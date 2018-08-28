50% RET and other fantasies

Posted on 6:48 am, August 28, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Nominate your favourite fantasy story.

And remember, the truth is stranger than fiction.

41 Responses to 50% RET and other fantasies

  1. Rafe Champion
    #2803630, posted on August 28, 2018 at 6:50 am

    Coming up, Favourite Comics.

  2. I am Spartacus
    #2803636, posted on August 28, 2018 at 7:08 am

    You forgot to schedule the Budget Papers.

  4. bemused
    #2803638, posted on August 28, 2018 at 7:11 am

    I responded without looking at the link, but it’s still a fantasy story. 🙂

  5. Karabar
    #2803639, posted on August 28, 2018 at 7:13 am

    Actually, the current mass hysteria is akin to the common belief circa AD1550 that all bad things were due to witches and goblins. When King James VI published his literary work “Daemonologie” in 1597, and The Plague struck England heavily in 1603, the populace burned thousands alive due to this hysteria.
    Many were skeptical of this belief, not the least of which was Henry, King of France, who labeled James the “wisest fool in Christendom”.
    An examination of this and other historical, hysterical events yields exactly the same phenomenon we see today in imaginary ‘global warming’, carbon dioxide denigration, and the nonsensical term “climate change”.

  6. Mother Lode
    #2803644, posted on August 28, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Any place where an industry is closed down by government rules, the jobs will soon be replaced by tourism jobs.

  7. Mother Lode
    #2803645, posted on August 28, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Sorry: Eco-tourism jobs.

  8. Spring is coming
    #2803647, posted on August 28, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Government driving the economy and generating jobs

  9. Spring is coming
    #2803648, posted on August 28, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Economy sails along on a raft of legislation

  10. Shy Ted
    #2803654, posted on August 28, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Building collapse at Ultimo.

  11. Ellen of Tasmania
    #2803659, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Narnia and Middle Earth are part of my geography.

    I’m surprised they didn’t have Lloyd Alexander’s Prydain series, though.

    But Karabar is right – we think we’re so sophisticated to laugh at the strange beliefs held in the past and can’t see that future generations will be shaking their heads over our nonsense just as readily, and with a lot more examples. We are descending into lunacy.

  12. vagabond
    #2803661, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Fantasy? – Smart liberals who actually know what’s good for the country (and them) and are prepared to do something about it.

  13. Chris
    #2803662, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Government driving the economy and generating jobs
    Economy sails along on a raft of legislation

    Eeeeeexcellent.

  14. Chris
    #2803663, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Fantasy? – Smart liberals who actually know what’s good for the country (and them) and are prepared to do something about it.

    For a minute you had me but that’s just crazy.

  15. Roger W
    #2803664, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:04 am

    A guy is walking along a beach when he comes across a lamp partially buried in the sand.

    He picks up the lamp and gives it a rub.

    A genie appears and tells him he has been granted one wish.

    The guy thinks for a moment and says, “I want to live forever.”

    “Sorry,” said the genie, “I’m not allowed to grant eternal life.”

    “OK, then, I want to die after Labor balances the budget and eliminates the debt.”

    “You crafty little bastard,” said the genie

  16. Rafe Champion
    #2803679, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:31 am

    The comments in the link are interesting for readers as opposed to political commentators:)

  17. Rafe Champion
    #2803683, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Another topic would be dystopian fantasies, especially the ones that are happening like Kafka The Castle and The Trial and of course 1984.

  18. DaveR
    #2803688, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Best current fantasy: Turnbull being dumped was due to a personal feud with Tony Abbott, and had nothing to do with Turnbull’s performance, left legislation or by-passing of the Liberal policy process.

  19. Karabar
    #2803691, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:49 am

    In reading “The History of Nations”, we find that, like individuals, they their whims and peculiarities, their seasons of excitement and recklessness, when they care not what they do.
    We find that whole communities suddenly fix their minds upon one object and go mad in its pursuit; that millions of people become simultaneously impressed with one delusion, and run after it, till their attention is caught by some new folly more captivating than the first.
    ……Charles Mackay

  20. stackja
    #2803694, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:58 am

    ABC Charter

    (i) broadcasting programs that contribute to a sense of national identity and inform and entertain, and reflect the cultural diversity of, the Australian community; and
    (ii) broadcasting programs of an educational nature;

  21. stackja
    #2803695, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Karabar
    #2803691, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Facebook?

  22. Gerard
    #2803696, posted on August 28, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Some day household recycling will be sustainable

  23. Rafe Champion
    #2803698, posted on August 28, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Liberty Quote

    Yet nobody is allowed to speak the truth. Describing what is happening in front of your eyes is too impolite.

    — Paul Kelly

    Think about that Paul!

  24. Slim Cognito
    #2803700, posted on August 28, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Any place where an industry is closed down by government rules, the jobs will soon be replaced by tourism jobs. Sorry: Eco-tourism jobs.

    And then the nay sayers complain about the number of tourists and the required infrastructure. Just look at the opposition to the Hobart cable car proposal as an example.

  26. Jessie
    #2803711, posted on August 28, 2018 at 9:22 am

    From Rafe’s link 🙂

    A Wizard of Earthsea
    Howl’s Moving Castle
    missing is the series
    Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer

  27. billie
    #2803724, posted on August 28, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Idiocracy, a movie, terrifying in it’s prescience ..

    It was sci fi and a bit fantastic, but more and more it seems to be a documentry of what’s going on about us.

    Does that count?

  28. Ellen of Tasmania
    #2803733, posted on August 28, 2018 at 9:53 am

    “So let me explain it to you once again, one more time. If a white girl wears a Chinese dress to the prom, she is guilty of “appropriation.” If another girl wears hoop earrings, she is also guilty of “appropriation,” but now in a different direction. If a fraternity hosts a Mexican dinner and the boys serve up their re-fried beans while wearing sombreros, they are guilty, guilty, guilty of “appropriation.” That’s cultural appropriation to you, and it is an offense that smokes to the sun and blackens the sky.

    But if a dude starts wearing falsies, lipstick and stiletto heels (or—thought experiment!—maybe even hoop earrings), he is revealing his authentic and noble self to the world. And, as you know, the world is required to stand up and applaud. If you don’t stand up and applaud this cornucopia of fake authenticity, the boys down in HR have a few mechanical devices they want to attach to your thumbs, just for a minute.”

    (https://dougwils.com/books-and-culture/books/appropriate-this.html)

  29. Ellen of Tasmania
    #2803738, posted on August 28, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Really need to include T.D.’s quote here (my bolding):

    “In my study of communist societies, I came to the conclusion that the purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is…in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to.”
    ― Theodore Dalrymple

  30. Genghis
    #2803759, posted on August 28, 2018 at 10:20 am

    There seems to be two threads in replies here. One on Rafe’s book list, and one on politics. Just loved the ‘genie’ story though.

  32. Habib
    #2803833, posted on August 28, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Australia has small, efficient, non-intrusive and well-regulated governments. Hahahahahahahaha.

  33. jjf
    #2803835, posted on August 28, 2018 at 11:46 am

    The labor front bench and leaders of the top 10 unions arrested, charged and gaoled (various sentences ranging from 10 years and up) for being part of a criminal enterprise under the recently passed federal RICO Act.

  35. Habib
    #2803851, posted on August 28, 2018 at 11:59 am

    A tinted person was walking along a beach, and spied a brass lamp. He rubbed it, and a Djin appeared, stating “I will grant you two wishes for freeing me from my prison”.

    The dusky chap replied ” I wanna be white, and surrounded by lotsa pussy!”

    The Djin turned him into a tampon.

  36. Buccaneer
    #2803858, posted on August 28, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Q&A, should have been called Assertion and Ridicule

  37. Habib
    #2803859, posted on August 28, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Oops, left out accountable, and removable. I think i just soiled myself laughing.

  38. Rafe Champion
    #2803870, posted on August 28, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    As Genghis said there are two threads, I was looking to provide a change of pace by inviting people to share thoughts about fantasy books but screwed it up by referring to the RET and that brought it back to politics.

    I appreciate that most people come to comment on current political issues and that has diluted the readership for light relief and academic items. Hence the demise of the Roundup series, I got the impression of too much effort for too little readership.

  39. Natural Instinct
    #2803871, posted on August 28, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    “It’s not your fault that you are …
    And the government’s plan will help you to overcome …”

    .
    h/t to Ronald Reagan

  40. Natural Instinct
    #2803874, posted on August 28, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Sorry Rafe. Was typing
    Have to be the original trilogy of Night Watch, Daywatch, etc by that Russian bloke
    Was then taken over by Hollywood I think

  41. Habib
    #2803886, posted on August 28, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Humans evolve to being intelligent, benevolent and rational lifeforms. Snurk.

