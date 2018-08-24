The difference 3 votes makes

Three more votes for Peter Dutton converts 40-45 into 43-42. Dutton wins by by 1 like the margin for Tony over Turnbull years ago.
By a weird coincidence 40 people did not sign the fateful petition that required 43 names. It looks as though 45 were prepared to sign. Three less and there would have been no spill, today anyway, and Turnbull would still be PM tonight.
I can’t recall where this list came from. How come there was talk of 45 signatories? I suppose they just gave up after 43 and stopped chasing the two standouts. Where was Tim Wilson?
1.Andrew Hastie
2.Tony Pasin
3.Sussan Ley
4.Craig Kelly
5.Michael Sukkar
6.Kevin Andrews
7.Tony Abbott
8.Ian Goodenough
9.Nicolle Flint
10.Peter Dutton
11.Amanda Stoker
12.Jonathon Duniam
13.David Bushby
14.James Paterson
15.Eric Abetz
16.Concetta Fierravanti-Wells
17.James McGrath
18.Jim Molan
19.Slade Brockman
20.Dean Smith
21.Jane Hume
22.Mitch Fifield
23.John McVeigh
24.David Fawcett
25.Mathias Cormann
26.Michaelia Cash
27.Karen Andrews (“because this has to be resolved”)
28.Greg Hunt
29.Steven Ciobo
30.Angus Taylor
31.Alan Tudge
32.Michael Keenan
33.Andrew Wallace
34.Scott Buchholz (“I support the office of the Prime Minister”)
35.Jason Wood
36.Ross Vasta
37.Luke Howarth
38.Rick Wilson
39.Ted O’Brien
40.Zed Seselja
41.Andrew Laming
42.Ben Morton
43.Warren Entsch (“for Brendan Nelson”)
Jim Molan is a duplicitous and cowardly scumbag.
Declared for Dutton. Voted for Morrison.
Ben Morton is another one.
Warren Entsch too.
That will be his epitaph.
A vacuous non-entity.
Oxford Street?
For want of a nail?
Pleased to see number 8 is my MP, Ian Goodenough, immediately after Tony Abbott.
Uh-oh.
Andrew Hastie will be investigated for disrespecting Afghani “villagers”.
Disgusting how Abbott wasn’t signature number one.
Where was Tim Wilson? I’d rather not know, let alone what he was doing.
Entsch is a creepy weirdo but I like his annotation.
The order arranged how?
How do you know that IT? Molan posted a statement saying he voted for Dutton and Frydenberg.
Not sure you can read too much into this list – particularly towards the end. Many of the Lieborals would have just wanted to bring the thing to a head before they went and voted for a squishy moderate and went back to implementing Liar programs.
I withdraw the insult that Molan voted for Morrison.
I still maintain he should die in a fire. As they all should.
Entsch is atransexual loving creep, but he made the best point.
This began with Turnbull and will end with his departure. A poisonous xunt.
Tim Wilson MP
For clarity: I have not been bullied or intimidated into signing the suicide note to call a leadership spill.
The swansong’s ended
But the Mal-ady lingers on!
I’m sure Tim Wilson’s husband would have voted with more courage than his wife.
History will condemn Waffles for his latest failure. Probably not as bad as either KRudd, the Slapper or Gough but worse that Fraser. One of the most treacherous and defective individuals on the Lieboral side of politics (notionally at least) for decades.
It’s time launch the wrath of BrandJihad on Wilson.
Goldstein deserves better.
Where was Tim Wilson? Showing some credibility by not supporting an authoritarian prick like Peter Dutton.
He was bending richard.
He doesn’t have any credibility. That ended when the colouring book came home in the school bag.
Shame. So much potential.
He could have been my second favourite member.
I believe one or two Dutton voters didn’t sign it. So couple extra on that list didn’t vote Dutton.
Hume, Fifield, Morton, Entsch were all on Morrison.
I also wouldn’t be surprised if O’Brien, Ley or Laming didn’t end up on Dutton.
The question is who didn’t sign and voted Dutton? Porter, Tehan, Ramsey and Edwards come to mind. First two wouldnt want to sign while Ministers. The second two would lean more conservative. Not sure why they wouldn’t sign. Van Manen is also a possibility….
Because Turnbull and the Black Hand will use that list to wreak havoc on preselections etc. Abbott called a meeting with a letter with just two signatures. He had the decency to accept their statements of a loss of confidence. Turnbull’s shenanigans today were kindergarten legalistic shit. Petty. Hollow. Bully. I have worked with weak men like him and I despise them all. Morrison cannot claim that he is all for a fair go when he lets others do the heavy lifting and then comes and grabs their victory. But Morrison is a party hack, and has never had a real job in his life. He wouldn’t understand the word merit. Not on our side. Just on his own.
His credibility ended when he stabbed his colleagues at the IPA in the back and went to the AHRC. There his first priority was to go and visit gay and lesbian activists groups and post pikkies on twitter. That should have warned you of his priorities and loyalties. That was just the beginning of a very long trail since.
Never trust a homo, at least never trust an Australian homo (some of the Americans, Israeli etc homos are OK, ). But not Australian homos. Never ever. Ever. Not even if they are family.
Ah glad to see flip flop Molan is in his usual flip flop mode. Aren’t we glad he is no longer in the ADF. Also it only takes two words to get Molan flying off in a rage. Very edifying look when he does that to a woman.
Yeah, Empire, nah. Wilson’s entire ‘working’ career was a conscious path he took with the sole aim of securing a safe seat in Parliament. He bought his role at IPA by bringing in sponsor dollars. No crime that, but add the lack of merit bit in with all the other careful steps made to end up as an MP – and what do you have – just another vacuous, useless, corporate-politico knob. The hard thing for Wilson is he is genuine and decent, especially in person. But he is completely unwilling to fight for anything.
Wilson transmits potential at high wattage – but his soul is a dim as the Artic’s mid-winter Sun.