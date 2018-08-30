Liberty Quote
After all the proper subjects of taxation have been exhausted, if the exigencies of the state still continue to require new taxes, they must be imposed upon improper ones.— Adam Smith
-
-
Straw Poll – Best and Worst PMs since Federation – make your case here
Come on Sinc, tell us how great Mal was.
Best Labor – Fisher, Curtain and Chifley
Best Libs – Menzies and Howard
Worst Labor – Rudd and Whitlam (Dishonourable mention Gillard)
Worst Libs – Fraser and Turnbull
McEwan by far…he did so little damage.
“Worst” is a large and high quality field, with Rudd, Gillard Turnbull, Keating and Whitlam all of genuine group 1 class.
Rudd, Gillard and Whitlam must take the medals, and I’d give Rudd the gold, narrowly.
Best? Menzies. Howard, Hawke, Curtin and Chifley would battle it out for the minor placings and I’d give them to Curtin and Howard.
McEwan by far…he did so little damage.
Very good point.
Perhaps there ought to be statues of Frank Forde in every city and major town.
Best: Howard
Worst: Rudd
Best: Hawke with Keating economics
Worst: Morrison with Morrison economics
Best: Howard
Impossible, severely damaged the most important check in our democratic system.
The People being Armed.
Nothing that Krudd did had such far reaching ramifications.
Rudd is easily the worst.
I’m sure there was a PM 100 years ago who didn’t fuck things up.
Last time I went bush, there were plenty about with guns.
Best: Gorton.
Worst: Howard.
We will paying for Howard’s deception and folly for centuries to come.
Best Lieboral PM – first term of Hawke-Keating (although it pinched many policies from the Lieborals anyway)
Worst – probably still Whitlam (although largely a product of his times. 70s was shit everywhere). KRudd and Gillard a very close second. KRudd on illegal boats is the greatest policy failure I have ever seen. Gillard’s NDIS will be the most economically destructive program ever introduced.
Best – I struggle to name one. Possibly Robert Menzies; and Bob Hawke wasn’t too bad either.
Worst – Too many to name, with Fraser (bringing in the Lebanese), Morrison (not walking away from Paris), Rudd (weakening our borders) and Gillard (mangling the English language, pushing identity politics and kissing Obama) would have to be runners up; with Whitlam (multiculturalism) and Turnbull (killing our economy and bringing in ssm) sharing the podium.
Actually, after some research:
Worst: Rudd
Best: Forde
Best PM-Menzies
Worst PM-Rudd
By party
Best PM(Liberal)-Menzies
Best PM(Labor)-Hawke
Worst PM(Liberal)-Turnbull
Worst PM(Labor)-Rudd
Given the comments from Robber Baron,Tim Neilson and Harrys on the boat,you should take in acting PM’s into account as they don’t usually take any decisions.
Best (in anticipation ): Sir Les Patterson.
Do they have to be Australian
Billy Hughes was a ALP/Nationalist PM.
Curtin had Ward/Evatt. Chifley had the CPA. Evatt lead the ALP to?
Menzies inherited a mess and retired with Australia recognised around the world. Harold Holt had the job of following on from Menzies.
Whitlam created the mess we have today.
bemused
#2805563, posted on August 30, 2018 at 3:37 pm
The People being Armed.
Last time I went bush, there were plenty about with guns.
It won’t be fought in the bush – it will be in the cities.
And every legal gun owner is licensed and every legal gun is registered. As soon as these weapons are needed, they will be confiscated by the police.
Howard is the compleat arsehole for this alone.
Can only go back to 1952 -those I have lived under and had to endure
The worst is undoubtably Whitlam for the lasting mess in health (medicare), education (Dawkins), foreign policy (PNG, Indonesia), defense, immigration (Grassby) and finances
He is followed up by Gillard (lies re-carbon tax, union control, education-Gonski, health -disability , defense, foreign policy -Rudd-UN, attempt to control press, and finances-royalty grab-punishing WA for mineral exports etc)
Then comes Rudd (ETS-Kyoto-climate scam-pink bats, aborigines-apology-land grants-indigenous industry, border control-refugees-immigration, foreign policy, economics, blowing the Costello surplus)
Then closely followed by Turnbull (Paris agreement, foreign policy-leaning to UN-critical of US,Trump, defense-$60million subs, dumping the trade union royal commission out come, abandoning changes to section 18c of discrimination act, increasing the deficient, not acting on public sector waste)
The best PM was Menzies (opened up trade with Asia, encouraged oil&gas exploration& development, opened up the exports of iron ore, ran a tight ship with finances, encouraged investment of GM & ford to make cars here, had the right immigration policy-jobs first and immigrants to fill jobs)
He is followed by Harold Holt who unfortunately did not survive a sufficient time but carried on policies from Menzies.
John Howard made some mistakes with labour policies, gave in to environmentalists and did not fix the education mess but got the refugee and immigration under control plus but the government finances (through Costello) into surplus. He ranks third in the list of better PM’s.
Under Hawke & Keating I was paying 19% interest on my house mortgage, In Keating’s time there was the stock market crash which cost me some savings and investment uncertainty. Fraser was just useless and he did not take advantage of his election successes to reign in unions -his period would have been worse without John Howard as treasurer. These rate close to zero ie neither +ve but maybe slightly -ve
Length of service is only one indicator of the legacy left by a PM or a government. History will show that Howard’s legacy of entrenchment of entitlement and middle-class welfare will be the largest single factor that has tipped us onto a seemingly inevitable decline into the economic abyss.
We need a bigger podium for worst. Howard shares it with Whitlam, Rudd and Gillard – although Curtin could be also included for being such a weak-kneed jellyback when our troops needed decisive action to break union strangleholds on wharves in Australia. He failed our valiant servicemen and women dreadfully.
Whitlam was the worst.
What he has put in place we are still suffering to this day.
Aboriginal affairs atc.
After that I’d say easy second is Malcom Turnbull.
He purposefully attacked a party that help policies he detested, white anted it and in the process made what is supposed to be a partisan, oppositional parliament, a uniparty of leftism we can not now vote out without great difficulty.
Actually, this traitorous UN PM , now jetting over to the UN immediately after being sacked, may have done as much harm in the long run as Whitlam.
Yes the others were crooks and spent like drunken sailors, but as for leaving a legacy hard to clean up, impossible in some cases, those two I find the worst by far.
struth
#2805618, posted on August 30, 2018 at 4:38 pm
Whitlam was the worst.
What he has put in place we are still suffering to this day.
Aboriginal affairs atc.
After that I’d say easy second is Malcom Turnbull.
Yeah but he had the potential to be our greatest evah prime minister….
Best: Gold – Menzies; Silver – Deakin; Bronze – Howard
Worst: Gold – Rudd; Silver – Whitlam; Bronze – Fraser
Best: Howard/Costello, Hawke/Keating
Worst: Whitlam (impossible to beat really), Gillard (definitely the worst person to be PM), Rudd (next worst person), Fraser, Turnbull.
We have been cursed.
The best….. Barton… Because it’s been downhill ever since.
The worst… Shorten… Because it’s gonna be bad. Very bad.
Whitlam has to be a candidate for the worst. IN 1973-74 spending increased 4.2%. But in 1974-75 it increased by a whopping 19.9%. This was followed by a 15.7% spending increase in 1975-76. Socialist policies are expensive
Best PM in my lifetime was Howard But you have to wonder what the point is in getting the budget back to surplus. The next Labor govt will just trash the budget again
It’s a Triple Dead Heat for Worst , krudd ,giliard ,turnbuckle , the stewards couldn’t separate them in the finish photo. All winning bets will be paid a o e third of starting price . The last Liberal PM was Howard , pretty lefty greenies since . Unlike the Roman Empire twe have a definately date for the fall of Australia ,the day the krudsters took office , and its still falling to its demise .
Ubique
#2805621, posted on August 30, 2018 at 4:41 pm
Deakin was our greatest statesman but not one of our greatest PMs.
His greatest achievements were his role in Federation and his role in uniting the non-Labor political movements. But as PM he displayed a flabbergasting credulousness toward Big Government proposals, and we’re probably lucky he was largely hamstrung by the chaotic multi-party shambles in which his Federal career operated.
All winning bets will be paid a o e third of starting price .
All winning bets will be paid at a suitable “fair share” of 1/3rd of starting price, in about 10 years time when the budget gets back into surplus through innovation, stimulus and investment in renewable energy.
FIFY Fred.
Best: Deakin, a nation builder who brought the young Federation out from beneath the skirts of Mother England.
Worst: Tie between Whitlam and Howard, both nation wreckers, Whitlam for obvious reasons and Howard for introducing the mass immigration ponzi, mandated renewable energy targets and bequeathing us Rudd-Gillard-Rudd.
and bequeathing us Rudd-Gillard-Rudd.
Can’t blame Howard for that. Blame the Australian people who wanted change in 2007 and the 56% who
want labor back
Hawke/keating are candidates for second worst after Whitlam. Debt was $16B in 1983 and increased to $96B by 1996. If they did any good it was only by getting us into debt
Can’t blame Howard for that.
Yes we can; his vanity prevented him from initiating a succession plan for Costello.
The campaign was then horribly fought and he justly lost his own seat.
Yes we can; his vanity prevented him from initiating a succession plan for Costello
And your stupidity cannot see that Australia wanted Rudd. Vanity? Not many PMs have a succession plan. If Howard did what you said he should he would have been accused of lying to the electorate.
Australia wanted Rudd. Stop blaming Howard and blame the people who turned to the dark side and wanted a Rudd govt
Fraser rates highly among the worst of PMs because he was gifted by Whitlam a commanding majority in both houses (91 – 36 in the House of Representatives!); and then squandered it, failing to achieve anything until he was unceremoniously booted out of office by Bob Hawke eight years later. Australia was crying out for economic and industrial reform in Fraser’s time but he achieved or attempted nothing of the sort.
I recall Fraser claiming as an achievement the creation of the Office of Status of Women. He was also responsible for the Whale Protection Act of 1980 and the Human Rights Commission Act of 1981. Enough said.
Australia wanted Rudd. Stop blaming Howard and blame the people who turned to the dark side and wanted a Rudd govt
I think enough people didn’t want Workchoices
Since WW2.
Best Labor. Curtain, Chifley, Hawke
Worst Labor. Whitlam, Rudd, Gillard. (add Shorten to the list after the next election)
Best Liberal. Menzies, Howard.
Worst Liberal. McMahon, Fraser, Turnbull.
Promised Much But Delivered Little (all party’s) Keating, Holt, Gorton.
Best: Joseph Lyons
Worst: Gough Whitlam
Lyons was PM when Australia was hit by the great depression. It was hit harder than most countries, but recovered faster than other countries by the adoption of sound policies by Lyons.
Whitlam wrecked things shamelessly.
Worst- Gillard $70 million of tax money to buy her 2 jobs. Rudd- egomaniac, financial disaster. Worst libs-Fraser, killed 100,000s in Rhodesia and East Timor. Turnbull- sociopath. Best- Howard