Open Forum: August 25, 2018

Posted on August 25, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
22 Responses to Open Forum: August 25, 2018

  3. zyconoclast
    posted on August 25, 2018

    Italy Threatens to Halt Payments Amid Migrant Row, EU Gives Tough Response

    Italian Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio warned on Thursday that Italy could stop making financial contributions to the EU budget next year unless other member-states agreed to take in migrants stranded on a coastguard ship in Sicily.

    “If tomorrow nothing comes out of a European Commission meeting on redistributing migrants from the Diciotti ship, the 5-Star and I will not be willing to give 20 billion euros each year to the EU,” Di Maio said in a video posted on Facebook, adding that he was saying this as the head of the Five Star movement.

    “The soft line does not work, the hard line will be to withhold funds if they don’t listen to us,” he said on Italian television on Friday.

  6. Pedro the Ignorant
    posted on August 25, 2018

    Bran nue day.

  8. Oh come on
    posted on August 25, 2018

    Trumble speaketh:

    The people who chose — Peter Dutton and Tony Abbott and others — who chose to deliberately attack the Government from within, they did so because they wanted to bring the Government down.”

    No, they wanted to bring you down. Because you sucked. They have done to you what you did to them. Get over it.

  9. Nick
    posted on August 25, 2018

    Reading Fairfax’s chutzpah about MPs destabilizing the Government

  10. struth
    posted on August 25, 2018

    Why not.
    Blacks are big on witchcraft.
    Howdo voodoo.
    So is this show in back and white?

  11. zyconoclast
    posted on August 25, 2018

    from Zero Hedge
    As Bloomberg notes, Morrison’s victory represents a defeat for the party’s right-wing, which advocated conservative policies similar to those that led to the rise of U.S. President Donald Trump and the vote for Brexit. He has a narrow window to unite the party and make up ground against the main opposition Labor party, which has benefited from the government’s inability to enact coherent policies from taxation to energy.

    Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pac research at TD Securities issued the following note:

    “PM Morrison is the most market-friendly option, having successfully negotiated through multiple portfolios such as Social Security, Border Security, and more recently presiding over a substantial improvement in the budget balance as Treasurer.”

    “Parliament and the markets will be closely watching post-vote polls to gauge if Morrison can even up the balance towards the Liberal-National coalition and away from the Labor Party under Bill Shorten. The skew towards the Labor Party at this stage ensures they they will form government at the next election.”

  12. zyconoclast
    posted on August 25, 2018

    Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky denounced Republican leaders Thursday for attempting to block his latest amendment to block Planned Parenthood, questioning both their commitment to the preborn and the credibility of their campaign promises.

    The opthamologist and libertarian Republican introduced an amendment last week to the Senate appropriations package funding the Departments of Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education that would forbid money appropriated for those departments from directly or indirectly going to any entity that performs or finances most abortions.

    But Senate GOP leadership quickly moved to fill the last open slot in the amendment tree with a placeholder to block Paul’s addition, out of fear it would jeopardize pro-abortion senators’ support for passing the overall bill.

  13. zyconoclast
    posted on August 25, 2018

    ‘All women are beautiful’: Trevor Noah explains controversial joke

    During the recent sit-down interview, which was conducted in Melbourne, Hurley said it was the logic underpinning the joke that offended so many people.

    “In this country, white men have long joked about their entitlements,” she said. “Especially s3xual violence upon Aboriginal women. There are really offensive terms that are still in use in this country, that [suggest] Aboriginal women aren’t necessarily desirable or attractive but good for something else.”

    Her co-host, Bond, agreed.

    “We laugh at different things,” she said. “[But] that joke had currency for certain people. Whether or not you intended it to, that’s our reality of it.”

    While Noah didn’t apologise for making the joke, he said the chat taught him a lot.

  16. Cpt Seahawks
    posted on August 25, 2018

    Why is the world always behind on the news? Sometimes I feel like a future man wandering around the past while wondering what I myself am behind on. Layers of weird.

  17. squawkbox
    posted on August 25, 2018

    I think Australia is going to be the new Italy – a new PM every two years but no one will really think it matters.

  18. Nob
    posted on August 25, 2018

    And a feral bureaucracy that erects roadblocks to enterprise just to enrich/employ themselves. Already there.

  19. JC
    posted on August 25, 2018

    Hearing from multiple people that Special Counsel Robert Mueller plans to claim that Donald Trump Jr made false statements to the Congress over the Trump Tower meeting

    If this is true, the base will go fucking nuts and could end up ugly- like really ugly.
    I reckon it’s just a twitter rumour.

  20. None
    posted on August 25, 2018

    I think Australia is going to be the new Italy – a new PM every two years but no one will really think it matters.

    We already have an Italian senate.

    Just laughing at Nikki Savva again who thinks Turnbull’s delaying gave Morrison and Bishop time to get their act together. Er no. Turnbull was out to save himself. Hmm Morrison was an opportunist and was spooked by Dutton on Monday. So he sucked up to Turnbull to win his votes. Bishop was never in the hunt. She knew she was a gonner regardless so she could have been humiliated or just go out trying for the top job. She tried the latter and scored a whole 11 votes. So much for Miss Congeniality. LOL.

  21. None
    posted on August 25, 2018

    Turnbull got spooked by Dutton and called the first spill. Turnbull brought himself down. Too good. I see the Oz is reporting that Dutton would have won back voters from One Nation. Morrison just lost a lot to Australian Conservatives. Liberals are stupid.

  22. Serena at the Pub
    posted on August 25, 2018

    A number of Victorian Police recruits have resigned after an orgy was exposed
    The orgy had reportedly happened off campus and while recruits were off duty
    However after hearing bragging another recruit reported it to their superiors

    Forced to resign for having sex?
    They sure take this “a copper is never off duty” thing seriously in Viccostan.

