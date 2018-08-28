Stunning talk by Patrick Moore, reformed founder of Greenpeace

Posted on 8:16 pm, August 28, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Celebrate CO2!

So much for CO2 as a driver of warming. And so much for dangerous warming.

One Response to Stunning talk by Patrick Moore, reformed founder of Greenpeace

  1. Ian Macmillan
    #2804257, posted on August 28, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    This is a really nice summary of the sceptic position, which is supported by the objective facts.
    At home we face power reliability and cost issues because the politicians and rent seekers have taken over from the engineers and objective scientists, preferring to follow the propaganda of those who use climate change as a tool to weaken, even destroy sovereign nations, with the aim of ultimately forcing dependence on a globalist saviour. It is called warfare by attrition.

