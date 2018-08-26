The economic response to global warming

Flashback to the debate between Dr Richard Denniss, the Chief Economist and former Executive Director of The Australia Institute and advisor to the Greens versus Christopher Monckton.
Warning, there is a lot of blood on the floor after Monckton sliced and diced the man who flaunted his lack of scientific credentials and paraded as a commonsense economist.
The response on Club Troppo (Centre Left blgo), 600 angry shots.
And by the way, global warming is hitting the Northwest Passage. How else to explain the ice?
Link to video Outsiders Weather and Ice Age watch.
When the hell did Tamworth, Dubbo and Queensland become part of Australia’s southeast?
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/aug/26/rain-brings-relief-in-nsw-and-queensland-but-drought-far-from-over
As I wrote in the open forum, ask Greenlanders about Climate Change as they view the ruins of their cathedral built in 1126.
I found it interesting that Denniss used the car insurance analogy. As I see it, car insurance is a pool of funds to spread a known risk of a contributor over the total group of the risked contributors. This is a completely different to anticipating an unknown risk and essentially trying to spread the potential cost over time of several generations. A healthy economy will better handle any downside than a struggling one.
If I was a ski industry in the Australian alps, I’d be asking for my money back …
RECORD BREAKING SNOWFALL PROMPTS AUSTRALIA’S RESORTS TO EXTEND THEIR SEASON
Australia’s ski resorts have been enjoying record-breaking snowfall this winter, prompting an extension to their season.
The country’s biggest snow resort, Perisher, is now set to stay open until Sunday October 7, with the natural snow depth hitting 203.9cm.
Perisher’s Chief Operating Officer, Peter Brulisauer, said ‘With the most snow in 14 years we are excited to extend the season
https://electroverse.net/record-breaking-snowfall-prompts-australias-resorts-to-extend-their-season/
Icons under threat: The Alps
A 2003 CSIRO report, part-funded by the ski industry, found that the resorts could lose a quarter of their snow in 15 years, and half by 2050.
https://www.theage.com.au/national/icons-under-threat-the-alps-20051118-ge19jo.htm