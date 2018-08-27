Liberty Quote
As soon as we surrender the principle that the state should not interfere in any questions touching on the individuals mode of life, we end by regulating and restricting the latter down to the smallest detail.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- stackja on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- . on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- stackja on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- sabena on My agenda for our new government
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- Pickles on My agenda for our new government
- calli on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- pete m on My agenda for our new government
- cohenite on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- Speedbox on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- . on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- candy on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- bemused on My agenda for our new government
- stackja on My agenda for our new government
- Speedbox on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- Michael on My agenda for our new government
- Shy Ted on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- . on My agenda for our new government
- Shy Ted on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on My agenda for our new government
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- Peter Castieau on Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- Ivan Denisovich on My agenda for our new government
- jjf on My agenda for our new government
-
Recent Posts
- My agenda for our new government
- Lost in the noise
- Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
- WA Meet up
- “A Sociopathic Philosophy Conceived in Gross Error and Ignorance”
- The economic response to global warming
- Reporting on our progress with Agenda 2030, previously Agenda 21
- “Killing goats to appease the volcano gods”
- Open Forum: August 25, 2018
- Follow the money for unreliables
- The difference 3 votes makes
- Small mercies
- The Wisdom of Mark Textor
- New PM: Scott Morrison
- Watch live
- Guest Post – Justin – A Different Cabinet
- The Mal-churian Candidate
- Attention incoming PM: Re energy
- Our political class lacks moral courage
- Tony Abbott for Prime Minister
- Guest Post – Justin – Where is the Centre
- Turnbull will not stand if party room votes for a spill
- Herein lies another problem
- Politicians’ ignorance over energy provides them licence to conjure up madcap policies!
- Fake Climate News
- Leadership Challenge Forum 2018
- Shadow of Muddy: Catalexiconographyfauxbicism
- Currency Lad: Big Rump
- Word of the Day – Kakistocracy
- Wednesday Forum: August 22, 2018
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
290 Responses to Monday Forum: August 27, 2018
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
I used to know a guy who worked at the South Korean Consulate in Osaka. I think he was the second most senior there.
Anyway, he was telling me about a time when he went to the North on some mission or other and how they driven around Pyongyang. He said all the people were immaculately dressed, all young, all in the peak of health. It was pretty clearly put on to make the right impression.
A couple of years later he was escorting a guy from the North whom he had met on the earlier trip. As they were driving around Seoul the Nork asked him where all the sick and hungry people were – where did they send them, how easy was it to bring all these healthy people to Seoul.
The infatuated urchin writing in the Honi Soit has the sad affliction of uni students who are convinced that their every thought is new and never been thought of before. They can’t contain their excitement and are impatient with people who are not astounded.
Peter, congratulations sir,
Get stuck in…………………….
Going off your last missive, I have no idea what we disagree about struth.
The LNP is a gaggle of unprincipled careerists. That is the main problem. You might say the dumb ones play into the hands of the (left-wing) media who demand a policy for every issue, no matter how trivial.
if you have a better explanation, it would be great to read it.
Wow! First on page.
There must be a reason this happened. Some profound working of providence has brought my post and the top of this page together.
I think I am going to start a new religion.
Thanks struth
The reason women across the spectrum like Malcolm Turnbull
So…it is only autistic women?
Well done Pete, eggggsellant news, so we have 2 real people and a lawyer!
Custard
I reckon that engineer dude has a good turn of phrase. I reckon he has read the Cat in the past!
According to twitter today, Sussan Ley “has been a sheep shearer hauling 500 fleeces a day”.
Can any Cat comment on that kind of number?
You just say black if I say white , dot.
You’re a bitch like that.
But I asked you not to say they are stupid, or scared of the media.
You don’t bring down a nation’s power supply and expect the voters to be happy.
So why are they doing it?
What money is changing hands to enforce the will of the UN , a will against your voter base?
What did Skeletor get in handing over our taxes?
I bet it won’t be long before we find out.
But it’s a story you’ll have to look for.
The media won’t make it front page.
She would have been a rousabout.
Devine was unhinged on Kenny yesterday evening. She needs to get it through her thick scone that conservatives are not going to support someone that is by their own admission pursuing a progressive agenda.
Reposting cohenite @8.01am Open Forum
The US constitution is a beautiful thing; 7th circuit bans smart meters because they contravene 4th amendment:
WIN! Landmark Seventh Circuit Decision Says Fourth Amendment Applies to Smart Meter Data
Naperville Smart Meter Awareness
A few comments on smart meters w/e post ‘Follow the Money for unreliables’.
What’s your point struth?
I gave an explanation (pretty much complying with the constraints you specified), and all you did was sperge out and squeal that it was wrong.
What is the reason? Corruption? You’re implying that.
Fair enough, but what Australian politicians have actually been on the hook for this sort of thing?
What did John Howard personally gain from going along with the Kyoto Treaty and leading to the rules that screwed over Peter Spencer?
What plum job did Fraser get from instituting World Heritage areas?
You haven’t presented any evidence, I prefer Hanlon’s razor. Maybe I should consider Heinlein’s razor.
Great news.
I wonder how the Bittered Sav is taking it all.
No doubt she is in the kitchen working on the recipe that helped her last time: Eye of toad. Tongue of newt…
Well who would have thought
Well done, Peter!
I remember when you first mooted the idea of running for Parliament. IIRC, you received much encouragement. Now it’s happening.
Successful or otherwise, at least you made the effort, unlike the multitude of whingers who gripe from their lounge chairs.
struth
#2802994, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:54 pm
You don’t bring down a nation’s power supply and expect the voters to be happy.
So why are they doing it?
This is a question I often asked and so far no real answer forthcoming.
For me, “international obligations” won’t cut it.
At least not until every nation abides by it to the letter, and even then I want out of it.
Indeed,
Good luck to any Cat running for public office, be it Parliament, diplomatic corps, field grade and flag officers, the judicial bench or high civil service.
Well done custard! Give ’em hell.
I’m at a meet up to meet the Vic candidate next Tuesday… any other Cats going?
We have a meet the candidates gathering tonight at the Herdsman. 6.30pm
The best shearer I ever saw could shear 200 in a day – Ley might have been a shed hand/roustabout, handling 500 fleeces in a day.
Susan Ley. Wasn’t she one of the grandstanders trying to shut down the live sheep trade?
Good on you custard. 👍
I know it’s ABC and Oz’ least funny man but thanks to Michael Smith –
aagh, over at Michael Smith news, page 3.
Good for you, Peter.
I am a long-term member of AC and some time ago it crossed my mind to put myself forward as a potential Senate candidate. On reflection however, I decided that I had one or two skeletons in my cabinet that could potentially cause some ’embarrassment’ to the party. Nothing illegal – and I don’t (personally) give a rat’s arse – but I decided that I will assist at the next election in some other way.
Good luck.
Labor senator Patrick Dodson has savaged Scott Morrison for asking Tony Abbott to be an “indigenous affairs envoy”.
Dodson is right, though he is a very abusively spoken man.
The indig. don’t want a white man coming to their communities as some kind of “white special messenger” to tell them what is best. It would be a disaster and reflect badly on TA, even though he does mean the best.
It’s a made-up job to manage TA out of parliament, same with Barnaby Joyce’s “special” job, to get out the remaining conservatives.You can trust PM Morrison as far as you can throw him.
The best thing indigs. can do is stop drinking and stop abusing their own families, and go out and get a job. An envoy cannot enforce that. They simply do not want white people there.
“Fleeces” is a mis-print.
She was only there during crutching.
Meant to read “faeces”.
Fine. Let them sort themselves out without the evil whitefella.
And his money.
You are such an awful shit poster candy.
I mean, it is actually beautiful in its own way. But you should be using green text.
Ley was a dag picker.
Isn’t that prophetic.
“has been a sheep shearer hauling 500 fleeces a day”.
I am certain she didn’t shear 500 sheep a day. Impossible. She may have handled 500 fleeces a day as a shed hand…….
A graph showing the disproportionate number of muslim immigrants this country is importing:
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10155903850139370&set=pcb.10155903851669370&type=3&theater
He sounds like a nob.
From the Oz. The Labor Party plays the “politics of envy” card.
Skirting 500 fleeces in a day would be a stretch even for a burly roustabout.
Libertarian not be civil.
Stackja
I’ve been civil all day. Civility is not about agreeing with people.
Zulu – ALP donations in small amounts. Very curious.
Candy has a bad habit of thinking the best of people.