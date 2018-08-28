50% RET and other fantasies

Nominate your favourite fantasy story.
And remember, the truth is stranger than fiction.
Contrary to the ecologists, nature does not stand still and does not maintain the kind of equilibrium that guarantees the survival of any particular species – least of all the survival of her greatest and most fragile product: man.
Coming up, Favourite Comics.
You forgot to schedule the Budget Papers.
Green jobs
I responded without looking at the link, but it’s still a fantasy story. 🙂
Actually, the current mass hysteria is akin to the common belief circa AD1550 that all bad things were due to witches and goblins. When King James VI published his literary work “Daemonologie” in 1597, and The Plague struck England heavily in 1603, the populace burned thousands alive due to this hysteria.
Many were skeptical of this belief, not the least of which was Henry, King of France, who labeled James the “wisest fool in Christendom”.
An examination of this and other historical, hysterical events yields exactly the same phenomenon we see today in imaginary ‘global warming’, carbon dioxide denigration, and the nonsensical term “climate change”.
Any place where an industry is closed down by government rules, the jobs will soon be replaced by tourism jobs.
Sorry: Eco-tourism jobs.
Government driving the economy and generating jobs
Economy sails along on a raft of legislation
Building collapse at Ultimo.
Narnia and Middle Earth are part of my geography.
I’m surprised they didn’t have Lloyd Alexander’s Prydain series, though.
But Karabar is right – we think we’re so sophisticated to laugh at the strange beliefs held in the past and can’t see that future generations will be shaking their heads over our nonsense just as readily, and with a lot more examples. We are descending into lunacy.
Fantasy? – Smart liberals who actually know what’s good for the country (and them) and are prepared to do something about it.
Eeeeeexcellent.
For a minute you had me but that’s just crazy.
A guy is walking along a beach when he comes across a lamp partially buried in the sand.
He picks up the lamp and gives it a rub.
A genie appears and tells him he has been granted one wish.
The guy thinks for a moment and says, “I want to live forever.”
“Sorry,” said the genie, “I’m not allowed to grant eternal life.”
“OK, then, I want to die after Labor balances the budget and eliminates the debt.”
“You crafty little bastard,” said the genie
The comments in the link are interesting for readers as opposed to political commentators:)
Another topic would be dystopian fantasies, especially the ones that are happening like Kafka The Castle and The Trial and of course 1984.
Best current fantasy: Turnbull being dumped was due to a personal feud with Tony Abbott, and had nothing to do with Turnbull’s performance, left legislation or by-passing of the Liberal policy process.
In reading “The History of Nations”, we find that, like individuals, they their whims and peculiarities, their seasons of excitement and recklessness, when they care not what they do.
We find that whole communities suddenly fix their minds upon one object and go mad in its pursuit; that millions of people become simultaneously impressed with one delusion, and run after it, till their attention is caught by some new folly more captivating than the first.
……Charles Mackay
Facebook?
Some day household recycling will be sustainable
Liberty Quote
Yet nobody is allowed to speak the truth. Describing what is happening in front of your eyes is too impolite.
— Paul Kelly
Think about that Paul!
And then the nay sayers complain about the number of tourists and the required infrastructure. Just look at the opposition to the Hobart cable car proposal as an example.
Gee, I dunno
From Rafe’s link 🙂
A Wizard of Earthsea
Howl’s Moving Castle
missing is the series
Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer
Idiocracy, a movie, terrifying in it’s prescience ..
It was sci fi and a bit fantastic, but more and more it seems to be a documentry of what’s going on about us.
Does that count?
“So let me explain it to you once again, one more time. If a white girl wears a Chinese dress to the prom, she is guilty of “appropriation.” If another girl wears hoop earrings, she is also guilty of “appropriation,” but now in a different direction. If a fraternity hosts a Mexican dinner and the boys serve up their re-fried beans while wearing sombreros, they are guilty, guilty, guilty of “appropriation.” That’s cultural appropriation to you, and it is an offense that smokes to the sun and blackens the sky.
But if a dude starts wearing falsies, lipstick and stiletto heels (or—thought experiment!—maybe even hoop earrings), he is revealing his authentic and noble self to the world. And, as you know, the world is required to stand up and applaud. If you don’t stand up and applaud this cornucopia of fake authenticity, the boys down in HR have a few mechanical devices they want to attach to your thumbs, just for a minute.”
(https://dougwils.com/books-and-culture/books/appropriate-this.html)
Really need to include T.D.’s quote here (my bolding):
“In my study of communist societies, I came to the conclusion that the purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is…in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to.”
― Theodore Dalrymple
There seems to be two threads in replies here. One on Rafe’s book list, and one on politics. Just loved the ‘genie’ story though.
Venezuela has higher per-capita GDP than Australia – 4th highest in the world.
Australia has small, efficient, non-intrusive and well-regulated governments. Hahahahahahahaha.
The labor front bench and leaders of the top 10 unions arrested, charged and gaoled (various sentences ranging from 10 years and up) for being part of a criminal enterprise under the recently passed federal RICO Act.
Dear Ellen of Tasmania,
On the theme of the T.D. quote, here is Solzhenitsyn.
A tinted person was walking along a beach, and spied a brass lamp. He rubbed it, and a Djin appeared, stating “I will grant you two wishes for freeing me from my prison”.
The dusky chap replied ” I wanna be white, and surrounded by lotsa pussy!”
The Djin turned him into a tampon.
Q&A, should have been called Assertion and Ridicule
Oops, left out accountable, and removable. I think i just soiled myself laughing.
As Genghis said there are two threads, I was looking to provide a change of pace by inviting people to share thoughts about fantasy books but screwed it up by referring to the RET and that brought it back to politics.
I appreciate that most people come to comment on current political issues and that has diluted the readership for light relief and academic items. Hence the demise of the Roundup series, I got the impression of too much effort for too little readership.
h/t to Ronald Reagan
Sorry Rafe. Was typing
Have to be the original trilogy of Night Watch, Daywatch, etc by that Russian bloke
Was then taken over by Hollywood I think
Humans evolve to being intelligent, benevolent and rational lifeforms. Snurk.