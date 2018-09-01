Workers need a pay rise and are therefore determined never to get one

Two kinds of contrary stories, but only contrary if you are not part of the cargo cult mentality of the left. Then we can have higher real incomes and at the very same time throw over the cheapest energy sources available to us. First we have this: ‘Australia needs a pay rise’: Change the Rules volunteers reach out to thousands in door knock campaign.
Union members are volunteering to conduct thousands of conversations with Australians about the desperate need for pay rises during a national door knock in September.
Over two weekends, door knocks and market stalls will be held in more than 40 locations, covering Queensland, NSW, the ACT, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia.
Volunteers will be hearing people’s concerns about the lack of fair pay rises under the Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison Government, and talking about the union movement’s plan to change the rules so people can get fair pay rises that keep pace with the cost of living.
And then there’s this: $15b European trade deal doomed if Australia dodges Paris pledge.
The Coalition’s internal climate war risks damaging the economy after Europe declared it would reject a $15 billion trade deal with Australia unless the Morrison government keeps its pledge to cut pollution under the Paris accord….
Labor’s climate change and energy spokesman Mark Butler said the government had no emissions reduction plan and would fail to meet its Paris goal.
“The Prime Minister might think he can get away with [failing to cut emissions] domestically, but it is clear it will not be accepted by our international trading partners, who rightly have an expectation the Australian government will act to deliver on our international obligations,” he said.
I used to think they said all those things just because there are people stupid enough to take all this on board without seeing the problem. Now I think they are just this stupid themselves. But at least The Coalition are redeeming themselves. Now they have to get the rest of the country to see the point, or at least 51%. Not really such a big ask and there’s still plenty of time to do it.
I don’t suppose cutting immigration or raising productivity are among the talking points?
They’re everywhere Steve, stop thinking that they started thinking.
Simply hammer the slogan that “climate” policies kill jobs and therefore wages.
The unions need to answer that and other questions before they can demand answers.
They can come knocking on my door – I need a good laugh.
Thats fine, cancel the Euro trade agreement and counteract it by cancelling the stupid diesel subs.
Do a deal with the US for nuclear subs, they won’t try and black mail us into the futility of trying to control the climate. I think you’ll find getting out off Paris saves more than the Euro deal!
Europe declared it would reject a $15 billion trade deal with Australia unless the Morrison government keeps its pledge to cut pollution under the Paris accord….
I dare them to say the same to the US and China. They’re not that good at keeping their own commitments.
Well said JM.
The Paris Climate Accord is bullshit. It’s a typical European concoction with more holes than Swiss cheese. In fact it’s not really a treaty at all, but a collection of voluntary “nationally determined contributions”. There are no sanctions for not meeting the voluntary national targets. Australia’s target is for 2030, and we can do anything we like in the meantime. According to its own estimates, the EU itself will miss its 2030 Paris target by a country mile.
So ScoMo has two rational choices. The moral line would be to call crap on Paris and pull out like Trump. But we don’t have Trump’s bargaining power, and it would help Shorten get in. The alternative is to just keep saying “yeah yeah sure sure”, and “I’m no sceptic, BUT…” while quietly dismantling as much of the renewables nonsense as possible, and finding ways to cut electricity prices. For the time being ScoMo seems to have decided on the latter.
A pay rise is going to be a difficult to combat politically. Best option is to match any promised wage increases with a tax reduction – win/win liberals
Volunteers will be hearing people’s concerns about the lack of fair pay rises under the Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison Government
Good God almighty. Since when has it been the government’s role to organise pay rises?
Unless you live and work in Canberra of course with the highest average salaries in the nation …
Highest Super as well. The Public Service bloodsuckers get 15.4% Super. A case could be made that nobody in the PS should earn more than the PM which is about $500k/year.
ALP always have plenty of gullible voters.
Wow. He openly admits that he can be bullied into acting against Australia’s national interest.
What an age we live in. How weak are we to put up with this shit?
Really Steve, how?
They are still in Paris and still have an RET.
For God’s sake Germany is not meeting its CO2 reductions. The whole CO2 is a scam!
Oh, I dunno
Where is the Coalition person pointing out the stance we are taking is the same as the EU major partner, Germany.
Who pays for the government spending?
Since we are in debt and heading further into debt, government spending cuts must come before any tax cuts at this stage, and the slightest spending cut sets the regular crowd howling.
What a load of cobblers.
I doubt that is a threat at and a phone call occurred.
Hey Hans….we’ve got a plan down under here to threaten our people with a collapsing trade deal if we don’t turn off the electricity, will ya play along?
Yaya for sure ……..
Now we just have to work out why we need a trade deal anyway.
We won’t be producing anything.
Let’s get our emissions down.
No more immigration Mr Turnbulldasecond.
