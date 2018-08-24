Liberty Quote
The citizen’s efforts to minimise payable taxes by changing, reducing or entirely abandoning sources of earnings, not least by early retirement, are beyond the power of democracy to prevent – except by the involuntary labour that British democracy is dangerously approaching.— Arthur Seldon
New PM: Scott Morrison
462 Responses to New PM: Scott Morrison
I know there is alot if anti Frydenberg sentiment here, but only to be fair to him I will point out he had his hands tied by Turnbull on delivering within a certain policy parameter. He was on a short leash.
Plus putting energy and environment together is a deliberate ploy to fuck hom by Turnbull.
Josh could redeem himself.
You can only laugh at Laura Jayes. She claimed a US .004c rise in the value of the AUD was an endorsement of ScoMo’s ascendancy.
Frydenberg has risen without trace by venturing no thoughts or opinions of his own, merely those mentioned in ‘studies’ or handed down from ‘experts’.
Chancy Gardiner rides again. People want to see something there so they do.
Get the fcuk outta here!
Well that may be one of the problems, however its biggest problem is that the priority of the top brass is emasculation, homofication and freakification rather than combat capability.
A change that changes nothing – Turnbull has the satisfaction of still calling the shots – and that moon-faced moose-knuckle is still my federal member and what a member he is.
Myrddin @ 3:18pm.
It was a complete fizzer, i only know about it because i was part of the program.
The fact he included it in his achievements list just shows how far down in the dregs he needed to trawl to find something to say he did.
struth Waffles was always the media’s man, just as Gillard was. Just compare the coverage of when they were wielding the knife as opposed to when being knifed. They take it personally. Like the branches of the UniParty they don’t want to be told they backed a dud.
I turned the sound up for five minutes before having to turn it off again.
The entire conversation between the three twits was entirely clueless. As political commentators you would expect that they would understand that policies are more important than personalities and that that was what this challenge was all about.
But no, even though they don’t know any of his policy positions, Morrison has the best chance of uniting the party and winning the election apparently.
It was always his best feature; bad as he was, he wasn’t successful in locking in brainfarts like The Lying Slapper, Kevni07 and the Goosesteen achieved.
Of course.
They were over the moon when he knifed Abbott.
None of this hand ringing faux integrity and disgust at it all.
As if they were above the low lives they are reporting on.
They caused it all, and it only happened due to the weakness of the libs to listen to them.
And they couldn’t help but do it again.
It’s almost as if they are too feminine in their approach, too beta male, too dam gutless to say anything that may upset the disgusting Australian hypocritical MSM.
Frydenberg – styling himself as a “conservative” – was used by Turnbull to implement Green’s policy.
A whore has more integrity than that prick.
struth Waffles was always the media’s man, just as Gillard was. Just compare the coverage of when they were wielding the knife as opposed to when being knifed. They take it personally. Like the branches of the UniParty they don’t want to be told they backed a dud.
This.
So the next issue is when Mal will actually piss off. When he does, assuming we have a by-election, there is no certainty that Wentworth will be retained. Wentworth is not conservative, it is small l Liberal. Now, partly as punishment to the Liberal Party and having lost the “status” of having their local member as PM, it could easily be lost (perhaps to an independent?).
If that happens, minority Government is the outcome and we all know how well that will work out so a general election could occur prior to Christmas.
Don’t despair, all is not entirely lost. With any luck the Libs will split (although doubtful) but we can hope they will be slaughtered at a general election. Then the re-building can begin.
For those of you that haven’t already done so, go to the Australian Conservatives website and join up. They will need the money to fight for us.
And it’s not as if they don’t have a magnificent role model in the US to follow.
Let’s not forget procurement.
Annabel Crabb writes the following:
OK so far, that’s an apt metaphor – too kind, really – for arch-wrecker Trumble.
Oh. Crabb thinks it’s the LP with the problem, not Trumble.
Either Crabb and Trumble are getting it on and she knows this for a fact, or this is an absolutely outrageous claim to make.
New PM: Scott Morrison
Like turning underwear that’s been worn for two weeks solid inside out.
LOL
Coming next. Back to front.
We now have Turnbull-lite. With a list of names. The coup against conservatives is complete – the last of them will be purged.
Almost time for the Conservatives to head to the cross benches and flex their muscles by forming a breakaway party based on grass roots having the power to preselect. Too many queers and socialists controlling the liberals now.
Unless policies are conservative vote informal is my revenge on the HoR with conservative voting in the Senate. Show the bastards who is the boss.
Coming up next from LNP insider …
“It’s the greatest rejection of his life. And this is a man whose mother walked out on him.” ….this is an absolutely outrageous claim to make.
Which, that it’s the greatest rejection or that his mother walked out on him
Clearly his mother had more sense than the entire Liberal party and most of the media combined.
Too soon?
Kevin Andrews removed a big backlog in the defence portfolio by making decisions that others had been sitting on for months and years. Andrews is no Mr Charisma but he’s a really steady reliable pair of hands. You need those sorts of people around you who just get the job done and don’t worry about the optics or getting their faces in the papers. Remember to is Immigration Minister he called out the bribery in some of our overseas consoles which were handing visas to the wrong people and he also called out the potential Somali problem. Of course he was screamed down as a racist but as always he turned out to be right. I know one of his old school mates and he said his sister was a pretty good sort who had all the boys lusting after her.
LNP Insider.
Frydenberg could have resigned if he didn’t support the policies but instead he capitulated to save his Ministerial title.
He is just another weakling who gave up on his beliefs so he could get ahead but all it has done is destroy any chance he has at a political future
Frydenberg must burn.
They must all burn.
I’ve been saying that for years MPH. When your own mother abandons you know you’ve got issues. LoL.
No tears from Lucy as she made her concession speech ? Tantrums? Promises of vindictiveness ?
So the next issue is when Mal will actually piss off.
He’s not going anywhere. At least not until the election. He will sit on the backbench as a timebomb, finger in the grenade pin at all times, ready to resign or cross the floor should anyone step out of line. He’s still in control, this was the best outcome for him, just as the one seat majority was the best outcome for him.
Hurts my head to think how lucky the most horrible, vile, vicious wankers seem to be.
Yes, we’ll see if there’s a more sensible energy policy after Morro and Frydemburgers take over. Abetz was optimistic, and I value his optimism more highly than that of MT.
Sorry LNP Insider if you see Frydenberg you can tell him he’s got about as much integrity as a Nazi collaborator. I know that’s a really horrid analogy ( my family can tell you about such collaborators) but he didn’t even have the guts to resign from cabinet. He has now chosen to be a Photius lap dog instead. The liberals need to be destroyed Lock Stock and Barrel and it will be a pleasure to take them down.
If there’s a change in energy policy how does Fraudenberg reconcile his earlier statements ?
ABC radio consensus.
Abbott 666 was behind this and Mal failed because he compromised his policies to satisfy the right wing.
If only Mal had been further to the left all this could have been avoided.
Socialism is the middle ground for ABC types of course.
Doesn’t matter what these xunts think.
All that matters is Shorten’s policies.
They should have locked the door and set that room alight while they had a chance. Now we need 85 separate fires.
Yes Mr rusty I would have lasted Malcolm out of parliament and in a sense because New South Wales is not ready to go to an election it would have been an opportunity to wipe out a lot of photios cronies as well. I expect the conservatives will continue to drive the agenda from the back bench because there are still plenty of skeletons in plenty of closets that they can pull out. 40 to 45 is not a convincing win especially when you have to rely on the left faction for those numbers.
If there’s a change in energy policy how does Fraudenberg reconcile his earlier statements ?
He’s a politicians, it shouldn’t be hard.
Farmer Gez #2800169, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:56 pm
ABC radio consensus. Abbott 666 was behind this and Mal failed because he compromised his policies to satisfy the right wing. If only Mal had been further to the left all this could have been avoided.
Socialism is the middle ground for ABC types of course.
LOL – If only Mal had actually merged the Libs with the ALP, rather than simply endorsed their philosophies and implemented all of their policies for them, all of this could have been avoided. [Ed note – Makes chirpy tweeting sound whilst rolling eyes and circling index finder around head]
What then, pray tell, are we meant to make of the collapse in the Liberal voter base and the fact that only five fewer MPs voted for ScoMo than the Dutton ticket?
Honestly, the ABC are demented fools living in a bubble with a closed communication loop. These twits could not be trusted to know their arses from their elbows.
At the third stroke it will be 4.12pm Friday, August 24, 2018 and Scott Morrison is still prime minister.
How Malcolm Turnbull killed off Peter Dutton’s tilt at leadership
Malcolm Turnbull’s resetting of the “rules” of Liberal partyroom spills took the wind out of Peter Dutton’s sails.
The decision by Mr Turnbull to delay a meeting until high noon today wrong- footed his challenger and bought time for Scott Morrison and Julie Bishop to crunch their numbers and woo wavering colleagues.
He insisted Mr Dutton — who lost an initial tilt on Tuesday — present the names of 43 MPs who wanted a spill.
And the outgoing PM raised doubts in the minds of some MPs — and the voting public — by seeking advice from the solicitor-general about the eligibility of the former home affairs minister to sit in parliament.
The two hurdles meant Mr Morrison and his new deputy Josh Frydenberg could win over a handful of tentative Dutton supporters.
It said much about the situation that Mr Dutton did not present the 43-name petition to Mr Turnbull until just 40 minutes before the meeting was due to be held.
Going into the meeting, MPs expressed mixed feelings about the situation they found themselves in.
The vote for a spill was won narrowly 45-40, meaning if three cabinet ministers — Mathias Cormann, Michaelia Cash and Mitch Fifield — had not gone to the Dutton camp based on their belief about the momentum behind the leadership contender the spill itself would have failed.
Mr Dutton was conciliatory after the ballot and there are reports he may be asked to stay on in cabinet.
“I thank Malcolm Turnbull very much for his service as prime minister of this country and Julie Bishop who’s been an amazing foreign affairs minister and deputy leader of our party,” he said.
“My course from here is to provide absolute loyalty to Scott Morrison, to make sure we that we win the election and defeat Bill Shorten and make sure he’s never prime minister.”
Scott Morrison’s narrow victory is a win for compromise – Dennis Shanahan
Political Editor
Scott Morrison’s narrow victory is a win for “compromise” and Malcolm Turnbull’s desperate attempts to block Peter Dutton. But the margin is so close the bitterness will continue.
Without a formal declaration that he would stand Morrison has emerged from the three-way challenge victorious over Dutton and Julie Bishop.
In other circumstances Morrison could have expected to worked steadily towards the leadership and build wide support.
As it is he is a stop gap leader filling in for a terminal Malcolm Turnbull and a compromise candidate with mixed conservative and moderate credentials with support from both camps.
His immediate challenge is to use that compromise position to heal deep wounds and cobble together some cross-factional co-operation to give the Coalition some chance of survival in coming weeks.
His second task will be to avoid an election for as long as possible, and in that he may be assisted by Turnbull who quit as leader and had threatened to immediately quit Parliament and force a by-election while Dutton was the favourite.
Turnbull could delay a resignation and give Morrison some breathing space.
The problem for Morrison in this is that the bitterness of Turnbull’s departure and time-delay destruction of Dutton’s eligibility.
His personal credentials will be tested sorely as Labor switches its focus from Dutton to Morrison.
What fucking job?
The emasculation of the ADF accelerated under Andrews and his predecessor.
‘Well that may be one of the problems, however its biggest problem is that the priority of the top brass is emasculation, homofication and freakification rather than combat capability.’
Yes, Jupes, but I would argue that too much money has encouraged and enabled Defence/ADF to embrace these fads to an extent that even the most ‘progressive’ APS agency hasn’t been able to achieve.
The extent to which the Defence/ADF ‘diversity’ bureaucracy has expanded over the last 15 years is singular and depressing.
You’re welcome to give me evidence that Andrews initiated the emasculation of the ADF, jupes. If anyone was demanding to go to the girl’s toilets during his time it would have been ADF and defence people not Andrews.
No tears from Lucy as she made her concession speech ? Tantrums? Promises of vindictiveness ?
But who will advise the Prime Minister about the live sheep trade and indigenous city planning?
JFC the presser is completely without content. Just platitude after self-serving platitude.
There’s a lot of anti-politician sentiment here. Frydemburgers is a politician. A failed, fraudulent, invertebrate, patronising, duplicitous politician. One that’s trying to further loot our wallets while causing power shortages. Fuck him, and the coat-tails he rode in on. A trebuchet would be far too lenient for any of these swine.
Bastard’s on SBS now, lying and patronising his employers. I hope their shit comes to life, and kisses them.
What a disastrous day, I am at a loss, completely bereft. Anyway, we need to prepare ourselves for a Shorten government, it is not going to be fun…but honestly, the Liberals deserve to die, die, die As for that unflushable turd, well after his putrid speeches yesterday and today, he makes both Rudd and Gillard look positively dignified.
I get what you are saying about money, their attitude is that if you are given a budget you MUST spend every cent. They are appalling wasters of public money.
On the other hand I don’t believe that cutting back their budget will cause any change to their diversity program.
Indeed.
Liked this comment at Bolt:
I was going to vote AC before all of this however my vote is now CEMENTED with AC and Lib Democrats.
Morrison: “We believe that Australians should keep more of what they earn”.
(No evidence of that to date).
“I’m big fan of the NDIS”
“We should decide our own future”
Pitching himself and Frydenberg as “the new generation”.
“Malcolm has served his country in a noble and professional way”.
Frydenberg “the contribution of Malcolm and Julie will stand them in good stead for the future”.
Morrison “we will provide the stability and unity of policy”.
Frydenberg to be Treasurer.
Morrison is already a better Prime Minister than Turnbull. He’s said far fewer words.
Amazing press conference, not a single bit on policy all waffle. Truly he is waffles protege.
Turnbulls reason for taking the top job was to so he could be PM and get back at Abbott and now we have his protege Morrision whose sole reason seems to be to stop Dutton from becoming PM. A sick joke has been played on us all once more.
LNP insider
#2800122, posted on August 24, 2018 at 3:19 pm
“I will point out he had his hands tied by Turnbull” – if it was against his principles and he knew it was wrong he should have resigned from his portfolio and let some other chump do it. As it stands he’s a traitor.
Dutton back in his old portfolio is my bet as the first move.
Just heard the newly anointed PM’s presser, Sigh. Inspirational. No – inept.
I wonder if he will allow Dutton to remain Home Affairs Minister. That’d be really interesting.
RET and NEG is still in….GAWDELPALLOFUS
I can’t believe what happened today.
The Liberals responded to their base with … ‘FU, we’re moving further to the left.’
RIP Menzies Liberal Party ,strangled by incompetent bullshit artists ,hopefully they will join the alpmafia mob and the foul gangrenes and do the same to them ,a grandada Colonel used to say “/I would not breed from these people “ . They have destroyed Australia ,and been handsomely paid for doing it ,by the victims . Abolish career politics and defund political parties .
SloMo isn’t an ideas man.
Josh is treasurer!
Scofeld and Doctor NEG, a government of Bond villains.
Morrison is a supermarket sausage. All filler no substance.
Treachery has its rewards.
The extent to which the Defence/ADF ‘diversity’ bureaucracy has expanded over the last 15 years is singular and depressing. True, but it’s come at the expense of capability and operational readiness. There’s always been plenty of beer vouchers for ministerial hobbyhorses and government whims, but never extra allocated, it’s swiped from diggers, pussers and blue violets. Conditions keep getting eroded, and many units are flat out getting 20 reserve service days for their members to maintain mandatory annual training and seniority. The latter used to only happen under labor, the uniparty has adopted it as SOP. Of course chocks get the shits, and leave. Then all of a sudden there’s positions that can’t be filled, and they’ve got to blow $200k or so to recruit and train someone. Fuckwitted doesn’t go within cooee.
Well that first speech was a depressing watch.
All hope gone.
Boy, are we in the shit.
He’s keeping his big stick, invest in renewables, UN destruction policies.
All this and Malcom gets another UN boy in the chair.
One he will control.
In other words.
We have another UN puppet leader.
Is this what happens when too many women get into parliament?
Can my raging Political Misogyny be incorrect?
Who voted for who.
Please ladies, bring me down.
Point out my arrogant ignorant Misogyny for what it is.
Filthy white toxic masculinity and male sexism.
Motherhood statements from start to finish.
What a tosser!
Dutton says that he thinks the “Liberal party is starting a new chapter”.
Time will tell. but based on Morrison and Frydenberg’s comments, it seems that there will be a few sops to the conservative wing but, essentially, business a usual.
On the other hand I don’t believe that cutting back their budget will cause any change to their diversity program.
You’re both right.
Give them money and they’ll find something utterly contrary to the national interest to spend it on.
Then that becomes the number one priority, which they’ll defend at all costs.
They’ll slash spending on tanks and rifles to zero before they cut one cent from the pink nail polish budget.
The next six months should be a good primer for a Peanuthead politburo.
Stock up on longlife food, water, fuel and ammo.
Well the inclusive diversity Qaintarse Wallabies are playing All Black at Eden Park tomorrow which promises to be an absolute thrashing to look forward to.
If ScoMo deviates an inch from Turnbull’s leftward path, the media will be all over him like a rash.
I don’t think he will withstand the pressure, unfortunately.
The media have excelled themselves with their partisan barracking. They still hate Tony Abbott, and don’t care who knows it. He was like Banco’s ghost to their Macbeth.
They’re not even going to get a poll bounce from this shit. Sad.
I heard Turnbull say either yesterday or the day before that choosing Dutton would take the party too far right. Unbelievable! Now we have Morrison who I don’t see as any different than Turnbull. We are so far left it’s a joke.
Who is capable of bringing the Libs back to a conservative party? Apart from Abbott, who won’t get a look in, I’m stumped.
Who is capable of bringing the Libs back to a conservative party?
It’s over Elle. Join the AC if you haven’t done so already.
Elle – nobody unless there’s an internal rebellion in a form of a split – and we know that won’t happen. Shorten’s in the Lodge.
Indeed, the old defence that “Even if I said ‘no’ they would just get someone else to do it”.
But what if everyone said “No”?
Or, at least, if enough people said “No” that others could see that they could too – or even should.
That or move overseas
You know it makes sense
The list of 43 running dogs has been leaked to the Rundfunkhaus Ultimo, and could only have come from one source. I’d advise Morrie to not waste him time looking at removalists on Gumtree,
I’ve just woken up. It’s Morrison, says Hairy.
Oh noes. Fuck. Turnbull lite. Plus ca change.
All the more reason to get out there and back Cory.
How’s the Ministry? Who’s left standing?
More Benefits from the Middle East
‘Camel flu’ scare in LEEDS: Patient is diagnosed with killer virus as health officials scramble to contact passengers who were on the same plane from the Middle East
A patient from the Middle East is being treated for the killer MERS virus in England, health officials have today confirmed.
MERS, caused by the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, kills a third of those it strikes. It is considered one of the 10 most urgent threats to humanity by the World Health Organization, as it has no cure.
MERS often leaves patients battling symptoms of a common cold – but it can lead to pneumonia and kidney failure, which can both prove deadly.
It can be spread by touching infected camels or other humans struck down by the bug, although it is poorly understood by virologists.
Who knows? ScoMo might beat Shorten.
Could we be seeing the dawn of a new age when the Libs move so far left (or ‘lurch’ to use the word the progressives so love) that lefties say “Why vote Liberal-Lite when you can vote full strength?”
Pledge: I will make another personal donation to AC’s.
Already a member.
All Cats should now consider joining.
Give Cory the huge Liberal rump.
This.
Oops Sorry Wrong Thread
OldOzzie
#2800263, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:16 pm
More Benefits from the Middle East
Pledge: I will make another personal donation to AC’s. Done.
Already a member. Check.
Labor for me, unless the Libs bring us Delcons in.
The greatest ex-politician in Australia, Mark Latham:
Nothingburger from Morrison when the whole country is glued to the screen.
No ideas, no plans, ZERO inspiration. CL is right, the Libs just gave the middle finger to the base , AGAIN. Well, FU too jellybacks. Mal maybe gone but you have no chance of getting my vote;
Morrison talks unity, stability and street parking
Vote Lieboral – democratic socialism just without the CFMMEU.
Give him a break. Photios didn’t have time to give him his script or help him rote learn the plan.
When is the next Newspoll after this week?
We deserve this.
I did wonder at that, IT.
Please, please let him not be serious. Please let it be a velvet coated barb into McStabbie’s heart.
He’s not really a leader. He needs directions and cues.
So of course he had nothing to say. It all happened so quickly and he has not been fully briefed by fathead, who will now presumably stay in parliament because he will still be running the show.
unless the Libs bring us Delcons in.
hahahahahaha stop it Chris hahahahahahaha I’m choking here hahahahahaha
@Lysander
Yes, that was the tactic Peter Beatie used effectively in Queensland. The local paper ran a whole article on it years ago.
So the Sky News girls are demanding that the first order of business for ScoMo is a referral to the High Court to settle the uncertainty over Dutton’s eligibility.
Amiright?
Makka, I believe Newspoll will be released Monday, but it’s crucial when the data is collected: if it’s Thursday-Friday, it means nothing. Only Saturday-Sunday would be useful.
Expect a poll bounce. Voters won’t make up their minds until SloMo announces policy. But with climate zombie Fraudenberger running energy under Trumble and SloMo hand-picked by Trumble as his successor, it has Newspoll trainwreck written all over it a month from now.
Pledge: I will make another personal donation to AC’s.
Already a member.
All Cats should now consider joining.
Give Cory the huge Liberal rump.
I am too, Lizzie. Joined a while ago.
I know, I know!
But the possibility exists, and a vote, donation and volunteer are theirs if they grow the fuck up in time.
Of course, I am secretly Bill Ayers if they don’t.
By far my favourite new talking point is “internal polling showed we are ahead”!
Is that there same internal polling that showed them winning Longman and Braddon? And smashing Shorten in 2015?
Speers is joined by Peter Hartcher. The circle of madness is complete.
Meh. Same sh1t, different PM.
Speedbox and Carp:
Am already a member of the Australian Conservatives. I don’t want to leave this country. Speaking to family overseas though, we are a laughing stock though.
*too many ‘thoughs’. Long day.
jupes
#2800277, posted on August 24, 2018 at 5:23 pm
The greatest ex-politician in Australia, Mark Latham:
THE MALCOLM MORRISON GOVERNMENT
Jupes do you have a link for that Layham Comment?
OMFG. ShakeMyHamas’s loony leftoid fossil Peter Hartcher suffering mega-ultra relevance deprivation syndrome on Their Sky, defending Trumble and hating on AbbottSatan.
It has long been thought that homosexuality was a mental illness. I see no reason to disbelieve that.
If Morrison is serious about the drought, he can arsehole turnfailures shyster lawyer drafted Water Plan, say stuff the untied nations and use Australian irrigation water to grow grain and fodder, not get dumped out to sea unused in compliance with our signed capitulation conventions.
Not too late for a last gasp watering even now.
Turnbull light. A meager poll bounce, if at all. The base won’t buy it;
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/malcolm-turnbull-liberal-leadership-destroying-the-rebellion-2018-8#ioZylVgi2K9Isyfm.99
I think the poodle’s brain stem has dints in its base. That would explain that tweet.
Temperature from the Bowlo today was pretty low. Lots of eye rolling interspersed with WTF are these pretentious arse clowns up to now.
Merely idle speculation on my part, but I would bet a tipple of average scotch that Turnbull’s ‘captain’s pick’ of a $444 mill handout to some mob to then on-pass the cash less overheads to GBR mendicants has gone down like a lead balloon in struggle street.
Would love to see the focus group reports on that one.
This ScoMo government can’t claim any legitimacy until the stinking doubt of Dutton’s eligibility is resolved by the High Court.
Am I right David Speers?
Laughed out loud, Snoopy. God, I love the Cat.
Good for you Cassie, I would love an AC candidate to run against that moon-faced moose knuckle in my electorate, what a loathsome POW he is — there was a rumour going around before the High Noon HiJinx that a member of the Liberal party had threatened to sit on the cross bench if Dutton was elected leader — now I wonder who that was —
I was also informed that the Bent-eared termite was over 20 minutes late for 12 O’clock High and walked in with a certain moon-faced moose knuckle by his side. What a lickspittle.
I trust they’ve upped the security on ScoMo’s electorate office. There’s bound to be a vandalism attack from outraged Greens.
Turnbull’s malign influence in the succession process has effectively stamped “Malchurian Candidate” on Morrison’s forehead.
Makka, I believe Newspoll will be released Monday,
Thanks Tom.
Good to see him go right to the nub of the issue.
The consequences of this leadership drought are severe and it’s only getting worse.
Perhaps the High Court could first retrospectively deliberate on Kevin Rudd’s eligibility. He and his missus waxed fat off $175m a year in Commonwealth Job Network revenues that flowed into the coffers of Therese Rein’s business.
Dutton must refer himself to the High Court.
How sweet that would be.
ACTU secretary Sally McManus urges workers to mobilise against Scott Morrison
Probably the best accolade given (by implication) to Morrison.
Plenty of abuse directed at Morrison so far on this thread.
For me – the best of his initial address to the electorate was his pledge to make the Drought his first priority.
Let me tell you – that is REALLY something to the rural folk of NSW & Qld for whom all this political banter is below contempt.
As many have noted, so far it is compassionate Aussie urbanites who have contributed the most. Government and business are lagging behind. And all the Opposition seems to be able to do is to lecture farmers (as Joel Fitzgibbon) on sustainable farming!
If this new Coalition government can coordinate hay deliveries via rail from WA & NT & can restrict hay exports to China for the next 12 months – they will garner a heck of a lot of support.
already done, and gold, and bitcoin…
So if they let failing businesses not employ anyone for 12 months and stop profitable businesses from employing more people or raising wages for 12 months (by taking over the transport system and agricultural industry), they will garner a heck of lot of support?
It has been raining a fair bit lately too. You should think this through more.
Government ( Feds and State ) is being dragged kicking-&-screaming in to some drought-kabuki for the exact reason that the public has taken up the issue and the response from government looks out-of-touch, again.
The probable reality is that the drought is doing the work of thinning the nation’s herds that government would have to mandate in due course to ‘Meet Our Paris Commitments’.
All the public service eco-loons and their captive ministers are secretly cheering on The Drought Earth Mother.
Possibly also a shout out to the Nats, who he will be deep in negotiations with over the weekend.
Cory Bernardi just sent AC’s an email. Check your in-box.
Peta Credlin’s editorial delivered just now is a brilliant piece of writing and thought. I hope Their Fucking Sky puts it on their website for Cat consumption. Highly recommended.
Yes! And he is is still Cory who, to most voters.
Is this the one Tom?
Bwahahahahaha
Madame Tussauds suspends work on Malcolm Turnbull figure’
A fair whack of the water shortage is due to federal government policy and I doubt the 2nd hand broom will do anything to repeal that idiocy. At most he’ll hand over a wedge of looted/borrowed money with little accountability, and a goody chunk will be embezzled or wasted.
Marr. Take a vomit bag if you go there;
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/aug/24/myth-liberal-base-peter-dutton-liberal-party-glorious-defeat
That’s the one, Baldrick.
Do yourself a favour and go to Baldy’s 6.46pm link.
ALP seeking solution for ALP problem?
Here’s another new member of the Australian Conservatives. Along with the Sicilian Prince. No way in hell the stale milk-breathed, weak chin cretins that make up what was once the Liberal Party will ever get my vote again. They’ve installed the puppet leader so Malefactor can continue his disgusting machinations with his arm up the pathetic, economics challenged dummy’s jacket.
They welcomed into their midst an untrustworthy, dishonest and despicable human being and made him their leader. They deserve everything that happens to them at the next election. He set out to wreck and his goal has been achieved. It’s a massive FU to the electorate and I doubt that the Puppet can even make a one point difference in the polls. We are doomed to the Shortarse Hierachy for the foreseeable future.
I’ve been through a couple already today so I’ll decline the offer
You know nothing, Vicki.
Qld is up to $670 million already, the feds about a bill, and NSW has promised $500 plus million. From taxpayers with few assets to people with very large assets. And you know what the irony is? A lot of producers don’t take the handouts becuase they know they don’t need it,
Don’t start work on the Scott Morrison figure.
Cory Bernardi just sent AC’s an email. Check your in-box.
Yes, as much as I support AC I am disappointed at their lack of commentary and coordination. Whoever runs their social media campaign should be horse whipped. This event should have them singing from the rooftops. Instead, the email I ust got was suggesting I get the AC app.
The press all declaring the genius of Turnbull. thwarting Dutton. But any reading of the last week is that Dutton tricked Turnbull into quitting.
Yes we are stuck with a fat, vacillating winding, but Turnbull is gone and Morrison is as temporary as morning erection.
I assume Cory runs their social media campaign. AC don’t have much money. The best solution is finally more publicity stunts. Upset some lefty get the MSM screaming. Alan Jones supposedly said something and MSM give him plenty of free publicity.
Too late. Nose of wax already twisting.
I joined AC, in hope, last year, but they failed me the only time I asked them for help: when my State Govt bureaucrat boss started sanctioning me over my opposition to his ‘show support for marriage equality’ campaign for his workforce. All I wanted was a letter stating they were aware and concerned. Their reply ‘sorry nothing we can do’.
But don’t they have the great Lyle Shelton as their comms director? /sarc
The right sentiment at the right time. Well done, IT.
Their resources are spread pretty thin, flyingduk.
The great MT undone by delcon plod? Another great agile innovation? Someone once said: Rooster one day, feather duster the next.
No sorry, this is a bad bill. Everyone has a right to defend themselves and you can always do video sessions to to avoid facing a person directly.
‘The press all declaring the genius of Turnbull. thwarting Dutton. But any reading of the last week is that Dutton tricked Turnbull into quitting.’
Top of the class IT
She’s had a few crackers this past week, Tom. She stares down the lens and delivers. With deadly authority and conviction.
I believe there is another agenda behind the proposed bill. Who gains? Who loses?
What is the federal government doing with a domestic violence bill? Isn’t that a role of the states?
Big mistake. You should have just borrowed a pair of Carpe’s arseless chaps.
Connie Feveranti-Wells reckons the base is furious about equal marriage. The base is supposed to demand cheap electricity at whatever cost to the environment. The base is supposed to require hefty cuts to immigration. But that’s not what polls say
AustraliansFitzroy, Newtown and West End beardy wankers, crabby daphnes and great raving radishes want. FIFY, you sanctimonious, cherry-picking old tailgunner.
Their ABC continually refers to Morrison as Turnbull’s “man”.
& CFW if quoted correctly has had her only stopped-clock moment.
Which reminds me, whoever said personnel is policy knew a bit about politics. Wonder who ScoMo will choose as his chief of staff. Once we know that we will be able to tell a lot more.
I assume part of Family Court.
Wasn’t he? Okay, more like a lapdog then.
Who is Annabel Crabb rooting? There has to be some logical reason she’s on the ALPBC teat.
Without Dutton, Turnbull would still be PM and the nation would be awaiting Turnbull’s potential greatness.
Turnbull has fallen. Well done, Peter Dutton. I salute you.
Lyle Shelton at ACL got attention. Didn’t someone ram ACL? AC not using him properly?
I like your turn of phrase.
Charlie Pickering on ABC radio this arvo banging on about how sad it was for Malcolm to be replaced and how Dutton is a complete fool and bastard.
Charlie had plenty of advice for the Libs that mostly consisted of being more like Labor.
No conservative voters in Charlie’s family or comedians.
So near and yet so far. 45-40 was very, very close. Only 3 people needed to hold their nerve.
Dutton (and Abbott) will try again. Soon.
Yes, but it could have been even better if he won.
She had easily the best headline of the whole fracas:
Yes IT, I have been thinking about the run of events too. Morro fiinds out Mon night the natives are restless and starts doing numbers for himself straight away. Flatters Mal’s ego into a preemptive strike which is lost. Morro looses nothing. Supports Mal and suggests one way to beat the scum is to anoint Morro., if the spill is lost – which is impossible that Mal will look se because greatness, but will drag votes away from treacherous running dogs. Mal stalls and chucks bombs to discredit Dutton. Morro bleeds numbers away from aDutton.
He played Mal by stroking his ego and his vindictive nature at the same time. Outcome for Mal I was robbed I would have won the election which he will now never have to prove. potential greatness cut off in the flower of its youth.
Bolt thinks that ScoMo needs to talk to conservatives and Liberal voters in a language they understand. As far as I’m concerned talk is cheap, he will be judged on results. If he does nothing about either electricity or immigration he is done. If he doesn’t reverse on Superannuation tax he is done.
If he does nothing about either electricity or immigration he is done.
He’s been gung ho about immigration, spouting the Treasury line, and his deputy was salesman for the NEG.
The odds for change aren’t good, to say the least.
Thanks Stack.
No talent Annabel. Explained!
So both Annabel Crabb and spouse sucking the taxpayers’ blood via their ABC.
The only thing to do is defund it or sell it but now that ScoMo is in the saddle they will get even more money.
I wonder if Jeremy is related to Duncan?
Snoopy
#2800420, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:21 pm
Annabel Crabb is an Australian political journalist, commentator and television host who is the ABC’s chief online political writer. Wikipedia
Born: 1 February 1973 (age 45 years), Adelaide
Spouse: Jeremy Storer
Jeremy Storer
Media and Entertainment Lawyer
Sydney, AustraliaLegal Services
Current: Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
Previous: Storers Media and Entertainment Law, Blake Dawson, Simmons & Simmons
Education: University of Adelaide
Websites: Company Website
Yet another ABC cuddly couple! Fat chance our new PM will go the national broadcaster — nepotism and the letting juicy production contracts to mates. I see Fifield supported Morrison. Figures.
Think about it.
Why is Turnbull still not PM?
The dickhead packed his dacks and was tricked to stand down. This is the greatest act of skullduggery in Australian political history.
We got the xunt!
Agile my arse.
The Dutton team of course have to act disappointed but they will be sporting boners that won’t quit.
LOL
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/aug/24/scott-morrison-to-become-australian-pm-as-turnbull-denounces-insurgency
Internal polling shows that I look like George Clooney and I am hung like a circus donkey.
When is ScoMo coming for our guns? Easy pickings for a man seeking the media’s absolution for Open Borders.
LOL again:
And being against poofter marriage.
Mmmyes.
The “resounding victory” of 45:40.
Morro is 26 vertebrae short of a backbone and he knows he is three votes off being rolled if he sticks his nose above the parapet on climate change or any other Doctor’s wives issue.
How many votes did Bishop get?
When Turnbull gave the 1.7 million to the Liberals has anybody checked if there was a redemption clause should he be dumped.
Eleven, mh.
Malcolm, ah, not only knows the internet…
This is how this shit all started.
Yet another Liberal – this time Dan Tehan – going on, on the 7.30 Report, about how Bishop served as Foreign Minister with dignity and dedication and how she advanced Australia’s interests and reputation on the world stage – or words to that effect.
I have, over the years, posted many examples here, gleaned from my contacts in DFAT and in various foreign policy NGOs and interest groups, of Bishop’s chronic laziness, shallowness, mismanagement and fecklessness, not to mention her apparently clear lack of interest in anything to do with our region, the only area where Australia has any real foreign policy clout. Documents lost, delegations snubbed, decisions never taken, whatever else you might think of today’s outcome, the country, as they say, dodged a bullet when Bishop lost.
11…wow, the betting markets once again failed to predict the result.
Morrison is now PM of a country with 647 bn AUD of Federal government debt alone, state debts of around 400 bn and GDP of around 1650 bn of GDP.
Good luck with that.
Hahahaha just listening to Trumble’s exit speech now. He’s proud of his “progressive government”!
He has never been more candid.
The dickhead packed his dacks and was tricked to stand down. This is the greatest act of skullduggery in Australian political history.
Thats Nicely worked out ,
a big Sting operation.
How does Turdbull react if for some reason Scomo introduces Abbott into the cabinet. Will he pull the plug and resign earlier than what he may have told Scomo.
Just watch him, the siren call of luvvies beckons.
But Des, what about Rhianna’s Twitter feed? How quickly you forget.
I loved the loony leftist writer/editor of some shithole Marxist rag on Blot who feigned ignorance about his love of communism. Their lack of self-awareness is staggering.
GDP of GDP…
LOL.
You aren’t surprised are you areff? I expected no less of Muff-faced Mitch – spineless so-and-so
Fucking a’; if it’s martin parkinson buy candle stocks.
On the upside we have poofter marriage and free sex changes for members of the ADF.
Tony, ah, not only understands border policies…
That’s Dr Parkinson to you, voting, taxpaying pleb.
I only heard some it. Many I’s.
And Snowy 2.0 got a mention.
He already indicated how he intends to fix the budget. He knows the real money is in super funds and he will come and get them.
That’s ten others not counting her own vote.