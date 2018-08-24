The Mal-churian Candidate

According to trusty Wikipedia, May Day is

is a public holiday usually celebrated on 1 May … In the late 19th century, May Day was chosen as the date for International Workers’ Day by the Socialists and Communists of the Second International.

Perhaps henceforth, 28 August will be Mal Day, a day for the Australian Labor Party and the Australian Greens to celebrate.

In an unprecedented display yesterday, Prime Minister Turnbull broke all prior convention and salted the earth for both the Liberal Party and whomever will succeed him. Demanding that people name names and threatening to resign from Parliament if toppled, it seems that Prime Minister Turnbull tends to use his biggest and most powerful weapons not for the opposition but rather for his own team.

In economics, there is a concept called revealed preferences. It is

a method of analyzing choices made by individuals, mostly used for comparing the influence of policies on consumer behavior.

In essence, the theory says, don’t follow what people say. Follow what they do. Or in the Prime Minister’s case, what he doo. And in his near 3 years as Prime Minister, what has Prime Minister Turnbull actually done and what seems his guiding political philosophy? Draw your own conclusions, but be sure to include NBN in your assessment.

Although not a psychiatrist and certainly not bound by the Goldwater Rule, Spartacus would like to ask the following question? Narcissistic Personality Disorder?

The hallmarks of Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) are grandiosity, a lack of empathy for other people, and a need for admiration. People with this condition are frequently described as arrogant, self-centered, manipulative, and demanding. They may also concentrate on grandiose fantasies (e.g. their own success, beauty, brilliance) and may be convinced that they deserve special treatment. These characteristics typically begin in early adulthood and must be consistently evident in multiple contexts, such as at work and in relationships. People with narcissistic personality disorder believe they are superior or special, and often try to associate with other people they believe are unique or gifted in some way. This association enhances their self-esteem, which is typically quite fragile underneath the surface. Individuals with NPD seek excessive admiration and attention in order to know that others think highly of them. Individuals with narcissistic personality disorder have difficulty tolerating criticism or defeat, and may be left feeling humiliated or empty when they experience an “injury” in the form of criticism or rejection.

Assuming the Liberal Party survives to fight another day, if it is to learn anything from this experience, it is the need to both carefully vet candidates and also to take the power to appoint and remove leaders away from the Parliamentary Party. Candidate Primaries and member votes for leaders may not be the best solution, but they certainly seem to be the best solutions currently on offer. This is a lesson for all Australian political parties.

Friedrich Nietzsche once wrote that the most basic form of human stupidity is forgetting what we are trying to accomplish. This must apply to too many members of our Parliament. Unless of course they are trying to accomplish self wealth and/or self aggrandizement. In that case, it is we the citizens who are stupid for continuing to keep electing such people.

