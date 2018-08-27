Monday Forum: August 27, 2018

Posted on 9:00 am, August 27, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
290 Responses to Monday Forum: August 27, 2018

  1. Mother Lode
    #2802984, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Whether it’s true or not will be born out by the fact of South Koreans queuing at the border to migrate north.

    I used to know a guy who worked at the South Korean Consulate in Osaka. I think he was the second most senior there.

    Anyway, he was telling me about a time when he went to the North on some mission or other and how they driven around Pyongyang. He said all the people were immaculately dressed, all young, all in the peak of health. It was pretty clearly put on to make the right impression.

    A couple of years later he was escorting a guy from the North whom he had met on the earlier trip. As they were driving around Seoul the Nork asked him where all the sick and hungry people were – where did they send them, how easy was it to bring all these healthy people to Seoul.

    The infatuated urchin writing in the Honi Soit has the sad affliction of uni students who are convinced that their every thought is new and never been thought of before. They can’t contain their excitement and are impatient with people who are not astounded.

  2. struth
    #2802985, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Peter, congratulations sir,

    Get stuck in…………………….

  3. .
    #2802987, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Going off your last missive, I have no idea what we disagree about struth.

    The LNP is a gaggle of unprincipled careerists. That is the main problem. You might say the dumb ones play into the hands of the (left-wing) media who demand a policy for every issue, no matter how trivial.

    if you have a better explanation, it would be great to read it.

  4. Mother Lode
    #2802988, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Wow! First on page.

    There must be a reason this happened. Some profound working of providence has brought my post and the top of this page together.

    I think I am going to start a new religion.

  6. Mother Lode
    #2802990, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    The reason women across the spectrum like Malcolm Turnbull

    So…it is only autistic women?

  7. Woolfe
    #2802991, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Well done Pete, eggggsellant news, so we have 2 real people and a lawyer!

  8. .
    #2802992, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Custard

    I reckon that engineer dude has a good turn of phrase. I reckon he has read the Cat in the past!

  9. feelthebern
    #2802993, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    According to twitter today, Sussan Ley “has been a sheep shearer hauling 500 fleeces a day”.
    Can any Cat comment on that kind of number?

  10. struth
    #2802994, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    You just say black if I say white , dot.

    You’re a bitch like that.

    But I asked you not to say they are stupid, or scared of the media.

    You don’t bring down a nation’s power supply and expect the voters to be happy.
    So why are they doing it?
    What money is changing hands to enforce the will of the UN , a will against your voter base?

    What did Skeletor get in handing over our taxes?

    I bet it won’t be long before we find out.
    But it’s a story you’ll have to look for.
    The media won’t make it front page.

  11. struth
    #2802995, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    She would have been a rousabout.

  12. dover_beach
    #2802996, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Devine was unhinged on Kenny yesterday evening. She needs to get it through her thick scone that conservatives are not going to support someone that is by their own admission pursuing a progressive agenda.

  13. Jessie
    #2802997, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Reposting cohenite @8.01am Open Forum
    The US constitution is a beautiful thing; 7th circuit bans smart meters because they contravene 4th amendment:
    WIN! Landmark Seventh Circuit Decision Says Fourth Amendment Applies to Smart Meter Data

    Naperville Smart Meter Awareness

    A few comments on smart meters w/e post ‘Follow the Money for unreliables’.

  14. .
    #2802998, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    What’s your point struth?

    I gave an explanation (pretty much complying with the constraints you specified), and all you did was sperge out and squeal that it was wrong.

    What is the reason? Corruption? You’re implying that.

    Fair enough, but what Australian politicians have actually been on the hook for this sort of thing?

    What did John Howard personally gain from going along with the Kyoto Treaty and leading to the rules that screwed over Peter Spencer?

    What plum job did Fraser get from instituting World Heritage areas?

    You haven’t presented any evidence, I prefer Hanlon’s razor. Maybe I should consider Heinlein’s razor.

  15. .
    #2802999, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    The US constitution is a beautiful thing; 7th circuit bans smart meters because they contravene 4th amendment:

    Great news.

  16. Mother Lode
    #2803000, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    I wonder how the Bittered Sav is taking it all.

    No doubt she is in the kitchen working on the recipe that helped her last time: Eye of toad. Tongue of newt…

  17. Delta A
    #2803001, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Well who would have thought

    Well done, Peter!

    I remember when you first mooted the idea of running for Parliament. IIRC, you received much encouragement. Now it’s happening.

    Successful or otherwise, at least you made the effort, unlike the multitude of whingers who gripe from their lounge chairs.

  18. Mark A
    #2803002, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    struth
    #2802994, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:54 pm
    You don’t bring down a nation’s power supply and expect the voters to be happy.
    So why are they doing it?

    This is a question I often asked and so far no real answer forthcoming.
    For me, “international obligations” won’t cut it.
    At least not until every nation abides by it to the letter, and even then I want out of it.

  19. .
    #2803003, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Indeed,

    Good luck to any Cat running for public office, be it Parliament, diplomatic corps, field grade and flag officers, the judicial bench or high civil service.

  20. Mark from Melbourne
    #2803004, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Well who would have thought

    Well done custard! Give ’em hell.

    I’m at a meet up to meet the Vic candidate next Tuesday… any other Cats going?

  21. Peter Castieau
    #2803007, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    We have a meet the candidates gathering tonight at the Herdsman. 6.30pm

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2803009, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    According to twitter today, Sussan Ley “has been a sheep shearer hauling 500 fleeces a day”.
    Can any Cat comment on that kind of number?

    The best shearer I ever saw could shear 200 in a day – Ley might have been a shed hand/roustabout, handling 500 fleeces in a day.

    Susan Ley. Wasn’t she one of the grandstanders trying to shut down the live sheep trade?

  23. Baldrick
    #2803011, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Peter Castieau
    #2802977, posted on August 27, 2018 at 2:40 pm
    Well who would have thought
    https://www.conservatives.org.au/peter_castieau_matt_brazier_join_conservatives_wa_senate_ticket

    Good on you custard. 👍

  24. Shy Ted
    #2803012, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    I know it’s ABC and Oz’ least funny man but thanks to Michael Smith –

  26. Speedbox
    #2803016, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Good for you, Peter.

    I am a long-term member of AC and some time ago it crossed my mind to put myself forward as a potential Senate candidate. On reflection however, I decided that I had one or two skeletons in my cabinet that could potentially cause some ’embarrassment’ to the party. Nothing illegal – and I don’t (personally) give a rat’s arse – but I decided that I will assist at the next election in some other way.

    Good luck.

  27. candy
    #2803019, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Labor senator Patrick Dodson has savaged Scott Morrison for asking Tony Abbott to be an “indigenous affairs envoy”.

    Dodson is right, though he is a very abusively spoken man.
    The indig. don’t want a white man coming to their communities as some kind of “white special messenger” to tell them what is best. It would be a disaster and reflect badly on TA, even though he does mean the best.
    It’s a made-up job to manage TA out of parliament, same with Barnaby Joyce’s “special” job, to get out the remaining conservatives.You can trust PM Morrison as far as you can throw him.

    The best thing indigs. can do is stop drinking and stop abusing their own families, and go out and get a job. An envoy cannot enforce that. They simply do not want white people there.

  28. Leigh Lowe
    #2803020, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    According to twitter today, Sussan Ley “has been a sheep shearer hauling 500 fleeces a day”.
    Can any Cat comment on that kind of number?

    “Fleeces” is a mis-print.
    She was only there during crutching.
    Meant to read “faeces”.

  29. Mother Lode
    #2803021, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    The indig. don’t want a white man coming to their communities as some kind of “white special messenger” to tell them what is best.

    Fine. Let them sort themselves out without the evil whitefella.

    And his money.

  30. .
    #2803022, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    You are such an awful shit poster candy.

    I mean, it is actually beautiful in its own way. But you should be using green text.

  31. struth
    #2803023, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Ley was a dag picker.

    Isn’t that prophetic.

  32. Speedbox
    #2803024, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    “has been a sheep shearer hauling 500 fleeces a day”.

    I am certain she didn’t shear 500 sheep a day. Impossible. She may have handled 500 fleeces a day as a shed hand…….

  33. cohenite
    #2803025, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    A graph showing the disproportionate number of muslim immigrants this country is importing:

    https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10155903850139370&set=pcb.10155903851669370&type=3&theater

  34. calli
    #2803027, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    he likes to cook, is good-looking, sexy, knows how to flirt with and charm women, dresses and comports himself well, is highly articulate, loves his job whatever it is, knows how to smile sincerely, is well-read and can recite poetry

    He sounds like a nob.

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2803029, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Labor releases ScoMo attack ad

    Labor has released an attack ad on Scott Morrison, calling him the man who “spent every working hour trying to give the banks a $17 billion tax cut”.

    “When it comes to what matters to middle and working class Australians, Scott Morrison is out of touch and only for the top end of town,” the ad says.

    A Labor spokesman said the party received $80,000 in small donations last week from people who were upset with the division in the Liberal Party.

    Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek said the Prime Minister was “just as out of touch as Malcolm Turnbull.

    ”Scott Morrison wouldn’t know a fair go if he tripped over it. This is the bloke who cut schools, cut hospitals, cut pensions, all so he could give a tax cut to the big banks,” Ms Plibersek said.

    “Every time Scott Morrison has to make a choice he’s chooses banks and millionaires over middle and working class Australians.”

    From the Oz. The Labor Party plays the “politics of envy” card.

  36. Baldrick
    #2803030, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    According to twitter today, Sussan Ley “has been a sheep shearer hauling 500 fleeces a day”.
    Can any Cat comment on that kind of number?

    Skirting 500 fleeces in a day would be a stretch even for a burly roustabout.

  37. stackja
    #2803032, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Libertarian not be civil.

  38. .
    #2803033, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Stackja

    I’ve been civil all day. Civility is not about agreeing with people.

  39. stackja
    #2803034, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Zulu – ALP donations in small amounts. Very curious.

  40. DrBeauGan
    #2803035, posted on August 27, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Candy has a bad habit of thinking the best of people.

