Reporting on our progress with Agenda 2030, previously Agenda 21

h/t a Facebook post reporting on a call to Alan Jones with a heads up on our ongoing responsibilities to the would-be world government.
Interesting objectives. Looks like promoting motherhood at first glance. Assuming that motherhood is still politically acceptable in progressive circles.
We are making good progress under the coalition government. I expect a better effort under a Labor government.
There is nothing on this earth higher than motherhood. Being a mother is supreme.
I am a mother of three children, and grandmother of five beautiful human beings.
What on this earth could surpass this?
I do not understand:
“On 25 September 2015 the Hon Julie Bishop MP, Minister for Foreign Affairs, joined 193 Leaders and Ministers from across the globe at the United Nations in New York, to welcome and endorse the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (the 2030 Agenda).”
Am I alone in my ignorance?
What total perniciuos twaddle. What kind of state could actually direct such ‘progress’, given that it involves private, volunteer and business activity? Ah, now I see the point ……
The sequel to Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 is a maze of motherhood statements that establish a framework of asperations which guide and rationalise voluntary actions in an approved manner as sanctioned by the UN and the Government of Australia.
It delivers rhetoric and claims to facitate and enable much good to mankind.
I find it very condescending and vain.
It troubles me that it wishes to impose inter cultural homogeneity such as gender equality across all foreign lands.
There is no one in the Australian political landscape who can break free from this pernicious cabal, even if someone wanted to. Trump is trying hard, but I fear that he too will fall by the wayside, as a warning to all other world leaders.