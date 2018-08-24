Our political class lacks moral courage

Posted on 2:23 am, August 24, 2018 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian

Exactly 50 years ago, I spent my birthday protesting against the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia. At a co-ordinated time, I believe it was Prague’s midnight, a minute of silence was observed in places that circled the globe.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
3 Responses to Our political class lacks moral courage

  1. Anne
    #2799044, posted on August 24, 2018 at 7:12 am

    Our Political class are Luciferian Globalist puppets.

  2. John Constantine
    #2799210, posted on August 24, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Taiwan.

    Watch them sell out Taiwan for a serve of high end takeaway and a few folded fivers.

  3. Clint
    #2799307, posted on August 24, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I spent my birthday protesting against the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia

    A completely pointless action that was not even noticed by the Soviets and did absolutely nothing to help the Czechs but I am sure it made you feel good.

    Virtue signallers are just found on the left.

