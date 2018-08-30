Update from the Global Warming Policy Forum

Useful information from Germany and other places and we get a mention as well.

Warming alarmists are feeling the heat and press to close down public debate. I wonder why?

PS Wind & Other delivering 7.5%. 0 in Tasmania, not that it matters there but Woolnorth must be closed down. Sensible decision? No this recent press release claims Woolnorth owns and operates three wind farms leveraging Tasmania’s world class wind resources to generate approximately 9 percent of Tasmania’s electricity needs.

    Australia might take advantage of this by offering Germany cheap coal. But we shall never surrender.

