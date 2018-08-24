Watch live

Posted on 12:29 pm, August 24, 2018 by Steve Kates

Only station I could find a live feed. Did try Sky and Channel 9. Send a link with some other network and will replace.

  1. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2799554, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    No. ABC is evil.

  2. Tom
    #2799557, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Sorry, Steve. I will not donate a single audience statistic to Their ABC.

  3. Clinton
    #2799563, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Genuine question…
    Does one of the members of the parliamentary liberal party require a mobility scooter?
    If so why leave it in the hall?

  4. Habib
    #2799569, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I want to know what’s going on. Why link to the ABC then?

  5. None
    #2799593, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Why doesn’t Imre name them? https://mobile.twitter.com/Imresal/status/1032819192704061442
    I washed the car now I think I’ll go and do my grocery shopping.

  6. zyconoclast
    #2799598, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Genuine question…
    Does one of the members of the parliamentary liberal party require a mobility scooter?
    If so why leave it in the hall?

    Uncle Arthur Sinodinos?

  7. OldOzzie
    #2799634, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Sorry – Refuse to Watch ALP Broadcasting Chammel

  8. OldOzzie
    #2799645, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Sorry – Refuse to Watch ALP Broadcasting Chammel

  9. Felicity
    #2799667, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Morrison has won the vote, the liberals are dead in the water ,god save us

  10. Jo Smyth
    #2799670, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Scott bloody Morrison, what was the point of it all.

  11. J.H.
    #2799694, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Breaking news…. Apparently Malcolm Turnbull has shackled himself to the Seat of Power… Several MP’s in their efforts to pull him free by the legs and remove him from the Party Room, have left Malcolm in a state of disarray and distress… a shoe has come off, his pants have slipped down to his ankles…. and it would appear that he has wet himself.

    …. all very unseemly, I must say.

  12. Felicity
    #2799702, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Morrison will talk about healing the rifts, but Turnbull engineered this by say that he would not resign if Bishop or Morrison won the ballot so Turnbull is still at the wheel

  13. Felicity
    #2799731, posted on August 24, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    What kind of punishments will Turnbull mete out to those on his list

  14. Anita
    #2799995, posted on August 24, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Well it is the same old same old.

  15. Roger W
    #2800175, posted on August 24, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Flicking around the channels, only found Ross Fitzgerald on channel 7 prepared to speak the truth about Turnbull, which he did repeatedly.

