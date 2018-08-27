Q&A Forum: August 27, 2018

178 Responses to Q&A Forum: August 27, 2018

  1. stackja
    #2803318, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Monday 27 August, 2018
    Panellists: George Christensen, Nationals MP for Dawson; Cathy O’Toole, Labor MP for Herbert; Larissa Waters, Queensland Greens; Pauline Hanson, Leader, One Nation; and Bob Katter, Leader of the Katter’s Australian Party.

    45 please.

  2. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2803319, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    67 please.

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803323, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is open

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803328, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    The Panel

    George Christensen – Sacrificial Lamb
    Cathy O’Toole – alpbc Shill
    Larissa Waters – HARPY HARPY
    Pauline Hanson – oh brother
    Bob Katter – all hat no cattle

  6. Vic in Prossy
    #2803329, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    May I have 21 please, Carpe?

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803331, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:09 pm

  8. stackja
    #2803333, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    All a Twitter. How could they?

  9. Habib
    #2803339, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    I’m here, I’ll back out a clear 40.

  10. Cpt Seahawks
    #2803340, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    30 please Carpe. Like Scomo.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803341, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    trending topics on #qanda

    29%Canberra Chaos
    23%Liberals v Conservatives
    16%White Australia
    32%Great Barrier Reef

    This should be an absolute shitfight tonight

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803343, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:15 pm

  13. Spider
    #2803344, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    I think tonight’s Q&A episode will be beyond cringe worthy and next to unwatchable.

    Christensen, Hanson and Katter are only on there purely as figures of fun and ridicule.

  14. Elle
    #2803345, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Won’t be watching tonight, Carp. Early start tomorrow, so am going to bed early. I will submit 13 though. Cheers.

  15. Cpt Seahawks
    #2803346, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    So 48% of conversation should be regarding great white Australians enjoying the reef.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803349, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:17 pm

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803351, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Elle
    #2803345, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Nasai Eru

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2803352, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    42, please Carpe.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803353, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:19 pm

  20. Ubique
    #2803359, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Why anyone who isn’t an out and out Commie or an Antifa storm-trooper would want to appear on Q&A is beyond me.

  22. Peter Campion
    #2803366, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    68, please, Carpe.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803367, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:24 pm

  25. Serena at the Pub
    #2803371, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Never before seen three pinatas on the same panel.
    There must be some serious anti/green in the “balanced” studio audience.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803372, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:28 pm

  27. Serena at the Pub
    #2803374, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    What’s up with Elle & Mak Siccar?
    Snowcone will be like a beagle at a girl guide camp – he won’t know who to interrupt first.

  28. Habib
    #2803377, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    The Rohinga are the new target.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803379, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Snowcone will be like a beagle at a girl guide camp – he won’t know who to interrupt first.

    I’m betting Hanson

  31. Pete of Perth
    #2803382, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    I had two wisdom teeth pull out this arvo. Less painful than watching Q&A.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803384, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:35 pm

  33. MikeS
    #2803385, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    “like a beagle at a girl guide camp”

    OK Serena, I was a boy scout, what was I missing out on?

  34. Serena at the Pub
    #2803387, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Elle 13
    Mak Siccar 15
    Vic in Prossy 21
    None 23
    Cpt Seahawks 30
    Mark A 32
    Habib 40
    ZK2A 42
    Stackja 45
    Carpe 56
    Grumpy 67
    Peter Campion 68
    SatP 73

    There it is in descending order for you Carpe – should you desire.

  35. Serena at the Pub
    #2803389, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Or numbers first, if you wish:

    13 Elle
    15 Mak Siccar
    21 Vic in Prossy
    23 None
    30 Cpt Seahawks
    32 Mark A
    40 Habib
    42 ZK2A
    45 Stackja
    56 Carpe
    67 Grumpy
    68 Peter Campion
    73 SatP

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803391, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    There it is in descending order for you Carpe – should you desire.

    Very kind of you

    I will call on you when i am away at work, New Britain gets a shitty signal.

  37. Serena at the Pub
    #2803392, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    MikeS:
    Perhaps a Labrador at a kid’s birthday party may have been a better example.
    Snowcone won’t know where to start, with so many enemies of the people on the panel.

  38. stackja
    #2803393, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Serena is a good sort.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803395, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    The trick with interruption Lotto is to write it on a notepad first then type it in.

  41. Serena at the Pub
    #2803397, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    I will call on you when i am away at work, New Britain gets a shitty signal.

    I did it once before, years ago, when you were otherwise occupied.
    Got engrossed in the show & lost count of interruptions.
    (Clearly it was quite some time ago).

  42. Bushkid
    #2803407, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Evening Carpe

    41 for me tonight please. This is likely to be incomprehensible due to interruptions.

  44. Bushkid
    #2803409, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Show still hasn’t started yet

    Probably all killing each other in the green room.

  45. cohenite
    #2803410, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Maybe there’s a barny out the back.

  48. Bushkid
    #2803413, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    New Britain – very pretty from the air, especially the south coastline. Bluest water I’ve ever seen.

  50. Bushkid
    #2803416, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Pete of Perth
    #2803412, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:51 pm
    Blackout?

    Hehe, wouldn’t that be topical!

  51. Peter Campion
    #2803417, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Coalition voters don’t wear man-buns.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803420, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    New Britain – very pretty from the air, especially the south coastline. Bluest water I’ve ever seen.

    A beautiful spot, Kimbe is a delight.

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803424, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:54 pm

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803425, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:55 pm

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803427, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Greentard responds to question – HARPY HARPY HARPY

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803428, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Greentard doesn’t like donations from big business

    But the greens have the largest donation from business evah, dumbass

  59. Peter Campion
    #2803429, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Applause indicates the audience is mostly greenies.

  60. egg_
    #2803430, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Show still hasn’t started yet

    Probably all killing each other in the green room.

    Christensen devoured the others whilst the lights were out?

  61. Peter Campion
    #2803431, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    No way man-bun-boy voted LNP…

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803432, posted on August 27, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Katter – cheapest petrol prices in the world.

    Really bob – my brother was paying 13c per gallon in Kuwait in 2015

  63. Serena at the Pub
    #2803433, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Christensen devoured the others whilst the lights were out?

    By my little eye spying that panel, Christensen is no wider than Snowcone – possibly slimmer.

  64. RobK
    #2803434, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Its hard to believe any of the pollies.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803435, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Is it an alp prerequisite that you look like nurse hatchett on Halloween

    A very unsightly creature

  66. egg_
    #2803436, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Katter – cheapest petrol prices in the world.

    Krazy Katter’s cheaper petrol.

  67. Bushkid
    #2803437, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    A beautiful spot, Kimbe is a delight.

    My hubbies clearest memories of Kimbe are dodging betel nut spit, palm oil, and Spam and coleslaw sandwiches. I never got to land on New Britain, based and quartered at Morseby, warned not to leave the hotel. 🙁

  68. Bushkid
    #2803438, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Katter’s petrol is only “cheaper” because he’s keeping the cane farmers happy by demanding mandated ethanol component in Qld petrol.

  69. egg_
    #2803439, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Christensen is no wider than Snowcone

    Kudos on the surgery.

  70. Serena at the Pub
    #2803440, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Cathy O’Toole, former hairdresser, wins the award for the most words per minute spoken by any panellist on Q&A

  71. egg_
    #2803442, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Katter’s petrol is only “cheaper” because he’s keeping the cane farmers happy by demanding mandated ethanol component in Qld petrol.

    Sh1te E10 fuel that they were trying to mandate in NSW.

  72. RobK
    #2803443, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    White elephant in the room. Pauline mixing metaphors.

  73. Serena at the Pub
    #2803444, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Ohhhhhhhhh, neither George, Pauline, or Bob are in the Liberal Party.
    Snowcone will go light on them – in case they’re enemies of Scomo.

  74. Serena at the Pub
    #2803446, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    FMD, this Cathy O’Toole is one angry woman.
    She’d scare babies out of their cots at 50 yards range.

  75. Peter Campion
    #2803447, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Cathy O’Toole demonstrating classic cognitive dissonance on energy…

  76. egg_
    #2803448, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Is it an alp prerequisite that you look like nurse hatchett on Halloween

    A very unsightly creature

    Another fugly harpie for the handbag hitsquad.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803449, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    My hubbies clearest memories of Kimbe are dodging betel nut spit, palm oil, and Spam and coleslaw sandwiches. I never got to land on New Britain, based and quartered at Morseby, warned not to leave the hotel. 🙁

    We base out of the marina at kimbe and usually do marine civils for 6 months a year, we all carry. IYKWIM

  78. Serena at the Pub
    #2803450, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Lol, token ethnic calls Bob “Senator” Katter – while she’s trying to seem to be across the issues & asking a smart question.

  79. RobK
    #2803451, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    O’toole makes Hanson’s speech sound very sophisticated.

  80. Serena at the Pub
    #2803452, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    “Senator” Katter is likely to redline his gauges by the time this show is over.
    Could be worth watching.

  81. Serena at the Pub
    #2803453, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Snowcone is trying to paint Fraser Anning as more Nazi than Himmler.
    Give it up – wanker.

  82. Serena at the Pub
    #2803454, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Woweee… Pauline rips one into Larissa.
    Larissa shuts up.

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803456, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Katter has gone full retard

    An apropriate time to go full retard

    Pauline goes full retard on the green

    Shock horror ensues.

  84. Serena at the Pub
    #2803457, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    How far did they have to go from Mackay to find a scarf wearing whitey-hater to ask a question?

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803458, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Women who looks like a letterbox

    doesn’t like Pauline, has a dig at the Allens Snackbar group

  86. Serena at the Pub
    #2803459, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Pauline rips it into towel-wearing lady about “them Muslims”
    Towel lady tells Pauline “I’m as Australian as you are” – in an accent that almost requires a translator.

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803461, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Raghead turns it into a muslim bashing rant, alp shill goes off on a tangent about people from other countries, juxtaposes to torture and WTF?

  89. Peter Campion
    #2803463, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Knife-chin O’Toole luuurves foreign professors at JCU – a cesspit that needs Rabzing.

  90. Bushkid
    #2803464, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    We base out of the marina at kimbe and usually do marine civils for 6 months a year, we all carry. IYKWIM

    Oh yes indeedy.

  91. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803465, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    The Nat is doing ok, if he could be allowed to finish a sentence.

  92. Serena at the Pub
    #2803466, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    I’m starting to see why Cathy O’Toole no longer has a hair salon
    or a Newsagency,
    or any other business which requires people skills.

  94. Serena at the Pub
    #2803468, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Snowcone has “Final Solution Derangement Syndrome”

  95. RobK
    #2803469, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Larissa says we are under funded.

  96. Peter Campion
    #2803470, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    There’s no cluelessness like Green cluelessness.

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803471, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Katter has surpassed full retard, and has achieved weapons grade retard.

    Greentard mouths simple platitudes, tosspot.

  98. Bushkid
    #2803472, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Holy wow, finally getting a lively Q&A

    Katter and Hanson both pushing the prx gauges. Happy not to be in the splatter zone.

  99. Serena at the Pub
    #2803473, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Larissa says we are under funded.

    She’s retreating to safe ground.
    Mouthing familiar lines – sort of like eating comfort food.
    She didn’t enjoy it when Pauline went for her a few minutes ago.

  100. Peter Campion
    #2803474, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Greentard thinks Christiansen should know Greens’ fake coal subsidies…

  101. RobK
    #2803475, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    I think Larissa is sitting on a live banana.

  102. RobK
    #2803476, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    O’toole doesn’t need a microphone.

  103. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803478, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    alp shill decries the loss of mostly public service jobs

    GTFO

  104. Serena at the Pub
    #2803479, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Oh boy, a Crocodile question.

    And I thought this show would be about Adani!

  105. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803480, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Next question croc culling

    Hell Yes – they would line up ten deep at the tip for a croc safari.

  106. Peter Campion
    #2803481, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Humans have culled crocs in Australia for 40,000 or so years.

    Then greenies thought they knew better…

  107. the not very bright Marcus
    #2803482, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    more underfunding

  108. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803483, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    I think Larissa is sitting on a live banana.

    I will never eat a banana again

  109. RobK
    #2803484, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Oh shit. We can live with crocodilles. Fmd. I was born in Papua, the natives kept them under control.

  110. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803485, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Just noticed – alp shill has no lips, just thin painted lines.

  111. Serena at the Pub
    #2803486, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Larissa says anybody who gets taken by a croc is probably drunk & deserves to get eaten.

    Best.Show.Ever.

  112. Bushkid
    #2803487, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Anyone who reckons they can live with cross – go right ahead! I’ll order the popcorn.

  113. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803488, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    liebor shill coming across as way too agressive for a regional crowd

  114. Serena at the Pub
    #2803489, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Anyone who reckons they can live with cross – go right ahead! I’ll order the popcorn.

    Larissa wants other people to live with crocs.
    She’ll not be budging from the inner suburbs of Brisbane.
    It’s only drunk bogans who’ll be eaten anyway.

  115. Serena at the Pub
    #2803490, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Must have been quite an experience in the mid-1970’s to be a Townsville bachelor and having Cathy O’Toole in the dating pool.

  116. Serena at the Pub
    #2803491, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Larissa Waters pretends she didn’t vote against the Banking Royal Commission.

  117. Cpt Seahawks
    #2803493, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    I hope Katter goes nuclear grade retard.

  118. the not very bright Marcus
    #2803494, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Must have been quite an experience in the mid-1970’s to be a Townsville bachelor and having Cathy O’Toole in the dating pool.

    Serena … a croc in the pool I reckon

  119. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803495, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    I hope Katter goes nuclear grade retard.

    He is close

  120. the not very bright Marcus
    #2803496, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    And I reckon she’s still in the pool

  121. Serena at the Pub
    #2803497, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Anyone know what is that weird red thing pinned to the top right side of Larissa’s dress?

  122. Peter Campion
    #2803498, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Greenie lies about ruinables.

  123. Serena at the Pub
    #2803499, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    And I reckon she’s still in the pool

    Can you imagine any man daring to leave her?
    Poor bastard probably got ordered to propose.

  125. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803502, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Bobs gonna blow a gasket at no lips shill.

  126. The Beer Whisperer
    #2803503, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    I broke my ban on the shitshow.

    Karma delivered in spades. who’s the insane redhead?

  127. the not very bright Marcus
    #2803504, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Phuk the stripey chick is really annoying …

  128. Farmer Gez
    #2803505, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    You’ve gotta love a Queensland venue.
    Nazis
    Muslims
    Coal
    Crocs
    Psychopaths .

  129. Serena at the Pub
    #2803506, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    You’ve gotta love a Queensland venue.

    Keep in mind Mackay is about half-Maltese.

  130. RobK
    #2803507, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Cathy made my sat set-top box reboot itself.

  131. The Beer Whisperer
    #2803508, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    And she gets owned by the stupid cowboy act.

  132. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803509, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    guy who claims he is an ex-miner but went into nursing hates adani.

    Cleaning shitters at Mt Vermont does not make you a miner.

  133. Cpt Seahawks
    #2803510, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Warm fart can read, nearly.

  134. Serena at the Pub
    #2803511, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Oh Brotherrrrrr… you couldn’t make this up….. necklace wearing dude says he gave up his high-paid mine job coz “unsustainable”, so got a job wiping bottoms instead.

    Right.

  135. the not very bright Marcus
    #2803512, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    There is more plants in the audience than in a forest

  136. RobK
    #2803513, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    21 yo Zephur set one up on Adani.

  137. Serena at the Pub
    #2803515, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    George Christiansen is the only adult on this panel.

  138. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803516, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Anyone know what is that weird red thing pinned to the top right side of Larissa’s dress?

    Herpes

  140. Serena at the Pub
    #2803520, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Bob is grunting like a Scandinavian porn star.
    I’d probably be doing the same if I was there – this stuff is too good to miss.

  141. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803521, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    greentard goes for the “big coal” meme

    Too.Stupid.to.Survive

  142. Farmer Gez
    #2803523, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Loony boy doesn’t know that global warmists claiming the reef is dying or dead is killing the tourism.
    Nobody outside Australia has ever heard of Adani.
    Freaky boy just lost it. A Green.

  143. Cpt Seahawks
    #2803524, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Zephyr fart breeze sets a new defcon.

  144. RobK
    #2803525, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Anyone know what is that weird red thing pinned to the top right side of Larissa’s dress?
    SS badge.

  145. The Beer Whisperer
    #2803526, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    OMG!

    When did facts have equal rights to utter lies? It’s a disgrace that truth has a spot at the table, when there’s a narrative to prosecute!

  146. Cpt Seahawks
    #2803527, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Bob is grunting like a Scandinavian porn star.
    I’d probably be doing the same if I was there – this stuff is too good to miss.

    I need to clean my screen of VB now.

  147. Serena at the Pub
    #2803528, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    RobK wins the thread:

    Anyone know what is that weird red thing pinned to the top right side of Larissa’s dress?

    SS badge.

  148. Cpt Seahawks
    #2803530, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Anyone know what is that weird red thing pinned to the top right side of Larissa’s dress?

    Red Wings.

  149. Bushkid
    #2803531, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Crazy as it is, this does beat the usual Q&A audience and panel. It’s almost fun.

  150. The Beer Whisperer
    #2803532, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Aaaaannddd……

    Unsubstantiated generalisations are applauded vociferously, but facts draw crickets.

  151. the not very bright Marcus
    #2803533, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    seahawks … move on … get a manbun and start on to poncy beer .

  152. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2803534, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Red Wings

    I saw what you did there…

  153. Serena at the Pub
    #2803535, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Shame this show doesn’t have an extra half-hour.
    I reckon Bob’s prx gauge would blow by then.

  154. Farmer Gez
    #2803536, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    The future is in health and community services?
    They are not a fucking industry!

  156. Serena at the Pub
    #2803538, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Cpt Seahawks: I’m not sure of the order. Yellow wings are the lowest ranked? And Wooly wings the highest?

  157. RobK
    #2803539, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Best comedy show for a while.

  158. Top Ender
    #2803540, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    “One in five veterans are attempting suicide.”

    Who is this idiot woman?

  159. Cpt Seahawks
    #2803541, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    seahawks … move on … get a manbun and start on to poncy beer .

    Good idea for this thread, I’d feel less distressed losing Corona.

  160. Rich
    #2803542, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    It’s nice without the usual Ultimo cheering when the green says something vague

  161. the not very bright Marcus
    #2803544, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    roads , schools ,hospitals etc ….. investments ?

  162. The Beer Whisperer
    #2803545, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    What a stupid show.

    Hate the rich!!

    Love the poor!!

    Give us all your votes. Or else.

  163. Serena at the Pub
    #2803548, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    FMD, Little Red Wing, from a party that has the largest corporate donor in the country supporting it, complains of corporate donors buying parties.

  164. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803549, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Ok – that was tonights goat rodeo

    Big numbers tonight

  165. The Beer Whisperer
    #2803550, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Carpe, put me on 42 for interruption lotto in perpetuity. I ain’t watching this vomit slide ever again.

  166. Cpt Seahawks
    #2803551, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Thanks that was the best laughs I’ve had this fiscal year.

  167. Farmer Gez
    #2803553, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Larissa keeps writing her shopping list.
    Tofu
    Kale
    Lentils
    Anti fungal cream.

  168. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803554, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Ok Troops

    Interruption Lotto – 83

    Serena was closest, but we all got left in the dust.

    Next weeks panel should also bring some big numbers so sharpen your pencils.

  169. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803555, posted on August 27, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    I’m Done troops

    My thanks for playing

    Oyasumi Nasai

  170. RobK
    #2803556, posted on August 27, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Thanks Carpe. ‘Night all.

  171. Carpe Jugulum
    #2803557, posted on August 27, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Carpe, put me on 42 for interruption lotto in perpetuity. I ain’t watching this vomit slide ever again.

    Consider it done

  173. Bushkid
    #2803562, posted on August 27, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Wow, 83!

    We need more shows like this one. Where to next that can host such a lively time? How about the WA goldfields? Alice Springs? Port Hedland? Plenty more than that too. Get the ABC Q&A poobahs out into the red dust and dirt for a change. Might do ’em good.

    Thanks Carpe, good night all.

  174. Mark A
    #2803563, posted on August 27, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Since you are in the mood Carpe 32 for me for ever.
    Been playing this number in tattslotto combo for over 20 years and never came in for me.

  175. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2803564, posted on August 27, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Carpe, put me on 42 for interruption lotto in perpetuity. I ain’t watching this vomit slide ever again.

    One advantage of living in the Wild West, is that you don’t ever have to watch this nausea – the sacrifice of those Cats who do so, is appreciated.

  176. Serena at the Pub
    #2803565, posted on August 27, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    If only I’d gone with my initial guess, I’d now be parading around in arseless chaps.

