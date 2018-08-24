No doubt we should be grateful for small mercies. Malcolm is gone, although not gone all that far, and that is something. Scott Morrison is a step up, but lacks either gravitas or the charismatic glow. Perhaps we will be surprised, but I won’t be surprised if we’re not surprised. But he can win the next election and I most assuredly hope he does.
But what has been the most disturbing part of the day’s events were the 40 votes cast against the spill. It is possible the number was made up to save a bit of face for Malcolm. On the other hand, it really may reflect the attitudes within the party room. It would mean near enough half the Liberal Party is made up of Keynesian central planners who think they can spend our money better than we can, and who see themselves at the centre of the economy by dispensing billions towards their favourite projects. These same people wonder why productivity growth has come to a stop. Economic illiterates, but then most economists are as well. No idea how a decentralised economy causes growth almost without effort. They did it themselves under Peter Costello who made the economy hum by savage cuts to public spending and the easing of some of the burdens placed on businesses by governments. You can see the same result in the US right now, but no one here or there sees the cause and effect relationship between freer markets and economic prosperity.
The 40 votes against the spill also suggest that a large part of the party accept that global warming is such a major and pressing problem that it is worth wrecking our economy and our productive base to do what they can to ward off this phantom catastrophe. For myself, anyone who entertains this possibility at this late date is a credulous fool of the highest order, basically a simpleton without a shred of common sense. We sell our coal which gets burned up in a far more polluting way than if we used “clean coal” ourselves. And whether or not we stopped selling coal in an act of suicidal idiocy, the CO2 levels will do whatever they will do with our sacrifice or without. Meanwhile more and more Australians will freeze in the dark as the power bills go up.
The Libs plus the Nats remain better than Labor, and Morrison does at least have form in having stopped the boats and does apparently want to cut back on public spending. And all those folk who think letting Labor have a go while the Libs rejig themselves are the worst fantasists of all.
We must all live in hope, but as they say, hope is not a policy. We shall see.
ScoMo is not MT. Time will tell. ScoMo is not BS. Again time will tell. I have heard LP is broke. ALP has lots of money, probably from unions. BS will be expected to pay the unions back. The payback can be guessed.
You don’t like ScoMo?
Just wait a few months and he’s gone.
This is just an amusing intermission before the main game comes.
I would contend that it is not that they believe in the AGW mania but they are scared of standing up to what they see as the overwhelming political tide going towards renewables. It’s a case of pressure groups vs reality and these cowards keep bowing to pressure groups. Either that or they are as dumb as sh#t.
‘no one here or there sees the cause and effect relationship between freer markets and economic prosperity’
Perhaps the greatest blindness imaginable. It seems hard to credit that education can take people so far from such a simple cause and effect relationship.
Agreed.
The damage done will be irreparable. A conservative party will never be able to wind back the spending.
Look at the graphic that marcus put up showing spending going back to 1971.
In 1974, spending was 18% of GDP, in 1976 it was over 24%, and has never got below 23% since.
The Lieborals tearing themselves apart in Opposition while Peanut Head and the unions loot whatever wealth is left in this country?
Q. Why did the politician cross the road?
A. Because most politicians are chickens , and that is what a chicken would do!
Steve, on this you are delusional. After the carry on this week you would have to be seriously mentally impaired to even consider that this clown party can be reformed. You still don’t get it. You already have the left in power. There is no rejigging. It’s done and THIS is it.
When you can see the Libs tackle the real issues of our day; immigration, energy costs, taxation, size of Govt, 18C – core Conservative values – then and ONLY then can you claim we have a rejigging underway. Until then, this is as good at it gets.
Burn it all to the ground and start over. It’s our only hope.
If Morrison moves positively against the Paris Accord and more wasteful, expensive green energy we MIGHT take notice otherwise voters will continue to move elsewhere. It’s now or never for the Coalition. It might also be in Morrison’s favour if he actually did something for the large Christian segment of the nation who are weary of promises. Turnbull promised some protection from the extremes of the gay lobby when same sex marriage was thrust upon us with a whole pack of lies and barely hidden agendas. As usual nothing never eventuated like almost everything else he said.
If we’re looking for omens, then consider this- here in Sydney, the sky cleared up after the split! Way to go, ScoMo!
The Libs plus the Nats remain better than Labor….
Big call, we keep being told this, and like Lord Leakin’s towering intellect, it’s an urban myth. Slightly less worse should have never been a viable marketing ploy, especially when it’s clearly false anyway. No-one’s buying it now, they’ve got less credibility that Prince Soweto Mgumbe of Lagos with a cabin trunk full of cash to shift. The latter in fact is less likely to completely loot your entire portfolio and estate.
Mem, dumb as shit’s a safe wager. With added graft.
Steve, what makes you think that people who voted for ScoMo aren’t Keynesian megalomaniacs and CAGW loons?
If they weren’t, why didn’t they vote for Dutton?
Answer:
The only reason that any of ScoMo’s supporters voted to get Trumble out was because even those invertebrate non-sentient life forms could see that Trumble’s hold on power was likely to end in their snouts being pulled from the trough.
“But what has been the most disturbing part of the day’s events were the 40 votes cast against the spill.”
Disturbing, although hardly surprising given the amount of mealy-mouthed temporizing (“that’s not for me to say”, “you’d have to ask”, “I’m not a commentator” etc. etc.) which has been emanating from Government MPs this week – but perhaps the real issue about this number is that it is yet another reminder that we have too many politicians.
With a somewhat smaller federal parliament, and a commensurate scaling-back of Commonwealth interference and second-guessing in areas for which state and local governments should be held accountable, we might have federal politicians with less time for game-playing, and less scope to pursue self-advancement through expensive promises. If the US, with about 13 times our population, can get by with 535 Representatives and Senators, do we really need 226 and growing??
No, sorry, Morrison has already said where he’s going. The exact same track as Turnbull. “Continuation” was the word he used.
He was also at pains to say that he and Frydenberg did not approve the removal of Turnbull. IF he and Frydenbeerg actually voted for Turnbull was left unsaid, but he sure as hell hinted at it!
“Journalist, “Why did you remove Turnbull?”
Morrison, “Well you’re looking at two people who did not. We didn’t move to remove him. The normal wheels are turning. We will bring stability……….”
Frydenberg fell over himself, with saccharin praise for Turnbull and Bishop, saying, “They will be remembered for their outstanding contribution to the Nation ad the Party, and will be fondly remembered for years to come.”
As Steve said, there are 40 drongos still there.
No, I don’t see any retreat from Paris, nor a correction to the renewables subsidy, nor any action on correction to immigration. Ain’t gunna happen!
The reason is simple. To do these things, these two must completely reverse their statements over the last couple of years, while they were sucking up to, and agreeing with, Turnbull. To change now, is to admit they were wrong, or at least mistaken, and the only Pollie I know to have said he made mistakes in recent times was Abbott. These two are not going to do that. They don’t have Abbott’s balls.
Else where I posted in the comments that I was hopeful, or at least prepared to wait to see what Morrison was like, but I cannot help feeling now, that my hope was a fantasy. I think I was wrong.
The only glimmer I see is that a waffling, egotistical, self centred Labor Prime Minister is gone, perhaps replaced by another waffling, egotistical, self centred Prime Minister, but maybe not a Labor Party member. Morrison the savior of the Country and the Liberal Party? Not in a million years!
The general public will eventually dislike him intensely, the same as they disliked Turnbull. Morrison has the charisma of a Warthog. FFS I dislike him already!
So, who do we vote for if an election is called?
I’d say that the best thing for anyone to do is the exact opposite of what Van Olsenen, Savva, Richards, the entire ABC, most of channel Nine and Seven, advise. Remember these people want the same result as Turnbull – A Labor Government and total renewable energy at any cost.
Anyone who believes they are fools and not benefitting from the corruption subsidies bring, might consider their own foolishness.
This is Agenda 2030 and Paris being part of it, remaining rock solid with this transfer from one UN traitor to the next.
My predictions.
The energy problems will mean this scheme and that scheme introduced, fail, etc.
Talk , talk, stall stall.
Keeping the agenda going.
Keeping ourselves down so China can win.
All this is not stupidity by these people.
It’s corrupt and traitorous behaviour.
Morrison and Freudenberg are not leaders have to be told what to do. Abbott told Scott to stop the boats. Turnbull told Josh what to do about power.
Maybe they will find out what the Liberal base and the general public want like no boats and affordable power and they will discover how to beat Bill and the CFMEU.
It’s a case of pressure groups vs reality and these cowards keep bowing to pressure groups. Either that or they are as dumb as sh#t.
Regrettably, the two propositions are not mutually exclusive.
The most concerning – but not at all actually unexpected – thing is that Morrison has said in his first press conference that he’s not actually changing anything about the RET, NEG or (although not as far as I know specifically mentioned) the blind adherence to the Paris accord. The damage is set to continue.
So, we have Mini Me Malcolm in the person of Morrison, not actually changing anything on the abysmal road to the destruction of the economy and the country. Exactly the only way Turnbull would ever contemplate standing aside. His ploy with the 43 signatures on paper was only ever intended to give Morrison and the rest of his wet followers time to get organised enough to stage the installing of this clone PM and to ensure the follow-through of the UN policies. Nothing has changed, except we no longer have to suffer the arrogance of Turnbull as PM, with his “most exciting time” to be in Australian politics. The grub is gone, but he’s ensured his legacy struggles on. He’s in no way discouraged or repentant. We’ll see for how long that lasts.
Morrison only stopped the boats under the strong direction and leadership of PM Abbott.
Its sobering to think that the vote of 40-45 only needed another 3 people to change sides and Dutton would be pm. The party is split down the middle on that basis, but that ignores the centrists voting for either side.
If Dutton-Frydenberg, both progressive Liberals, do not engage in serious policy reform that allows conservatives to support new bills, then we really might be seeing the beginning of a Liberal-Conservative split. It wont take long to see what the new leadership is going to do, and motherhood statements aside, initial comments were not encouraging.
In any event, there is a good argument for conservatives to break away and form a new group, forcing Morrison into another formal coalition to rule. That way the conservatives get a clear say, as opposed to being ignored in the party room, such as under Turnbull.
The NEG is probably the most incendiary of all the left Liberal policies, and it is going to be entertaining to watch deputy Frydenberg (the author of the NEG) rebuild it and explain how the new version is better.
Yep – totally agree.
First step was disarming the general population
These two globalists stooges are Tyrnbull’s fallback choice.
So the remaining handfull or sane members still must cross the floor when Scott votes for NEG, just so all voters can all see the Liberal party remains knackered and unviable.
SloMo is mini mal, with minimal intelligence.
The other small mercy is we still have Trump.
The orange light on the hill.
The most chilling thing was the (again) demonstration by the media that they are on the side of anyone but conservatives, aka the right, or the extreme right. Their characterisation of sensible people as “extremists” is the big worry.
And he hasn’t the cunning of Mal. He is a puppet and will always know it. So he won’t have the necessary gut response to issues that is required of a PM. He will eventually break out then put his foot in his mouth. A stooge that will be used until the puppet masters find another.
Whoring their ethics and rationality out to the media. Genius, and Howard got so much momentum.
At least the Conservatives picked them right
https://twitter.com/AuConservatives/status/1032835875816726528
Correct. Operation Sovereign Borders was planned a year in advance while the Libs were in opposition. Sco Mo did nothing. Once elected all he had to do was stand there and swat the media – I wrote here at the time he got too cocky at times, focusing on the politics and not the policy. In Social Service he ran dead. We know why. He inherited a budget from Hockey and tinkered with it. And tinkered since. Adjusting tax to eliminate bracket creep is also not tax reform. It’s more tinkering. Stealing super is not tax reform. It’s stealing. He’s an economic dunce. He is a party hack, never had a real job in his life, just sucked off the taxpayer. He will disappoint you. Watch.
Fuck I wanted Malcolm to go full retard and quit parliament and bring on an election. The NSW Libs in particular are totally disorganized as usual and it would have been a great opportunity to boot the shits out.
Spot on Cynic.
I advise vote strategically in the reps. If anything deny public funding to any of the majors or even the Greens depending on your seat by not voting them first.
Certainly in the Senate we need the conservative with balance of power, I am not impressed with AC’s senate candidates so far. Lyle Shelton and Sophie York? Nope. Hopefull the rest of them will be better. But they are are best hope at the moment. LDP, PHON are all over the shop.
Mind you with the new rules it will be harder for a minor (except the Greens) to get a Senate seat so you’re going to have to be ruthless and encourage as many people as possible to be ruthless in voting mercenary. And you have to commit long term as it will take a few elections to clear out the dreck.
Another reason why the Libs are toast, Rafe is because ‘Keeping shorten out of the Lodge’ is not a vote winner. When you’re staring at a $1-2000 electricity bill you don’t give a shit who wants to pick the curtains and the Lodge, you just want to murder them.
Andrew Bolt is sounding like a Pollyanna on his program. Expecting much from a man who had no problem in scheming against and backstabbing his first Prime Minister can only end badly.
Hawker loves ScoMo means only one thing – eminently beatable.
I am not impressed with AC’s senate candidates so far.
Compared with the time servers and mediocrities the Liberals offer up AC’s candidates are in another league, several with distinguished military service (inc. our own Riccardo Bosi), while Lyle Shelton willingly took on the mantle of Australia’s most hated man for his leadership of the campaign against same sex marriage.
Hillsong church , ScoMo’s I believe, on anthropogenic warming says Jesus is in control of climate.
Only smart thing that was organised is they have put two clean hands in at least Labor cannot give them a hard time about back stabbing
I regret to say that Scomo and Freydenberg were the ony two that had a hand in transferring $444 million of our money to an unknown quantity with Mals Goldman Sachs mates around the table. The Chairman of which took off to Switzerland the next day. So I guess they have received their payment for going along with this swindle.
If the Lieborals go into an election campaign with policies largely indistinguishable from the Liars they will lose every time. Liars, GetUp and the unions out-campaign the Lieborals every election. The Lieborals may have more money if their crony Big Business mates think they are a chance to get in and there is a drink in it for them on Monday morning – no-one could possibly believe that is the case now.
The other small mercy is we still have Trump.
The orange light on the hill.
+25
Where the Libs are today can be traced back principally to Tony Abbott’ weakness as opposition leader and then appalling performance as PM. ScoMo, who is essentially just a wet, liberal benchwarmer, is unlikely to prevent Shorten’s ascension now.
Tony Abbott had some weaknesses as a PM, mostly due to wanting to be decent to everyone, but he was amazingly good at being Opposition Leader. He destroyed Kevin Rudd, when Turnbull couldn’t lay a glove on him, then wrecked Julia Gillard’s political career, and then beat Labor in a landslide election in 2013. Weakness? No.
Where this blog is today can be traced back principally to allowing idiots to come in here and say things like Tony Abbott was a weak opposition leader. Week after week, year after year.
Battered wives syndrome. It’s our fault Abbott betrayed us and sucked?
Scomo – yeah, nah ……
Same values as Mal
Burn the village to save it
If only Abbott Abbott had taken the advice Leyonhjelm never gave and drafted the Budget bills in a way that couldn’t be blocked by the Senate.