Our political class lacks moral courage

Exactly 50 years ago, I spent my birthday protesting against the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia. At a co-ordinated time, I believe it was Prague’s midnight, a minute of silence was observed in places that circled the globe.
America’s abundance was not created by public sacrifices to the common good, but by the productive genius of free men who pursued their own personal interests and the making of their own private fortunes.— Ayn Rand
Recent Comments
Recent Posts
Our Political class are Luciferian Globalist puppets.
Taiwan.
Watch them sell out Taiwan for a serve of high end takeaway and a few folded fivers.
I spent my birthday protesting against the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia
A completely pointless action that was not even noticed by the Soviets and did absolutely nothing to help the Czechs but I am sure it made you feel good.
Virtue signallers are just found on the left.