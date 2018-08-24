The Mal-churian Candidate

According to trusty Wikipedia, May Day is
is a public holiday usually celebrated on 1 May … In the late 19th century, May Day was chosen as the date for International Workers’ Day by the Socialists and Communists of the Second International.
Perhaps henceforth, 28 August will be Mal Day, a day for the Australian Labor Party and the Australian Greens to celebrate.
In an unprecedented display yesterday, Prime Minister Turnbull broke all prior convention and salted the earth for both the Liberal Party and whomever will succeed him. Demanding that people name names and threatening to resign from Parliament if toppled, it seems that Prime Minister Turnbull tends to use his biggest and most powerful weapons not for the opposition but rather for his own team.
In economics, there is a concept called revealed preferences. It is
a method of analyzing choices made by individuals, mostly used for comparing the influence of policies on consumer behavior.
In essence, the theory says, don’t follow what people say. Follow what they do. Or in the Prime Minister’s case, what he doo. And in his near 3 years as Prime Minister, what has Prime Minister Turnbull actually done and what seems his guiding political philosophy? Draw your own conclusions, but be sure to include NBN in your assessment.
Although not a psychiatrist and certainly not bound by the Goldwater Rule, Spartacus would like to ask the following question? Narcissistic Personality Disorder?
The hallmarks of Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) are grandiosity, a lack of empathy for other people, and a need for admiration. People with this condition are frequently described as arrogant, self-centered, manipulative, and demanding. They may also concentrate on grandiose fantasies (e.g. their own success, beauty, brilliance) and may be convinced that they deserve special treatment. These characteristics typically begin in early adulthood and must be consistently evident in multiple contexts, such as at work and in relationships.
People with narcissistic personality disorder believe they are superior or special, and often try to associate with other people they believe are unique or gifted in some way. This association enhances their self-esteem, which is typically quite fragile underneath the surface. Individuals with NPD seek excessive admiration and attention in order to know that others think highly of them. Individuals with narcissistic personality disorder have difficulty tolerating criticism or defeat, and may be left feeling humiliated or empty when they experience an “injury” in the form of criticism or rejection.
Assuming the Liberal Party survives to fight another day, if it is to learn anything from this experience, it is the need to both carefully vet candidates and also to take the power to appoint and remove leaders away from the Parliamentary Party. Candidate Primaries and member votes for leaders may not be the best solution, but they certainly seem to be the best solutions currently on offer. This is a lesson for all Australian political parties.
Friedrich Nietzsche once wrote that the most basic form of human stupidity is forgetting what we are trying to accomplish. This must apply to too many members of our Parliament. Unless of course they are trying to accomplish self wealth and/or self aggrandizement. In that case, it is we the citizens who are stupid for continuing to keep electing such people.
That clunk was an oversize novelty penny dropping from a great height.
The trouble is narcissists, sociopaths, and psychopaths are drawn to positions where they can gain power over others. Trying to keep them out of politics may be nigh on impossible.
In diagnosis, I think I’d rather defer to a medical professional.
On close observations, Dr Brendan Nelson expressed a belief that Turnbull was a narcissist. I’ll go with that.
Hmmm, bit difficult Sparty given that democracy is compulsory regardless of branch-stacking, IQ, brownnosing and kick-back’s with the mandated voter and potential criminal dies in the darkness of shit information and more often than not is only interested in ‘what’s in it for my wallet’ as ably taught from Kinda to the issuing of diplomas in Socialism.
Bolt, just in:
All human beings are corruptible. The only variance is the level of price or reward that is required in each individuals case. Human beings are also universally capable of rationalising this corrupt behaviour. Am I describing politicians? Yes, but really I am describing each one of us. When you see a public figure or politician or business leader acting corruptly and getting away with it don’t pillory them for their actions. Instead, remember that the only difference between them and you is means and opportunity! Don’t believe this? Well, have you ever stolen a stapler or pen from work? Same corruption just at a lower level!
Senile Old Guy
#2799400, posted on August 24, 2018 at 11:39 am
This could hardly get any better. The Libs are going to entirely self-destruct. Split the Party!!
What a great day to be alive.
I don’t know about the rest of you, but instead of whining on a website I have written to our beloved Prime Minister via email asking him to resign immediately. If we all did this maybe someone would then get on with governing the country. Your welcome.
Spartacus,
Perhaps you could submit below as a Guest post. If Cats had a say in choosing a Dutton Cabinet who would they pick? Leave out? And why? Below is my stab at it.
I am inviting contributions on who Cats think would be good Cabinet choices in a Dutton Government. I have had a stab at trying to get a balance of States, Liberals and Nationals, men and women. When you work within those parameters and add competence into the mix I can tell you it is no easy task! I would prefer two less Cabinet posts to bring the number down to 17. But hey. It’s just a first stab. Over to you Cats!
Prime Minister: Peter Dutton (LP, QLD)
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade: Tony Abbott (LP, NSW) – Self explanatory
Minister for Defence: Jim Molan (LP, NSW) – A novel suggestion have a defence Minister actually experienced in defence and military operations. Worth a shot! (awful pun).
Minister for Industry and Energy: Mat Canavan (QLD, LNP) – Can’t hurt to have someone not anti-coal.
Treasurer: Angus Taylor (NP, NSW) – Too smart to rot in stupid portfolios. Give him a crack at the big time. Eminently qualified in economics, conservative so is hopefully predisposed to reducing government spending, and knows a thing or two about running businesses from his pre-political career.
Minister for Finance: Christian Porter (WA, LP): Safe pair of hands. Former Treasurer. Brings Treasury and Finance experience to support Taylor.
Minister for Environment, Water and Regional Development: Barnaby Joyce (NP, NSW). A big call but if given the brief to abolish the MDBA and restore sanity to agriculture and argue passionately why Paris is a disaster for agricurture and the regions, he is probably the best person get the message across.
Minister for Industrial Relations: Karen Andrews (QLD, LNP): Someone who has actually worked in this space and not a unionist can’t hurt. Need women in cabinet. Women who have substance that is.
Attorney General: Concetta Fieravanti-Wells (NSW, LP): Again, need decent representation of women which for the Coalition is a challenge. Previous career in law at senior levels. Can’t be any worse than what Brandis was.
Minister for Social Services and Disability: Alan Tudge (VIC, LP): Smart, safe pair of hands. Low profile is his drawdown. But given the task of dismantling the NDIS disaster and replace with something both suitable and affordable he would be a sensible choice that could offer smart policy options.
Minister for Education: Bridgit McKenzie (VIC, LP): Has an educational background. Anyone but Birmigham, Pyne or any of the other recent disasters.
Minister for Communications: Eric Abetz (SEN, TAS, LP): Who else will stick it to the ABC and make them quake in their boots. First priority should be to fire Turnbull flunky Guthrie. Then slash and burn.
Minister for Veterans Affairs: David Fawcett (SA, LP, SEN): A veteran himself. Knows the people. Knows the problems. Need SA representation and anyone other than Pyne or Birmingham is a big plus!
Minister for Smaller Government and Deregulation: James Patterson (Sen, VIC, LP) – A vital new Ministry that should be decoupled from Finance as much as possible. Smart, energetic and good form at the IPA. Give him a chance.
Minister for Human Services: Scott Morrison (LP, NSW): Just because he has to have a job somewhere, hopefully where he can’t do any great damage.
Minister for Health: Mathias Corman (SEN, WA): Need a smart and top communicator come the election. Granted the accent isn’t exactly perfect bedside manner for a softly, softly portfolio chock a block of snowflakes and rent seekers, but need a person who can argue a point of logic and push back against the States and Territories, AMA and various other vested interests.
Minister for Small Business: Ian Goodenough (SEN, WA): Has a good track record starting up small businesses and is an Asian success story. Hits the diversity button. He is good enough in my book.
Minister for Immigration and Home Affairs: Andrew Hastie (LP, WA): Once again, I know this a novel suggestion, but would it hurt to have someone in this portfolio that has first hand experience in the types of threats the nation is facing? Downside is his youth and inexperience. Big jump. That said he handles himself well in the media and stands up for a principle and by nature won’t back down or shirk a battle.
Deputy Leader: Michael McCormack. Minister for Anything because he has to have one.
Funny thing is how easy it is to classify recent PMs as narcissists or not. Narcissists: Hawke, Rudd, Turnbull. Non-narcissists: Howard, Abbott. Gillard might be as crooked as a dog’s hind leg, but she was also not a narcissist. Keating’s in a category of his own: a massive egotist, but not a narcissist.
Watching this farce on SkyNews, whether or not Turnbull fits the definition of narcissism, there’s no doubt in my mind that the man is in a state of mental meltdown. I hope they have a straight-jacket in the first aid kit at Parliament House.
The Libs appear to have a poor leader divorce process. It was perhaps developed in times where there was an expected standard of behaviour when the party falls out of love with their beloved leader. Malcolm’s behaviour in the past week when the gig was up is more aligned to a Tarantino movie. The party needs to review and amend this process to ensure as best possible that this drama is not repeated in future. Or throw them all in a dark room with one pistol laid in the middle of the floor.
“I hope they have a straight-jacket in the first aid kit at Parliament House.”
With typical Govt efficiency, it hasn’t been replaced since it’s use by several former Labor “leaders”.
In any case, do you need a straight-jacket in a nut-house?
24 August, on this day:
I may’ve made up one of them.
Assuming the Liberal Party survives to fight another day, if it is to learn anything from this experience, it is the need to both carefully vet candidates and also to take the power to appoint and remove leaders away from the Parliamentary Party.
Any person wishing to run for Office must first pass a round of tests about 10-15 hours total covering English ability, economics, science, maths, history, politics, culture, law and IQ. Nothing beyond 1st year Uni level.
Have a pass mark ~50% with all results to be published online. The Candidate must also pass a psychiatric and health evaluation to determine their suitability and weed out NPD’s and other sociopaths.
You might think it harsh but put it this way – would a company hiring someone who would be managing $1.5 trillion p.a and half a trillion in spending NOT run potential candidates through a very rigorous testing and evaluation process?
Just think, if we were doing this 15 years ago there would have been no Rudd, no Gillard, no Turnbull, no Hanson or Hanson-Young. In fact we might even struggle to fill the Parliament which would be just fine with me.
I’m reading a lot about how Turnbull, with one press conference, has sabotaged, rendered lifeless, killed, relegated to opposition for ten years, un-electable etc. etc. the Liberal Party.
Why?
Subscribing to this theory requires that those who deserted the Party because of Turnbull, will now, miraculously, take note and obey his waffling?
Really? Why would they?
The enemy of the Liberal Party, Malcolm Turnbull, along with his chief advisor Lucy, has been sacked. Dismissed. Chucked out. His services dispensed with. Shown the door. “Fuck off Malcolm.”
It doesn’t get any better than this. It’s a time of rejoicing!
Give the new bloke a go. See what he’s up to. It’s not the time to wreck the Party entirely, because of the stupidity and narcissism of one man. The Party itself can be OK. It’s the Representatives of the party that are suspect.
Duds like Payne, Pyne, (especially Pyne) MacDonald et al, should be dis-endorsed, because they were fully aware accomplices in the debacle, that is/was the move-to-the-left experiment.
Morrison? Dunno. Dutton? Same… dunno.
All I know is that Turnbull is gone (I might have mentioned that above), Bishop is not leader, and as a bonus of momentous proportions, not Deputy Leader either.
(Gotta larf! The “Boyfriend” was sure she’d be PM. Now she’s not even Deputy! Hahaha!!! Jackass!)
I’m not for another Party, or a split or whatever. I am for a re-generation of the Liberal Party. The apparatus is all there. The offices, the hardware, the records. Members, please just walk in and take over.