The first fair and deliberate exchange in world history

From The Wealth of Nations:
“Nobody ever saw a dog make a fair and deliberate exchange of one bone for another with another dog. Nobody ever saw one animal by its gestures and natural cries signify to another, this is mine, that yours; I am willing to give this for that….But man has almost constant occasion for the help of his brethren, and it is in vain for him to expect it from their benevolence only. He will be more likely to prevail if he can interest their self-love in his favour, and show them that it is for their own advantage to do for him what he requires of them. Whoever offers to another a bargain of any kind, proposes to do this. Give me that which I want, and you shall have this which you want, is the meaning of every such offer; and it is in this manner that we obtain from one another the far greater part of those good offices which we stand in need of.”
On the other hand, it could be the resurrection of an economy recovering from the grip of a socialist experiment. Venezuela for example, in about a year or two from now.
Cartoon via Powerline – The Week in Pictures
I thought the first was service and goods exchange.
An apple for a root.
Our dogs, Neville and Nelson, do this every day. The other dogs bone always looks better.
If we mass import five million peasants with no rocks and no sticks, this creates a combined Gross Demand for ten million rock/stick units.
We also obviously have to create and staff a State Department for sourcing rock/stick units, a State Department for drawing up the regulatory framework for Safe rock/stick units, a State Department for training people in rock/stick management and providing refresher courses once the original certification expires, and a State Department for overseeing the sustainable, clean green fair trade social justice rock/stick industry.
A culturally sensitive community liason department, to link the rock/stick welfare settlements with the rock/stick provision class will also be Required.
Taxing the inherited rocks and sticks legacy of the existing privileged colonialists with a punitive death duty will ensure fair and equal sharing of the rock/stick wealth of the country.
Comrades.
These days, government, (on the right) hits the taxpayer, (on the left) with his rock and takes the stick.