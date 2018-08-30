Bootleggers and Baptists revisited

The Bootleggers and Baptists idea is a public choice account of the way regulations may serve two very different interests. Prohibition of alcohol in the US is the model where the godly puritans who pushed for prohibition generated a prime opportunity for bootleggers and especially the mafia to cash in. Now the Greens, who hate capitalism, have produced unprecedented opportunities for crony capitalists and merchant bankers in the unreliable energy and carbon trading industries. Well done Greens! Is that an own goal or just part of the plan?

