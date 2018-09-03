Green fraud in the Snowy

A commentary on a legacy of the Turnbull administration, hopefully to be shelved under the new management. Viv Forbes on the Snowy 2.0 Hydro Scheme.

Snowy 2.0 plans a hugely expensive complex of dams, tunnels, pumps, pipes, generators, roads and powerlines. Water will be pumped up-hill using grid power in times of low demand, and then released when needed to recover some of that energy. To call it “hydro-electric” is a fraud – it will not store one extra litre of water and will be a net consumer of electric power. It is a giant electric storage battery to be recharged using grid power.

What was that about unreliables being cheaper? Trigger warning, this may make you laugh. And this from the Australian Psychological Society for the ‘you could not make it up’ file. How to help people suffering from “climate change stress”.

PS At 7.00 Wind and Other generating 3.5% of demand. Zero in Tasmania. So much for the investment at Woolnorth.

Bonus a bit of visual magic h/t “Steve trickler” on the open thread.