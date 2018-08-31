Solutions only Bureaucrats can come up with

New York City had a problem. The side walk garbage bins were overflowing. Complaints were made to the local authorities. And what did the authorities do? Did they install additional bins? Did they increase the frequency of bin collections? Nope. They just took the bins away.
And to prove that their solution worked, the local authorities stopped issuing rubbish infringements thereby showing that because infringement numbers fell that the rubbish problem must have been dealt with.
Politicians can solve almost any problem – usually by creating a bigger problem. -Thomas Sowell
When the first lefty Wall Street millionaire gets a horrible disease from a used needle or human excrement the wailing will be epic.
NYC already has a huge rat problem too. Soon to get a lot worse, sounds like.
Not much different to what councils do. Too much recycling rubbish to collect? Reduce the size of recycling bins and the collection cycles. At the same time, reduce the collection cycle for normal rubbish and increase the collection cycle for green waste. Problem solved. For the council, not the residents.
Sounds like North Sydney council. Years ago it decided that garbage bins attract garbage, and thus the removal of the bins would make the garbage disappear. Brilliant thinking!
Of course the garbage didn’t disappear. It’s just on the ground now, and it’s up to local residents to clean it up.
And naturally there was no reduction in council rates commensurate with the reduction in services.
Why not install rugs in the streets. When rubbish appears, sweep under! Problem solved from Ministry of Magic!
Prepare for the bubonic plague –
But San Francisco is even better.
For some time until 2015, a San Francisco civil engineer took the 311 reports of human faeces on the streets and produced a map. She did this to draw attention to homelessness in the city, but naturally, it was put to evil purposes by those evil right-wingers. S.F. now budgets for a “poop patrol,” in addition to its needle patrol.
‘Fly tipping’.
Dumping rubbish out the bush.
When councils charge a hundred bucks to take items into the tip, then boast the number of those items being presented has plummeted.
Go bush and count the dumped tires and mattresses.
Comrades.