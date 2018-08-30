Bootleggers and Baptists revisited

Posted on 1:40 pm, August 30, 2018 by Rafe Champion

The Bootleggers and Baptists idea is a public choice account of the way regulations may serve two very different interests. Prohibition of alcohol in the US is the model where the godly puritans who pushed for prohibition generated a prime opportunity for bootleggers and especially the mafia to cash in. Now the Greens, who hate capitalism, have produced unprecedented opportunities for crony capitalists and merchant bankers in the unreliable energy and carbon trading industries. Well done Greens! Is that an own goal or just part of the plan?

  1. stackja
    #2805493, posted on August 30, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Follow the money. Greens funded by?

  2. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2805495, posted on August 30, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Prohibition made the Kennedys fortune ,ole joe and his mafia mates got a president ,an attorny General and a US senator on one generation ,so it was good for them to scoff at the law ,reminds me of some Aussie polliemuppets ,crime can pay .

  3. H B Bear
    #2805497, posted on August 30, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Well done Greens! Is that an own goal or just part of the plan?

    Both. See failed politician and ALPBC Lieboral spokesidiot Dr John Hewson, Little Lord Waffleworth II and on and on.

  4. tgs
    #2805501, posted on August 30, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Given they’d nationalise the whole lot at the drop of a hat I don’t think they care who makes money off it in the interim.

  5. incoherent rambler
    #2805503, posted on August 30, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Psst. Hey Mister, you wanna buy some fossil fuel?
    I have petrol and electricity, very cheap.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2805600, posted on August 30, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    The wowsers are also doing it in tobacco.
    Smuggling is ‘way up.
    Although it seems to be bootleggers vs bootleggers.
    All that lurvely tax money.
    If taxes wasn’t the motivation they’d allow vaping.

  7. Steve
    #2805667, posted on August 30, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    “Is that an own goal or just part of the plan?” – both

