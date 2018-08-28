A question of leadership

Yes. Cats well know that last week, Prime Minister Turnbull was deposed. The Prime Minister is gone. Long live the Prime Minister.
And as with every such Prime Ministerial change, stories and analyses abound of who did what to whom and how and how hard. Plenty of fingers are being pointed at who is to blame, yet remarkably, fingers don’t seem to be pointing to the person Spartacus considers deserves the greatest share of blame.
As an aside, Spartacus does not think this change in executive Government leadership is such a bad thing. Try to effect such a change in leadership in China, North Korea or the CFMMEU. But this aside aside, Spartacus would argue that the biggest chunk of blame for the messy events of the last week, and to a degree the past 11 years, should fall on Lord Saint John Winston Howard.
Now Spartacus does not think John Howard was a good Prime Minister. Yes he was better than what was on offer from the Labor Party, but that is not the high a benchmark. As Prime Minister, John Howard built the second floor extension to the Australian middle class welfare edifice. And he did a major renovation of the downstairs while he was at it. He was also aided and abetted in the task by Peter Costello who, amongst other things, painted the new baby bonus room.
But in addition to the giant and unnecessary growth in the size of the state directed and oversee by him (not a small failing by itself), Lord Saint John failed in what is generally considered the first priority of the leader of any large organisation; succession planning and succession management.
Consider the counter-factual of John Howard resigning and facilitating an orderly transition to Peter Costello. And yes again, Costello was not great either, but he was better than what was otherwise on offer within the Labor Party (Rudd/Gillard) or the Liberal Party (Abbott/Turnbull).
Yes. Costello would have likely lost the 2007 election, but chances were he would not have resigned from Parliament. And given he would have taken the LNP to the election, Rudd would not have gotten the majority of seats he did. Additionally, the LNP would not have flailed about with the B-team of Abbott, Hockey, Nelson and Turnbull.
This begs the question of why did Howard create the conditions for such damage to be done the party he claims to love? One might suggest it was because he loved something else much much more than Country and Party …. himself. Narcissus with bushy eye brows.
Postulating counter-factuals is easy. Perhaps things would have played out differently. But we will never know because Lord Saint John did not get out of the way.
Rudd was always going to win the 2007 election. And name me one party that does leadership change well? If Howard had done what you said people would have said he lied to the electorate. Most people like to see an elected PM see out his term.
Don’t blame Howard, blame the Australian people who voted for Rudd. And guess what. 56% of the population want them back.
I don’t know whether the Family Tax Benefit(s) and the baby bonus made any impression on the decline in the total fertility rate (TFR) within families of multi-generational Oz domicile, but addressing the low TFR is something that even many Cats would think is a worthwhile thing for govts to think about.
Unlike Spartacus, I don’t know where Federal money was spent and saved, but savings (as opposed to tax increases) seem to have occurred in the Howard-Costello period. Am I mistaken about that?
Yes, the “succession” was only achieved by losing the election to Rudd, but Costello wasn’t interested in putting things back together either. Whatever his merits or otherwise as a Treasurer, he passed on the chance to fight through to the Prime Ministership, so how does Costello get to be in the A-team?
There was a Rudd campaign ad that had John Howard “asleep on climate change.” And how. Deaf and blind was anyone who didn’t see by the early 2000s – at the latest – the threat that ‘climate change’ posed to the sanity of the body politic. And Howard seems not to have noticed; not to the extent, anyway, of dedicating a lot of resources to countering the propaganda. It was as though it was a fight too many, or even a fight not worth having.
The fact that Howard, even quite recently, was singing Turnbull’s praises, does make you wonder.
The reason Howard and Hyacinth Bucket did not allow a natural leader to emerge from the Lieboral pack was to ensure there was no-one else around to knock him off. TFoMCW was careful to ensure that nonw of Costello, Downer and even Waffles were seen a preferred leader was to ensure there was not a natural challenger in the pack. Hawke failed to do that with Keating and how did that work out for him?
By the time the Lieborals realised TFoMCW was terminal it was too late. It would have helped if Sloppy Joe could land a couple of punches on KRudd on Koch-head’s show instead of giving him a rails run to the election.
Could Costello have won in 2007? Given sufficient time I think he could of. Costello had been confined to financial matters as Treasurer, often as Dr No. He was arguably their best parliamentary performer and as revealed after he left parliament, able to speak persuasively of a much wider range of topics than we previously saw.
Could Costello have won in 2007? Given sufficient time I think he could of.
OK say Howard handed over to Costello 12 months after winning the election giving Costello 2 years till the 2007 election. Well Howard would have been accused of lying because he did not state he intended to do something like that.
It is not easy to change an elected PM
Ah, Howard hating.
Making me feel all nostalgic.