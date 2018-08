Exploiting a sick polar bear. Afterwards a belated apology! 4.5 mins.

Plus a bonus collection of responses to Trump’s win in 2016. The world’s shining light of democracy has gone dark. Etc. Half the country voting to avoid the apocalypse and half voting for the asteroid.

What is your favourite?

And a downer, Shakespeare dropped from English Lit at “top” US university. 5.30 mins.