Social Services and Disability: Alan Tudge (VIC, LP): Smart, safe pair of hands. Low profile is his drawdown. But given the task of dismantling the NDIS disaster and replace with something both suitable and affordable he would be a sensible choice that could offer smart policy options.

Minister for Education: Bridgit McKenzie (VIC, LP): Has an educational background. Anyone but Birmigham, Pyne or any of the other recent disasters.

Minister for Communications: Eric Abetz (SEN, TAS, LP): Who else will stick it to the ABC and make them quake in their boots. First priority should be to fire Turnbull flunky Guthrie. Then slash and burn.

Minister for Veterans Affairs: David Fawcett (SA, LP, SEN): A veteran himself. Knows the people. Knows the problems. Need SA representation and anyone other than Pyne or Birmingham is a big plus!

Minister for Smaller Government and Deregulation: James Patterson (Sen, VIC, LP) – A vital new Ministry that should be decoupled from Finance as much as possible. Smart, energetic and good form at the IPA. Give him a chance.

Minister for Human Services: Scott Morrison (LP, NSW): Just because he has to have a job somewhere, hopefully where he can’t do any great damage.

Minister for Health: Mathias Corman (SEN, WA): Need a smart and top communicator come the election. Granted the accent isn’t exactly perfect bedside manner for a softly, softly portfolio chock a block of snowflakes and rent seekers, but need a person who can argue a point of logic and push back against the States and Territories, AMA and various other vested interests.

Minister for Small Business: Ian Goodenough (SEN, WA): Has a good track record starting up small businesses and is an Asian success story. Hits the diversity button. He is good enough in my book.

Minister for Immigration and Home Affairs: Andrew Hastie (LP, WA): Once again, I know this a novel suggestion, but would it hurt to have someone in this portfolio that has first hand experience in the types of threats the nation is facing? Downside is his youth and inexperience. Big jump. That said he handles himself well in the media and stands up for a principle and by nature won’t back down or shirk a battle.

Deputy Leader: Michael McCormack. Minister for Anything because he has to have one.