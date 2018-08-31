Solutions only Bureaucrats can come up with

New York City had a problem. The side walk garbage bins were overflowing. Complaints were made to the local authorities. And what did the authorities do? Did they install additional bins? Did they increase the frequency of bin collections? Nope. They just took the bins away.

And to prove that their solution worked, the local authorities stopped issuing rubbish infringements thereby showing that because infringement numbers fell that the rubbish problem must have been dealt with.

Politicians can solve almost any problem – usually by creating a bigger problem. -Thomas Sowell

