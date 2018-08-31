Something for new Treasurer Frydenberg to consider. Read this letter from US President Trump to Speaker of the House of Reps and the President of the Senate. Here is a snippet:
Under current law, locality pay increases averaging 25.70 percent, costing $25 billion, would go into effect in January 2019, in addition to a 2.1 percent across-the-board increase for the base General Schedule. We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases. Accordingly, I have determined that it is appropriate to exercise my authority to set alternative across-the-board and locality pay adjustments for 2019 pursuant to 5 U.S.C. 5303(b) and 5304a.
Specifically, I have determined that for 2019, both across‑the‑board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero. These alternative pay plan decisions will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well‑qualified Federal workforce.
President Donald Trump said he’s canceling pay raises for most federal workers that were to take effect in January, citing “serious economic conditions” and the strain that the raises would place on the federal budget.
Through this action, the US Federal budget will save $25 billion. This would be a real save as in a reduction of expenditure rather than a Swan-Save which would be an increase in taxes.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com
Right now the job market in the US is hot. Unemployment claims this morning were again below the consensus estimate (213.0K vs 215.0K, from WSJ markets page).
Trump’s timing is excellent: if the Left complains he can say that public servants can always leave – there are plenty of jobs in the private sector!
Seeing that most of those public servants probably vote for the Democrats it’s a win-win too.
This would be a real save as in a reduction of expenditure rather than a Swan-Save which would be an increase in taxes.
I take your point, but to describe mere non-increases as a “reduction” is in my view inaccurate.
Fair point well said. But in Spartacus’ part defence the increases were already priced in. But still fair point.
Swan-Save
= Swan dive
What are the American fifth columnists in their public service going to do?.
Develop an insane hatred of their country and work to sabotage it and topple the government?.
Any more than they already are?.
A real saving would be to feed every Federal employee through a woodchipper.
President Trump’s cojones are of stainless steel and the size of soccer balls. When was the last time we saw a politician not of the left with such courage of his or her convictions? Margaret Thatcher perhaps.
But still fair point.
A wage freeze might let inflation do its work. (Provided there is some. If not, it at least stems the haemorrhage.)
At a minimum all public servants and politicians should have a pay freeze while the government has debt.
A wage freeze might let inflation do its work. (Provided there is some. If not, it at least stems the haemorrhage.)
Absolutely Rob. I’m strongly in favour of what Trump has done here. But, even aside from IT’s woodchipper strategy, there could be genuine “reductions” and we shouldn’t drift into thinking that there have been when in fact there haven’t.
If Friedeggburger tried that on here you would hear the howls of outrage in outer space.
“But…but… we’re entitled! … fairness…equalidy … save us Bill Shorten”.
Whitlam legacy again.
Unlike many in this country, President Trump appears to understand that one cannot lose votes from people who have no intention of voting for you.
He also has a level of political courage that I cannot see replicated by anybody anywhere in this country. I suspect that this outcome is partly because he is not a career politician and partly because of his robust personality. It probably also helps that he does not feel the need to pander to doctors’ wives or a news media that will hate him whatever he does.
Defund the left now!
A wage freeze is the low hanging fruit to rising expenditure but it is a signal to the bureaucrats to which way the wind is blowing. Real cuts to duplication and inefficiencies will hopefully follow. The real art would be to devise a scheme where bureaucrats are encouraged to be lean in expenditure (something like the above penalty for debt-although that more likely pushes taxes up. Productivity is one thing but selecting what needs to be federal vs state vs local, without duplication might still be fertile ground for savings. Defund enviro lobby is a good start.
Not as effective as dropping thousands of DCM*s on the parasitic swine, with zero benefits. But far beyond the capability of the incumbent invertebrates here.
*Don’t come Monday.
Trump
What balls he has!
The more I see and hear, the more I realise how screwed we are regardless of party branding, and it will only get worse.
Unfortunately, such an alternative pay plan is likely to materially affect the government’s ability (sic) to attract and retain a well‑qualified Federal workforce. I suggest an amended plan that only woodchips the unproductive parts.
There are plenty of Democrat judges in Hawaii just waiting to put an injunction on this.
Josh is busily focused on the big issues.
Like getting more women into parliament.
such an alternative pay plan is likely to materially affect the government’s ability (sic) to attract and retain a well‑qualified Federal workforce. In which spiral arm of what galaxy do these rare and elusive lifeforms exist?
While the non-payrise might not be a direct saving, the “encouragement” offered to disgruntled civil “servants” to leave and get a real job might lead to one.
…to leave and get a real job might lead to one.
The downside being you are left with those that have no choice to leave. Still, a bit of a nudge is a good thing.
I’m waiting until we have a “temporary refund adjustment”.
“The downside being you are left with those that have no choice to leave.”
This is true. A round of forced redundancies next year to “finish the job”.
Is that not an oxymoron?
zyconoclast #2806230, posted on August 31, 2018, at 11:21 am
Or there is the Douglas Adams version (“Restaurant at the End of the Universe”) called the “sundive”
“What,” said Trillian in a small quiet voice, “does sundive mean?”