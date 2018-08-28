Simple-tons Simple-pleasures

This is a video of the photo shoot of the new Morrison Government.
It is not unreasonable to expect the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party to be in the front row. But watch that toad Christopher Pyne refuse to shuffle across to make way. What a petty power play by that perfidious pedant Pyne (PPP).
Scott Morrison’s new ministry poses for the family photo, and the Treasurer @JoshFrydenberg is forced up a step #auspol @australian pic.twitter.com/QGPDdVcbG7
— Rosie Lewis (@rosieslewis) August 28, 2018
Not one properly sized adult male in the whole cabinet.
Short man syndrome rules over all of us.
I see dead people
By the small things shall ye know them.
The GG and PM were not going to move for anyone. Bit embarrassing for Josh F. He looked dumb with his head poking through the gap.
Also the ladies in the front right do not appear to be wearing stockings? Formal dress and bare legs.
I’m old fashioned enough to think they should wear nice stockings, especially as their legs are not exactly model types with a pleasing tan. Bare white legs – not so good. lol.
Laughs galore.
Our children are illiterate, our farmers are contemplating suicide … but good times in Canberra.
Dear Russia: nuke the joint.
Maybe they should have drawn a ‘winner’s circle’ off to the side somewhere for Pyne to go stand in.
Is there a term for a gathering of fuckwits? A folly perhaps?
Pyne has to be one of the most obnoxious politicians around.
Back in the good old days Chrissy would have been thrown in the Torrens River.
A good old fashioned circus freak show. Pyne the leading act.
What are the women doing there? Are they the tea-ladies?
Someone needs to put a cap on the size of the Ministry. That photo is a clear indication the dead hand of the Fed Govt is on far too many levers.
What else can be said “Stupid.Forken.Liberals”
One of them is the new defence minister.
Gold!
Exactly. Would have been easier to take a photo of people who hadn’t been bought off with a Ministry, How many extra millions is all this costing the poor bastard taxpayer?
Seems the Narxist clique of the turnbullist wing of the u.n.communistparty are determined to obey orders and hand power over to the shorten corrupt union fascist branch of the party ,as instructed by the late turnbull . Career politics must be destroyed and political gangs (parties) abolished, on pain of life in a gulag for association with them .
Alex Turnbull: Coal miners exerting ‘undue influence’ on Liberal Party, says son of former PM Malcolm Turnbull
Alex Turnbull, who describes himself as a keen environmentalist, studied economics at Harvard and runs a private hedge fund in Singapore.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-28/alex-turnbull-says-coal-miners-have-undue-influence-on-liberals/10170908?section=business
I’d like to see him say that in Singapore …
Coal is in decline globally, but Asia is driving new plant development
Coal may be in decline worldwide, but 13 of the top 20 countries building new coal capacity are Asian, led by China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Bangladesh, a new study has found.
http://www.eco-business.com/news/coal-is-in-decline-globally-but-asia-is-driving-new-plant-development/
Toilet 🚽
Singapore? The whole country that’s air conditioned using fossil fuels?
Fuckwit.
Wow, is this what passes for commentary over here these days? So sad.
Maybe they should have asked the balustrade to move out of the way?
Sheesh! Has our commentary really become this petty? It’s the photographer’s job to arrange the shoot, surely.
All the major social and economic problems facing us in Australian have been the result of malicious incompetence on the part of the political class.
Talk about tearing up the social contract.
The photographer arranging the shoot and Pyne acting like a fuckwit are not mutually exclusive.
The “. Thanks “ at the end didn’t seem too enthusiastic, I wonder if she sounds as nonplussed when taking Peanut heads team photo.
My local member. Yuck!