Simple-tons Simple-pleasures

This is a video of the photo shoot of the new Morrison Government.

It is not unreasonable to expect the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party to be in the front row. But watch that toad Christopher Pyne refuse to shuffle across to make way. What a petty power play by that perfidious pedant Pyne (PPP).

Scott Morrison’s new ministry poses for the family photo, and the Treasurer @JoshFrydenberg is forced up a step #auspol @australian pic.twitter.com/QGPDdVcbG7 — Rosie Lewis (@rosieslewis) August 28, 2018

