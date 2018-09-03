Get your I Support Global Warming stickers!

Posted on 8:52 pm, September 3, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Available on ebay in Australia.

A wide range of stickers, almost all politically correct but a few contrarians.

Zazzle has got something for everyone.

This entry was posted in Gratuitous Advertising. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Get your I Support Global Warming stickers!

  1. yarpos
    #2808757, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Saw a great T shirt last week

    “Gaze upon my privilege and despair!”

  2. Genghis
    #2808783, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Can I buy ‘Global Warming is a scam”?

  3. Natwally
    #2808809, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Best bumper sticker I have ever seen was:

    👁 ❤️ Paul Keating 🌳 🎶

  4. Leo G
    #2808910, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Climate Change is surreal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.