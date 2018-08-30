The power of ignorance

Stunning! Senior Facebook Engineer Admits “We Tear Down Posters Welcoming Trump Supporters”
World Net Daily reported on a similar study that found that despite the tech giant’s claim to be “a fair and balanced arbiter of facts,” a significant percentage of searches produce material that leans politically either to the “left” or the “far left.”
And then there’s this: YOUTUBE BURIES ANN COULTER VIDEO TO PREVENT USERS FROM FINDING IT. They did a small test on whether something could be found on Youtube by typing in its name.
This is a perfect example of how big tech firms like Facebook, Google, and Youtube fashion their code to prevent conservatives from being found in search results and how viewers are given all liberal sources instead.
The folks at Information Liberation did a search for an Ann Coulter video entitled “How Trump Should Deal With Cohen & Manafort – Ann Coulter.” This video featured the best selling author’s appearance on C-Span last week where she slammed Big Tech for its bias against conservatives.
You’ll never guess what happened. And this is Ann Coulter. They are not only devious, but are rightly afraid that if the truth managed to leak out, the left would be finished beyond redemption. They do not seek truth but power. Keeping their minions as ignorant as possible is part of the way it is done.
Tell it to dot, Mitch and a few others who rabbit on about government interference in private property rights every time some one suggests government intervention in this bias by these bastards.
As to Sinc who says that people can go to other platforms if they don’t like what’s happening.
In another era this would be the equivalent of US post refusing to deliver pamphlets from the republicans.
Or refusing to list the phone numbers of conservatives.
Only the democrats.
If they keep on this sort of behaviour Trump’s SEC will break them up. Google will be forced to split into an advertising arm, Search, YouTube, Maps etc. Possibly into several even smaller chunks – especially advertising given their market dominance.
The Law is already in place to deal with this.
If they are editing content, they are publishers, not carriers.
They are therefore liable for all content.
I thought a listed public company was required to operate in the interest of shareholders and if they are not they can be in trouble and possible class action.
They are therefore liable for all content.
True, but I’m not sure where the burden of proof is about the “common carrier” defence, and I’ve a fair suspicion about what would happen if any case got before a stock-standard middle class pinko judge.
Better for Trump to start kicking them in the bollocks with legislation expressly denying them common carrier status unless they can prove to a high standard that they don’t skew their content.
Tim Neilson #2805453,
Try this one.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/47/230
There’s a few key phrases in there which might hang Google:
* “offer a forum for a true diversity of political discourse”
* “Americans are relying on interactive media for a variety of political, educational, cultural, and entertainment services”
* “technologies which maximize user control over what information is received by individuals, families, and schools”
* “deter and punish trafficking in obscenity, stalking, and harassment”
* “voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material”
So if there’s a public statement (even an agreement with the users) that these services are neutral and don’t filter except in cases where the content it illegal, then very hard to claim “good faith” when you get caught doing it in secret.
Hard to claim you are supporting diversity of political discourse when you delete all of one side just before an election.
Can’t claim “user control” because the users have been falsely led to believe there is no filter, and anyway there’s no option to turn the filter off. Besides that, people like Alex Jones have been forcibly removed (for reasons that are vague and untestable) leaving the users unable to access those videos whatever they do.
In terms of “obscenity, stalking, and harassment” those are already illegal, so if Google can prove they are doing takedowns based on existing legal standards (or even if they are a close approximation) they should be in the clear. However cases like PragerU are not even a tiny bit close to “obscenity, stalking, and harassment” although perhaps Alex Jones might be getting close to that at times.
“…but I’m not sure where the burden of proof is about the “common carrier” defence…”
I’ve said it before….
Just take them to court and make sure they nail their colours to the mast about what, exactly, they are legally – are they a common carrier and therefore can’t censor, or are they a publisher, in which case they are responsible for everything on their site(s).
If these cases settle out of court, they will bury it under non-disclosure deals for the settlement, so you have to ensure it goes the distance and have them ON OFFICIAL COURT RECORDS stating they are a common-carrier (or not).
They cannot win here and they know it – no matter which side they pick, they have done things they shouldn’t (common carrier? but you excluded this person… Publisher? this article is defamatory!). So there will be massive pressure to take a settlement. Just don’t cave in. Force them to pick, then hammer them based on their choice.
This sort of stuff demonstrates the absolute stupidity of these so-called “intellectuals.”
They live in, work in and own, an obscenely profitable business in the Capitalist System.
They disagree with the Capitalist System, pushing hard for a Socialist System.
These two facts are not questioned.
But here’s the kicker, in a Socialist System, they could not exist!
Isn’t this remarkable? They push for a System, a system of total control, that they could not exist in.
Zuckerberg’s business could not exist in China, Russia, North Korea, Cuba or Venezuela, yet that’s exactly what he strives for.
As I said, remarkable!