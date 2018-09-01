Open Forum: September 1, 2018

    NEW CALIFORNIA LAW MANDATES AT LEAST ONE WOMAN ON THE BOARD OF EVERY COMPANY

    State legislators passed a bill Wednesday that would require publicly-traded companies headquartered in California to place at least one woman on their board by the end of next year — or face a penalty.

    If the bill is signed into law by California governor Jerry Brown, it would be the first state to take such a step.

    That reminds me. SBS News last night said that we have just experienced one of the warmest winters on record. What horseshit.

    Everything is fucked. Go back to bed.

    When will Britain face up to its crimes against humanity?

    After the abolition of slavery, Britain paid millions in compensation – but every penny of it went to slave owners, and nothing to those they enslaved. We must stop overlooking the brutality of British history.

    By Kris Manjapra

    On 3 August 1835, somewhere in the City of London, two of Europe’s most famous bankers came to an agreement with the chancellor of the exchequer. Two years earlier, the British government had passed the Slavery Abolition Act, which outlawed slavery in most parts of the empire. Now it was taking out one of the largest loans in history, to finance the slave compensation package required by the 1833 act. Nathan Mayer Rothschild and his brother-in-law Moses Montefiore agreed to loan the British government £15m, with the government adding an additional £5m later. The total sum represented 40% of the government’s yearly income in those days, equivalent to some £300bn today.

    But Kris Manjapra is still not happy.

    Crashing currency chaos spreads across the Global South

    Cryptocurrencies show promise as economies stumble under sanctions and other pressures

    The Iranian rial: crash. The Turkish lira: crash. The Argentine peso: crash. The Brazilian real: crash. There are multiple, complex, parallel vectors at play in this wilderness of crashing currencies. Turkey’s case is heavily influenced by the bubble of easy credit created by European banks.

    Qantas boss takes pay cut to $10.9 million

    The pay packet is several million dollars more than that of any of the big four bank chiefs in the latest year, but is still 56 per cent below the $24.6 million paid to Mr Joyce in 2017, when he reaped the benefits of bonus payments linked to the airline’s turnaround and a surging share price.

    As I was saying…

    Perhaps the best thing Dutton could do is publish all of the dispensations he has granted after being asked to review particular cases

    Yep that’d be good. Doubt he will though.

    In all honesty, I bet immigration ministers have done this sort of shit all the time. I suspect that this was timed to blow up in PM Dutton’s face.

    NRL wide open this year.

    Broncos are looking good. I’m tipping a Storm /Broncs GF.

    Given the standard of decision making I’ve seen from the cockheads that make up 99% of the Immigration Dept, I’d say a Ministerial intervention would be about the only way to get a commonsense decision.

    And I will say this before I go to bed:

    In Perth you definitely can buy a brand new turnkey house in the boonies for $300k or so. If you don’t mind waiting until it’s a few years old, it’ll cost even less.

    If you have kids, however, I wouldn’t want to live in those areas. The schools are very likely going to be rubbish. Particularly the secondary schools – they’re almost uniformly awful. Even the relatively few independent schools are pretty bad in those areas.

    Ser ena

    Do something useful for a change and explain to people here why you look to hire people from overseas vs domestics. Try and keep it focused without unnecessary pubbling. People here seem to believe that only zero immigration is the optimum choice. You’re in the hiring business so explain the mechanics at the coalface.

    I’d like to donate this thread to Stormy Daniels and Tom Hanks. Stormy for showing courage in the face ( no pun) of incredible adversity. Tom Hanks for displaying incredible courage and valor during WW2.

    That’s big of you JC. Donating something that’s not yours to give.

    Back in the day say the 60’s, families could have fun together easily and cheaply. Go for picnics by the river or go to the beach. No big crowds really, parking was a breeze. Throw the boat in and wet a line with the kids. Barbie up the spoils. Good cheap fun outdoors.

    These days it’s so different. In most cities crowded roads and public spaces when you get there. Driving then parking is a nightmare. regulation up the kazoo, licenses and inspectors…… the fun and pleasantness has gone. Technology has taken over too. Those days for many are lost forever.

    What a load of cobblers. Makka, give yourself an uppercut, you superannuated fuddy duddy.

    As for you IT, lift your game. Do you actually have shit on the liver, or are you just acting like it?

    re. Makka

    Which part of that statement do you disagree with?

    Back in the day say the 60’s, families could have fun together easily and cheaply. Go for picnics by the river or go to the beach. No big crowds really, parking was a breeze. Throw the boat in and wet a line with the kids. Barbie up the spoils. Good cheap fun outdoors.

    While eating yummy great white shark and chips and swimming everywhere.

    What’s your beef, Stimpson? Why don’t you get off your funking high horse and go ask yourself? Expect women to do your dirty work to you?

    The Iranian rial: crash. The Turkish lira: crash. The Argentine peso: crash. The Brazilian real: crash.

    The first two are well deserved and I am not overly crying about the last two either.

    Isn’t Monty just so groovy and hip?
    You silly old conservatives want to take Australia back to 1964.
    Whereas Monty’s lot are trying for 1930s Germany.

