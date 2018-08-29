If it’s not illegal to say it then it should be illegal to prevent it from being said

TRUMP WARNS FACEBOOKGOOGLETWITTER
BIAS, CENSORSHIP FIRESTORM
Trying to find a positive story about PDT that is a week old on Google is often impossible. Sometime Duck Duck Go will allow me to access what I know is there, but sometime not. Google is virtually a certainty to be a dry well. Saying things on Facebook and Twitter that offend the left can get you shut down. From the above story, taken from Drudge:
Trump: Facebook, Twitter, Google are ‘treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful’
- Trump said in a tweet that Google’s search engine had “rigged” news story search results to show mostly “bad” stories about him and other conservatives. He later criticized Facebook and Twitter.
- He says Google is prioritizing left-leaning outlets and warns that the situation “will be addressed.”
- The president’s comments come a week before Google, Facebook and Twitter testify before Congress.
- Larry Kudlow, Trump’s economic advisor, says the White House is “looking into” whether Google suppresses positive articles about the president.
News stories about Australia are usually findable since Google probably doesn’t care what we read. But they do care about what Americans read and prevent what they can from showing up in those narrow corridors inhabited by the wilfully ignorant. Try this story: China reportedly hacked Hillary Clinton’s home server and read all her emails, FBI agent Peter Strzok yawned. It begins:
This is from the Daily Caller because the mainstream media won’t pick up on it until they can figure out a way to say that China only did this at the behest of Russia and Trump.
Now simply routine for stories not to appear in the mainstream media and to disappear from various search engines in no time flat.
What to do is a hard issue since it is clear that an unbiased media would wipe the left out. The truth may set you free, but where will you find it if bias, distortion and fake news are your bread and butter?
Google runs up the hammer and sickle flag:
Google Responds To Trump, Says “Doesn’t Bias Search Results” (28 Aug)
It was my first belly laugh of the morning. Their skewing against conservatives and climate sceptics is so obvious that you can verify this in seconds.
Daniel Greenfield applies the boot:
Google Rigging Search Results is a Fact (28 Aug)
That Google has decided to deny everything says it all. Eventually a judge is going to hammer them with the First Amendment. The fines are going to be stratospheric.
Free speech is the issue upon which all others hang.
Without true free speech we cannot resolve anything intelligently.
Lose free speech and there could be no way back from the abyss.
The problem is compounded by the fact that the vast majority of the population have little interest in politics or just get their info through soundbites and clickbait and therefore only know what is fed to them.
President of the United states is attacking the free speech of tech companies and conservatives supporting this think they are on the side of free speech.
Wow you guys are just the worst.
Even teenage SJW’s shouting down speakers they don’t agree with aren’t this confused about everything.
What Google, Facebook et al are doing is reprehensible but it is protected under the 1st Amendment. Having the federal government compel speech from a private party in the interests of fighting bias, however real that bias may or may not be, is a fast road to totalitarianism.
Before Trump was elected all the media outlets had a meeting with Obama and the plan to drown out conservative voices was put in place. Pres.Trump says he is going to do something about it and we hope
he can but the proof is there that if Clinton had won the election, conservatism and free speech would well and truly have disappeared.
Peter, when your leftist goon smashes a pensioner with a half-brick for going to hear Pauline Hanson speak, and then extends the courtesy to twitter mobs hounding people out of jobs, showing up with bats and shields to hound people out of speaking in real life, then calling ‘ freedom of speech’ to DEFEND stopping anything but leftstream media coming in news searches is pretty fucking rich.
The day is coming when this war on alternative ideas to Leftism goes hot. Murdering cops and wounding politicians was the start but the crazy in the media is going to bring it to Weathermen bombs and mob violence against us, and then there will be push-back.
So you just support the state doing the same thing?
The fact that conservatives can’t see that they are the same as SJW’s is why you guys are so hopeless.
Sure but as the attack on the rights of tech companies demonstrates conservatives aren’t an alternative to the left.
If there’s going to be any escalation of street violence it’ll just be progressive and conservative leftists fighting each other because that’s all fools with no rational arguments can do in the end.
But at least progressives aren’t confused about the fact that they are leftists.
It is to whether they are an information provider or a server, basically.
These companies are not publishers and make sure everyone knows it, or they’d already have gone broke.
This is exactly the same situation as Telstra disconnecting your phone because they don’t like what you said on it.
Either Google and facebook et al are publishers or they are service conduits to those publishing.
It’s interesting to note that when you upload a video they call it “publishing”
So indeed you are the publisher.
A Telco providing a service has no right to refuse service based on discrimination.
The left play by this rule all the time, (bakers and cakes)
Now if you want your cake and eat it too, lefties, let’s really live by freedom and choice of service.
I will now not do business with any women, blackfellas, or lefties as is my prerogative.
Now is there a law against it, or isn’t there?
Anyone who says Google et al aren’t censoring is a liar and a fool. Although it’s very much a free speech issue, it’s not primarily about the First Amendment. It’s a question of whether the social media near-monopolies are to be treated under law as mere platforms, like the telephone companies, or as publishers in their own right. At present, the social media giants are having it both ways. They actively censor conservative voices, which negates the argument that the social media companies are platforms. Yet they remain free from the obligations and consequences (eg libel actions) of being publishers.
All Trump’s administration needs to do is force them to choose a side and accept the responsibilities that come with it. Although, personally, I’d like to see Google and Facebook and Twitter (and the banks, and the credit card companies, and the payment processors, and anyone else with a de facto government-granted chokehold on commerce) given the AT&T treatment. That is, identified as common carriers and forced to serve anyone who’s behaving legally.
Granted, that’s not ‘libertarian’. But in the US it’s the law, and I’d like to see the law enforced. By the government regulators with their deep pockets. Enforced with brutal vengeance on behalf of honest, law-abiding citizens who are getting screwed rotten by these bastards. And on behalf of the rest of us, who are up next unless something dramatic is done.
Is there any proof that Google somehow favours certain views in its search results? Search rankings are based on algorithms that reflect the ‘relevance’ of search results to a given search query. The relevance is calculated primarily by calculating the number of links to a particular page and assessing the textual content of the linking page.
If Google appears to be favouring certain views it may be that those view are more supported on the general internet.
All Trump’s administration needs to do is force them to choose a side and accept the responsibilities that come with it.
Congress should subpoena the code and algorithms from big tech and when it is proven they are censoring then retroactively declare that they are publishers from the date they began censoring and are open slather for law suits.
Then sit back, watch them torn to shreds and the new services and platforms that arise would be too terrified to censor.
No need for new legislation, just the Government intervening to uphold the current law.
PRECISELY.
I don’t believe the MSM on DT.
Depends on what they decide they are. In US law the question is whether Facebook et al. are publishers or a neutral platform. Each have their own rights and responsibilities.
Publishers make editorial decisions and can be held responsible for those decisions.
Neutral platforms have the responsibility to be truly neutral. They have demonstrably failed to do so.
Is Facebook a publisher? In public it says no, but in court it says yes
Google et al and private enterprise in general cannot censor you or violate the 1st amendment, only the government can do that.
For example, the President of the United States “warning” tech companies about anything is an actual threat of censorship, a violation of the first amendment, along with an attack on property rights, freedom of association and individual rights in general.
Too many people here are falling over each other advocating leftism without even realizing what they are saying.
Classic Cat.
“Is there any proof that Google somehow favours certain views in its search results?”
Not sure if it was facechook, twatter, or gurgle that did it, but certainly one of them testified before the US congress that it was suppressing bad stories about HillBillary and suppressing good stories about Trump – so what more than an admission from their own mouths?
Yes, someone needs to get them (google, twitter, facebook et al) to “nail their colours to the mast” as to what they actually ARE – that is, are they a publisher, in which case THEY are responsible for the content, or are they a carrier, in which case they cannot censor AT ALL (except as lawfully directed by the courts, of course). This would not even be hard. Two cases. First one, “You published a comment that is racist/offensive/whatever”. They will hide behind a common-carrier defense and once that is on record, the second case: “You censored my content!”. But the first MUST be on record and neither case can be settled out of court.
Expensive, but do-able.
The algorithms are supposed to find the most relevant and highest profile pages based on quality content. If that’s indeed true considering the number of positive stories about the Trump administration on non-MSM news sites, then googling a phrase like “good news trump” should show you 100 hits. Instead it brings up this.
Google is a massive monolithic bullshit artist. Half of the first page of hits is about Trump attacking Google and social media. 50% of the content has nothing to do with the search term and everything about Trumps attack on Google. Massive own goal.
I should say the algorithms are supposed to find the most relevant and highest profile pages based on the quality of the content and its relevance to the keyword phrase used.
Really? Tell that to the cake bakers convicted of violating the 1st amendment rights of gays.
I’m pretty sure that the First Amendment does not bind Google, and might point out that the employees who are doing this probably don’t care about fines because it isn’t their money.
Google are probably in breach of various trade practices laws if someone can prove convincingly that their product is not what it claims to be (essentially breach of contract, you cannot legally sell something pretend it is one thing when it really is something else). Then again, their search engine is free so perhaps normal trade laws don’t apply.
#2804653, posted on August 29, 2018 at 10:54 am
What Google, Facebook et al are doing is reprehensible but it is protected under the 1st Amendment.
Read Struths reply.
At the moment they claim they are merely platforms and not generally legally responsible for what other publish on them.
Once the start actively curating they may (and im sure there will be a lot more cases testing this) they start becoming responsible for what they allow to be seen.
The bakers attempted to use 1st amendment as their DEFENSE to prevent them being forced to write something they don’t agree with. You have it backwards.
Obviously.
But the question remains: [1] can you prove it to a legal standard? [2] is there any US law against being a monolithic bullshit artist?
Even for a troll, your willful obtuseness is something to behold. And obviously not subject to correction. But I will point out, for the benefit of anyone who is actually interested in understanding the situation — rather than trying to Alinsky his way through this discussion — that neither you nor Google gets to have it both ways. Either they are in essence a common carrier, neutral as to users’ content, or else they are a publisher with the right to edit what is said on their platform and the responsibility for the legal consequences of it. At present, they escape regulation because they’re a ‘platform’, but they behave as a publisher when they censor users and distort the news. This contradiction cannot stand: cannot be allowed to stand, given the staggering power these social media companies now have. Until that question is resolved, bleating about Google’s supposed free speech rights is immaterial, and a distraction from the issue at hand. Mind you, some people clearly welcome the distraction. . . .
Recently David Horowitz had his Patreon cancelled. Upon asking why, he was told by Patreon that Mastercard wanted his account cancelled. (It has been restored after 3 weeks of complaints by conservative supporters).
Prager University, an on-line university has had many of its educational videos either banned or de-monetised.
A conservative sheila (Candace Owens) recently re-tweeted an offensive tweet from a lefty to demonstrate twitter bias. Sure enough Candace was banned, but the original tweet was not.
Google executives/engineers have been exposed on hidden camera admitting to bias against Trump supporters.
Only 4 congressmen have been shadow-banned by Twitter. Guess what? All four are Republicans.
The list of evidence of active censorship of conservatives is long and undeniable.
This is not a freedom of speech issue. Trump has not censored anybody. People like IamfvckwitPeter are confusing the issue (duh!)
Struth is 100% correct. Tech giants need to make a choice. Publisher or carrier. They’ve gotten away with being both because they have deep pockets and many politicians reside in those pockets.
Conservatives are not asking for censorship, they are asking for free speech and they are fighting back instead of bending over and taking it.
You just knew Iampeter would be first in in line to offer his nubile arse to the child molesters of the fascist Big Tech left. Sad.
Meanwhile, the idiots just picked a fight with Congress and the American President. That will end well.
I’ve said it before (and Sinc disagrees), but Google, Facebook and Twitter should be treated either like common carriers ie telcos and come under the same rules, or then they have to come under the same rules as the media.
They want it both ways but I don’t think that’s appropriate now, especially when they also want the government to bring back net neutrality to provide them protection. Unfortunately, they are in a monopoly position in their particular areas and need to come under some public rules/regulations.
Google et al walk upon dubious ice that may yet crack if the Anti-Trust people think they abuse their virtual monopoly positions in the marketplace. Nothing to do with free speech.
Google is a publisher of a list of websites they determine best meet your search criteria.
They publish this list which in effect ranks results in response to what they believe you are looking for.
Whether it is free or not is irrelevant as they also publish ads you are forced to view to obtain their free service.
A defamation action against google is continuing when they tried to strike it out on grounds they were not a publisher.
I do not think, if it can be shown they have skewed results, to claim no bias impacts the ranking of their results. It is how results are ranked that goes to their publish8ng this list.
I think they will find consumer law quite wide and will catch them out.
Tel, there are a number of things to be done, all within the power of President Trump’s administration. Here are a few that are at the top of my mind.
First, the Civil Rights Division in DOJ needs to hammer Google et al for conspiracy to deprive people of their civil rights.
Second, under the precedent set by President Obama’s administration, the IRS needs to be set loose on their tax records. As with Australia, every person and organisation is unknowingly a tax criminal, just waiting for the investigation which will prove it.
Third, Google Ads is a massive money spinner. The whole premise is that you pay them to display your (relevant) ads to people who are searching for (relevant) things on Google’s search engine. Now, if they’re deliberately skewing search results, then it won’t take a lawyer of exceptional brilliance to they’re defrauding meaningful numbers of Google Ads customers. Such a lawyer might be found in one of the government regulators.
Fourth, the business has responsibilities to its shareholders. When it deliberately undermines the quality of its search engine — which is a critical part of its business model — then there is yet again a role for the regulator to step in to protect the shareholders.
I could go on. The main point is that — however rotten it may be — the left has given all of these powers to government. Do I approve? NO. But so long as we have to suffer them, then I want to see them applied equally. All it takes now is the political will. Sure not everyone in DC has been bought off.
A relevant background article first published in the Washington Post:
Trump’s complaint: Here’s what we really know about Google’s mysterious search engine
An interesting implication is that your browser’s set of cookies influences the rank of articles returned in a web engine search.
Iampeter has the usual leftist problem with not understanding the difference between censorship and violation of the US 1st ammendment. The fact that a non-government entity can’t violate US first amendment rights does not mean it cannot be considered to censor.
And no one is saying Google can’t censor; they are saying they cannot censor AND hide behind the protection of being a common carrier.
And, no, don’t even bother trying to shoehorn some claim about how a short Twitter statement covers the entirety of any argument.
You’re right, a bit more research on my part has brought to my attention the following from SCOTUS in Turner v FCC 1994:
An interesting implication is that your browser’s set of cookies influences the rank of articles returned in a web engine search.
They may say that, but then why do any of my searches almost always throw up [pun intended] a trillion or so ABC and Fairfax links before I can find something truthful?
I read that someone googled an exact, and fairly long, quote from a Breitbart article, and got 22 middle class pinko links before the Breitbart article showed up.
I do a lot of research for what I write and I often come up with exactly that problem. If I know something should be coming up, I use different search engines to try and find what I need. But even Bing is being quite selective nowadays. DuckDuckGo isn’t any better, as it just tends to aggregate search results from Google etc.
Leo, yes, Google does return different results based on what it knows about you. Simple example is if you are in Australia you may get news items related to Australia. If it knows you have been searching for AFL it may associate a search for “Bombers” with the AFL team, rather than more common uses of that word.
Rohan, the link to results for “good news trump” does show matching stories for me. It shows news articles with headlines “Trump accuses Google of burying good news on him” and “Trump claims Google is suppressing positive news about him”. It appears the search engine is providing relevant results. The first one actually has the words “good” and “news” right next to each other in its heading. The second one is using “positive” as a synonym for “good” and also finds it right next to “news”.
How is the search engine supposed to know if you wanted to read some good news about Trump, or if you wanted to find an article covering Trump’s recent comments about suppression of good news?
Based on that search, I see no evidence of bias in the results. Bias in the articles linked to sure, but they happened to be the most relevent results.
Google doesn’t have the manpower to tweak the millions of difference search queries. Sometimes they have been known to degrade relevance for certain keywords for certain sites when they detect that advertisers have manipulated the algorithm, but it’s quite a step to go from that to suggesting that they deliberately present a skewed news perspective.
If you argue Google should go against the prevailing trends in the main stream media and represent balanced views by performing some sort of affirmative action on pro-Trump results, I think that that would put them in dangerous territory. It’s better that they try to remain as an information retrieval service, with an algorithm based on relevance which doesn’t consider the political implications of people viewing certain content.
As for Facebook, I have no doubt that they filter their activity feeds based on various notions of what sort of experience they want their users to have, and I seem to recall this has been admitted to, but that is a completely different sort of design to Google. Facebook gives rating to items within their system as to whether or not they should show up in people’s feeds, whereas Google tries to crawl every single website on the internet and classify them as per their relevance to keywords.
Trump and his people have the measure of the conniving ,deceitful,lying elitist socialist fascists they wrack their tiny minds trying to destroy the Peoples Revolution Trump has inspired which is destroying the rotten corrupt edifice they have created . Every lying sneaky trick they pull the Trump people defeat . The roosssians the porn slut Managort ,Cohen , all pushed aside as lies .given a second term he will inflict such damage they willnever 9recover ,look at their media in ruins as people desert them in droves ,they daily commit suicide financially as ratings and revenue plunge another six years of Trump and the whole media scene will be totally changed .
We however will still be stuck with the alpbc/ sbs aparat financed bt we taxpayers and beloved of our o e party state run bt the National Gangrene Laboral Party the Australian branch of the u.n.communist/ soros rony capitalist gang . Where oh where is our Donald Trump to save us from communist fascist opression ?
I don’t know enough about search engine algorithms to properly form a view about Trump’s claim of deliberate bias, but readily available information does suggest the possibility of systemic bias other than those you suggest.
It’s clear that the web engine’s response to a frequently repeated request string is refined by the repetition. Is it also refined by the set of subsequent URLs requested from returned result strings? If so, then that would provide a mechanism for demographic bias.
#struthisright
Leo, it’s quite possible they do that (increasing weighting for results that are clicked on), and this would bias the results towards the prevailing view of Google users, but that’s different to Google making a decision about what people should or shouldn’t see.
Google can quite easily remove from search results, or place them on page 100+, any commentary that’s in favour of Trump, especially sources known to be favourable to Trump or in any way of a conservative bent. YouTube can do much more by demonetising sites they deem unacceptable and hiding them from regular search views.
Quite so. But it would be consistent with the anecdotal search-engine bias reported by many Trump partisans.
Those of us who are right wing oppose these kinds of leftist regulations anyway, but again I repeat the basics, Google et al can not censor anyone only the government can do that.
Tech companies kicking you off their platform for any reason, fair or unfair, are exercising their individual rights (like free speech, property rights, freedom of association, etc, take your pick).
It can never and will never be censorship.
Like most conservatives you simply don’t know what you’re saying and are advocating censorship and other rights violating leftist ideas without even realizing you are doing so.
The level of total ignorance on the subject is breathtaking.
But that would imply that a business has no responsibility whatsoever to its customers, not even fitness for purpose or sticking with a deal. Does this apply in other parts of an economy? Let’s suppose I borrow money for a mortgage, I guess for any reason, fair or unfair, I can arbitrarily decide not to pay that back, same principle, agree?
Or more to the point, the bank within its terms decides to demand full repayment in 30 days because the responsible person read a block post you wrote in 1997 that backed a Clinton policy on gay marriage that is now politically verboten.