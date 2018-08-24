Watch live

Only station I could find a live feed. Did try Sky and Channel 9. Send a link with some other network and will replace.
Only station I could find a live feed. Did try Sky and Channel 9. Send a link with some other network and will replace.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The decisive uncertainty for the future of democracy is its ability – or failure – to rein in over-government to the ‘optimum’ amount that the people are freely willing to pay for in taxes. And here they may prefer not only less to more government; they may also take a chance on too little government that they can expand rather than the too much government they cannot discipline once it takes root.
No. ABC is evil.
Sorry, Steve. I will not donate a single audience statistic to Their ABC.
Genuine question…
Does one of the members of the parliamentary liberal party require a mobility scooter?
If so why leave it in the hall?
I want to know what’s going on. Why link to the ABC then?
Why doesn’t Imre name them? https://mobile.twitter.com/Imresal/status/1032819192704061442
I washed the car now I think I’ll go and do my grocery shopping.
Genuine question…
Does one of the members of the parliamentary liberal party require a mobility scooter?
If so why leave it in the hall?
Uncle Arthur Sinodinos?
Sorry – Refuse to Watch ALP Broadcasting Chammel
Sorry – Refuse to Watch ALP Broadcasting Chammel
Morrison has won the vote, the liberals are dead in the water ,god save us
Scott bloody Morrison, what was the point of it all.
Breaking news…. Apparently Malcolm Turnbull has shackled himself to the Seat of Power… Several MP’s in their efforts to pull him free by the legs and remove him from the Party Room, have left Malcolm in a state of disarray and distress… a shoe has come off, his pants have slipped down to his ankles…. and it would appear that he has wet himself.
…. all very unseemly, I must say.
Morrison will talk about healing the rifts, but Turnbull engineered this by say that he would not resign if Bishop or Morrison won the ballot so Turnbull is still at the wheel
What kind of punishments will Turnbull mete out to those on his list
Well it is the same old same old.
Flicking around the channels, only found Ross Fitzgerald on channel 7 prepared to speak the truth about Turnbull, which he did repeatedly.