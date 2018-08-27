Liberty Quote
“Good” government can only be limited from doing “good”.— Geoffrey Brennan and James Buchanan
Q&A Forum: August 27, 2018
45 please.
67 please.
15 please Carpe.
Konbanwa
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Grumpy 67
Mak Siccar 15
The Panel
George Christensen – Sacrificial Lamb
Cathy O’Toole – alpbc Shill
Larissa Waters – HARPY HARPY
Pauline Hanson – oh brother
Bob Katter – all hat no cattle
May I have 21 please, Carpe?
All a Twitter. How could they?
I’m here, I’ll back out a clear 40.
30 please Carpe. Like Scomo.
trending topics on #qanda
29%Canberra Chaos
23%Liberals v Conservatives
16%White Australia
32%Great Barrier Reef
This should be an absolute shitfight tonight
I think tonight’s Q&A episode will be beyond cringe worthy and next to unwatchable.
Christensen, Hanson and Katter are only on there purely as figures of fun and ridicule.
Won’t be watching tonight, Carp. Early start tomorrow, so am going to bed early. I will submit 13 though. Cheers.
So 48% of conversation should be regarding great white Australians enjoying the reef.
Nasai Eru
42, please Carpe.
Why anyone who isn’t an out and out Commie or an Antifa storm-trooper would want to appear on Q&A is beyond me.
32 please Carpe
68, please, Carpe.
73
Never before seen three pinatas on the same panel.
There must be some serious anti/green in the “balanced” studio audience.
What’s up with Elle & Mak Siccar?
Snowcone will be like a beagle at a girl guide camp – he won’t know who to interrupt first.
The Rohinga are the new target.
I’m betting Hanson
Am I too late? 23
I had two wisdom teeth pull out this arvo. Less painful than watching Q&A.
OK Serena, I was a boy scout, what was I missing out on?
Elle 13
Mak Siccar 15
Vic in Prossy 21
None 23
Cpt Seahawks 30
Mark A 32
Habib 40
ZK2A 42
Stackja 45
Carpe 56
Grumpy 67
Peter Campion 68
SatP 73
There it is in descending order for you Carpe – should you desire.
Or numbers first, if you wish:
13 Elle
15 Mak Siccar
21 Vic in Prossy
23 None
30 Cpt Seahawks
32 Mark A
40 Habib
42 ZK2A
45 Stackja
56 Carpe
67 Grumpy
68 Peter Campion
73 SatP
Very kind of you
I will call on you when i am away at work, New Britain gets a shitty signal.
MikeS:
Perhaps a Labrador at a kid’s birthday party may have been a better example.
Snowcone won’t know where to start, with so many enemies of the people on the panel.
Serena is a good sort.
Thanks Carpe
The trick with interruption Lotto is to write it on a notepad first then type it in.
I did it once before, years ago, when you were otherwise occupied.
Got engrossed in the show & lost count of interruptions.
(Clearly it was quite some time ago).
Evening Carpe
41 for me tonight please. This is likely to be incomprehensible due to interruptions.
Show still hasn’t started yet
Show still hasn’t started yet
Probably all killing each other in the green room.
Maybe there’s a barny out the back.
Livestream from periscope
https://www.periscopen.com/QandA
Blackout?
New Britain – very pretty from the air, especially the south coastline. Bluest water I’ve ever seen.
No intro tonight.
Pete of Perth
#2803412, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:51 pm
Blackout?
Hehe, wouldn’t that be topical!
Coalition voters don’t wear man-buns.
26 please Carpe.
A beautiful spot, Kimbe is a delight.
33 pls Carpe San
Greentard responds to question – HARPY HARPY HARPY
Greentard doesn’t like donations from big business
But the greens have the largest donation from business evah, dumbass
Applause indicates the audience is mostly greenies.
Christensen devoured the others whilst the lights were out?
No way man-bun-boy voted LNP…
Katter – cheapest petrol prices in the world.
Really bob – my brother was paying 13c per gallon in Kuwait in 2015
By my little eye spying that panel, Christensen is no wider than Snowcone – possibly slimmer.
Its hard to believe any of the pollies.
Is it an alp prerequisite that you look like nurse hatchett on Halloween
A very unsightly creature
Krazy Katter’s cheaper petrol.
A beautiful spot, Kimbe is a delight.
My hubbies clearest memories of Kimbe are dodging betel nut spit, palm oil, and Spam and coleslaw sandwiches. I never got to land on New Britain, based and quartered at Morseby, warned not to leave the hotel. 🙁
Katter’s petrol is only “cheaper” because he’s keeping the cane farmers happy by demanding mandated ethanol component in Qld petrol.
Kudos on the surgery.
Cathy O’Toole, former hairdresser, wins the award for the most words per minute spoken by any panellist on Q&A
Sh1te E10 fuel that they were trying to mandate in NSW.
White elephant in the room. Pauline mixing metaphors.
Ohhhhhhhhh, neither George, Pauline, or Bob are in the Liberal Party.
Snowcone will go light on them – in case they’re enemies of Scomo.
FMD, this Cathy O’Toole is one angry woman.
She’d scare babies out of their cots at 50 yards range.
Cathy O’Toole demonstrating classic cognitive dissonance on energy…
Another fugly harpie for the handbag hitsquad.
We base out of the marina at kimbe and usually do marine civils for 6 months a year, we all carry. IYKWIM
Lol, token ethnic calls Bob “Senator” Katter – while she’s trying to seem to be across the issues & asking a smart question.
O’toole makes Hanson’s speech sound very sophisticated.
“Senator” Katter is likely to redline his gauges by the time this show is over.
Could be worth watching.
Snowcone is trying to paint Fraser Anning as more Nazi than Himmler.
Give it up – wanker.
Woweee… Pauline rips one into Larissa.
Larissa shuts up.
Katter has gone full retard
An apropriate time to go full retard
Pauline goes full retard on the green
Shock horror ensues.
How far did they have to go from Mackay to find a scarf wearing whitey-hater to ask a question?
Women who looks like a letterbox
doesn’t like Pauline, has a dig at the Allens Snackbar group
Pauline rips it into towel-wearing lady about “them Muslims”
Towel lady tells Pauline “I’m as Australian as you are” – in an accent that almost requires a translator.
Raghead turns it into a muslim bashing rant, alp shill goes off on a tangent about people from other countries, juxtaposes to torture and WTF?
Harpie overload
Knife-chin O’Toole luuurves foreign professors at JCU – a cesspit that needs Rabzing.
We base out of the marina at kimbe and usually do marine civils for 6 months a year, we all carry. IYKWIM
Oh yes indeedy.
The Nat is doing ok, if he could be allowed to finish a sentence.
I’m starting to see why Cathy O’Toole no longer has a hair salon
or a Newsagency,
or any other business which requires people skills.
Go katter
Snowcone has “Final Solution Derangement Syndrome”
Larissa says we are under funded.
There’s no cluelessness like Green cluelessness.
Katter has surpassed full retard, and has achieved weapons grade retard.
Greentard mouths simple platitudes, tosspot.
Holy wow, finally getting a lively Q&A
Katter and Hanson both pushing the prx gauges. Happy not to be in the splatter zone.
She’s retreating to safe ground.
Mouthing familiar lines – sort of like eating comfort food.
She didn’t enjoy it when Pauline went for her a few minutes ago.
Greentard thinks Christiansen should know Greens’ fake coal subsidies…
I think Larissa is sitting on a live banana.
O’toole doesn’t need a microphone.
alp shill decries the loss of mostly public service jobs
GTFO
Oh boy, a Crocodile question.
And I thought this show would be about Adani!
Next question croc culling
Hell Yes – they would line up ten deep at the tip for a croc safari.
Humans have culled crocs in Australia for 40,000 or so years.
Then greenies thought they knew better…
more underfunding
I will never eat a banana again
Oh shit. We can live with crocodilles. Fmd. I was born in Papua, the natives kept them under control.
Just noticed – alp shill has no lips, just thin painted lines.
Larissa says anybody who gets taken by a croc is probably drunk & deserves to get eaten.
Best.Show.Ever.
Anyone who reckons they can live with cross – go right ahead! I’ll order the popcorn.
liebor shill coming across as way too agressive for a regional crowd
Larissa wants other people to live with crocs.
She’ll not be budging from the inner suburbs of Brisbane.
It’s only drunk bogans who’ll be eaten anyway.
Must have been quite an experience in the mid-1970’s to be a Townsville bachelor and having Cathy O’Toole in the dating pool.
Larissa Waters pretends she didn’t vote against the Banking Royal Commission.
I hope Katter goes nuclear grade retard.
Must have been quite an experience in the mid-1970’s to be a Townsville bachelor and having Cathy O’Toole in the dating pool.
Serena … a croc in the pool I reckon
He is close
And I reckon she’s still in the pool
Anyone know what is that weird red thing pinned to the top right side of Larissa’s dress?
Greenie lies about ruinables.
Can you imagine any man daring to leave her?
Poor bastard probably got ordered to propose.
DefKon 5
Bobs gonna blow a gasket at no lips shill.
I broke my ban on the shitshow.
Karma delivered in spades. who’s the insane redhead?
Phuk the stripey chick is really annoying …
You’ve gotta love a Queensland venue.
Nazis
Muslims
Coal
Crocs
Psychopaths .
Keep in mind Mackay is about half-Maltese.
Cathy made my sat set-top box reboot itself.
And she gets owned by the stupid cowboy act.
guy who claims he is an ex-miner but went into nursing hates adani.
Cleaning shitters at Mt Vermont does not make you a miner.
Warm fart can read, nearly.
Oh Brotherrrrrr… you couldn’t make this up….. necklace wearing dude says he gave up his high-paid mine job coz “unsustainable”, so got a job wiping bottoms instead.
Right.
There is more plants in the audience than in a forest
21 yo Zephur set one up on Adani.
George Christiansen is the only adult on this panel.
Herpes
Zyphur goes retard.
Bob is grunting like a Scandinavian porn star.
I’d probably be doing the same if I was there – this stuff is too good to miss.
greentard goes for the “big coal” meme
Too.Stupid.to.Survive
Loony boy doesn’t know that global warmists claiming the reef is dying or dead is killing the tourism.
Nobody outside Australia has ever heard of Adani.
Freaky boy just lost it. A Green.
Zephyr fart breeze sets a new defcon.
Anyone know what is that weird red thing pinned to the top right side of Larissa’s dress?
SS badge.
OMG!
When did facts have equal rights to utter lies? It’s a disgrace that truth has a spot at the table, when there’s a narrative to prosecute!
Bob is grunting like a Scandinavian porn star.
I’d probably be doing the same if I was there – this stuff is too good to miss.
I need to clean my screen of VB now.
Anyone know what is that weird red thing pinned to the top right side of Larissa’s dress?
Red Wings.
Crazy as it is, this does beat the usual Q&A audience and panel. It’s almost fun.
Aaaaannddd……
Unsubstantiated generalisations are applauded vociferously, but facts draw crickets.
seahawks … move on … get a manbun and start on to poncy beer .
I saw what you did there…
Shame this show doesn’t have an extra half-hour.
I reckon Bob’s prx gauge would blow by then.
The future is in health and community services?
They are not a fucking industry!
The N-S bun fight is on.
Cpt Seahawks: I’m not sure of the order. Yellow wings are the lowest ranked? And Wooly wings the highest?
Best comedy show for a while.
“One in five veterans are attempting suicide.”
Who is this idiot woman?
seahawks … move on … get a manbun and start on to poncy beer .
Good idea for this thread, I’d feel less distressed losing Corona.
It’s nice without the usual Ultimo cheering when the green says something vague
roads , schools ,hospitals etc ….. investments ?
What a stupid show.
Hate the rich!!
Love the poor!!
Give us all your votes. Or else.
FMD, Little Red Wing, from a party that has the largest corporate donor in the country supporting it, complains of corporate donors buying parties.
Ok – that was tonights goat rodeo
Big numbers tonight
Carpe, put me on 42 for interruption lotto in perpetuity. I ain’t watching this vomit slide ever again.
Thanks that was the best laughs I’ve had this fiscal year.
Larissa keeps writing her shopping list.
Tofu
Kale
Lentils
Anti fungal cream.
Ok Troops
Interruption Lotto – 83
Serena was closest, but we all got left in the dust.
Next weeks panel should also bring some big numbers so sharpen your pencils.
I’m Done troops
My thanks for playing
Oyasumi Nasai
Thanks Carpe. ‘Night all.
Consider it done
Thanks Carpe nite
Wow, 83!
We need more shows like this one. Where to next that can host such a lively time? How about the WA goldfields? Alice Springs? Port Hedland? Plenty more than that too. Get the ABC Q&A poobahs out into the red dust and dirt for a change. Might do ’em good.
Thanks Carpe, good night all.
Since you are in the mood Carpe 32 for me for ever.
Been playing this number in tattslotto combo for over 20 years and never came in for me.
One advantage of living in the Wild West, is that you don’t ever have to watch this nausea – the sacrifice of those Cats who do so, is appreciated.
If only I’d gone with my initial guess, I’d now be parading around in arseless chaps.
Thanks Carpe
Thank you Carpe.