The vaping revolution in Britain

From Matt Ridley’s blog. Not happening in Australia for some strange reason.
Britain is the world leader in vaping. More people use ecigarettes in the UK than in any other European country. It’s more officially encouraged than in the United States and more socially acceptable than in Australia, where it’s still banned. There is a thriving sector here of vape manufacturers, retailers, exporters, even researchers; there are 1,700 independent vape shops on Britain’s streets. It’s an entrepreneurial phenomenon and a billion-pound industry.
The British vaping revolution dismays some people, who see it as a return to social acceptability for something that looks like smoking with unknown risks. Yet here, more than anywhere in the world, the government disagrees. Public Health England says that vaping is 95% safer than smoking and the vast majority of people who vape are smokers who are partly or wholly quitting cigarettes. The Royal College of Physicians agrees: “The public can be reassured that ecigarettes are much safer than smoking.”
Their ratchet only clicks one way.
How many things become banned, then become unbanned after logical argument?.
Australians will be able to smoke dope before they can vape.
(Because a sedated prole population will be safer for the political class when their property Ponzi cooks off.)
“Australians will be able to smoke dope before they can vape”
Why are Australian health agencies such tools. Such tools of Simon Chapman nanny-state mania and, well, just tools.
Control = power
Even those stupid red arrows that stop you turning right at a set of traffic lights, regardless of whether there’s any oncoming traffic – control – make people obey regardless of how stupid it is. Condition the masses in every way possible to meekly obey.
But what marks out our Health agencies? Control = Power in nanny-state national health UK just as much as herel. I am surprised that we are worse than the UK.
It’s an entrepreneurial phenomenon and a billion-pound industry.
We don’t make anything here anymore – do we even still grow tobacco or is it all imported?
Maybe the UK decision-makers have a finger in the pie – a bit like Mick Trumble’s son with the “renewable” industry.
Despite the general wishy-washiness of the UK Tories, they retain more individuals with a spine than Australia’s Liberals.
Despite the appalling left/green bias of the BBC, conservatives like, say, Rees-Mogg, still get far more of a fair go than they would in Australian media.
Having done business in several countries, I’d say UK government is generally a better business environment than Australia and most EU countries, and even than some US states.
There are still legions of ban-happy wowsers in UK who would criminalise vaping. It’s just that most people realise you don’t have to let them dictate policy.
Australian politicians and institutions roll over at the first nasty tweet.