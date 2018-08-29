Liberty Quote
First they came for the Jews, but I did nothing because I’m not a Jew. Then they came for the socialists, but I did nothing because I’m not a socialist. Then they came for the Catholics, but I did nothing because I’m not a Catholic. Finally, they came for me, but by then there was no one left to help me.— Martin Niemoller
-
-
Wednesday Forum: August 29, 2018
Slow on the uptake this morning
topender @1.47am !
Is this the Great Barrier Reef Foundation in question?
Resilience
Boosting the Reef’s resilience so it can bounce back from and survive challenges like a changing climate and water quality issues. We’re buying the Reef time while the world works to meet the Paris Agreement.
The list of Research Partners tie up ALL in consensus……………. and future funding/philanthropy.
Number #2. Wow. Is everybody asleep?
Podium
4. Same temperature as Melbourne right now.
The widespread frost event this morning proves we must borrow a billion dollars to buy chicom peoples liberation army solar panels to give to Victoria’s voters just before the election.
Comrades.
Actually, following BOM guidance that 4 feels like -1. That makes me FIRST!
Top 10
Woot
Top 10
Try again
Top Ender @1.47am !
Is this the Reef Foundation in question?
Resilience
Boosting the Reef’s resilience so it can bounce back from and survive challenges like a changing climate and water quality issues. We’re buying the Reef time while the world works to meet the Paris Agreement.
The list of Research Partners tie up ALL in consensus……………. and future funding/philanthropy.
Vey well played, Tel.
I did get a laugh.
Snap!
May have been mentioned on the other thread but have been distracted by intoriducing the Sicialian Prince to the joys of Aldi specials bunfight morning and not had time to catch up. Janet Albrechtsen on the Trojan Horse at the ASX gate.
For self funded retirees that is a depressing paragraph.
They’re going to build a wall?
I’ve clearly borrowed Fred Lenis’s Spellchecker this morning.
FMD.
By the way, how many of the drivers are female?
If your kids are getting run over in the front yard because you are some Asian bint who can’t see over the dash, or your Hijab makes driving and hearing more difficult, PUT YOU KIDS IN THE BACK YARD before you drive off.
More rain in Perth. The Bickley site up in Perth’s hills and the dam catchment area, has so far recorded 250 mm for the month. We have had above average rainfall for each month of winter. Good work Hughie!
#knowwhereyourtoddleris
Top 20?
Made the top 20 despite being frozen on Monday’s forum
And it’s getting inland, into the Wheatbelt. Two more decent falls to fill the heads out, and no frost…..
But but, according to the media, the whole county is in drought.
That being the area around Bourke is the entirety of Australia.
Monty, if Jesus is a lefty, why do you guys hate his church and his followers so much?
About two or three years ago in WA, there was a concerted push by health “authorities” and road safety “authorities” to make it mandatory for home driveways to be fenced, with self-latching toddler-proof gates, the same as for swimming pools.
It got knocked back … then.
Asleep at the wheel. Morning all.
Thermostats are sexist.
Cynthia Nixon’s team cites sexism over room temperature ahead of Cuomo debate: report
Someone should ask her whether setting the aircon to 76 F will offend Gaia.
fifteenff, Bill Shorten’s actual supporter number, the Liberal/National primary vote next newspoll, and the number of seats held by the liberal party after next election.
Yop fifty for once.
Oh,
How is that globull warmening going Melbournistan?
Welcome to #WaffleFreeWednesday. Same as before but now with less Waffleworth.
Step by step the march continues….
My wife has been overseas recently and upon return yesterday, I was telling her about the “asylum seekers” in the Daintree and the concern (by some) that the illegal arrivals were wandering/lost in an area infested with crocs, snakes, cassowary and sundry other things that will kill/harm you.
Her response? “Pffft, leave them there. Welcome to Australia”.
That’s my girl!
You knew it was cold in Melbournibad when it felt warm riding into the Burnley Tunnel and you just wanted to pull over and warm up but you knew you would be killed by a truck.
A blast from the past, Turnbull on the need to do something to save the planet.
Remember his first big thing with the lightglobes.
Interesting to see the German citizens pushing back in Chemnitz.
As usual, the MSM are more concerned about “Nazi salutes” and how brown people might feel rather that the fact that two stabby immigrants killed a guy.
A bloke I knew clearly had an English to Bureaucrat translater program based on his writings. An English to Fred Lenin program would be fun.
Perth rain is W.A. rain.
Technically, W.A. rain falls in an area between Cottesloe and Merredin, and all Toyota dealerships in between.
Station country, cattle country down the scarp and the Great Southern don’t count.
Expensive lightglobes and homo weddings.
Helluva legacy.
Your are cruet to surfred lennon whooz spelin end sin tax have improved no and sins his catallaxy operations while his sediments remaining happily unpeckable.
Weak expensive globes.
Next to no homo weddings it seems indicating next.to no real demand apart from regressive left activism.
Jesus how old is your car?
Thanks to support from Liberal and libertarian hostages of leftism (Stockholm Syndrome).
Standard FJ Holden?
I’m writhing very slowly in the colder weather.
I’m claim #1 as my birthright. (Same as Trumble claiming PM).
Take it easy on Dr. Fred, I’m pushing for him as the next PM.
Turnbullitis seems to be highly contagious, another never-heard-of bint has tossed her toys out of the cot, and announced she won’t contest the next election which she’d lose by the length of the straight. I hope it spreads.
Apparently she had “a harsh conversation” which caused he to lose her shit.
Motorbike. Not ideal for Melbournibad in winter – although hard to give up the luxury of just leaving it on footpaths anywhere. One of the few freedoms in that neo-Marxist state.
Hey, I’m not taking the piss out of Sir Fred. He adds colour and humour with his incisive posts.
H B a friend in Sydney was booked for parking his bike parallel to the curb to make it easier for cars to park, it is supposed to be at right angles to the kerb so it is a bugger for parking around it. He spoke to the ranger while he was doing it.
American cars are great in winter, heated seats, mirrors and on the Caddy steering wheel. also a vent below the steering column which wafts warm air at your trousers in winter, and freezing zephyrs up your shorts legs in summer. And a separate unit in the back, handy for usually female weirdos who think 15c is too cold for a Qld December day, and want to stew in their own juice.
Does pretending to be the declarant count as ‘special justification’?
Fuckin’ hell. It’s time to sort this shit out.
Here’s the daft cow. Odd how you never hear of many of these non-entities ’til they pull the pin, or get sprung dipping the till. Shows how much we’d miss them if they were all involved in a dreadful asteroid incident centered on Capital Hill. Not that they’d all be there on a sitting day anyway, there’s always a few skiving off on “ugent business” at a rub-and-tug, betting parlour, free pissup or sporting/yartz event that’s nothing to do with their portfolio or electorate.
Note how this warmening planet gives us a long run of low overnight temperatures, a bitching cold winter and an extended ski season.
Who woulda thunk it?
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Add the 2026 World Cup to our long list of accomplishments!
9:21 AM · Aug 29, 2018
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Report just out: “China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.” Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story.
Much classified information!
Led the Nein News just now. Gloriously hilarious.
Then a few stories later was freezing Melbourne. Not one mention of global warming or climate change. It’s a mystery!
Never been able to work out why Danograd is such a motorcycle town, between the shit weather, bloody tram tracks and hook turns, and hyperactive plod, speed cameras and blue bombers it’s less fun than a ten week election campaign. Last time I was there I got beaned by some adolescent twat in mummy’s Audi turning right across traffic in Chapel St. On my way back from Phillip Island. Was a hire bike, and a week later the pimply cretin alleged it was my fault, however the threat of a massive lawsuit had him curl up in the basement in front of his playstation and lose control of his sphincter. Should’ve sued him anyway, I limped for a week. Great Ocean Road’s a bit of fun but Danograd itself is worse than Brisbane for bikes, less blind deaf and dumb retards but a lot more of every other discomfort. Also having to spend a quarter of an hour donning gear before throwing your leg over kind of defeats a lot of the purpose.
I heard this morning that private citizen Turnbull may have to front up to the planned enquiry into the 444 million dollar lump sum payment to the barrier reef foundation.
And Perth record rain. East is dry yes, because? Weather cycle?
Also having to spend a quarter of an hour donning gear before throwing your leg over kind of defeats a lot of the purpose.
Are we still talking about motor bikes?
Climate change is getting worser. Much worser.
There are many in the Church whose political beliefs conflict with his teachings, and they choose their political beliefs over his teachings.
Well that’s one mystery solved.
Have always wondered who are the two sheilas visible in question time on the backbench when the PM or other Minister are speaking.
She’s the one with dark points. Still no idea who is the other one. Neither of them are ones you’re likely to forget once you’ve seen them.
… people stampeded and cattle [email protected]
Scott Morrison’s proposal to send migrants to the regions has some merit.
Lowy Institute 2018
Heading north, staying north? The increasing importance of international migrants to northern and remote Australia
For example: – Alice Springs’ population has little changed in 30 years, as it became a mini-Canberra over this time.
However……. the influx, particularly Kerala skilled labour throughout the Alice Springs Hospital and elsewhere, has ensured greater longevity within the Indigenous population. As academics would rationalise, thus indirectly contributing towards schemes of/for decreased welfare and increased economic development for the area.
Doctor Ollapallil Jacob could be the cheeriest bloke to take a blade to your vital organs.
An idea for other remote areas in improving population counts and employment opportunities?
Given all your money to the poor, recently, m0nty? You sanctimonious git.
The Catholic Church started the left lean in the 1950-60s. Before that it was virulently anti-communist.
I can’t believe how unspeakably bad the design of this church is. Looks like it was built by the same people that do airport prayer rooms, not something the Catholic Church would build.
There was already information revealed in Congress that the server certainly was hacked, and it was sending copied of almost every email in real time, and the were not going to the Russians.
That made China a very likely candidate, but I guess now it’s confirmed and no longer “conspiracy theory” we are allowed to call it a conspiracy fact I suppose.
Speculatively, there’s no reason to believe that the Russians didn’t ALSO hack the same server and simply leave smaller footprints. That’s the problem with computer security, once you find the gate left wide open, maybe plenty of people have already been through there.
Next big question: who knew about it and when?
NBC News
✔
@NBCNews
WATCH: President Trump jokingly gives the press a red card after receiving soccer penalty cards as a gift during a FIFA meeting in the Oval Office.
5:30 AM – Aug 29, 2018
https://mobile.twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1034523689927286784https://mobile.twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1034523689927286784
Are we still talking about motor bikes? I was, don’t know about the rest of you weirdos. Is Munter a furry?
Oops, try Infowars
https://www.infowars.com/trump-issues-fake-news-media-red-card-penalty-in-meeting-with-fifa-chief/
And it’s been the coldest August in Qld that I’ve ever encountered in nigh on 6 decades. It’s called weather. Sensible people take less notice of the BoM than they do of the ABC these days. Utterly unreliable and compromised. At most their raw feed is usable if not spun up.
Isn’t it great to be alive and Trumble just had done to him what he had done to AbbottSatan?
Happy new Trumble-free fred!
A question. How can the Photios Faction get away with having so much influence over the Liberal Party, it’s candidate selection, and so ultimately the policy direction of the country, when Mr and Mrs Photios are active government lobbyists. Why no media reporting on this massive conflict of interest?
“Not only are Kristina and Michael Photios united in marriage and as Liberals.
They are now both officially lobbyists, acting on behalf of a range of energy clients diverse enough to span most of the Alan Finkel-sketched future.
Kristina is now working for Clean Energy Strategies, a new business founded in recent months by her husband and his business partners Nick Campbell and David Begg.
The renewables-focused Clean Energy Strategies joins their portfolio of advisory and lobbying businesses PremierState and CapitalHill, and litigation communications firm Informatus.
Andy Vesey’s energy shop AGL is Kristina’s first client. AGL has announced a long-term plan to get out of coal and increase investment in solar and wind farms, thereby diverging from the views of respected energy analyst Tony Abbott”
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/margin-call/kristina-photios-in-climate-change-of-heart/news-story/aae4da2c25b46b021dcfbddbdd43d28c
Sohrab Ahmari
@SohrabAhmari
I’ve read the +Vigano memo, twice. The most damning, and utterly incontestable fact, is this: Then-Pope Benedict XVI sanctioned Theodore “Uncle Ted” McCarrick in 2009 or 2010. But McCarrick was rehabilitated and went from strength to strength soon after Pope Francis’s election.
Sohrab Ahmari
@SohrabAhma
Why incontestable? Because the sanctions (A) explain McCarrick’s removal from the seminary at which he resided (see
@michaelbd
) and (B) have been independently confirmed by the rigorous, trustworthy
@NCRegister
—
Plus all the other evidence +Vigano himself marshals.
Rafe – there are a few rules around motorbike parking, even in Melbourne. When I first moved across from Perth I thought you could just leave them anywhere, so I did. Actually got a parking ticket from the Communists in Stonnington council that I eventually paid after a few letters with one of the Stalinist cardigan wearers.
The funny thing is every few years they threaten to ban it and all the motorcyclists ride in early and take up a whole car bay in the CBD. It soon goes away.
Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
2m
Our new Trade Deal with Mexico focuses on FARMERS, GROWTH for our country, tearing down TRADE BARRIERS, JOBS and having companies continue to POUR BACK INTO OUR COUNTRY. It will be a big hit!
I’ve just heard from the IPA to the effect that they have issued readings of Bleak House and The Leopard. They are now threatening Heart of Darkness.
I’ve read these books in my youth and heartily disliked them. I suppose Hayek is too hard for them. Why is the IPA dispensing this sentimental jollop?
Note how this warmening planet gives us a long run of low overnight temperatures, a bitching cold winter and an extended ski season.
Gaia the denier.
Remember the Ship of Fools who went a hunting for Da Glowbull Warming Kraken (last seen hiding at the bottom of the ocean) and ended up getting stranded in ice?
Well…wait for it…drum roll please…
IT HAPPENED AGAIN!
Ahahahahahahhh!
If the left get any denser they’ll start swallowing black holes.
Lesbians:
Cynthia Nixon demands temperature at Hofstra University be warmed to 24C ahead of her debate with Andrew Cuomo because cold rooms are ‘sexist’.
Wife presently in Augusta reports big mobs of rain down there.
Why no media reporting on this massive conflict of interest? Because shut up.
Catholic Charity In Action.
Cynthia Nixon needs a good seeing to.
Approximately 500 aliens from the war-torn African country of Somalia began re-registering Monday for another 18 months of protection from deportation under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program.
Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced this latest extension of “temporary” protection last month for otherwise deportable Somalis who have already been blocked from being removed to their home country since at least 2012, with some receiving the protection for back as 1991. Somalis have had their TPS extended continually, most recently under the Obama administration. Under this latest 18 month extension, the earliest the Somalis will be eligible for deportation is March 2020 — if the administration does not further extend their TPS.
The Libs were voted in with a gargantuan majority.
Trumble took over and began decaying to the left.
Next election Libs scrape in thanks to the Nats.
Trumble continues decomposing to the left and the fortunes of the party continue to decline so they are guaranteed to lose. Trumble consoles himself that he is more liked than a guy with a patchwork head made from offcuts of other heads and the eloquence of a lawn-mower – a contest that is never actually put to a vote.
And this silly woman thinks she was on a winner aligning with Trumble.
There is much ruin in a party.
Habib – motorcycles and trams are a great combination unless you hit the tracks at the wrong angle in the wet. Half the streets like Chapel Street, Smith St, Swan St and the rest are just car parks. Just zoom down the tram tracks and you are on your way. Some great riding around the place too. I have basically parked the bike since being back in Perth – too hot and too boring to ride.
The Dangers of Ignoring Cognitive Inequality
On Sunday 28 April 1996, Martin Bryant was awoken by his alarm at 6am. He said goodbye to his girlfriend as she left the house, ate some breakfast, and set the burglar alarm before leaving his Hobart residence, as usual. He stopped briefly to purchase a coffee in the small town of Forcett, where he asked the cashier to “boil the kettle less time.” He then drove to the nearby town of Port Arthur, originally a colonial-era convict settlement populated only by a few hundred people. It was here that Bryant would go on to use the two rifles and a shotgun stashed inside a sports bag on the passenger seat of his car to perpetrate the worst massacre in modern Australian history. By the time it was over, 35 people were dead and a further 23 were left wounded.
RTWT
Stimpson, don’t uncritically pile on.
The bishop in that diocese wanted to live in a cottage on cemetery grounds but that proved impossible. The consultors of the diocese bought a home, which was also meant to be an investment for the diocese. It only looks bad – which is bad enough – but it’s not the full story.
PBS Host Lindsay Ellis: ‘I Get Really Excited About White Genocide’
Lots of tweets.
I am always intrigued by these so called temperature records. Like many my original qualifications and original career choice bear little relationship to my subsequent career choice and qualifications. But back in my days doing my bachelors degree I studied climatology and a career in the Met office in South Africa beckoned. Never happened but I have not forgotten all the practical side of the course. A lot of it involved heat islands and the effect changes in land use and buildings affect temperature. We ran around putting up Stevenson screens in urban and rural areas and jotted down copious records of the results. The whole thing about this was to fully understand the variations in temperature that can be caused by changes in the environment surrounding met equipment and to take that into consideration when analysing weather patterns.
There were significant variations between old data and the data we were recording. This was in the 70’s when the university I attended encouraged critical thinking. There seems little evidence in this today with heat islands created by changes to the environment being ignored because the higher temperatures fit AGW group thinking. So I take any record temperatures with a pinch of salt.
India faces lynch mob crisis as angry young Hindus lash out at Muslim population
Given all your money to the poor, recently, m0nty? You sanctimonious git.
In all seriousness I’m poor Monty.
Help a bald brother out.
Cynthia Nixon’s daughter now identifies as a man.
Study Details Thousands of Illegal Voters in ‘Sanctuaries’
Report documents 3,120 noncitizens on voter rolls in 13 jurisdictions, including one who voted in 10 straight elections
I’m so poor I can’t afford hair.
Not really. The FBI confirmed there was no hacking in 2016.
The current ICIG has only been in the job since May when the previous one was fired under suspiciously partisan circumstances. But of course the wingnut press won’t include that detail.
Of course you do. You mow the lawn and collect the garbage.
Habib
Julia Banks is my local idiot
Even though I unsubscribed from her mail list about 4 times her office kept sending me crap
Last time she sent me some mail (about a two weeks ago) I told her that I would vote for if
1. Pulled out of Paris (including rejection of the UN Global Compact)
2. Reduced Fed spending by at least 75%
3. Reduced Muslim Immigration by 75%
4. If not agreed to the above 3 points I would put her last on the voting sheet
Didn’t hear from her since
Good F*ck!ng riddance
No. The Soccer World Cup, Omarosa and Sessions are your greatest failings, sir.
LOL, you are so low energy Beau. You barely have enough oomph to lob that old chestnut.
There Are No Jobs Americans Won’t Do
A detailed look at immigrants (legal and illegal) and natives across occupations
If immigrants “do jobs that Americans won’t do”, we should be able to identify occupations in which the workers are nearly all foreign-born. However, among the 474 separate occupations defined by the Department of Commerce, we find only a handful of majority-immigrant occupations, and none completely dominated by immigrants (legal or illegal). Furthermore, in none of the 474 occupations do illegal immigrants constitute a majority of workers.
Notable findings:
-Of the 474 civilian occupations, only six are majority immigrant (legal and illegal). These six occupations account for 1 percent of the total U.S. workforce. Moreover, native-born Americans still comprise 46 percent of workers in these occupations.
-There are no occupations in the United States in which a majority of workers are illegal immigrants.
-Illegal immigrants work mostly in construction, cleaning, maintenance, food service, garment manufacturing, and agricultural occupations. However, the majority of workers even in these areas are either native-born or legal immigrants.
-Only 4 percent of illegal immigrants and 2 percent of all immigrants do farm work. Immigrants (legal and illegal) do make up a large share of agricultural workers — accounting for half or more of some types of farm laborers — but all agricultural workers together constitute less than 1 percent of the American work force.
-Many occupations often thought to be worked overwhelmingly by immigrants (legal and illegal) are in fact majority native-born:
-Maids and housekeepers: 51 percent native-born
-Taxi drivers and chauffeurs: 54 percent native-born
-Butchers and meat processors: 64 percent native-born
-Grounds maintenance workers: 66 percent native-born
-Construction laborers: 65 percent native-born
-Janitors: 73 percent native-born
-There are 65 occupations in which 25 percent or more of the workers are immigrants (legal and illegal). In these high-immigrant occupations, there are still 16.5 million natives — accounting for one out of eight natives in the labor force.
-High-immigrant occupations (25 percent or more immigrant) are primarily, but not exclusively, lower-wage jobs that require relatively little formal education.
-In high-immigrant occupations, 54 percent of the natives in those occupations have no education beyond high school, compared to 30 percent of the rest of the labor force.
-Natives tend to have high unemployment in high-immigrant occupations, averaging 9.8 percent during the 2012-2016 period, compared to 5.6 percent in the rest of the labor force. There were a total of 1.8 million unemployed native-born Americans in high-immigrant occupations.
-The stereotype that native-born workers in high-immigrant occupations are mostly older, with few young natives willing to do such work, is largely inaccurate. In fact, 34 percent of natives in high-immigrant occupations are age 30 or younger, compared to 29 percent of natives in the rest of labor force.
-Not all high-immigrant occupations are lower-skilled. For example, 38 percent of software engineers are immigrants, as are 28 percent of physicians.
-A number of politically influential groups face very little job competition from immigrants (legal and illegal). For example, only 7 percent of lawyers and judges and 7 percent of farmers and ranchers are immigrants, as are at most 9 percent of English-language reporters and correspondents.1
It only looks bad – which is bad enough – but it’s not the full story.
What kind of freak wants to live in a cemetery C.L.?
So the bombshell explosive hell week for Trump turned into another bust – with Carl Bernstein and CNN destroyed. Trump wins … again.
Lots of legal things happened in The Soviet Union and Cambodia.
Britain supports ‘legal’ land reform in SA, says Theresa May
Britain supports South Africa’s land reform programme provided it is carried out legally, Prime Minister Theresa May said in Cape Town on Tuesday, adding that she would discuss the issue with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“The UK has for some time now supported land reform. Land reform that is legal, that is transparent, that is generated through a democratic process,” May said. “It’s an issue that I raised and discussed with President Ramaphosa when he was in London earlier this year. I’ll be talking about it with him later today.”
They had to stand in line.
FBI Sources: Clinton Server Hacked By ‘At Least Five’ Foreign Intel Agencies, Two Major Federal Probes Ongoing (Nov 2016)
Peak hour would’ve been especially busy.
This Kid Is A Hero.
On odd abodes … Here’s an interesting story I read this morning about the family who lived in the Indooroopilly bridge for three generations. I have driven under it numerous times and always wondered if they were actual living quarters. Indeed they were.
Fact check: False.
Comey: “We don’t have direct evidence the server was successfully hacked. We wouldn’t expect to see, though, that evidence from sophisticated adversaries given the nature of the adversary and given the nature of the system”
Nature vs Nurture.
So, Julia Banks, having discovered that being a politician isn’t nice and easy, is going to hang about causing grief ’til she can bag her pension and go back to being a nonentity. Well done Liberals. It’s about time we demanded that politicians put there back into the job for at least 8 yrears, or no pension. It’s like Doctors who get enormous help and finance to gain their degrees , then refuse to do a stint in socio economically deprived areas for a term, before they get on the gravy train.
Will Mr Turnbull be making a contribution to the cost of the by-election?
A resignation (except for for misconduct or legal reasons, or health or family emergency) is just a whim and a voluntary change of job
Why should I have to pay for a change of mind?
.
.
.
PS Look what was on the same page as the above….
.
I would like all those recent High Court ineligibles to pay up.
It’s certainly a good run down to PI, and the tram corridor is handy as long as there’s not a couple of those clanking mobile roadblocks in them. And don’t pull up next to one of the bastards at a stop light, or some Macedonian ratbag will leap out of his pew and abuse you in some incomprehensible dago lingo.
Do they still close off the highway for the return leg from the AGP? That was fun, and impressive. Only ever seen similar numbers at the IoM. Also shows that bloody Victorians will go to the opening of an envelope, the road was lined with loons in the back of utes and the like, sitting in folding chairs and on the gas watching the stream of hoodlums roar past.
Judicial Watch Obtains IRS Documents Revealing McCain’s Subcommittee Staff Director Urged IRS to Engage in “Financially Ruinous” Targeting
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released newly obtained internal IRS documents, including material revealing that Sen. John McCain’s former staff director and chief counsel on the Senate Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee, Henry Kerner, urged top IRS officials, including then-director of exempt organizations Lois Lerner, to “audit so many that it becomes financially ruinous.” Kerner was appointed by President Trump as Special Counsel for the United States Office of Special Counsel.
One of the pictures from the Indooroopilly bridge story shows why there were few fatsos in the 1930s.
That’s a steamroller, circa 1935.
Note the solidity of that hand-made gutter and fence.
No hi-viz.
How A Respected J3wish Educator Preyed On Children For A Half-Century
By his own admission, Stanley S. Rosenfeld, a J3wish educator who worked primarily in New York City and Rhode Island, s3xually abused “hundreds” of children — nearly all middle school-aged boys — during his five-decade career. From a beloved summer camp in New Jersey, to elite Orthodox schools in New York, to a small Conservative synagogue in Rhode Island, Rosenfeld assaulted and molested children with near impunity, charged with a crime exactly once.
RTWT
“This Has To Stop”: Czech PM Calls For No Illegal Immigrants In Europe
Echoing Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Hungary’s PM Viktor Orban – and to a large extent president Trump – billionaire Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday that a comprehensive action plan is necessary to stop illegal migration, which he will address on a visit to Italy and Malta this week.
“If Italy and Malta won’t welcome (the migrants), then Spain will. And so we’re sending the message to migrants that it’s possible to come to Europe, from Morocco via Spain,” Babis wrote in an opinion piece in the Czech broadsheet daily DNES.
“This has to stop. Otherwise we’ll never stop the migrant influx,” added the businessman and head of the populist ANO movement. “I plan to discuss this with EU leaders and take part in implementing a comprehensive action plan.”
As Land Confiscations Loom, South Africa Rules 300,000 Gun-Owners Turn Over Their Weapons
The Constitutional Court of South Africa recently ruled that 300,000 gun owners must turn in their firearms.
This judgement came in response to the North Gauteng High Court’s ruling in 2017 which said Section 24 and Section 28 of the Firearm’s Control Act were unconstitutional.
A report from The Citizen explains what Section 24 and Section 28 entail:
“Section 24 of the Act requires that any person who seeks to renew a licence must do so 90 days before its expiry date Section 28 stipulates that if a firearm licence has been cancelled‚ the firearm must be disposed of or forfeited to the state. A 60-day time frame was placed on its disposal, which was to be done through a dealer.”
Now that the High Court’s initial ruling has been overturned, gun owners who failed to renew their firearms licenses must hand in their firearms to the nearest police station, where authorities will then proceed to destroy them.
Many naïve political observers will paint this event as a casual gun control scheme, but any astute student of politics will recognize that the floodgates are now open for further encroachments – not only on the gun rights of South Africans, but also on others facets of theirs lives.
A look at South Africa’s current political climate will give us an idea of the potential ramifications of this gun control scheme.
Cynthia Nixon’s daughter now identifies as a man.
Sex in the City.
Empowering Women.
From the old thread
Boambee John
#2804797, posted on August 29, 2018 at 12:54 pm
m0nty
#2804663, posted on August 29, 2018 at 11:16 am
LOL of course I meant VCs, not NKs.
Actually it was the North Viets who held McCain at the Alamo, not the (South Viet) VCs.
It seems a meteor hit the ground somewhere near York, WA last night, about 100km east of Perth.
Half the population of the towns in the Avon Valley are scouring the paddocks hoping to hit the jackpot.
Ha!
As soon as someone tells her she can be a man just for the choosing, and after growing up in her mother’s presence as an example of womanhood, the tragic mite leaps at the opportunity to be male.
CL, we looked at leasing one of the Indooroopilly Bridge towers back in the ’80s. Was cheap, but no parking and having to hump speaker bins and the mountain of other crap put us off. Plus the traffic noise. Would’ve been fun parking a tiger off the balcony though, and handy to the public dunny that’s the Indooroopilly pub.
Don’t think they’re occupied any more, probably don’t meet H&S bollocks. Also wasn’t just noise, depite being solid concrete whenever a truck would pass under or a train roll over the bridge next door the thing would shake like an epileptic in a strobe shop.
I dunno, the poster is already kind of full, if we move to more of a 3×3 layout there will be room to fit Cyril Ramaphosa in there.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/gun-control-experts-agree.jpg
The powerbrokers who will decide on the seat of Wentworth
Check out the picture
Let’s be honest people.
You know in old Vampire films where the villagers band together with torches and pitchforks and storm the castle?
The villagers are the Catholics, and the Vatican is the castle.
What’s the f$cking hold up?
How many signs do you need?
Habib – went down to the Moto GP for the couple of years I was in Melbourne. The guys along the road are part of a semi organised ride they do from Cranbourne. A bit of local fair thing there for the start and then everyone heads off together. I set off from there one year but headed off to the Mornington Peninsular for lunch instead. My recollection of the ride home was an additional blue lane on the road and people wheelie-ing past. Plenty of cops and traffic tickets too. Good fun for the day.
Sounds like a protest.
The sort of thing that Protestants do.
Undated
The Coalition’s Policy to Invest in Our Great Barrier Reef
Key Commitments
The World Heritage listed Great Barrier Reef is Australia’s *most treasured natural asset.* It is our intergenerational responsibility to protect and improve the Reef.
Every year, millions of Australians and international visitors come to see the Great Barrier Reef. The Reef supports nearly 70,000 full time jobs and is worth more than $5 billion a year to the Australian economy through the tourism industry alone.
The Reef Fund will be managed by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation and will operate under its current legislative and governance framework, including its ability to provide a range of innovative, flexible and concessional financial products.
The CEFC’s existing skills, experience, investment products and relationships with the finance community will be brought to bear in establishing and operating the Reef Fund. The CEFC currently jointly manages the Coalition’s new $1 billion Clean Energy Innovation Fund with the Australian Renewable Energy Agency.
*for some reason I had always thought Ayers Rock our most treasured asset. Guess there ain’t too many universities out that way.
From the comments at the OZ article on Abbott not expecting extra money for taking up the ‘special envoy’ title-without-job.
Politicians should have to do 10 years to get a pension. There should be a two x 3 year term limit.
It seems a meteor hit the ground somewhere near York, WA last night, about 100km east of Perth.
This is just God having a tantrum because I said mosquitos are sh$t and serve no logical purpose in his creation.
He can be so petty sometimes.
Thank f$ck his aim is bad when he’s angry.
I recall it being one way on the 2 way stretch, with plod monitoring hooning etc. Still plentiful monos.
Sounds like a protest.
The sort of thing that Protestants do.
It’s only a protest until the gates fall.
Then it becomes the righteous Wrath of Gods faithful.
HB Bear,
Some great riding roads around Perth, just watch out for the gum nut ball bearing things.
Give me a shout and we can have the inaugural ride of the Cats Angels (WA Branch).
God isn’t fair.
Sex in the City
Teaching Women to act from scripts written by gay men.
It may have changed. I was there about 10 years ago. Another funny memory was trying to get out of the cow paddock parking area over wet long grass that had been mushed flat. It was like trying to ride on ice on road tyres. Happy just to get on the bitumen after that.
Cats Angels
Why do I picture middle aged men in bike leathers posing like Charlie’s Angels?
😁
Reactionary lackey of the fascist left establishment at 1239
Not really. The FBI confirmed there was no hacking in 2016.
Ha ha ha ha ha! Was Strozk the FBI officer concerned? Or did Comey handle it himself?
Yeah, would have been novelty-value to live there, Habib. Apparently, students lived in the Chelmer side digs – and totally destroyed them, naturally. I was usually heading to the El Dorado flicks for tight-arse Tuesday back in the day.
At least you wouldn’t need a helmet Stimpy, just polish your head!
The claims by the ICIG about header/footer data in the emails are about painfully obvious stuff that would have been found by the FBI. In other words, the ICIG is a partisan hack installed by force by hacks like Gohmert to lie on behalf of Trump.
m0nty at 1243
You barely have enough oomph to lob that old chestnut.
Weren’t you telling us earlier that you read the Bible? That “old chestnut” is in the Bible.
Or the FBI is stuffed with partisan hacks. Given some of their text messages I think we know which.
Monty stop talking about riots.
You need to learn how to walk before you can run.
How is your health going?
Arky will need someone to push his car soon.
Be good exercise for you.
The southern tower had a weird space underneath the roadway, almost like a dance hall but subterranean. Mouldy, water dripping and whiffy but would’ve been a good band noise area except for the risk of shortouts.
We wound up moving into one of the terraces on Coro Drive at Milton, before they were tarted up. Then to one on Petrie Tce, just up from the Yartz theatre. Been in a few sort of iconic places over the years. Last place we were in was behind the old shop on Lutwyche Rd at Windsor, over the road from the school. Was a tardis, looked tiny from outside but was six bedrooms.
Yeah, you get that when you can’t be arsed to physically inspect the server.
I swear to God if I hear one more woman use the term “partner”to describe their boyfriend or girlfriend today things are going to get ugly.
More ugly than Monty in a bakery line at closing time.
If your conspiracy theory rests on the contention that the FBI is full of Democrat partisans, it’s a pretty dumb theory. It implies that the Democrats are the party of law & order, which goes against so many of your other talking points.
Is it confirmed that Hillary’s server still exists?
Those would be the leftists and the panderers for those buggering boys?
m0nty at 1320
So the FBI could easily have found the indicators, but did not, or ignored them? Sounds like the work of the Stork.
It implies that the Democrats are the party of law & order, which goes against so many of your other talking points
Or the party which wishes to destroy law and order by corrupting the police? You need to widen the focus of your thinking.
It implies that the Democrats are the party of law & order, which goes against so many of your other talking points. That’s stupid enough to have come from a Greens candidate. Or an Australian academic.
A tip- you actually need to be opposed to the concept of law and order to infiltrate its edifices to erode them from inside.
Being a fascist left lackey tends to narrow the outlook.
Is it confirmed that Hillary’s server still exists?
Assange apparently has the data.
It’s why he’s still alive.
Republican partisan idiots right up to August of 1974: “Nixon is innocent, it’s all those Democrats investigating him, leaking about him and reporting about him who are corrupt.”
LOL.
Comey’s Democrat FBI also declared Killary is a saint. mOron.
I found an old picture of our new PM.
Link here.
“The UK has for some time now supported land reform. Land reform that is legal, that is transparent, that is generated through a democratic process,” May said. “It’s an issue that I raised and discussed with President Ramaphosa when he was in London earlier this year. I’ll be talking about it with him later today.”
You think a vote for the compulsory impoverishment and being forced to live in a cardboard box under a bridge for all ex pollies could come up for a referendum.
Asking for a friend.
Goodness, I had never realised how involved FARMING and associated NON-FARMING is for the owners (and ?lessors and lessees) of private property and ?Crown lands. Are seas and water-ways included?
Australian carbon credit units
Their map is instructive: Emissions Reduction Fund project map
I am at odds as to what the icon of an ‘industrial fugitive’ may be.
Words The Australian does not like:
Ponzi
Racket
Filth
mUnty says “Nixon”. Skol, probably time to start drinking anyway.
Cynthia Nixon has a point about freezing conditions and lesbians giving speeches.
Have you ever tried to deliver a speech with your nipples sticking out like pygmies cocks?
Its hard….let me tell you…hard…
Tip for Scottie:
Introduce Anti-Racketeering laws that would see the climate scamsters prosecuted and jailed (probably most unions and political parties would qualify as a racket).
I would love to see Tits Horten explaining why the CFMEU and the ALP should be exempt.
Monst, given the Tammany hall thing running from the 1800s through to the 1950s Id be a little more selective with throwing round corruption allegations.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tammany_Hall
Heres an interesting article..
http://theconversation.com/that-time-when-the-mafia-almost-fixed-the-democratic-national-convention-62870
Mob leaders Lucky Luciano, Frank Costello and Meyer Lansky all accompanied the Tammany Hall delegation to the convention in Chicago. Their Mafia associate Al Capone provided much of the alcohol, banned under prohibition, and entertainment.
Costello shared a hotel suite with Jimmy Hines, the Tammany “Grand Sachem,” who announced support for Roosevelt. But another Tammany politician, Albert Marinelli, announced that he and a small bloc were defecting and would not support Roosevelt.
Marinelli was Tammany’s leader in the Second Assembly District, its heartland below Manhattan’s 14th Street. During Prohibition he had owned a trucking company – run by none other than Lucky Luciano. Luciano had helped Marinelli become the first Italian-American district leader in Tammany, and in 1931 forced the resignation of the city clerk, whom Marinelli then replaced. This gave Luciano and Marinelli control over selection of grand jurors and the tabulation of votes during city elections.
Now, the two were sharing a Chicago hotel suite.
Oi got a boike I have … slowest rider in the southern hemisphere, but I gots me a bike!
I like this definition.
Racket: A criminal act in which the perpetrator or perpetrators offer a service that is fraudulently offered to solve a nonexistent problem, a service that will not be put into effect, or a service that would not exist without the racket. Conducting a racket is racketeering.
20 years minimum.
Hahahahahahaha! Dunno about you mole, but that was decades before I was born. Update your talking points, old man.
Thanks Marg of Nambour, very interesting.
I wonder, is their any connection between Photios et al and the $444 million no bid grant of taxpayer money from Turdball?
If the FBI were able to access the digital versions, yes. But weren’t they only given printouts by Clinton?
I am thinking that perhaps the Weiner PC might have been the source for this new(ish?) info…
And if 80% of any given population vote to kill the other 20%?
Bill Clinton is/was a Democrat. HRC is/was a Democrat. Neither faced any major MSM scrutiny. Bill’s past women were given little mention. HRC various ventures given little mention. DT has faced a barrage. Even Jimmy Carter sees little need for the DT barrage. The usual suspect sees much like:
Another completely stupid talking point. If that were true, how did the ICIG access the originals? You don’t even stop to think what you’re saying.
And if 80% of any given population vote to kill the other 20%?
That worked a treat about 1930 in the Ukraine.
An example of the un-elected Liberal scum undermining the base and forcing the LNP to the Greenleft. To leverage their lobbyist businesses and profit from future Liberal Green policies.
This is why the Liberal Party cannot be reformed and must be destroyed;
Monst, I think you missed my second paragraph, wherein I speculated that perhaps the Weiner PC might have been the source of the new information.
I had always assumed that the reason Clinton gave the feds only printouts was just to slow things down, but they do have the handy side-effect of removing any meta-data.
Again, just speculation, but hardly “stupid” I’d have thought.
I wish they would stop calling themselves ‘moderates’.
And they should wish it too as the absurdity of the term betrays an unsavoury affinity with Soviet propaganda.
Or perhaps it is not so unsavoury to them. That Photios is a nasty piece of work.
Indeed. Principally, those that put the affairs of this world before the souls of their flock. Cdl. Cupich, for example.
1984 Big Brother was a ‘moderate’. Money greases work of many.
You are just making it up. The Weiner PC contained duplicates of emails that the FBI already had.
There is a reason this story hasn’t been reported outside the usual wingnut swamp outlets. It doesn’t bear the slightest of scrutiny.
Various clergy a millstone around neck?
Is the disease still head of the Public “Service” under PM Scott Turnson-Morisbull
Europeans are so sophisticated compared to Americans and Australians.
Archbishop Viganò’s testimony is the incendiary act. People are aligning themselves as a consequence. There will be a reckoning.
Let me for the sake of argument stipulate that all the emails were duplicates. You are missing the essential difference…. the Weiner copies were in electronic format. The emails given to the FBI by Clinton were on paper only – and thus had absolutely no meta-data.
I administered Exchange servers for some years, but certainly don’t class myself as any sort of expert. I’m not even sure the kind of information alleged would turn up in meta-data (it would depend how any alleged exploit was run, for one thing), but it is at least possible.
It would certainly be blindingly obvious in the server logs, but they were destroyed.
You’re such a moron, mOron.
Obama/Comey’s FBI was put in place and constructed by and for the Dems and their succession plan for HRC. It was used as a weapon first against the Trump Campaign and then against the Trump Presidency. Their “insurance policy”. Thankfully Trump has cleaned out a swathe of upper echelon FBI ( and DOJ) rats from the nest including Comey but more remains. Huber is gathering up indictments on these ratbags as they squeal in secret.
No conspiracy theories. These are conspiracy facts.
South Africa withdraws white farmland redistribution bill six days after Trump warned he was closely studying the situation
You are just making it up, in other words.
Mmyes Makka, it’s a conspiracy by law enforcement officers to uphold the law. For Republicans, those are the worst kind!
https://mobile.twitter.com/australian/status/1034654519446126597
South Sudanese refugees’ childcare scam ‘disappointing’
A Victorian judge said it was “disappointing” to see so many South Sudanese refugees before the court over a childcare scam as he sentenced the two ringleaders to four years in jail.
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/nation/south-sudanese-refugees-childcare-scam-disappointing/news-story/23cb80ab1a04c7044cb415f585f051c4
Yes.
I think when the moron Podesta handed over his password, the correct term is “phishing”, not “hacking.”
a conspiracy by law enforcement officers to help Hillary and Democrats evade the law and use any law to attack Trump and the the Repubs.
Yes, that is the worst kind.
Looks like Trump has had enough:
“Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone!”
https://mobile.twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1034654816046329856
Funny, because I thought I was merely trying to have a civilised conversation about an interesting possibility (and no more than that) with another bloke who is IT savvy.
Clearly not so.
Yes. But Comey lied, those emails or 99% of them were never checked by the the FBI back then, thanks to a fortuitous “glitch”. Comey is a stinking liar which is one reason why he’s been dismissed in disgrace;
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/08/22/despite_comey_assurance_vast_bulk_of_weiner_laptop_emails_never_examined.html
Next up from Monty;
“Stalin didn’t have millions killed because it was never reported in the news and the NKVD wouldn’t even investigate him, in fact Beria said he was a top bloke.”
Mmyess mOron. Those officers are so virtuous they are all now booted out in disgrace. As you should be.
Archbishop Viganò’s testimony is the incendiary act. People are aligning themselves as a consequence. There will be a reckoning.
Oh yes indeed there will.
I don’t think the leaders of the Church in their flashy robes and shiny shoes understand how serious this is.
What happens when the love and devotion of millions of followers turns to righteous anger and hate?
Are you referring to the approximately 60,000 emails that had previously been reported by Clinton and which presumably the FBI had already screened?
Wouldn’t that imply that the laptop had 10 copies of each email? But then they would’t be called “duplicates” but some kind of n-tuplicates (deca-licates?)
Fair enough, Mark. Yes, there is a non-zero chance that what you are saying is right. But if it was true, why didn’t the ICIG explain it that way to the reporter/s? You are inserting a lot of wishful thinking to plug holes in that story big enough to drive a truck through.
It’s a neat trick, isn’t it. Partisan Republicans fire law enforcement officers investigating their crooked president, then use those firings as a talking point to “prove” that LEOs are corrupt.
M0nty doesn’t believe the garbage he extrudes, not for a minute. He does it because it amuses him to see you respond. It gives him the sensation of controlling you, the way small children throw toys out of the pram for the pleasure of forcing mummy to pick them up again. You mostly can’t believe anyone could be that retarded, so you treat him as if he’s a responsible adult who writes things because he believes they are true.
Big mistake.
Haven’t you got a nappy to change, Monts?
Funny how corrupt behaviour gets LEO fired. Two years after the Government of the day suborned them into that corrupt behaviour.
I got tired of Bolta a few years ago but I like his headline today:
WHY I DIDN’T LICK TURNBULL’S BOOTS
. Principally, those that put the affairs of this world before the souls of their flock.
Donate please to Aid to the Church in Need, if you can:
Imagine that you find an envelope outside your door. In it are six bullets and a note: “With these six bullets we will kill you and your family.” Imagine that a few days later a box is left at your door with a note saying, “In this box we will bring your children’s heads.”
For those who live in the West, it’s difficult to imagine such things, yet this is an everyday reality for Christians living in the Middle East and North Africa. Faithkeepers is a new documentary by the Clarion Project about Christians in Muslim lands who refuse to denounce Christ despite daily persecution, including rape, torture, and murder.
The question is, who is keeping faith with the faithkeepers? According to Aid to the Church in Need, some 215 million Christians worldwide face severe persecution, mostly at the hands of Muslims. Yet a recent poll of U.S. Catholics reveals that they are more concerned about climate change than the global persecution of Christians……………………………………..
In fact, acceptance and inclusion of LGBT families was a main concern of the just concluded World Meeting of Families (WMOF) in Dublin. A featured speaker was Fr. James Martin, S.J.—one of the Church’s loudest voices on behalf of the LGBT community. Several other talks also focused on sensitivity to the special needs of LGBT individuals and their families. By contrast, as far as I can determine, only one talk out of approximately 100 presentations concerned the plight of persecuted families in the Middle East. Moreover, the two-page summary of the talk that I read contains neither the words “Christians” nor “Muslims.” Rather, the suffering families were portrayed merely as victims of generic “conflict.”
The WMOF’s strange emphasis on the needs of LGBT families, and its relative silence on the plight of persecuted Christian families, signifies a grotesque loss of perspective on the part of the Catholic leadership.
As the Faithkeepers film points out, Christians in the Middle East face extermination. In 1915, Christians comprised 20 percent of the Middle Eastern population. Today the number is 4 percent and still declining.
But the film doesn’t dwell on statistics. It wisely lets the victims tell the story: A young married women is abducted, bound, thrown into a room with two other female prisoners, and together with them is tortured and raped. All of them refuse to convert to Islam. A boy witnesses his father’s beheading, and becomes mute as a result, but experiences a miraculous recovery when his mother takes the family to a monastery in the hills. A family makes a dangerous escape in a car, with corpses on the road, bullets flying around them, children crying, and gas tank nearing empty.
Meanwhile, back at WMOF, all the other concerns were overshadowed by the specter of a new global wave of clerical abuse and cover-ups. Unlike some of the other conference concerns, the scandals are not a secondary matter. They go to the heart of the sickness in the Church – not a lack of sensitivity, but a lack of fidelity to Christ and his commandments. By covering up the abuse, bishops and heads of seminaries have substituted worldly standards of non-judgmental tolerance for Christ’s “hard” teachings about sexual morality.
The abuse scandals are doubly scandalous because they come at a time when the Church is entering a new era of persecution. Although the scandals certainly demand our attention, they also serve to draw attention away from the plight of persecuted Christians……………………………..
There is another factor to consider. The abuse scandals have not only taken attention away from the persecution, they have also taken away much of the monetary support that could have been provided by the Church to the persecuted. Some of the hundreds of millions of dollars that dioceses have paid in hush-money settlements over the years might well have gone to help those Christians in the Middle East and Africa who live in situations of constant danger.
Future Church historians will wonder at this gross inversion of priorities. They will wonder how the Church became so absorbed with sensitivity to sexual sub-cultures that it lost sight of a grave external threat to its very existence…………………………………..
This lost perspective won’t be easily restored, but a film such as Faithkeepers is a step in the right direction. In an age when some Christians want the Church to sacrifice the faith for the sake of their own sexual preferences, Faithkeepersacquaints us with courageous Christians who are willing to sacrifice their lives for the sake of their faith. Attendees at the WMOF would have benefited if Fr. Martin’s tendentious speech had been replaced with a showing of this illuminating film.
https://www.thecatholicthing.org
You are just making it up. The Weiner PC contained duplicates of emails that the FBI already had.
For a former tech j’ismist, you seem to have somewhat limited knowledge, or is that a selection criterion?
Dead Duck Dutton.
Looks like PM&C is leaking against him to pre-empt any chance of a further challenge.
His future is all but assured. The private sector, or maybe a cop on the beat again.
Mixed farmer and grazier, Fiona Simson, President of the National Farmers’ Federation gets a gig at the National Press Club. In response to the usual loaded questions from the Press Gallery she’s all in favour of greater gender and racial diversity in farming. So when you do your next shop and accidentally find yourself in the fresh food section make sure it’s labelled “grown by a women or a darkie” to keep the regressives happy. These people are mental. As if we haven’t got enough crazy food labelling already.
Woolfe – thanks for the offer. The bike is not exactly in working order at the moment (or licenced if truth be known). Given my ambivalence it may be that way for a while yet. Cheers
South Sudanese refugees’ childcare scam ‘disappointing’
A Victorian judge said it was “disappointing” to see so many South Sudanese refugees before the court over a childcare scam as he sentenced the two ringleaders to four years in jail.
Rosa Riak and her son Kuol Deng were both sentenced in Melbourne’s County Court today to four year term with a two year non-parole period over a conspiracy to defraud the Commonwealth Education Department using false childcare subsidy claims made through various childcare businesses.
Ms Riak’s daughter, Achai Deng, was sentenced to 18 months jail but released immediately through a recognisance order because of her youth, status as a Masters student, and her volunteer work in Melbourne’s South Sudanese community.
Justice Michael McInerney said seven other educators connected to Mrs Riak and Mr Deng’s companies had been sentenced and fined over the scheme, and that they were all South Sudanese refugees.
“It is disappointing to see so many South Sudanese people before the court for attacking the revenue of this country,” he said, “Most disappointing given the thousands, if not millions, of dollars spent to help their plight.”
In previous plea hearings, Mrs Riak and her children had told the court they were “ashamed” and that they feared their actions would affect the reputation of South Sudanese people in Australia.
They had all fled to Australia from a Kenyan refugee camp in 2004 and became Australian citizens in 2006.
Judge McInerney referenced the recent media coverage of South Sudanese youth, which he called “unjustified” in his decision to sentence the family trio.
“Your community has undergone unjustified vilification in recent times … given the large media attention this sentencing will get, you have added to that trauma that your community must endure.”
The trio pleaded guilty in July this year to using their business “The Deng Group” and other childcare businesses to make false claims to the Commonwealth, particularly through claims of a grandparent childcare benefit.
One business bought by the Dengs in 2015 had claimed $45,000 over 12 months previously. After the Dengs were in charge, the business claimed $6.2 million over 12 months.
Justice McInerney said receipts showed more than $950,000 had definitely been falsely claimed.
“But it seems likely the actual figure is much higher,” he said.
The court heard today that claims were made for children who were never cared for at the centres. Some of the educators were actually interstate or overseas at the time.
Australian Federal Police caught the Dengs and Mrs Riak through audits of their businesses and intercepted phone calls. Justice McInerney said that in one call Mr Deng had labelled investigators “stupid”.
“There is a classic recording of Mr Deng referring to the stupidity of investigators and he indicated they wouldn’t be smart enough to catch them,” the judge said.
Justice McInerney also said he did not understand why the Commonwealth Department of Education did not cross-reference Mr Deng’s name as he and his sister established various childcare businesses after a previous one had been closed down.
Doc, I’m well aware that mOnty is a fat mindless troll. However, his talking points need to be shot down, ridiculed, exposed as BS everytime. By anyone here. Because the left rely on our silence to fill the space with their lies and deciets.
mUnty must be pounded ruthlessly and mercilessly. That is his role in life.
How about last year Monts??
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/how-democrats-use-dark-money-win-elections-n849391
Highway 31 wasn’t exactly a homegrown group, either. All but about $10,000 of the $4.4 million the super PAC raised came from three national-level, Democratic-aligned entities: $3.2 million from super PAC Senate Majority PAC, $910,000 from the super PAC Priorities USA Action and $250,000 from the nonprofit League of Conservation Voters Inc.
Those millions allowed Highway 31 to relentlessly skewer Moore over accusations he molested children and helped propel Jones to an improbable victory in one of the nation’s most conservative states. Adam Muhlendorf, an Alabama communications consultant who led Highway 31, did not respond to requests for comment. Back in December, he told the Center for Public Integrity that the super PAC followed “every appropriate rule and regulation.”
DONORS TO THE DONORS OF THE DONORS
So who funds Highway 31’s funders?
Senate Majority PAC’s biggest donations come from a handful of active billionaires: Newsweb Corp.’s Fred Eychaner with $2 million, Paloma Partners’ Donald Sussman with $1.5 million and billionaire businessman George Soros with $1 million. The super PAC’s donor list also includes pages and pages of comparatively small donations, and it boasts of how unambiguous its operations are.
Or this one by the “one”.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2008/10/28/AR2008102803413.html?noredirect=on
Sen. Barack Obama’s presidential campaign is allowing donors to use largely untraceable prepaid credit cards that could potentially be used to evade limits on how much an individual is legally allowed to give or to mask a contributor’s identity, campaign officials confirmed.
Faced with a huge influx of donations over the Internet, the campaign has also chosen not to use basic security measures to prevent potentially illegal or anonymous contributions from flowing into its accounts, aides acknowledged. Instead, the campaign is scrutinizing its books for improper donations after the money has been deposited.
Malcolm Turnbull to resign from parliament, writes letter to Wentworth constituents – Greg Brown
Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed he will resign from parliament this week in a letter sent to constituents in his electorate of Wentworth in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
The former prime minister shared the letter on Facebook, calling last week’s events “shocking and shameful”, while also selling his achievements in the top job, including same-sex marriage, economic growth and tax cuts.
In a veiled swipe at Tony Abbott, he said “recent events” show why it is best for former prime ministers to be out of parliament.
“I don’t want to dwell on recent shocking and shameful events — a malevolent and pointless week of madness that disgraced our parliament and appalled our nation,” Mr Turnbull wrote.
“As you know, I have always said that the best place for former PMs is out of the parliament, and recent events amply demonstrate why. I will be resigning as the member for Wentworth later this week and you should expect a by-election before too long.
“So this is my last letter to you as your federal member. It has been at times a wild ride, but together we have achieved an enormous amount. I am very proud, especially, of the achievements of the government over the past almost three years.
“With a one-seat majority in the House and a minority in the Senate many said that this government would be ‘in office but not in power’. We disproved that.
“We legalised Same Sex Marriage — and did so with overwhelming public support across the nation and especially here in Wentworth, where over 80 per cent voted YES for marriage equality.
“We delivered, as we promised, more jobs and stronger economic growth. Last year was Australia’s best year ever for jobs growth, and at 3.1 per cent our GDP growth rate is higher than any of the G7 economies.
“And in doing that we were able to repair the budget and reduce taxes — both for individuals and 3.3 million small and medium-sized businesses employing 6.8 million Australians.’’
He concludes his letter: “After we take some time out to rest up, Lucy and I will be back and look forward to seeing you in the neighbourhood here in Wentworth — the best part of the best country in the world.’’
Comments NOT Kind to Malcolm and Lucy
Sound advice for most people on most days.
This however, should not deter anyone from emptying the armoury on full auto when the opportunity presents and we have entered an opportunity rich era.