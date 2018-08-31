The lunatics HAVE taken over the asylum

A government agency lobbying a Government for “law reform”. This is the new wave. Forget deep state; there is nothing deep about it.

As reported in the AFR:

Competition regulator Rod Sims has vowed to campaign on law reform to make big businesses pay for unfair contract terms in their standard contracts with individual customers and small businesses.

Interesting. Spartacus thought that it was the role of regulatory agencies to administer the laws and it was up to the Parliament to write the laws for the regulatory agencies to administer.

Governments may seek “expert” views of regulators, but for a regulatory agency to actually lobby and campaign for law reform, that is activism and not regulation.

At least there is honesty in the ACCC. Most other government agencies surreptitiously lobby for their agendas.

