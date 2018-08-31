Something for new Treasurer Frydenberg to consider

Posted on 10:54 am, August 31, 2018 by I am Spartacus

Something for new Treasurer Frydenberg to consider.  Read this letter from US President Trump to Speaker of the House of Reps and the President of the Senate.  Here is a snippet:

Under current law, locality pay increases averaging 25.70 percent, costing $25 billion, would go into effect in January 2019, in addition to a 2.1 percent across-the-board increase for the base General Schedule.  We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases.  Accordingly, I have determined that it is appropriate to exercise my authority to set alternative across-the-board and locality pay adjustments for 2019 pursuant to 5 U.S.C. 5303(b) and 5304a.

Specifically, I have determined that for 2019, both across‑the‑board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero.  These alternative pay plan decisions will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well‑qualified Federal workforce.

What does this mean you ask?

President Donald Trump said he’s canceling pay raises for most federal workers that were to take effect in January, citing “serious economic conditions” and the strain that the raises would place on the federal budget.

Through this action, the US Federal budget will save $25 billion.  This would be a real save as in a reduction of expenditure rather than a Swan-Save which would be an increase in taxes.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to Something for new Treasurer Frydenberg to consider

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2806222, posted on August 31, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Right now the job market in the US is hot. Unemployment claims this morning were again below the consensus estimate (213.0K vs 215.0K, from WSJ markets page).

    Trump’s timing is excellent: if the Left complains he can say that public servants can always leave – there are plenty of jobs in the private sector!

    Seeing that most of those public servants probably vote for the Democrats it’s a win-win too.

  2. Tim Neilson
    #2806223, posted on August 31, 2018 at 11:16 am

    This would be a real save as in a reduction of expenditure rather than a Swan-Save which would be an increase in taxes.

    I take your point, but to describe mere non-increases as a “reduction” is in my view inaccurate.

  3. I am Spartacus
    #2806227, posted on August 31, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Fair point well said. But in Spartacus’ part defence the increases were already priced in. But still fair point.

  4. zyconoclast
    #2806230, posted on August 31, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Swan-Save

    = Swan dive

  5. John Constantine
    #2806232, posted on August 31, 2018 at 11:23 am

    What are the American fifth columnists in their public service going to do?.

    Develop an insane hatred of their country and work to sabotage it and topple the government?.

    Any more than they already are?.

  6. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2806237, posted on August 31, 2018 at 11:24 am

    A real saving would be to feed every Federal employee through a woodchipper.

  7. Ubique
    #2806249, posted on August 31, 2018 at 11:31 am

    President Trump’s cojones are of stainless steel and the size of soccer balls. When was the last time we saw a politician not of the left with such courage of his or her convictions? Margaret Thatcher perhaps.

  8. RobK
    #2806252, posted on August 31, 2018 at 11:33 am

    But still fair point.
    A wage freeze might let inflation do its work. (Provided there is some. If not, it at least stems the haemorrhage.)

  9. Trax
    #2806255, posted on August 31, 2018 at 11:36 am

    At a minimum all public servants and politicians should have a pay freeze while the government has debt.

  10. Tim Neilson
    #2806266, posted on August 31, 2018 at 11:45 am

    A wage freeze might let inflation do its work. (Provided there is some. If not, it at least stems the haemorrhage.)

    Absolutely Rob. I’m strongly in favour of what Trump has done here. But, even aside from IT’s woodchipper strategy, there could be genuine “reductions” and we shouldn’t drift into thinking that there have been when in fact there haven’t.

  11. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2806268, posted on August 31, 2018 at 11:49 am

    If Friedeggburger tried that on here you would hear the howls of outrage in outer space.

    “But…but… we’re entitled! … fairness…equalidy … save us Bill Shorten”.

  13. Norman Church
    #2806291, posted on August 31, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Unlike many in this country, President Trump appears to understand that one cannot lose votes from people who have no intention of voting for you.

    He also has a level of political courage that I cannot see replicated by anybody anywhere in this country. I suspect that this outcome is partly because he is not a career politician and partly because of his robust personality. It probably also helps that he does not feel the need to pander to doctors’ wives or a news media that will hate him whatever he does.

    Defund the left now!

  14. RobK
    #2806323, posted on August 31, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    A wage freeze is the low hanging fruit to rising expenditure but it is a signal to the bureaucrats to which way the wind is blowing. Real cuts to duplication and inefficiencies will hopefully follow. The real art would be to devise a scheme where bureaucrats are encouraged to be lean in expenditure (something like the above penalty for debt-although that more likely pushes taxes up. Productivity is one thing but selecting what needs to be federal vs state vs local, without duplication might still be fertile ground for savings. Defund enviro lobby is a good start.

  15. Habib
    #2806329, posted on August 31, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Not as effective as dropping thousands of DCM*s on the parasitic swine, with zero benefits. But far beyond the capability of the incumbent invertebrates here.

    *Don’t come Monday.

  16. billie
    #2806337, posted on August 31, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Trump

    What balls he has!

    The more I see and hear, the more I realise how screwed we are regardless of party branding, and it will only get worse.

  17. Leo G
    #2806342, posted on August 31, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    A real saving would be to feed every Federal employee through a woodchipper.A real saving would be to feed every Federal employee through a woodchipper.

    Unfortunately, such an alternative pay plan is likely to materially affect the government’s ability (sic) to attract and retain a well‑qualified Federal workforce. I suggest an amended plan that only woodchips the unproductive parts.

  18. cuckoo
    #2806353, posted on August 31, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    There are plenty of Democrat judges in Hawaii just waiting to put an injunction on this.

  19. Roger
    #2806364, posted on August 31, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Josh is busily focused on the big issues.

    Like getting more women into parliament.

  20. Habib
    #2806372, posted on August 31, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    such an alternative pay plan is likely to materially affect the government’s ability (sic) to attract and retain a well‑qualified Federal workforce. In which spiral arm of what galaxy do these rare and elusive lifeforms exist?

  21. Terry
    #2806373, posted on August 31, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    While the non-payrise might not be a direct saving, the “encouragement” offered to disgruntled civil “servants” to leave and get a real job might lead to one.

  22. RobK
    #2806376, posted on August 31, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    …to leave and get a real job might lead to one.
    The downside being you are left with those that have no choice to leave. Still, a bit of a nudge is a good thing.

  23. .
    #2806377, posted on August 31, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    I’m waiting until we have a “temporary refund adjustment”.

  24. Terry
    #2806383, posted on August 31, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    “The downside being you are left with those that have no choice to leave.”

    This is true. A round of forced redundancies next year to “finish the job”.

  25. Confused Old Misfit
    #2806408, posted on August 31, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Federal workforce.

    Is that not an oxymoron?

  26. JohnA
    #2806443, posted on August 31, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    zyconoclast #2806230, posted on August 31, 2018, at 11:21 am

    Swan-Save

    = Swan dive

    Or there is the Douglas Adams version (“Restaurant at the End of the Universe”) called the “sundive”
    “What,” said Trillian in a small quiet voice, “does sundive mean?”

    “It means,” said Marvin, “that the ship is going to dive into the sun. Sun … Dive. It’s very simple to understand. What do you expect if you steal Hotblack Desiato’s stunt ship?”

    “How do you know …” said Zaphod in a voice that would make a Vegan snow lizard feel chilly, “that this is Hotblack Desiato’s stuntship?”

    “Simple,” said Marvin, “I parked it for him.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.