Posted on 12:53 pm, August 24, 2018
462 Responses to New PM: Scott Morrison

  1. LNP insider
    #2800122, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    I know there is alot if anti Frydenberg sentiment here, but only to be fair to him I will point out he had his hands tied by Turnbull on delivering within a certain policy parameter. He was on a short leash.

    Plus putting energy and environment together is a deliberate ploy to fuck hom by Turnbull.

    Josh could redeem himself.

  2. Snoopy
    #2800123, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    You can only laugh at Laura Jayes. She claimed a US .004c rise in the value of the AUD was an endorsement of ScoMo’s ascendancy.

  3. max
    #2800124, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Frydenberg has risen without trace by venturing no thoughts or opinions of his own, merely those mentioned in ‘studies’ or handed down from ‘experts’.

    Chancy Gardiner rides again. People want to see something there so they do.

  4. Baldrick
    #2800125, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Josh could redeem himself.

    Get the fcuk outta here!

  5. jupes
    #2800126, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Defence’s problem is, as always, a surfeit of money that encourages slackness and inefficiency.

    Well that may be one of the problems, however its biggest problem is that the priority of the top brass is emasculation, homofication and freakification rather than combat capability.

  6. Tintarella di Luna
    #2800127, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    A change that changes nothing – Turnbull has the satisfaction of still calling the shots – and that moon-faced moose-knuckle is still my federal member and what a member he is.

  7. v_maet
    #2800128, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Myrddin @ 3:18pm.

    It was a complete fizzer, i only know about it because i was part of the program.
    The fact he included it in his achievements list just shows how far down in the dregs he needed to trawl to find something to say he did.

  8. H B Bear
    #2800130, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    struth Waffles was always the media’s man, just as Gillard was. Just compare the coverage of when they were wielding the knife as opposed to when being knifed. They take it personally. Like the branches of the UniParty they don’t want to be told they backed a dud.

  9. jupes
    #2800132, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    You can only laugh at Laura Jayes.

    I turned the sound up for five minutes before having to turn it off again.

    The entire conversation between the three twits was entirely clueless. As political commentators you would expect that they would understand that policies are more important than personalities and that that was what this challenge was all about.

    But no, even though they don’t know any of his policy positions, Morrison has the best chance of uniting the party and winning the election apparently.

  10. Chris
    #2800134, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    SFA is not only what he achieved; but it’s the best thing about him in general.

    It was always his best feature; bad as he was, he wasn’t successful in locking in brainfarts like The Lying Slapper, Kevni07 and the Goosesteen achieved.

  11. struth
    #2800136, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    struth Waffles was always the media’s man,

    Of course.
    They were over the moon when he knifed Abbott.
    None of this hand ringing faux integrity and disgust at it all.
    As if they were above the low lives they are reporting on.
    They caused it all, and it only happened due to the weakness of the libs to listen to them.
    And they couldn’t help but do it again.

    It’s almost as if they are too feminine in their approach, too beta male, too dam gutless to say anything that may upset the disgusting Australian hypocritical MSM.

  12. jupes
    #2800137, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    I know there is alot if anti Frydenberg sentiment here, but only to be fair to him I will point out he had his hands tied by Turnbull on delivering within a certain policy parameter. He was on a short leash.

    Frydenberg – styling himself as a “conservative” – was used by Turnbull to implement Green’s policy.

    A whore has more integrity than that prick.

  13. Ivan Denisovich
    #2800138, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    struth Waffles was always the media’s man, just as Gillard was. Just compare the coverage of when they were wielding the knife as opposed to when being knifed. They take it personally. Like the branches of the UniParty they don’t want to be told they backed a dud.

    This.

  14. Speedbox
    #2800139, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    So the next issue is when Mal will actually piss off. When he does, assuming we have a by-election, there is no certainty that Wentworth will be retained. Wentworth is not conservative, it is small l Liberal. Now, partly as punishment to the Liberal Party and having lost the “status” of having their local member as PM, it could easily be lost (perhaps to an independent?).

    If that happens, minority Government is the outcome and we all know how well that will work out so a general election could occur prior to Christmas.

    Don’t despair, all is not entirely lost. With any luck the Libs will split (although doubtful) but we can hope they will be slaughtered at a general election. Then the re-building can begin.

    For those of you that haven’t already done so, go to the Australian Conservatives website and join up. They will need the money to fight for us.

  15. jupes
    #2800141, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    It’s almost as if they are too feminine in their approach, too beta male, too dam gutless to say anything that may upset the disgusting Australian hypocritical MSM.

    And it’s not as if they don’t have a magnificent role model in the US to follow.

  16. Snoopy
    #2800142, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Well that may be one of the problems, however its biggest problem is that the priority of the top brass is emasculation, homofication and freakification rather than combat capability.

    Let’s not forget procurement.

  17. Oh come on
    #2800143, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Annabel Crabb writes the following:

    It’s taken 14 years for the Liberal Party to work Malcolm Turnbull, like a splinter, out of its flesh.

    OK so far, that’s an apt metaphor – too kind, really – for arch-wrecker Trumble.

    And today, in a final bout of demented junkie-scratching, they’ve finally done it.

    Oh. Crabb thinks it’s the LP with the problem, not Trumble.

    It’s the greatest rejection of his life. And this is a man whose mother walked out on him.

    Either Crabb and Trumble are getting it on and she knows this for a fact, or this is an absolutely outrageous claim to make.

  18. rickw
    #2800144, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    New PM: Scott Morrison

    Like turning underwear that’s been worn for two weeks solid inside out.

  19. jupes
    #2800145, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Like turning underwear that’s been worn for two weeks solid inside out.

    LOL

  20. Snoopy
    #2800146, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Like turning underwear that’s been worn for two weeks solid inside out.

    Coming next. Back to front.

  21. Deplorable
    #2800147, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    We now have Turnbull-lite. With a list of names. The coup against conservatives is complete – the last of them will be purged.

    Almost time for the Conservatives to head to the cross benches and flex their muscles by forming a breakaway party based on grass roots having the power to preselect. Too many queers and socialists controlling the liberals now.
    Unless policies are conservative vote informal is my revenge on the HoR with conservative voting in the Senate. Show the bastards who is the boss.

  22. Baldrick
    #2800148, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Coming up next from LNP insider …

    LNP insider
    #2800122, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:19 pm
    I know there is alot if anti Frydenberg Pyne sentiment here, but only to be fair to him I will point out he had his hands tied by Turnbull on delivering within a certain policy parameter. He was on a short leash.

  23. Steve
    #2800151, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    “It’s the greatest rejection of his life. And this is a man whose mother walked out on him.” ….this is an absolutely outrageous claim to make.

    Which, that it’s the greatest rejection or that his mother walked out on him

  24. MPH
    #2800153, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Clearly his mother had more sense than the entire Liberal party and most of the media combined.

    Too soon?

  25. None
    #2800154, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Kevin Andrews removed a big backlog in the defence portfolio by making decisions that others had been sitting on for months and years. Andrews is no Mr Charisma but he’s a really steady reliable pair of hands. You need those sorts of people around you who just get the job done and don’t worry about the optics or getting their faces in the papers. Remember to is Immigration Minister he called out the bribery in some of our overseas consoles which were handing visas to the wrong people and he also called out the potential Somali problem. Of course he was screamed down as a racist but as always he turned out to be right. I know one of his old school mates and he said his sister was a pretty good sort who had all the boys lusting after her.

  26. V_maet
    #2800155, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    LNP Insider.

    Frydenberg could have resigned if he didn’t support the policies but instead he capitulated to save his Ministerial title.

    He is just another weakling who gave up on his beliefs so he could get ahead but all it has done is destroy any chance he has at a political future

  27. Infidel Tiger
    #2800157, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Frydenberg must burn.

    They must all burn.

  28. None
    #2800158, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I’ve been saying that for years MPH. When your own mother abandons you know you’ve got issues. LoL.

  29. Nick
    #2800159, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    No tears from Lucy as she made her concession speech ? Tantrums? Promises of vindictiveness ?

  30. Mr Rusty
    #2800160, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    So the next issue is when Mal will actually piss off.

    He’s not going anywhere. At least not until the election. He will sit on the backbench as a timebomb, finger in the grenade pin at all times, ready to resign or cross the floor should anyone step out of line. He’s still in control, this was the best outcome for him, just as the one seat majority was the best outcome for him.
    Hurts my head to think how lucky the most horrible, vile, vicious wankers seem to be.

  31. Herodotus
    #2800163, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Yes, we’ll see if there’s a more sensible energy policy after Morro and Frydemburgers take over. Abetz was optimistic, and I value his optimism more highly than that of MT.

  32. None
    #2800165, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Sorry LNP Insider if you see Frydenberg you can tell him he’s got about as much integrity as a Nazi collaborator. I know that’s a really horrid analogy ( my family can tell you about such collaborators) but he didn’t even have the guts to resign from cabinet. He has now chosen to be a Photius lap dog instead. The liberals need to be destroyed Lock Stock and Barrel and it will be a pleasure to take them down.

  33. Nick
    #2800166, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    If there’s a change in energy policy how does Fraudenberg reconcile his earlier statements ?

  34. Farmer Gez
    #2800169, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    ABC radio consensus.
    Abbott 666 was behind this and Mal failed because he compromised his policies to satisfy the right wing.
    If only Mal had been further to the left all this could have been avoided.
    Socialism is the middle ground for ABC types of course.

  35. Infidel Tiger
    #2800170, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Doesn’t matter what these xunts think.

    All that matters is Shorten’s policies.

    They should have locked the door and set that room alight while they had a chance. Now we need 85 separate fires.

  36. None
    #2800172, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Yes Mr rusty I would have lasted Malcolm out of parliament and in a sense because New South Wales is not ready to go to an election it would have been an opportunity to wipe out a lot of photios cronies as well. I expect the conservatives will continue to drive the agenda from the back bench because there are still plenty of skeletons in plenty of closets that they can pull out. 40 to 45 is not a convincing win especially when you have to rely on the left faction for those numbers.

  37. Roger
    #2800179, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    If there’s a change in energy policy how does Fraudenberg reconcile his earlier statements ?

    He’s a politicians, it shouldn’t be hard.

  38. Norman Church
    #2800183, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Farmer Gez #2800169, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:56 pm
    ABC radio consensus. Abbott 666 was behind this and Mal failed because he compromised his policies to satisfy the right wing. If only Mal had been further to the left all this could have been avoided.
    Socialism is the middle ground for ABC types of course.

    LOL – If only Mal had actually merged the Libs with the ALP, rather than simply endorsed their philosophies and implemented all of their policies for them, all of this could have been avoided. [Ed note – Makes chirpy tweeting sound whilst rolling eyes and circling index finder around head]

    What then, pray tell, are we meant to make of the collapse in the Liberal voter base and the fact that only five fewer MPs voted for ScoMo than the Dutton ticket?

    Honestly, the ABC are demented fools living in a bubble with a closed communication loop. These twits could not be trusted to know their arses from their elbows.

  39. Baldrick
    #2800184, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    At the third stroke it will be 4.12pm Friday, August 24, 2018 and Scott Morrison is still prime minister.

  40. OldOzzie
    #2800186, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    How Malcolm Turnbull killed off Peter Dutton’s tilt at leadership

    Malcolm Turnbull’s resetting of the “rules” of Liberal partyroom spills took the wind out of Peter Dutton’s sails.

    The decision by Mr Turnbull to delay a meeting until high noon today wrong- footed his challenger and bought time for Scott Morrison and Julie Bishop to crunch their numbers and woo wavering colleagues.

    He insisted Mr Dutton — who lost an initial tilt on Tuesday — present the names of 43 MPs who wanted a spill.

    And the outgoing PM raised doubts in the minds of some MPs — and the voting public — by seeking advice from the solicitor-general about the eligibility of the former home affairs minister to sit in parliament.

    The two hurdles meant Mr Morrison and his new deputy Josh Frydenberg could win over a handful of tentative Dutton supporters.

    It said much about the situation that Mr Dutton did not present the 43-name petition to Mr Turnbull until just 40 minutes before the meeting was due to be held.

    Going into the meeting, MPs expressed mixed feelings about the situation they found themselves in.

    The vote for a spill was won narrowly 45-40, meaning if three cabinet ministers — Mathias Cormann, Michaelia Cash and Mitch Fifield — had not gone to the Dutton camp based on their belief about the momentum behind the leadership contender the spill itself would have failed.

    Mr Dutton was conciliatory after the ballot and there are reports he may be asked to stay on in cabinet.

    “I thank Malcolm Turnbull very much for his service as prime minister of this country and Julie Bishop who’s been an amazing foreign affairs minister and deputy leader of our party,” he said.

    “My course from here is to provide absolute loyalty to Scott Morrison, to make sure we that we win the election and defeat Bill Shorten and make sure he’s never prime minister.”

  41. OldOzzie
    #2800190, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Scott Morrison’s narrow victory is a win for compromise – Dennis Shanahan
    Political Editor

    Scott Morrison’s narrow victory is a win for “compromise” and Malcolm Turnbull’s desperate attempts to block Peter Dutton. But the margin is so close the bitterness will continue.

    Without a formal declaration that he would stand Morrison has emerged from the three-way challenge victorious over Dutton and Julie Bishop.

    In other circumstances Morrison could have expected to worked steadily towards the leadership and build wide support.

    As it is he is a stop gap leader filling in for a terminal Malcolm Turnbull and a compromise candidate with mixed conservative and moderate credentials with support from both camps.

    His immediate challenge is to use that compromise position to heal deep wounds and cobble together some cross-factional co-operation to give the Coalition some chance of survival in coming weeks.

    His second task will be to avoid an election for as long as possible, and in that he may be assisted by Turnbull who quit as leader and had threatened to immediately quit Parliament and force a by-election while Dutton was the favourite.

    Turnbull could delay a resignation and give Morrison some breathing space.

    The problem for Morrison in this is that the bitterness of Turnbull’s departure and time-delay destruction of Dutton’s eligibility.

    His personal credentials will be tested sorely as Labor switches its focus from Dutton to Morrison.

  42. jupes
    #2800193, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Kevin Andrews removed a big backlog in the defence portfolio by making decisions that others had been sitting on for months and years. Andrews is no Mr Charisma but he’s a really steady reliable pair of hands. You need those sorts of people around you who just get the job done and don’t worry about the optics or getting their faces in the papers.

    What fucking job?

    The emasculation of the ADF accelerated under Andrews and his predecessor.

  43. Des Deskperson
    #2800196, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    ‘Well that may be one of the problems, however its biggest problem is that the priority of the top brass is emasculation, homofication and freakification rather than combat capability.’

    Yes, Jupes, but I would argue that too much money has encouraged and enabled Defence/ADF to embrace these fads to an extent that even the most ‘progressive’ APS agency hasn’t been able to achieve.

    The extent to which the Defence/ADF ‘diversity’ bureaucracy has expanded over the last 15 years is singular and depressing.

  44. None
    #2800198, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    You’re welcome to give me evidence that Andrews initiated the emasculation of the ADF, jupes. If anyone was demanding to go to the girl’s toilets during his time it would have been ADF and defence people not Andrews.

  45. Farmer Gez
    #2800199, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    No tears from Lucy as she made her concession speech ? Tantrums? Promises of vindictiveness ?

    But who will advise the Prime Minister about the live sheep trade and indigenous city planning?

  46. m0nty
    #2800202, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    JFC the presser is completely without content. Just platitude after self-serving platitude.

  47. Habib
    #2800204, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    There’s a lot of anti-politician sentiment here. Frydemburgers is a politician. A failed, fraudulent, invertebrate, patronising, duplicitous politician. One that’s trying to further loot our wallets while causing power shortages. Fuck him, and the coat-tails he rode in on. A trebuchet would be far too lenient for any of these swine.

    Bastard’s on SBS now, lying and patronising his employers. I hope their shit comes to life, and kisses them.

  48. Cassie of Sydney
    #2800205, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    What a disastrous day, I am at a loss, completely bereft. Anyway, we need to prepare ourselves for a Shorten government, it is not going to be fun…but honestly, the Liberals deserve to die, die, die As for that unflushable turd, well after his putrid speeches yesterday and today, he makes both Rudd and Gillard look positively dignified.

  49. jupes
    #2800206, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Yes, Jupes, but I would argue that too much money has encouraged and enabled Defence/ADF to embrace these fads to an extent that even the most ‘progressive’ APS agency hasn’t been able to achieve.

    I get what you are saying about money, their attitude is that if you are given a budget you MUST spend every cent. They are appalling wasters of public money.

    On the other hand I don’t believe that cutting back their budget will cause any change to their diversity program.

  50. jupes
    #2800210, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    but honestly, the Liberals deserve to die, die, die

    Indeed.

  51. Lysander
    #2800211, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Liked this comment at Bolt:

    Does anyone not think that Turnbull expanded the size of his ministry for a reason? Out of 84 (?) Liberal members of Parliament, there are 43 (?) as ministers or assistant ministers in the inner and outer cabinet. All Morrison had to do was promise the members of cabinet that they could keep their jobs and perks, and he was home. So this putsch turned out to be between people keeping their jobs for the few remaining months of Government, and those people of the Right who thought it was all about deep meaningful principles. Neither the people who run the show nor the policies will change under the now ex-Treasury sock-puppet. Photios runs his ship like a star!

  52. Cassie of Sydney
    #2800212, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    I was going to vote AC before all of this however my vote is now CEMENTED with AC and Lib Democrats.

  53. Speedbox
    #2800213, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Morrison: “We believe that Australians should keep more of what they earn”.

    (No evidence of that to date).

    “I’m big fan of the NDIS”

    “We should decide our own future”

    Pitching himself and Frydenberg as “the new generation”.

    “Malcolm has served his country in a noble and professional way”.

    Frydenberg “the contribution of Malcolm and Julie will stand them in good stead for the future”.

    Morrison “we will provide the stability and unity of policy”.

    Frydenberg to be Treasurer.

  54. Hydra
    #2800214, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Morrison is already a better Prime Minister than Turnbull. He’s said far fewer words.

  55. teddy bear
    #2800216, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Amazing press conference, not a single bit on policy all waffle. Truly he is waffles protege.

    Turnbulls reason for taking the top job was to so he could be PM and get back at Abbott and now we have his protege Morrision whose sole reason seems to be to stop Dutton from becoming PM. A sick joke has been played on us all once more.

  56. gbees
    #2800219, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    LNP insider
    #2800122, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:19 pm
    “I will point out he had his hands tied by Turnbull” – if it was against his principles and he knew it was wrong he should have resigned from his portfolio and let some other chump do it. As it stands he’s a traitor.

  57. Jonesy
    #2800223, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Dutton back in his old portfolio is my bet as the first move.

  58. JMH
    #2800226, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Just heard the newly anointed PM’s presser, Sigh. Inspirational. No – inept.

    I wonder if he will allow Dutton to remain Home Affairs Minister. That’d be really interesting.

  59. Jonesy
    #2800227, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    RET and NEG is still in….GAWDELPALLOFUS

  60. C.L.
    #2800229, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    A sick joke has been played on us all once more.

    I can’t believe what happened today.
    The Liberals responded to their base with … ‘FU, we’re moving further to the left.’

  61. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2800231, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    RIP Menzies Liberal Party ,strangled by incompetent bullshit artists ,hopefully they will join the alpmafia mob and the foul gangrenes and do the same to them ,a grandada Colonel used to say “/I would not breed from these people “ . They have destroyed Australia ,and been handsomely paid for doing it ,by the victims . Abolish career politics and defund political parties .

  62. H B Bear
    #2800232, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Amazing press conference, not a single bit on policy all waffle. Truly he is waffles protege.

    SloMo isn’t an ideas man.

  64. m0nty
    #2800235, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Scofeld and Doctor NEG, a government of Bond villains.

  65. Infidel Tiger
    #2800236, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Morrison is a supermarket sausage. All filler no substance.

  66. H B Bear
    #2800238, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Josh is treasurer!

    Treachery has its rewards.

  67. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2800239, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    ACTU secretary Sally McManus urges workers to mobilise against Scott Morrison

    Ewin Hannan
    Workplace Editor
    @EwinHannan
    An hour ago August 24, 2018

    ACTU secretary Sally McManus has urged workers to “mobilise like never before” to defeat Scott Morrison, condemning the prime minister-elect as “Australia’s biggest supporter of trickle-down economics”.

    In an email to union supporters this afternoon, Ms McManus said Mr Morrison was the “architect” of the plan to give the big banks a $17 billion corporate tax cut.

    She said he was “100% behind every toxic trickle-down policy of the Turnbull Government”, including penalty rate cuts, slashing funding to schools and hospitals, and the setting up of the Australian Building and Construction Commission and the Registered Organisations Commission.

    “Scott Morrison’s record as Treasurer is one of failure — wages are stagnant, inequality is at 70-year highs (and) 40 per cent of Australians are in insecure work,’’ she said.

  68. Habib
    #2800241, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    The extent to which the Defence/ADF ‘diversity’ bureaucracy has expanded over the last 15 years is singular and depressing. True, but it’s come at the expense of capability and operational readiness. There’s always been plenty of beer vouchers for ministerial hobbyhorses and government whims, but never extra allocated, it’s swiped from diggers, pussers and blue violets. Conditions keep getting eroded, and many units are flat out getting 20 reserve service days for their members to maintain mandatory annual training and seniority. The latter used to only happen under labor, the uniparty has adopted it as SOP. Of course chocks get the shits, and leave. Then all of a sudden there’s positions that can’t be filled, and they’ve got to blow $200k or so to recruit and train someone. Fuckwitted doesn’t go within cooee.

  69. struth
    #2800242, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Well that first speech was a depressing watch.

    All hope gone.

    Boy, are we in the shit.

    He’s keeping his big stick, invest in renewables, UN destruction policies.

    All this and Malcom gets another UN boy in the chair.
    One he will control.
    In other words.
    We have another UN puppet leader.

    Is this what happens when too many women get into parliament?
    Can my raging Political Misogyny be incorrect?
    Who voted for who.
    Please ladies, bring me down.
    Point out my arrogant ignorant Misogyny for what it is.
    Filthy white toxic masculinity and male sexism.

  70. Baldrick
    #2800245, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Motherhood statements from start to finish.
    What a tosser!

  71. Speedbox
    #2800246, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Dutton says that he thinks the “Liberal party is starting a new chapter”.

    Time will tell. but based on Morrison and Frydenberg’s comments, it seems that there will be a few sops to the conservative wing but, essentially, business a usual.

  72. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2800247, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Tony Abbott’s sister Christine Forster weighs Wentworth run

    AAP
    49 minutes ago August 24, 2018
    6 Comments

    Tony Abbott’s sister could replace Malcolm Turnbull in the Sydney seat of Wentworth, with the city councillor considering a tilt for Liberal Party preselection.

    Christine Forster says once the seat is vacated by Mr Turnbull she’ll consider entering the preselection fight.

  73. Tim Neilson
    #2800248, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    On the other hand I don’t believe that cutting back their budget will cause any change to their diversity program.

    You’re both right.

    Give them money and they’ll find something utterly contrary to the national interest to spend it on.

    Then that becomes the number one priority, which they’ll defend at all costs.

    They’ll slash spending on tanks and rifles to zero before they cut one cent from the pink nail polish budget.

  74. Habib
    #2800249, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    The next six months should be a good primer for a Peanuthead politburo.

    Stock up on longlife food, water, fuel and ammo.

  75. Woolfe
    #2800250, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Well the inclusive diversity Qaintarse Wallabies are playing All Black at Eden Park tomorrow which promises to be an absolute thrashing to look forward to.

  76. Eddystone
    #2800251, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    If ScoMo deviates an inch from Turnbull’s leftward path, the media will be all over him like a rash.

    I don’t think he will withstand the pressure, unfortunately.

    The media have excelled themselves with their partisan barracking. They still hate Tony Abbott, and don’t care who knows it. He was like Banco’s ghost to their Macbeth.

  77. Andreas
    #2800252, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    They’re not even going to get a poll bounce from this shit. Sad.

  78. Elle
    #2800253, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    I heard Turnbull say either yesterday or the day before that choosing Dutton would take the party too far right. Unbelievable! Now we have Morrison who I don’t see as any different than Turnbull. We are so far left it’s a joke.
    Who is capable of bringing the Libs back to a conservative party? Apart from Abbott, who won’t get a look in, I’m stumped.

  79. Speedbox
    #2800254, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Who is capable of bringing the Libs back to a conservative party?

    It’s over Elle. Join the AC if you haven’t done so already.

  80. JMH
    #2800255, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Elle – nobody unless there’s an internal rebellion in a form of a split – and we know that won’t happen. Shorten’s in the Lodge.

  81. Mother Lode
    #2800256, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    if it was against his principles and he knew it was wrong he should have resigned from his portfolio and let some other chump do it.

    Indeed, the old defence that “Even if I said ‘no’ they would just get someone else to do it”.

    But what if everyone said “No”?

    Or, at least, if enough people said “No” that others could see that they could too – or even should.

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2800257, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    It’s over Elle. Join the AC if you haven’t done so already

    That or move overseas

    You know it makes sense

  83. Habib
    #2800258, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    The list of 43 running dogs has been leaked to the Rundfunkhaus Ultimo, and could only have come from one source. I’d advise Morrie to not waste him time looking at removalists on Gumtree,

  84. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2800261, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    I’ve just woken up. It’s Morrison, says Hairy.
    Oh noes. Fuck. Turnbull lite. Plus ca change.
    All the more reason to get out there and back Cory.

    How’s the Ministry? Who’s left standing?

  85. OldOzzie
    #2800263, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    More Benefits from the Middle East

    ‘Camel flu’ scare in LEEDS: Patient is diagnosed with killer virus as health officials scramble to contact passengers who were on the same plane from the Middle East

    A patient from the Middle East is being treated for the killer MERS virus in England, health officials have today confirmed.

    MERS, caused by the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, kills a third of those it strikes. It is considered one of the 10 most urgent threats to humanity by the World Health Organization, as it has no cure.

    MERS often leaves patients battling symptoms of a common cold – but it can lead to pneumonia and kidney failure, which can both prove deadly.

    It can be spread by touching infected camels or other humans struck down by the bug, although it is poorly understood by virologists.

  86. Mother Lode
    #2800265, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Who knows? ScoMo might beat Shorten.

    Could we be seeing the dawn of a new age when the Libs move so far left (or ‘lurch’ to use the word the progressives so love) that lefties say “Why vote Liberal-Lite when you can vote full strength?”

  87. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2800266, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Pledge: I will make another personal donation to AC’s.
    Already a member.

    All Cats should now consider joining.
    Give Cory the huge Liberal rump.

  88. Makka
    #2800267, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    That or move overseas

    You know it makes sense

    This.

  89. OldOzzie
    #2800270, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Oops Sorry Wrong Thread

    OldOzzie
    #2800263, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    More Benefits from the Middle East

  90. Speedbox
    #2800273, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Pledge: I will make another personal donation to AC’s. Done.

    Already a member. Check.

  91. Chris
    #2800275, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    I was going to vote AC before all of this however my vote is now CEMENTED with AC and Lib Democrats.

    Labor for me, unless the Libs bring us Delcons in.

  92. jupes
    #2800277, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    The greatest ex-politician in Australia, Mark Latham:

    THE MALCOLM MORRISON GOVERNMENT
    Malcolm Turnbull knifed Peter King to become the Member for Wentworth.
    He knifed Brendan Nelson to become Liberal Party Leader.
    He knifed Tony Abbott to become Prime Minister.
    To hear Turnbull in his final press conference complain about “insurgents, wreckers and vengeance” is the greatest hypocrisy you will ever hear.
    Turnbull in effect has handed over government to his right-hand-man, Scott Morrison, who as Treasurer only had one economic policy: massive immigration numbers, with their negative impact on urban congestion, housing affordability and wages growth.
    Like Turnbull, Morrison also knifed Tony Abbott to get ahead personally.
    This will be a Malcolm Morrison Government.
    Josh Frydenberg developed one of the worst energy policies imaginable and today the Liberal Party rewarded him by making him Deputy Leader.
    For the past three years the Liberals have been a public policy disaster for Australia.
    Today nothing changed.

  93. Makka
    #2800278, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Nothingburger from Morrison when the whole country is glued to the screen.

    No ideas, no plans, ZERO inspiration. CL is right, the Libs just gave the middle finger to the base , AGAIN. Well, FU too jellybacks. Mal maybe gone but you have no chance of getting my vote;

    Morrison talks unity, stability and street parking

    Just to recap on that first press conference from our prime minister-elect, Scott Morrison.

    Morrison will announce his ministry next week, but it looks as Josh Frydenberg will be his treasurer.
    He spoke a lot of unity, stability and serving the Australian people, rather than themselves. That’s not surprising, given the past week.

    He listed his immediate priority as the drought. He will review the government’s response.

    When asked why he helped remove Turnbull, he said he didn’t. He said he was loyal. No real explanation was offered for this radical change in government.

    He paid tribute to liberal and conservative values, which he described as the “fair go” and individual choice. He also spoke of playing by the rules – singling out energy companies abusing their market position and mentioning power prices. He also, jarringly, mentioned the rules were important for people parking on the street.

    Morrison told Australians they shouldn’t expect to go to the polls any time soon, despite Turnbull’s imminent resignation, which will trigger a byelection.

  94. H B Bear
    #2800279, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Could we be seeing the dawn of a new age when the Libs move so far left (or ‘lurch’ to use the word the progressives so love) that lefties say “Why vote Liberal-Lite when you can vote full strength?”

    Vote Lieboral – democratic socialism just without the CFMMEU.

  95. Infidel Tiger
    #2800282, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Nothingburger from Morrison when the whole country is glued to the screen.

    Give him a break. Photios didn’t have time to give him his script or help him rote learn the plan.

  96. Makka
    #2800286, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    When is the next Newspoll after this week?

  97. Infidel Tiger
    #2800292, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    “She has been a rock star for the Liberal Party, as a Foreign Minister, and for Twitter and Facebook.

    We deserve this.

  98. calli
    #2800296, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    I did wonder at that, IT.

    Please, please let him not be serious. Please let it be a velvet coated barb into McStabbie’s heart.

  99. Mother Lode
    #2800302, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Nothingburger from Morrison when the whole country is glued to the screen.

    He’s not really a leader. He needs directions and cues.

    So of course he had nothing to say. It all happened so quickly and he has not been fully briefed by fathead, who will now presumably stay in parliament because he will still be running the show.

  100. Speedbox
    #2800304, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    unless the Libs bring us Delcons in.

    hahahahahaha stop it Chris hahahahahahaha I’m choking here hahahahahaha

  101. Louis
    #2800307, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    @Lysander

    Yes, that was the tactic Peter Beatie used effectively in Queensland. The local paper ran a whole article on it years ago.

  102. Snoopy
    #2800309, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    So the Sky News girls are demanding that the first order of business for ScoMo is a referral to the High Court to settle the uncertainty over Dutton’s eligibility.

    Amiright?

  103. Tom
    #2800310, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Makka, I believe Newspoll will be released Monday, but it’s crucial when the data is collected: if it’s Thursday-Friday, it means nothing. Only Saturday-Sunday would be useful.

    Expect a poll bounce. Voters won’t make up their minds until SloMo announces policy. But with climate zombie Fraudenberger running energy under Trumble and SloMo hand-picked by Trumble as his successor, it has Newspoll trainwreck written all over it a month from now.

  104. Elle
    #2800311, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Pledge: I will make another personal donation to AC’s.
    Already a member.

    All Cats should now consider joining.
    Give Cory the huge Liberal rump.

    I am too, Lizzie. Joined a while ago.

  105. Chris
    #2800312, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    hahahahahaha stop it Chris hahahahahahaha I’m choking here hahahahahaha

    I know, I know!
    But the possibility exists, and a vote, donation and volunteer are theirs if they grow the fuck up in time.
    Of course, I am secretly Bill Ayers if they don’t.

  106. Infidel Tiger
    #2800315, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    By far my favourite new talking point is “internal polling showed we are ahead”!

    Is that there same internal polling that showed them winning Longman and Braddon? And smashing Shorten in 2015?

  107. Snoopy
    #2800316, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Speers is joined by Peter Hartcher. The circle of madness is complete.

  108. Gab
    #2800317, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Meh. Same sh1t, different PM.

  109. Elle
    #2800319, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Speedbox and Carp:
    Am already a member of the Australian Conservatives. I don’t want to leave this country. Speaking to family overseas though, we are a laughing stock though.

  110. Elle
    #2800321, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    *too many ‘thoughs’. Long day.

  111. OldOzzie
    #2800323, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    jupes
    #2800277, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    The greatest ex-politician in Australia, Mark Latham:

    THE MALCOLM MORRISON GOVERNMENT

    Jupes do you have a link for that Layham Comment?

  112. Tom
    #2800325, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    OMFG. ShakeMyHamas’s loony leftoid fossil Peter Hartcher suffering mega-ultra relevance deprivation syndrome on Their Sky, defending Trumble and hating on AbbottSatan.

  113. Infidel Tiger
    #2800326, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Christopher Pyne
    Christopher Pyne
    @cpyne
    Malcolm Turnbull is one of the great PMs in modern Australian history. A visionary; a man with an enormous brain and an empathy for the Australian people. 1/2

    It has long been thought that homosexuality was a mental illness. I see no reason to disbelieve that.

  114. John Constantine
    #2800327, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    If Morrison is serious about the drought, he can arsehole turnfailures shyster lawyer drafted Water Plan, say stuff the untied nations and use Australian irrigation water to grow grain and fodder, not get dumped out to sea unused in compliance with our signed capitulation conventions.

    Not too late for a last gasp watering even now.

  115. Makka
    #2800329, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Turnbull light. A meager poll bounce, if at all. The base won’t buy it;

    Speaking on Friday — looking entirely relaxed and comfortable — Turnbull made it absolutely clear that Morrison’s election as his successor was his preferred option. He said the “insurgents were not rewarded”, and that “instead my successor will be Scott Morrison, who was a very loyal and effective treasurer”.

    As a result of their actions, Turnbull said, “the consequence is that instead of having Mr Dutton as prime minister, we should in due course have Mr Morrison.”

    It’s telling that the snide comment already doing the rounds is that his successor, Scott Morrison, is “Malcolm Turnbull without the top hat”.

    Turnbull doubtless had a problem connecting with voters, and the way his prime ministership ended shows that he couldn’t keep his party together. It ultimately ended in failure.

    But he was not without political skill. Ask Peter Dutton, or Tony Abbott.

    https://www.businessinsider.com.au/malcolm-turnbull-liberal-leadership-destroying-the-rebellion-2018-8#ioZylVgi2K9Isyfm.99

  116. Habib
    #2800334, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    I think the poodle’s brain stem has dints in its base. That would explain that tweet.

  117. Armadillo
    #2800336, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Temperature from the Bowlo today was pretty low. Lots of eye rolling interspersed with WTF are these pretentious arse clowns up to now.

  118. Myrddin Seren
    #2800337, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    By far my favourite new talking point is “internal polling showed we are ahead”!

    Merely idle speculation on my part, but I would bet a tipple of average scotch that Turnbull’s ‘captain’s pick’ of a $444 mill handout to some mob to then on-pass the cash less overheads to GBR mendicants has gone down like a lead balloon in struggle street.

    Would love to see the focus group reports on that one.

  119. Snoopy
    #2800338, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    This ScoMo government can’t claim any legitimacy until the stinking doubt of Dutton’s eligibility is resolved by the High Court.

    Am I right David Speers?

  120. Tom
    #2800342, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Laughed out loud, Snoopy. God, I love the Cat.

  121. Tintarella di Luna
    #2800343, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    I was going to vote AC before all of this however my vote is now CEMENTED with AC and Lib Democrats.

    Good for you Cassie, I would love an AC candidate to run against that moon-faced moose knuckle in my electorate, what a loathsome POW he is — there was a rumour going around before the High Noon HiJinx that a member of the Liberal party had threatened to sit on the cross bench if Dutton was elected leader — now I wonder who that was —

    I was also informed that the Bent-eared termite was over 20 minutes late for 12 O’clock High and walked in with a certain moon-faced moose knuckle by his side. What a lickspittle.

  122. Snoopy
    #2800344, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    I trust they’ve upped the security on ScoMo’s electorate office. There’s bound to be a vandalism attack from outraged Greens.

  123. Leo G
    #2800345, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Speaking on Friday — looking entirely relaxed and comfortable — Turnbull made it absolutely clear that Morrison’s election as his successor was his preferred option.

    Turnbull’s malign influence in the succession process has effectively stamped “Malchurian Candidate” on Morrison’s forehead.

  124. Makka
    #2800346, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Makka, I believe Newspoll will be released Monday,

    Thanks Tom.

  125. Tel
    #2800347, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    He listed his immediate priority as the drought.

    Good to see him go right to the nub of the issue.

    The consequences of this leadership drought are severe and it’s only getting worse.

  126. Ubique
    #2800351, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Dutton’s eligibility

    Perhaps the High Court could first retrospectively deliberate on Kevin Rudd’s eligibility. He and his missus waxed fat off $175m a year in Commonwealth Job Network revenues that flowed into the coffers of Therese Rein’s business.

  127. Infidel Tiger
    #2800352, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Dutton must refer himself to the High Court.

    How sweet that would be.

  128. Vicki
    #2800353, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    ACTU secretary Sally McManus urges workers to mobilise against Scott Morrison

    Probably the best accolade given (by implication) to Morrison.

    Plenty of abuse directed at Morrison so far on this thread.

    For me – the best of his initial address to the electorate was his pledge to make the Drought his first priority.

    Let me tell you – that is REALLY something to the rural folk of NSW & Qld for whom all this political banter is below contempt.

    As many have noted, so far it is compassionate Aussie urbanites who have contributed the most. Government and business are lagging behind. And all the Opposition seems to be able to do is to lecture farmers (as Joel Fitzgibbon) on sustainable farming!

    If this new Coalition government can coordinate hay deliveries via rail from WA & NT & can restrict hay exports to China for the next 12 months – they will garner a heck of a lot of support.

  129. flyingduk
    #2800358, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Stock up on longlife food, water, fuel and ammo

    already done, and gold, and bitcoin…

  130. .
    #2800359, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    If this new Coalition government can coordinate hay deliveries via rail from WA & NT & can restrict hay exports to China for the next 12 months – they will garner a heck of a lot of support.

    So if they let failing businesses not employ anyone for 12 months and stop profitable businesses from employing more people or raising wages for 12 months (by taking over the transport system and agricultural industry), they will garner a heck of lot of support?

    It has been raining a fair bit lately too. You should think this through more.

  131. Myrddin Seren
    #2800362, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    As many have noted, so far it is compassionate Aussie urbanites who have contributed the most.

    Government ( Feds and State ) is being dragged kicking-&-screaming in to some drought-kabuki for the exact reason that the public has taken up the issue and the response from government looks out-of-touch, again.

    The probable reality is that the drought is doing the work of thinning the nation’s herds that government would have to mandate in due course to ‘Meet Our Paris Commitments’.

    All the public service eco-loons and their captive ministers are secretly cheering on The Drought Earth Mother.

  132. Makka
    #2800363, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    For me – the best of his initial address to the electorate was his pledge to make the Drought his first priority.

    Possibly also a shout out to the Nats, who he will be deep in negotiations with over the weekend.

  133. Elle
    #2800364, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Cory Bernardi just sent AC’s an email. Check your in-box.

  134. Tom
    #2800366, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Peta Credlin’s editorial delivered just now is a brilliant piece of writing and thought. I hope Their Fucking Sky puts it on their website for Cat consumption. Highly recommended.

  135. stackja
    #2800367, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Elle
    #2800364, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:41 pm
    Cory Bernardi just sent AC’s an email. Check your in-box.

    Yes! And he is is still Cory who, to most voters.

  138. Habib
    #2800373, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    A fair whack of the water shortage is due to federal government policy and I doubt the 2nd hand broom will do anything to repeal that idiocy. At most he’ll hand over a wedge of looted/borrowed money with little accountability, and a goody chunk will be embezzled or wasted.

  139. Makka
    #2800374, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Marr. Take a vomit bag if you go there;

    Connie Feveranti-Wells reckons the base is furious about equal marriage. The base is supposed to demand cheap electricity at whatever cost to the environment. The base is supposed to require hefty cuts to immigration. But that’s not what polls say Australians want.

    https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/aug/24/myth-liberal-base-peter-dutton-liberal-party-glorious-defeat

  140. Tom
    #2800379, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Is this the one Tom?

    That’s the one, Baldrick.

    Do yourself a favour and go to Baldy’s 6.46pm link.

  141. stackja
    #2800380, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Domestic violence victims bill deferred during Liberal Party leadership crisis
    Eliza Barr, The Daily Telegraph
    August 24, 2018 3:09pm
    Subscriber only

    Parliament was adjourned on Thursday due to a chaotic power struggle between conservative MP Peter Dutton and the party’s moderate wing before Cook MP Scott Morrison ultimately won the party’s leadership spill.

    The bill, which was first introduced in June, would have prevented domestic violence perpetrators from cross-examining their victims in court and potentially retraumatising them.

    Barton federal MP Linda Burney said the Liberal Party’s leadership crisis had real life ramifications for domestic violence victims.

    “This type of practice can be highly traumatising, with many women too frightened to undergo direct cross-examination and settling family law disputes for less optimal outcomes,” Ms Burney said.

    BOCSAR statistics show Bayside Council has the region’s highest rate of domestic assault, with 524 incidents in the year to March 2018.

    Georges River Council had the second highest rate per population with 388 incidents, and Sutherland Shire Council had the lowest rate with 471 incidents.

    Hurstville had by far the highest number of domestic assault incidents with 92 in the year to March 2018, followed by Cronulla with 60, Caringbah with 53 and Kogarah with 48.

    ALP seeking solution for ALP problem?

  142. Megan
    #2800383, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Here’s another new member of the Australian Conservatives. Along with the Sicilian Prince. No way in hell the stale milk-breathed, weak chin cretins that make up what was once the Liberal Party will ever get my vote again. They’ve installed the puppet leader so Malefactor can continue his disgusting machinations with his arm up the pathetic, economics challenged dummy’s jacket.

    They welcomed into their midst an untrustworthy, dishonest and despicable human being and made him their leader. They deserve everything that happens to them at the next election. He set out to wreck and his goal has been achieved. It’s a massive FU to the electorate and I doubt that the Puppet can even make a one point difference in the polls. We are doomed to the Shortarse Hierachy for the foreseeable future.

  143. Viva
    #2800385, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Marr. Take a vomit bag if you go there;

    I’ve been through a couple already today so I’ll decline the offer

  144. Entropy
    #2800387, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    As many have noted, so far it is compassionate Aussie urbanites who have contributed the most. Government and business are lagging behind. And all the Opposition seems to be able to do is to lecture farmers (as Joel Fitzgibbon) on sustainable farming!

    You know nothing, Vicki.

    Qld is up to $670 million already, the feds about a bill, and NSW has promised $500 plus million. From taxpayers with few assets to people with very large assets. And you know what the irony is? A lot of producers don’t take the handouts becuase they know they don’t need it,

  145. mh
    #2800389, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Madame Tussauds suspends work on Malcolm Turnbull figure

    Don’t start work on the Scott Morrison figure.

  146. Speedbox
    #2800390, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Cory Bernardi just sent AC’s an email. Check your in-box.

    Yes, as much as I support AC I am disappointed at their lack of commentary and coordination. Whoever runs their social media campaign should be horse whipped. This event should have them singing from the rooftops. Instead, the email I ust got was suggesting I get the AC app.

  147. Infidel Tiger
    #2800391, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    The press all declaring the genius of Turnbull. thwarting Dutton. But any reading of the last week is that Dutton tricked Turnbull into quitting.

    Yes we are stuck with a fat, vacillating winding, but Turnbull is gone and Morrison is as temporary as morning erection.

  148. stackja
    #2800395, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Speedbox
    #2800390, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    I assume Cory runs their social media campaign. AC don’t have much money. The best solution is finally more publicity stunts. Upset some lefty get the MSM screaming. Alan Jones supposedly said something and MSM give him plenty of free publicity.

  149. Leo G
    #2800396, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Don’t start work on the Scott Morrison figure.

    Too late. Nose of wax already twisting.

  150. flyingduk
    #2800397, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    I joined AC, in hope, last year, but they failed me the only time I asked them for help: when my State Govt bureaucrat boss started sanctioning me over my opposition to his ‘show support for marriage equality’ campaign for his workforce. All I wanted was a letter stating they were aware and concerned. Their reply ‘sorry nothing we can do’.

  151. None
    #2800399, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Yes, as much as I support AC I am disappointed at their lack of commentary and coordination. Whoever runs their social media campaign should be horse whipped. This event should have them singing from the rooftops. Instead, the email I ust got was suggesting I get the AC app.

    But don’t they have the great Lyle Shelton as their comms director? /sarc

  152. mh
    #2800400, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    The press all declaring the genius of Turnbull. thwarting Dutton. But any reading of the last week is that Dutton tricked Turnbull into quitting.

    Yes we are stuck with a fat, vacillating winding, but Turnbull is gone and Morrison is as temporary as morning erection.

    The right sentiment at the right time. Well done, IT.

  153. Roger
    #2800401, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Their resources are spread pretty thin, flyingduk.

  154. stackja
    #2800402, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2800391, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    The great MT undone by delcon plod? Another great agile innovation? Someone once said: Rooster one day, feather duster the next.

  155. None
    #2800403, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Barton federal MP Linda Burney said the Liberal Party’s leadership crisis had real life ramifications for domestic violence victims.

    No sorry, this is a bad bill. Everyone has a right to defend themselves and you can always do video sessions to to avoid facing a person directly.

  156. Carbon Emitter
    #2800404, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    ‘The press all declaring the genius of Turnbull. thwarting Dutton. But any reading of the last week is that Dutton tricked Turnbull into quitting.’

    Top of the class IT

  157. None
    #2800405, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Peta Credlin’s editorial delivered just now is a brilliant piece of writing and thought. I hope Their Fucking Sky puts it on their website for Cat consumption. Highly recommended.

    She’s had a few crackers this past week, Tom. She stares down the lens and delivers. With deadly authority and conviction.

  158. stackja
    #2800406, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    None
    #2800403, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    I believe there is another agenda behind the proposed bill. Who gains? Who loses?

  159. Entropy
    #2800409, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    What is the federal government doing with a domestic violence bill? Isn’t that a role of the states?

  160. Snoopy
    #2800410, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    All I wanted was a letter stating they were aware and concerned. Their reply ‘sorry nothing we can do’.

    Big mistake. You should have just borrowed a pair of Carpe’s arseless chaps.

  161. Habib
    #2800411, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    Connie Feveranti-Wells reckons the base is furious about equal marriage. The base is supposed to demand cheap electricity at whatever cost to the environment. The base is supposed to require hefty cuts to immigration. But that’s not what polls say Australians Fitzroy, Newtown and West End beardy wankers, crabby daphnes and great raving radishes want. FIFY, you sanctimonious, cherry-picking old tailgunner.

  162. Speedbox
    #2800412, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Their ABC continually refers to Morrison as Turnbull’s “man”.

  163. Habib
    #2800413, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    & CFW if quoted correctly has had her only stopped-clock moment.

  164. Crossie
    #2800414, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    None
    #2800405, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:11 pm
    Peta Credlin’s editorial delivered just now is a brilliant piece of writing and thought. I hope Their Fucking Sky puts it on their website for Cat consumption. Highly recommended.

    She’s had a few crackers this past week, Tom. She stares down the lens and delivers. With deadly authority and conviction.

    Which reminds me, whoever said personnel is policy knew a bit about politics. Wonder who ScoMo will choose as his chief of staff. Once we know that we will be able to tell a lot more.

  165. stackja
    #2800416, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Entropy
    #2800409, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:14 pm
    What is the federal government doing with a domestic violence bill? Isn’t that a role of the states?

    I assume part of Family Court.

  166. Crossie
    #2800417, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Speedbox
    #2800412, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:17 pm
    Their ABC continually refers to Morrison as Turnbull’s “man”.

    Wasn’t he? Okay, more like a lapdog then.

  167. Snoopy
    #2800420, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Who is Annabel Crabb rooting? There has to be some logical reason she’s on the ALPBC teat.

  168. mh
    #2800421, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Without Dutton, Turnbull would still be PM and the nation would be awaiting Turnbull’s potential greatness.

    Turnbull has fallen. Well done, Peter Dutton. I salute you.

  169. stackja
    #2800424, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    None
    #2800399, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Lyle Shelton at ACL got attention. Didn’t someone ram ACL? AC not using him properly?

  170. Crossie
    #2800425, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Megan
    #2800383, posted on August 24, 2018 at 6:51 pm
    Here’s another new member of the Australian Conservatives. Along with the Sicilian Prince. No way in hell the stale milk-breathed, weak chin cretins that make up what was once the Liberal Party will ever get my vote again. They’ve installed the puppet leader so Malefactor can continue his disgusting machinations with his arm up the pathetic, economics challenged dummy’s jacket.

    I like your turn of phrase.

  171. Farmer Gez
    #2800426, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Charlie Pickering on ABC radio this arvo banging on about how sad it was for Malcolm to be replaced and how Dutton is a complete fool and bastard.
    Charlie had plenty of advice for the Libs that mostly consisted of being more like Labor.
    No conservative voters in Charlie’s family or comedians.

  172. Rae
    #2800428, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    So near and yet so far. 45-40 was very, very close. Only 3 people needed to hold their nerve.

    Dutton (and Abbott) will try again. Soon.

  173. Crossie
    #2800430, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    mh
    #2800421, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:23 pm
    Without Dutton, Turnbull would still be PM and the nation would be awaiting Turnbull’s potential greatness.

    Turnbull has fallen. Well done, Peter Dutton. I salute you.

    Yes, but it could have been even better if he won.

  174. Rae
    #2800431, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Who is Annabel Crabb rooting?

    She had easily the best headline of the whole fracas:

    Turnbull has just strapped a bomb to himself and dared them to come get him.

  175. stackja
    #2800432, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Snoopy
    #2800420, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Annabel Crabb is an Australian political journalist, commentator and television host who is the ABC’s chief online political writer. Wikipedia
    Born: 1 February 1973 (age 45 years), Adelaide
    Spouse: Jeremy Storer

    Jeremy Storer
    Media and Entertainment Lawyer
    Sydney, AustraliaLegal Services
    Current: Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
    Previous: Storers Media and Entertainment Law, Blake Dawson, Simmons & Simmons
    Education: University of Adelaide
    Websites: Company Website

  176. Helen
    #2800433, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Yes IT, I have been thinking about the run of events too. Morro fiinds out Mon night the natives are restless and starts doing numbers for himself straight away. Flatters Mal’s ego into a preemptive strike which is lost. Morro looses nothing. Supports Mal and suggests one way to beat the scum is to anoint Morro., if the spill is lost – which is impossible that Mal will look se because greatness, but will drag votes away from treacherous running dogs. Mal stalls and chucks bombs to discredit Dutton. Morro bleeds numbers away from aDutton.

    He played Mal by stroking his ego and his vindictive nature at the same time. Outcome for Mal I was robbed I would have won the election which he will now never have to prove. potential greatness cut off in the flower of its youth.

  177. Crossie
    #2800434, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Bolt thinks that ScoMo needs to talk to conservatives and Liberal voters in a language they understand. As far as I’m concerned talk is cheap, he will be judged on results. If he does nothing about either electricity or immigration he is done. If he doesn’t reverse on Superannuation tax he is done.

  178. Roger
    #2800435, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    If he does nothing about either electricity or immigration he is done.

    He’s been gung ho about immigration, spouting the Treasury line, and his deputy was salesman for the NEG.

    The odds for change aren’t good, to say the least.

  179. Snoopy
    #2800436, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Thanks Stack.

    No talent Annabel. Explained!

  180. Crossie
    #2800437, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    So both Annabel Crabb and spouse sucking the taxpayers’ blood via their ABC.

    The only thing to do is defund it or sell it but now that ScoMo is in the saddle they will get even more money.

  181. Snoopy
    #2800438, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    I wonder if Jeremy is related to Duncan?

  182. areff
    #2800439, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Snoopy
    #2800420, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Annabel Crabb is an Australian political journalist, commentator and television host who is the ABC’s chief online political writer. Wikipedia
    Born: 1 February 1973 (age 45 years), Adelaide
    Spouse: Jeremy Storer

    Jeremy Storer
    Media and Entertainment Lawyer
    Sydney, AustraliaLegal Services
    Current: Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
    Previous: Storers Media and Entertainment Law, Blake Dawson, Simmons & Simmons
    Education: University of Adelaide
    Websites: Company Website

    Yet another ABC cuddly couple! Fat chance our new PM will go the national broadcaster — nepotism and the letting juicy production contracts to mates. I see Fifield supported Morrison. Figures.

  183. Infidel Tiger
    #2800440, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Think about it.

    Why is Turnbull still not PM?

    The dickhead packed his dacks and was tricked to stand down. This is the greatest act of skullduggery in Australian political history.

    We got the xunt!

    Agile my arse.

  184. Infidel Tiger
    #2800441, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    The Dutton team of course have to act disappointed but they will be sporting boners that won’t quit.

  185. .
    #2800442, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    LOL

    https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/aug/24/scott-morrison-to-become-australian-pm-as-turnbull-denounces-insurgency

    Australia’s new PM is Scott Morrison as moderate Malcolm Turnbull is forced out

    Socially conservative architect of hardline asylum policies takes the helm as fifth prime minister in five years

  186. Leigh Lowe
    #2800444, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    By far my favourite new talking point is “internal polling showed we are ahead”!

    Internal polling shows that I look like George Clooney and I am hung like a circus donkey.

  187. Snoopy
    #2800445, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    When is ScoMo coming for our guns? Easy pickings for a man seeking the media’s absolution for Open Borders.

  188. .
    #2800446, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    LOL again:

    ThexBorg
    ThexBorg
    30 minutes ago
    There is nothing to celebrate… Morriscum is there because the Liberal Party of Australia are now in an ongoing factional internal conflict of control instigated by the Far Right, which is driven by the IPA, and the IPA are funded by Rupert Murdoch and Gina Rinehart. Morrison was a ‘safe’ bet by the gullible right wing signatories that signed that petition engineered by Dutton, in the last minute 1/3rd of those ministers panicked and realised their mistake..and voted for their second option instead…
    While these self interested conservatives were fighting for pay cheques.. the passage of legislation for domestic violence against women was abandoned…
    So now we know the actual interests of the ‘born to rule’ mentality of the political Right. Money and Power over citizens.﻿

  189. Snoopy
    #2800448, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Easy pickings for a man seeking the media’s absolution for Open Borders.

    And being against poofter marriage.

  190. Leigh Lowe
    #2800449, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Infidel Tiger

    #2800441, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    The Dutton team of course have to act disappointed but they will be sporting boners that won’t quit.

    Mmmyes.
    The “resounding victory” of 45:40.
    Morro is 26 vertebrae short of a backbone and he knows he is three votes off being rolled if he sticks his nose above the parapet on climate change or any other Doctor’s wives issue.

  191. stackja
    #2800450, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Liberty Quote
    The mechanism to decide the most effective use for this capital is profits. The stock market bundles profits and is the divining rod of productivity, allocating capital in cycle after cycle toward the economy’s most productive companies and best-compensated jobs. And it does so better than any elite economist or politician picking pork-barrel projects and relabeling them as “investments.”

    — Andy Kessler

  192. mh
    #2800451, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    How many votes did Bishop get?

  193. Jo Smyth
    #2800452, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    When Turnbull gave the 1.7 million to the Liberals has anybody checked if there was a redemption clause should he be dumped.

  195. .
    #2800454, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Malcolm, ah, not only knows the internet…

    This is how this shit all started.

  196. Des Deskperson
    #2800457, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Yet another Liberal – this time Dan Tehan – going on, on the 7.30 Report, about how Bishop served as Foreign Minister with dignity and dedication and how she advanced Australia’s interests and reputation on the world stage – or words to that effect.

    I have, over the years, posted many examples here, gleaned from my contacts in DFAT and in various foreign policy NGOs and interest groups, of Bishop’s chronic laziness, shallowness, mismanagement and fecklessness, not to mention her apparently clear lack of interest in anything to do with our region, the only area where Australia has any real foreign policy clout. Documents lost, delegations snubbed, decisions never taken, whatever else you might think of today’s outcome, the country, as they say, dodged a bullet when Bishop lost.

  197. mh
    #2800458, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    11…wow, the betting markets once again failed to predict the result.

  198. .
    #2800459, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Morrison is now PM of a country with 647 bn AUD of Federal government debt alone, state debts of around 400 bn and GDP of around 1650 bn of GDP.

    Good luck with that.

  199. Oh come on
    #2800460, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Hahahaha just listening to Trumble’s exit speech now. He’s proud of his “progressive government”!

    He has never been more candid.

  200. Caveman
    #2800461, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    The dickhead packed his dacks and was tricked to stand down. This is the greatest act of skullduggery in Australian political history.
    Thats Nicely worked out ,
    a big Sting operation.

    How does Turdbull react if for some reason Scomo introduces Abbott into the cabinet. Will he pull the plug and resign earlier than what he may have told Scomo.

  201. Crossie
    #2800462, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Mmmyes.
    The “resounding victory” of 45:40.
    Morro is 26 vertebrae short of a backbone and he knows he is three votes off being rolled if he sticks his nose above the parapet on climate change or any other Doctor’s wives issue.

    Just watch him, the siren call of luvvies beckons.

  202. mh
    #2800463, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    But Des, what about Rhianna’s Twitter feed? How quickly you forget.

  203. Tom
    #2800464, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    I loved the loony leftist writer/editor of some shithole Marxist rag on Blot who feigned ignorance about his love of communism. Their lack of self-awareness is staggering.

  205. Tintarella di Luna
    #2800466, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    I see Fifield supported Morrison

    You aren’t surprised are you areff? I expected no less of Muff-faced Mitch – spineless so-and-so

  206. cohenite
    #2800467, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Wonder who ScoMo will choose as his chief of staff. Once we know that we will be able to tell a lot more.

    Fucking a’; if it’s martin parkinson buy candle stocks.

  207. Snoopy
    #2800468, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Morrison is now PM of a country with 647 bn AUD of Federal government debt alone, state debts of around 400 bn and GDP of around 1650 bn of GDP.

    On the upside we have poofter marriage and free sex changes for members of the ADF.

  208. .
    #2800469, posted on August 24, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Tony, ah, not only understands border policies…

  209. .
    #2800470, posted on August 24, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Fucking a’; if it’s martin parkinson buy candle stocks.

    That’s Dr Parkinson to you, voting, taxpaying pleb.

  210. stackja
    #2800472, posted on August 24, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Oh come on
    #2800460, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    I only heard some it. Many I’s.
    And Snowy 2.0 got a mention.

  211. Crossie
    #2800473, posted on August 24, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Morrison is now PM of a country with 647 bn AUD of Federal government debt alone, state debts of around 400 bn and GDP of around 1650 bn of GDP.

    He already indicated how he intends to fix the budget. He knows the real money is in super funds and he will come and get them.

  212. Leigh Lowe
    #2800477, posted on August 24, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    mh

    #2800451, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    How many votes did Bishop get?

    ….
    calli

    #2800453, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Eleven, mh.

    That’s ten others not counting her own vote.

