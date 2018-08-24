The difference 3 votes makes

Three more votes for Peter Dutton converts 40-45 into 43-42. Dutton wins by by 1 like the margin for Tony over Turnbull years ago.

By a weird coincidence 40 people did not sign the fateful petition that required 43 names. It looks as though 45 were prepared to sign. Three less and there would have been no spill, today anyway, and Turnbull would still be PM tonight.

I can’t recall where this list came from. How come there was talk of 45 signatories? I suppose they just gave up after 43 and stopped chasing the two standouts. Where was Tim Wilson?

1.Andrew Hastie

2.Tony Pasin

3.Sussan Ley

4.Craig Kelly

5.Michael Sukkar

6.Kevin Andrews

7.Tony Abbott

8.Ian Goodenough

9.Nicolle Flint

10.Peter Dutton

11.Amanda Stoker

12.Jonathon Duniam

13.David Bushby

14.James Paterson

15.Eric Abetz

16.Concetta Fierravanti-Wells

17.James McGrath

18.Jim Molan

19.Slade Brockman

20.Dean Smith

21.Jane Hume

22.Mitch Fifield

23.John McVeigh

24.David Fawcett

25.Mathias Cormann

26.Michaelia Cash

27.Karen Andrews (“because this has to be resolved”)

28.Greg Hunt

29.Steven Ciobo

30.Angus Taylor

31.Alan Tudge

32.Michael Keenan

33.Andrew Wallace

34.Scott Buchholz (“I support the office of the Prime Minister”)

35.Jason Wood

36.Ross Vasta

37.Luke Howarth

38.Rick Wilson

39.Ted O’Brien

40.Zed Seselja

41.Andrew Laming

42.Ben Morton

43.Warren Entsch (“for Brendan Nelson”)