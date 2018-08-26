WA Meet up

All lovers of liberty in Perth are invited to a FREE event with Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance Executive Director Tim Andrews and the great freedom fighter Peter Katsambanis MLA, the WA Shadow Minister for Police and Industrial Relations.

This shall be an informal event to get to know like-minded people, hear from one of the leading lights of Liberty in the Western Australian Parliament, and have a highly enjoyable time!

A modest bar tab and finger food shall be provided and best of all, it’s free! The evening will commence at 6pm, with talks by both me and Peter at 7pm. Time: 6pm for 7pm formalities

Date: Friday 31st of August

Venue: Upstairs at Rosie O’Grady’s Bar

Address: 205 James St, Northbridge

Cost: FREE! ZERO-PRICE!

RSVP: [email protected] This will be a great evening, and I hope all lovers of freedom shall be able to attend!