“A Sociopathic Philosophy Conceived in Gross Error and Ignorance”

If you want to stop and reverse the resurgence of socialist ideas on campus and elsewhere, here’s an excellent vehicle for doing it: This thirty-three thousand word essay is now available in Kindle format at Amazon.com for just 99¢. Go here to order it. Royalty free licenses are available for anyone who wants to assign the essay to a class or distribute it to any special group, such as the members of an organization or its contributors, or to one’s personal list of friends and associates. Write to me at [email protected] to request such a license along with a copy from which duplicates can be made either for distribution online or in hardcopy format.

You gotta try, but the hill to climb does keep getting steeper and more difficult. Might also mention Scott Johnson discusses just this the other day: Socialism as a Hate Crime. What is there not to understand about one of the most intense political failures in the history of the human race? But whatever there is, no actual real world experience ever seems to get vast numbers to see the disastrous futures they plan for themselves should they actually achieve their political ends.

LET ME ADD THIS: From ‘The Onion’ Dunks on Grieving McCain Family. It’s their self-regard that they are the only ones with compassion which may be among the more idiotic parts of being on the left. Here’s the story:

Sometimes I type things that make people laugh. Even more rarely, it’s actually intentional! And for the past decade or so, I’ve been able to type enough things that make people laugh to earn a modest living from it.* So I try to give a lot of leeway to public statements that are obviously intended as jokes. For example, take a look at the following joke from the venerable American institution The Onion: When you go to the link, it’s just that headline and that picture again. No additional material. That’s the entire joke. Let’s take a closer look at this joke: “Meghan McCain Forced To Live Out Socialist Nightmare Of Empathy For Sick Person.” Let’s break this down. Okay, so Meghan McCain doesn’t like socialism, we know that. And she just announced that her father is dying, mere hours before The Onion posted this. These two indisputable facts are the building blocks of this joke. So, looking at it from a joke-writing perspective, I guess the premise here is that… socialism is empathetic? I think that’s it? In order for the joke to work, you have to believe that socialists are more empathetic than anti-socialists like Meghan McCain. And now that her father is dying of brain cancer, she’ll be forced to feel empathy for him, in the same way that socialists feel empathy for sick people. To her, this will be a nightmare. The nightmare isn’t watching her father die, but having to feel bad about it like some sort of lousy socialist.