Monday Forum: September 3, 2018

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808286, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Trannie trains next.

    Thomas the Tank Engine to get more female and multicultural friends

    Children’s programme Thomas And Friends is to introduce an “inclusive” gender-balanced, multicultural set of characters as part of a revamp.

    The new series of the animated show about Thomas the Tank Engine and his Steam Team will see the beloved locomotive leave his home in Sodor to travel the world for the first time.

    Now called Thomas And Friends: Big World! Big Adventures!, the new series also marks the first collaboration between a children’s TV programme and the United Nations to promote the Sustainable Development Goals.

    The changes were made to represent the female viewership of the series, which is thought to be more than 40%, and send a strong message of gender equality to the young audience.

    In addition to these, the series will feature new characters from around the world, including Ashima from India, Yong Bao from China and Shane from Australia.

    Surely it is now time for a Thomas the Tank Engine version of Meet The Feebles.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2808293, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:07 am

    New thread? All bright and shiny!

  Speedbox
    #2808296, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Morning. A new week and a new fred. Yippee.

  H B Bear
    #2808299, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:14 am

    New York, New York. Your open thread still Waffleworth free. And Prof van Wrongselen calls it a “bungled coup”.

  stackja
    #2808304, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:21 am

    China officially bans ABC website, claims internet is ‘fully open’
    ABC News-1 hour ago
    Access to the ABC website in China was abruptly stopped on … Chinese censors routinely block some international websites such as the …

  stackja
    #2808305, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808286, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Thomasina or Thomasine?

  Confused Old Misfit
    #2808306, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Morning ALL!

  Speedbox
    #2808308, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:25 am

    And Prof van Wrongselen calls it a “bungled coup”.

    Bungled? He’s gone isn’t he?

  Exit Stage Right
    #2808309, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Carrying the drinks!

  thefrolickingmole
    #2808310, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:27 am

    the new series also marks the first collaboration between a children’s TV programme and the United Nations to promote the Sustainable Development Goals.

    Thomas ttravels to India and meets Ashima the selective abortion engine, and chuckles aplenty as Yong Bao hauls his organ transplant carriage to the next mass execution.

    And gape in awe as Thomas beats Shanes wheels in for crossing his picket line to deliver a load of iron ore.

  Exit Stage Right
    #2808312, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:29 am

    How come Black Africans are African-Australian but Black Pacific Islanders are just Pacific Islanders? Isn’t that discriminatory?

  Top Ender
    #2808313, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Too amazing to be left on the old Fred:

    Toxicity has reached Canada, Vice News, March 15:

    Women describe Parliament Hill as a “toxic” and “male-dominated” workplace. The term “old boys’ club” came up in numerous interviews. “It’s like Mad Men,” said one female staffer … Brielle Beardy-Linklater, an indigenous trans woman who worked as a staffer here, felt she was an “outsider” — there were few people who looked like her.

    Oz’s Cut n Paste

  Snoopy
    #2808315, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:31 am

    In addition to these, the series will feature new characters from around the world, including Ashima from India, Yong Bao from China and Shane from Australia.

    If the show doesn’t feature Brielle from Canada it will be an outrageous insult.

  Snoopy
    #2808318, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Bungled? He’s gone isn’t he?

    Compared to Mussolini’s overthrow it’s a bungle.

  Confused Old Misfit
    #2808319, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Brielle Beardy-Linklater

    So says a mentally unstable man whose very existence since birth has depended entirely on the largess of these “toxic males”.

  Rafe Champion
    #2808320, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Factoid from the German energy transformation failure. On the way subsidies undermine innovation.

    In the long term, companies have to compete internationally. This is why German companies, with their competitive disadvantage in labour costs, must be at the forefront of technological
    development. Subsidies, however, take away their incentive to innovate. German PV companies invested only 2–3 % of their sales in research and development. In the highly competitive automobile industry, the
    equivalent figure is 6 %; in the pharmaceutical industry it is even higher, at around 9 %. Subsidies
    make businesses sluggish

    So the Chinese ended up killing the German solar panel industry.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808321, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Hey Stimpy, save this for future reference:

    Elle
    #2807848, posted on September 2, 2018 at 2:49 pm
    Who is this Grigs people are obsessed with? She must have left a profound affect. She is always mentioned … and appears to take up so much space in some people’s head.
    ___
    Elle
    #2786019, posted on August 10, 2018 at 8:10 pm
    Chris, it appears Grigs is wearing many nasty socks. If he wanted to cause hurt, he has.

    But why pretend not to know who Grigs is?
    It’s all just so tiresome.

  mh
    #2808323, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I liked the American Pie Clive Palmer song Hadley just played. Funny stuff.

  rickw
    #2808324, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Children’s programme Thomas And Friends is to introduce an “inclusive” gender-balanced, multicultural set of characters as part of a revamp.

    Mohammed the tank engine has a boiler explosion because everyone disrespected his important job of hauling the goat train to Sodor’s Eid festival?

  Elle
    #2808325, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:42 am

    I only know about Griggs from what people have said on the open thread. I don’t know him/her personally.

  Elle
    #2808326, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:43 am

    The obsession is tiresome and boring.

  Mitch M.
    #2808328, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Stunning anti-ageing breakthrough could see humans live to 150 and regenerate organs by 2020 ‘for the price of a coffee a day’

    At present it is very expensive. Life Extension, the most reliable supplier of supplements, has sold out the available stock. Some people are reporting stunning results. The biochemistry makes sense.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2808329, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:49 am

    How come Black Africans are African-Australian but Black Pacific Islanders are just Pacific

    The latter are brown folk. On the sidelines, awaiting promotion.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808330, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Elle you are incredibly unconvincing.
    Dance some more.

  H B Bear
    #2808331, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Prof van Wrongselen now wrongologising in real time. Over at Blots.

  Snoopy
    #2808333, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Stunning anti-ageing breakthrough could see humans live to 150 and regenerate organs by 2020 ‘for the price of a coffee a day’

    Boomers win again! Tiges is going to be devastated.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808334, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:54 am

    They also said the pill led to a reduction in age-related hair loss, according to The Herald Sun.

    These people are heroes.

  Rafe Champion
    #2808335, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Stimpson I have been talking with Elle, do us a favour and stop sledging.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2808336, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:01 am


    Chicago’s bloody Labor Day weekend sees at least 3 killed, 14 wounded in shootings

    Where are those community organisers and outreach caring types, when you most need them?

  Elle
    #2808337, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Do you want to play, Stimpy? Are you bored? Pick someone else honey bun. I’m onto you. 😎

  Ellen of Tasmania
    #2808338, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Children’s programme Thomas And Friends is to introduce an “inclusive” gender-balanced, multicultural set of characters as part of a revamp.

    And what will poor Thomas run on? Is he still a steam engine?

  Elle
    #2808339, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Thank you Rafe. It has been tiresome.

  John Constantine
    #2808340, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Their united nations approved reboot of Thomas the Tank Engine is to feature “Shane from Australia”.

    Don’t they know what the most common name given to babies born in Sydney is, in these progressive times?.

    More likely they don’t want to rock the boat until the destination is truly locked in.

    Comrades.

  Mollusc
    #2808341, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:04 am

    They have yet to deal with the elephant in the room in Thomas the Tank Engine, that is, Thomas burns that evil substance coal. How long before Thomas and friends need to be powered by solar panels?

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808342, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Stunning anti-ageing breakthrough could see humans live to 150 and regenerate organs by 2020 ‘for the price of a coffee a day’

    Know your enemies:

    Crunching The Numbers On Mortality (1 Sep)

    One of the key traits that make human beings unique on planet Earth is that we’re aware of our own mortality.

    But, as Visual Capitalist’s Nick Routley notes, scientific advances have given us insight into which behaviors may prolong life, and which activities carry the greatest risk of death. Naturally, there have been some unique attempts to create a unified structure around risk and benefit, and to quantify every aspect of the human lifespan.

    As today’s graphic from TitleMax demonstrates, even when we’re thinking about death, the human desire to codify the world around us is alive and well.

    Lots of interesting data. The best one for me is of the 353,000 kids born daily 46 are expected to die in natural disasters – the lowest of all the categories. I think that puts the climatistas’ visceral fear of extreme weather events into perspective.

  John Constantine
    #2808343, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:07 am

    SAS announces it will provide a national broadband internet network to Suriname for a shadow of the cost of the Australian debacle.

    https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180903/pdf/43xzm62tdhgyzv.pdf

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808345, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Stimpson I have been talking with Elle, do us a favour and stop sledging.

    In real life or online Rafe?

  incoherent rambler
    #2808346, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:13 am

    They also said the pill led to a reduction in

    Wait for it Stimpy –

    age-related hair loss

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808347, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Read my post above you at 10.54 come on guys.

  incoherent rambler
    #2808348, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Sorry Dr. Stimpy.
    I hereby throw my self prone at your feet and beg you indulgent forgiveness.

  lotocoti
    #2808349, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Children’s programme Thomas And Friends is to introduce an “inclusive” gender-balanced, multicultural set of characters as part of a revamp.

    Surely Gay Crusader will be first out of the shed.

  Rossini
    #2808350, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:20 am

    stackja
    #2808243, posted on September 3, 2018 at 8:54 am
    From previous fred.
    Perhaps if the farther in question had claimed 1/132 black fella blood he would have suceeded

  incoherent rambler
    #2808351, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Time for Thomas to do some cross-engine shunting.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808352, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Sorry Dr. Stimpy.
    I hereby throw my self prone at your feet and beg you indulgent forgiveness.

    No one but Grigs kneels before Stimp.
    Rise, my brother.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808354, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Coincidence?
    I think not!

  Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2808355, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:24 am

    In addition to these, the series will feature new characters from around the world, including Ashima from India, Yong Bao from China and Shane from Australia.

    Shane identifies as a bisexual aborigianl, right?

  thefrolickingmole
    #2808357, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Exclusive footage of Stimpy & Grigs, 2018, colourised.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808359, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:30 am

    At least I have Xerxes hair.

  Delta A
    #2808360, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Stunning anti-ageing breakthrough could see humans live to 150

    I thought the latest push was for killing old people, aka voluntary euthanasia.

    It’s hard to keep up these days.

  Death Giraffe
    #2808361, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Stimpson.
    Shouldn’t you be combing the world for a cure for baldness and insanity?
    Try dipping your head in honey.
    But make sure it’s unadulterated honey from hairy, sane bees.

  Top Ender
    #2808362, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Bit upset by the new Thomas the Tank Engine series.

    No gay engine.

    No solar powered engine.

    Coal still in all the boilers.

    No Latvian engine. (Won’t someone think of the diversity?)

    No fat engine.

    No trans engine.

    Much more to be done. Onwards to victory comrades.

  Shy Ted
    #2808363, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Brielle Beardy-Linklater
    I can’t tell which one is her. Can you?

  H B Bear
    #2808364, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Shane identifies as a bisexual aborigianl, right?

    Nope. Lesbian comedian from Melbourne.

  Roger
    #2808365, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Muppet Morrison on radio this morning re-committing to the Paris Agreement.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808367, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Great point Arky.
    Let me know Rafes answer to my question.
    Bye.

  Infidel Tiger
    #2808368, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Stunning anti-ageing breakthrough could see humans live to 150 and regenerate organs by 2020 ‘for the price of a coffee a day’

    Boomers win again! Tiges is going to be devastated.

    Horrible news.

    We must rush through the euthanasia legislation while we still have time.

  incoherent rambler
    #2808369, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Muppet Morrison on radio this morning re-committing to the Paris Agreement.

    This will endear him to the ABC, but not to my plumber.
    I was given a lecture this morning by my plumber, the lecture was centred around the theme of “roonables is a scam and these bastards are robbing us”

  Top Ender
    #2808370, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Beheaded Aussie POW’s burial site believed found
    By RORY CALLINAN

    An anonymous grave in a Papua New Guinea cemetery has been identified as possibly containing the missing remains of one of Aus­tralia’s most recognisable victims of Japanese war crimes.

    Authorities never managed to locate the burial site of Sergeant Leonard George Siffleet whose image became synonymous with the atrocities when he was photographed blindfolded and kneeling before his sword-wielding Japanese executioner in New Guinea in October 1943.

    Now Operation Aussies Home, a research group that has had much success in tracking down the remains of Diggers missing in action, believes Siffleet’s body was found by authorities floating in the ocean about 13 months after his death.

    Never officially identified, the body, which was headless, was later buried in a grave marked “unknown soldier” in a war cemetery at Lae, on Papua New Guinea’s north coast.

    The Australian Defence Force, however, has cast doubt on the claims after conducting its own investigation earlier this year and obtaining opinions from forensic experts who examined the army records.

    The forensic experts suggested that, based on the records, the body was too well preserved to be Siffleet when it was found in the ocean more than a year after his death, according to the ADF’s investigation report obtained by Operation Aussies Home.

    The group has vowed to continue fighting for the investi­gation to be reopened and wants the grave’s tombstone to be changed to show Siffleet’s name and the remains to be tested.

    Operation Aussies Home vice-president David Thomas yesterday said the matter needed to be “put to bed” by DNA testing.

    (Picture: A photograph found on the body of a dead Japanese soldier showing Sergeant Leonard G. Siffleet, wearing a blindfold and with his arms tied, about to be beheaded with a sword by Yasuno Chikao on October 24th, 1943.)

    “We would seek to have the remains disinterred and a DNA sample taken because we do have the mtDNA (mitochondrial DNA) for the profiles of this guy,’’ he said.

    “It would provide a degree of finality for his (Siffleet’s) extended family. We have been looking at this case for several years. We will be talking to Defence along the lines of (getting the testing) done.”

    Mr Thomas said he understood the PNG government would not stand in the way of any effort to examine the grave and take DNA samples.

    Siffleet, a special forces soldier from Gunnedah in NSW, was captured along with two Ambonese troops during a secret mission to spy on Japanese forces on New Guinea’s rugged northern coastline.

    The 27-year-old was then tortured by the Japanese and executed by beheading along with the Ambonese near the beach at ­Aitape on October 24, 1943.

    Just prior to his beheading, a photo was taken of him kneeling before his sword-wielding killer who was later identified as being a civilian Japanese administrator attached to a naval unit, Yasuno Chikao.

    He was thought to have died during the war.

    After the execution, the Japanese reportedly buried the bodies together in an unmarked grave on the beach near the small town of Aitape, nearly 900km northwest of the capital, Port Moresby.

    Allied forces later found the photograph of Siffleet on the body of a dead Japanese soldier in Indonesia and tracked down and interviewed witnesses who confirmed the killing.

    Despite the authorities being in possession of the photo and even a rough map of the burial site, Siffleet’s body was never found.

    Operation Aussies Home, researching the case for years, uncovered evidence from the archives of details pointing to Siffleet’s grave.

    From records, they found reports of a headless body having been recovered from the ocean near Aitape in January 1945.

    At the time of the body being recovered, authorities speculated that it was that of a serviceman who had been seen in an unconscious condition near the mouth of a local river some weeks previously, but it was still buried in a grave marked “unknown soldier” at Lae.

    The group obtained an opinion from a forensic scientist suggesting that despite the passing of about 15 months between the burial and the body being found, it was possibly Siffleet’s remains because of the preservative qualities of the sand in which he was ­buried.

    They also said no other Australian soldiers had gone missing in the area at the time and Siffleet’s corpse was probably disturbed from the grave and washed into the ocean because of monsoon weather and disruption from tracked military landing craft.

    Defence, in its report on the incident, which was released to Operation Aussies Home under Freedom of Information laws, said servicemen had gone missing during this timeframe and were never recovered.

    The report also said Siffleet’s body could have been exposed by the elements much earlier and could have been disturbed by ­locals or ­animals.

    Defence’s report also raised the theory that even if the body was not too badly decomposed, it could be that of one of the two Ambonese soldiers who were executed with Siffleet.

    A Defence spokesman said new information could prompt an investigation but added war graves should be left undisturbed.

  Tom
    #2808371, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Australia’s pay TV monopoly has announced its second major price grab in two years. On October 1, the basic sports-entertainment package will jump from $55 to $58, up from $50 in 2016. If we had a thriving economy that wasn’t propped up by Big Government, the housing ponzi and the immigration invasion, the cash grab (designed to cover Foxtel’s increased sports rights outgoings – the good old monopoly cost-plus mentality) could be justified, but I reckon when the private economy is on the verge of recession, buyer resistance will be so great Foxtel may eventually have to retract it or nullify it with discounting.

  mh
    #2808372, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Is Miranda now advocating voting Labor like the Turnbull’s?

    If not, why not?

  Roger
    #2808373, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:42 am

    This will endear him to the ABC…

    Whose staff do not vote Liberal.

  incoherent rambler
    #2808374, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Who let Wile E. Trumble escape to New York?
    Was that part of the resignation agreement?

    The electorate had a set special ACME parcels waiting for him.
    Drat.

  Confused Old Misfit
    #2808375, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:49 am

    incoherent rambler
    #2808369, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:40 am

    The plumber is, once again, right.

  Top Ender
    #2808377, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Interesting story re the Aussie soldier.

    But any body in seawater is usually reduced to bone fragments quite quickly. The sea is very corrosive, and with the presence of fish etc etc.

    RIP them all.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808378, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Never Forget.

    John McCain
    @SenJohnMcCain
    Qaddafi on his way out, Bashar al Assad is next.
    5:25 AM · Aug 22, 2011

  rickw
    #2808379, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:53 am

    At present it is very expensive. Life Extension, the most reliable supplier of supplements, has sold out the available stock. Some people are reporting stunning results. The biochemistry makes sense.

    Keep us updated Mitch!

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808381, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Who let Wile E. Trumble escape to New York?
    Was that part of the resignation agreement?

    Don’t knock it. He will have to brave the rats, sea level rise and loss of the Village Voice.
    Will he survive?

  mh
    #2808382, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    John McCain
    @SenJohnMcCain
    Qaddafi on his way out, Bashar al Assad is next.
    5:25 AM · Aug 22, 2011

    Both policies were humanitarian disasters. I’ll post this interesting viewpoint from the old thread:

    Virgil: The McCain Funeral Marked the End of an Era for the Globalist War Party

    https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/09/02/virgil-the-mccain-funeral-marked-the-end-of-an-era-for-the-globalist-war-party/

  kc
    #2808383, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Sky on Free To Air. Great day and poor bugger ABC News 24 as its ratings sink into the dunny.

  C.L.
    #2808384, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Toxicity has reached Canada, Vice News, March 15:

    Women describe Parliament Hill as a “toxic” and “male-dominated” workplace. The term “old boys’ club” came up in numerous interviews. “It’s like Mad Men,” said one female staffer … Brielle Beardy-Linklater, an indigenous trans woman who worked as a staffer here, felt she was an “outsider” — there were few people who looked like her.

    Ahahahahaha.

  R
    #2808386, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    We must rush through the euthanasia legislation while we still have time.

    Yes. Yes. It can’t come soon enough.

    The Cat has become like the common room in an old peoples home. Just a bunch of debilitated baby boomers all sitting around crying in your Fosters Lite Ice about Malcolm and McCain and Hillary and Anastaccia (whose father btw was not Ukrainian, but Polish). Same old bunch of Digital Retards bellyaching over and over again about non-issues.

    There is no doubt whatsoever that lots of you would benefit from a recital of The Four Seasons while nice coloured videos of rural scenes are projected onto the walls of your private departure room.

  Snoopy
    #2808388, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    CL, check Shy Ted’s 11.35 post. Puts Nigella in the shade.

  Confused Old Misfit
    #2808391, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    there were few people who looked like her.

    And those of us with a penchant for pulchritude say:

    Thank God!

  Indolent
    #2808393, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Sky on Free To Air

    Where? So far, I’ve only heard about regional Win stations.

  Tintarella di Luna
    #2808396, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Thomas ttravels to India and meets Ashima the selective abortion engine, and chuckles aplenty as Yong Bao hauls his organ transplant carriage to the next mass execution.

    And gape in awe as Thomas beats Shanes wheels in for crossing his picket line to deliver a load of iron ore.

    Way to turn a successful simple children’s show to shite — what an effing turn off and it will be turned off in droves.

  Winston Smith
    #2808397, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    From The Olde Fredde:

    Gab
    #2808029, posted on September 2, 2018 at 8:21 pm
    Ambos should just refuse to go to muslim enclaves.

    Emergency services are not allowed to refuse a call out.
    In the case of the young man dying, they should have called 000 for escort. Let me repeat this: If the Essential Services have fear of danger to themselves, they MUST call police. Only when the police have deemed the situation safe, are they allowed to attend.
    Now if the ambos had called for backup because it was a dangerous situation, they would have been protected professionally. (Up until the time of the annual review that is. Wink wink, nudge nudge.)
    The issue here that is not appearing on the national radar, is that a gang of violent males was able to mobilise 80+ members in a very short period of time, and bring the normal civil activities of a suburb to a halt.

  Atoms for Peace
    #2808398, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Imagine Thomas the Tank Engine in OZ. Overunionized, rarely on time, bursting at the seams and rooted with different gauges. On bad days, becomes a bus.

  Confused Old Misfit
    #2808399, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Sky on Free To Air

    Sure, in Mt. Gambier, Renmark & Loxton.
    Bit of a drive to watch TV for me.

  Snoopy
    #2808400, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    St Vincent de Paul Society is crying about the cost of electricity. This St Vincent de Paul Society.

    One of the first ethical principles is
    identifying those who are responsible for
    the damage caused by climate change.
    This principle states that a nation cannot
    use the excuse of minimising the cost
    to its own economy as an ethically
    acceptable excuse for failing to take
    action on greenhouse gas emissions
    that affect the whole planet. This is the
    reason the Bush administration in the
    US and the Howard government in
    Australia gave for not signing up to the
    Kyoto Protocol, even though they are
    two of the chief polluting countries on
    the earth.

  C.L.
    #2808403, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Yeah, the St Vincent de Paul Society is now a left-wing front group scabbing for gubbermint monies and – ipso facto – obediently committed to socialism.

  Rebel with cause
    #2808406, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Tom, what’s the elasticity of demand for Australian sports? Our cricket team is a bunch of big ego nobodies, AFL is atrocious to watch, Union is a disgrace and League is doing its absolute best to make games unwatchable.

    Maybe Foxtel should start telling the codes their sports aren’t near as watchable as they think they are.

  Roger
    #2808408, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Same old bunch of Digital Retards bellyaching over and over again about non-issues.

    And yet you seem to be an avid reader.

  Elle
    #2808410, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Raining in old Sydney town. Hope it makes it to the country side.

  H B Bear
    #2808411, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Muppet Morrison on radio this morning re-committing to the Paris Agreement.

    Won’t be getting any original thinking from SloMo.

    “What the bloody hell are you doing there?”

  dover_beach
    #2808412, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    From the OOT:

    In recent years, even some homosexual academics have begun admitting that sexual attraction is changeable. In 2016, the American Psychological Association’s (APA) Dr. Lisa Diamond advised LGBT activists to “stop saying ‘born that way and can’t change’ for political purposes, because the other side knows it’s not true as much as we do.”……………………………………..

    Which is to say, the lie repeated since the late 1980s by the liberal clerisy in various political campaigns, including the redefinition of marriage, worked well BUT it is no longer politically useful to continue with it in future campaigns as the new lie involves sexual and gender fluidity.

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2808415, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Bush, Cheney, Obama and the Clintons all sitting together at McCain’s funeral.

    In a righteous world they would be all sitting like that at The Hague awaiting to hear their form of execution.

  Baldrick
    #2808417, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    My thoughts exactly Bear 🐻

  H B Bear
    #2808419, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Maybe Old P is transitioning?

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808420, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    The Salvo’s are no better.

    I stopped giving to the Salvos when they sent a kitchen to cook for the activists protesting the G2o in Brisbane.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808421, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    It’s all so confusing and tiresome.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2808422, posted on September 3, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Has Pope Frank Denial said anything about McCarrick yet?

  110. Bruce of Newcastle
    Bruce of Newcastle

    Maybe Old P is transitioning?

    Different email address.
    Do try to be observant.

  111. Tintarella di Luna
    #2808424, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Has Pope Frank Denial said anything about McCarrick yet?

    I think Bignose Bergoglio is not saying anything lest his nose gets longer. Il Papa is not my Papa, he’s an arrogant heathen and media tart.

  DrBeauGan
    #2808425, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    There probably are cases where the neurones from the sexual arousal centre to sensory neurones make multiple connections to perception of both sexes. And hence for whom conditioning for one sex would affect responses. You could call such people gender preference fluid. The numbers are unknown.

    Of course, the activists want it only their way. They are allowed to use social conditioning to turn the confused one way, the conservatives are not allowed to turn them the other way. Producing more confused people, particularly children, is a religious duty for the activists. Producing less is a religious duty for their opponents.

  Roger
    #2808426, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Has Pope Frank Denial said anything about McCarrick yet?

    Maintaining a serene silence was the last word.

    2015: Francis calls for a transparent Vatican.

    2018:

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808427, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Il Papa is not my Papa, he’s an arrogant heathen and media tart.

    The logical photoshop has been done!

    Pope calls plastics littering oceans an ‘emergency’

    😀

  Mother Lode
    #2808428, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Their united nations approved reboot of Thomas the Tank Engine is to feature “Shane from Australia”.

    Don’t they know what the most common name given to babies born in Sydney is, in these progressive times?

    They may have picked the name because everyone knows Shane Warne is an Aussie.

    If that is the case we will probably hear the Fat Controller Non-Body-Shamed Hormonally-Predisposed-to-Above-Average-Weight Facilitator repeatedly calling Shane out for his couplings with other trains.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2808430, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Roger

    #2808426, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Has Pope Frank Denial said anything about McCarrick yet?

    Maintaining a serene silence was the last word.

    2015: Francis calls for a transparent Vatican.

    2018:

    Frank Denial is kind of skewered on this one.
    He can’t deny that his predecessor tried to clip McCarrick’s wings, and that the rainbow cabal in the Vatican fought back because it seems clear now that this is widely known within the Vatican and senior church ranks in the USA.
    He can’t use the stock-standard meeja shield of crying “homophobia”, because that begs the obvious question from the flock … “Oh? So there is a group of gay Cardinals and Vatican officials, then?”
    His only option is to deploy his trusty distraction squirrels … climate change and refugees.

  Rae
    #2808433, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Same old bunch of Digital Retards bellyaching over and over again about non-issues.

    And yet you seem to be an avid reader.

    Avid? No. In and out of sleep, I look in now and then.

  119. Elle
    #2808434, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Oops! Double posting. When I used “w*g’ it went into moderation so I tried again.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808436, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Avid? No. In and out of sleep, I look in now and then.

    Why are you so sleepy? Did you sniff one of the rags you usually put over the prostitutes mouth?

  122. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808437, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    So R is also Rae.

    It’s all so hard isn’t it Grigs.

    Easy to forget who you really are.

  123. Stimpson J. Cat
    Stimpson J. Cat

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808423, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:00 pm
    Maybe Old P is transitioning?

    Different email address.
    Do try to be observant.

    How would you know Bruce?

  max
    #2808441, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Come on, Pauline !

    Complain !

    Hinch is a bully.

    No ? You mean you’re tougher than that delicate petal, Julia Banks ?

  Elle
    #2808442, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Sky on Free To Air. Great day and poor bugger ABC News 24 as its ratings sink into the dunny.

    Which channel on free to air? I can’t find it.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2808443, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Different email address.
    Do try to be observant.

    How would you know Bruce?

    I did wonder how that was visible.

  John Constantine
    #2808444, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/guest-blog/beyond-resveratrol-the-anti-aging-nad-fad/

    “Why pterostilbene instead of resveratrol?

    While resveratrol has hogged the anti-aging spotlight over the past decade, unsung researchers in places like Oxford, Miss., have quietly shown that pterostilbene is a kind of extra-potent version of resveratrol. The pterostilbene molecule is nearly identical to resveratrol’s except for a couple of differences that make it more “bioavailable” (animal studies indicate that about four times as much ingested pterostilbene gets into the bloodstream as resveratrol).”

  Leigh Lowe
    #2808445, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Which channel on free to air? I can’t find it.

    Are you watching from the basement?
    The signal strength isn’t great so maybe you need to move upstairs.

  Rae
    #2808446, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    So R is also Rae.

    Yes. Sorry for the confusion. Chemo brain did it.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808447, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    So many socks to little time hey Grigs?

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808448, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    How would you know Bruce?

    Stimpy, in case haven’t noticed the email address you enter gives rise to the autogenerated gravatar.

    I’d demonstrate using one of my other email addresses, but Sinc would have to let it through moderation. Also I’ve found WordPress is insecure, so these days I use a new email address just for blog comments.

  Roger
    #2808449, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Frank Denial is kind of skewered on this one.

    He urged the press to investigate, yet:

    McCarrick is not talking (a reporter who knocked at his door was warned off by her employer after a high ranking church official complained)
    Vigano is in hiding, although still talking to one or two trusted journalists
    Benedict’s memory is lapsing
    & the Vatican & Washington archdiocese’s files remain closed to journalists.

    Some allegations about Vigano – that he too overlooked certain matters – have been circulated but have gained little traction. It seems that a turning point has been reached; the pope can’t stonewall this forever.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808450, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Bruce, are you there?
    How would you know Bruce?

  Eyrie
    #2808452, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Elle, I can’t find it either. Did a refresh on TV channels to no avail.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2808453, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Yes. Sorry for the confusion. Chemo brain did it.

    You do know you can tick the little box … “Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment“, don’t you?
    Of course, the downside is that the computer probably won’t know which sock to deploy at any given time.

  Elle
    #2808454, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Are you watching from the basement?
    The signal strength isn’t great so maybe you need to move upstairs.

    Thank you for your polite advice. A friend just told me it is Channel 83 Win, but I must re-tune my TV. Will give that a go.

  Tintarella di Luna
    #2808455, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Il Papa is not my Papa, he’s an arrogant heathen and media tart.

    The logical photoshop has been done!

    I suppose it takes a plastic Pope to notice.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808457, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Stimpy – Check the gravatar. If they are different the email address is different.

    Incidentally by the WordPress bug I can tell your account name is stimpyslitterbox. I’d urge anyone who uses their own name in a WordPress account to remake it with an anonymous account name (like mine).

  Snoopy
    #2808458, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    The Bridges at Toko-Ri on Fox Classics at 2.12 EST.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808459, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    You do know you can tick the little box … “Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment“, don’t you?

    A recent change has meant for me they get erased sometimes. I have to re-enter then click the tick box again. It may be a function of the virus package you use, if it erases cookies like mine does.

  Rae
    #2808461, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    You do know you can tick the little box … “Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment“, don’t you?

    Digital Retard confirmed.

    You obviously don’t know that you actually don’t need to do that.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2808462, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808459, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:50 pm
    You do know you can tick the little box … “Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment“, don’t you?

    A recent change has meant for me they get erased sometimes. I have to re-enter then click the tick box again. It may be a function of the virus package you use, if it erases cookies like mine does.

    Bruce you aren’t Rae are you?
    Leigh wasn’t talking to you.

  Chris
    #2808465, posted on September 3, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Bruce isn’t Rae – I am!
    (and so is he!)

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2808466, posted on September 3, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Stimpy – I was making a general comment about a change in how the Cat software behaves. It started a month or so ago.

    Incidentally if you have attached an email you use to your gravatar account other people using MS software may find they get “Stimpson J. Cat” come up automatically when they enter your email in the address field. MS and WordPress seem to have a sharing agreement.

    It happened to someone trying to email me who didn’t have any idea who Bruce of Newcastle was. I changed my WordPress account same day.

  cuckoo
    #2808467, posted on September 3, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Some of my best laughs come from listening to ‘clever’ journalists trying to out-argue and outsmart senior clerics. Last week on Radio National Norman Swan, who obviously considers himself the smartest man in the ABC staff canteen, was trying to talk down to Hans Zollner, Vice Rector of the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. It was like listening to a child trying to outsmart an adult. Swan sneered that the sanctity of the confessional had only been in place since the fifth century, so it could hardly be considered binding! When Zollner spoke of forgiving perpetrators of child abuse, Swan hissed in his most affronted tone “How can you even THINK of forgiving these people?!” He seems to have confused the forgiving of a sin with the pardoning of a crime. He suddenly knows everything about the history of confession (via the Internet) but has obviously never turned a page of the New Testament.

  W Hogg
    #2808469, posted on September 3, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    And Prof van Wrongselen calls it a “bungled coup”.

    Bungled? He’s gone isn’t he?

    As Forrest Gump said in Green Mile, “Oscar de la Croix IS dead.”

  cuckoo
    #2808473, posted on September 3, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Pope Francis is basically Malcolm Turnbull in a cassock (or stole, whatever). In fact they even look alike. The Left hate, loathe and despise the Church, but as long as there is a Church, they want it run by someone who reflects them back to themselves. Ditto Turnbull and the Liberal Party. Sorry for stating the obvious, but I just had to.

  Rae
    #2808474, posted on September 3, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    And Prof van Wrongselen calls it a “bungled coup”.

    Bungled? He’s gone isn’t he?

    As Forrest Gump said in Green Mile, “Oscar de la Croix IS dead.”

    Bungled indeed. It was Edouard de la Croix.

  Snoopy
    #2808475, posted on September 3, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2808471, posted on September 3, 2018 at 2:34 pm
    The amount of alcohol drunk by Australians in the last financial year fell to the lowest level since the 1960s.

    Official data show 186 million litres of pure alcohol was consumed in 2016/17, the lowest figure since 1961/62.

    This equates to 9.4 litres of pure alcohol for every person aged 15 years or more, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday.

    Forget every other stat rammed down our throats. Nothing better shows the root of our nation’s decline that this stat.

    A drinking nation is a productive nation.

    Is there a more accurate indicator of what’s happening to disposable income?

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2808476, posted on September 3, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Is there a more accurate indicator of what’s happening to disposable income?

    Cocaine and meth are still going strong. Plenty of people getting buzzed on renewable power too.

  incoherent rambler
    #2808478, posted on September 3, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Wile E. Trumble, the Liberal’s Benedict Arnold.

    Hope it works out similarly for Trumble.

  154. John Constantine
    #2808479, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Once zero calorie marijuana tinctures, cocktails, pre-mixed cans [and who knows about bars with marijuana pre mix drinks on tap] becomes legal, the alcohol industry will get the full leper treatment from the left.

    Soma, Comrades.

  Snoopy
    #2808480, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Cocaine and meth are still going strong.

    So it’s the middle class which is feeling the pain?

  John Constantine
    #2808481, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    $344 a head sets the new national record for Dubbo lambs today.

    Not a lot of the cracking heavyweights around. Bendigo lambs 10% down for good average supermarket type lambs.

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2808482, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    So it’s the middle class which is feeling the pain?

    As usual.

    I tried that Gerard Depardieu diet of 14 bottles of Beaujolais a day. Bloody hell it was hard to drive after 6 bottles.

    I n ote even he has given up booze. What a terrible time to be alive.

  stackja
    #2808483, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Liberty Quote
    Intellectuals rarely enter professional politics and still more rarely conquer responsible office. But they staff political bureaus, write party pamphlets and speeches, act as secretaries and advisers, make the…politician’s…reputation….In doing these things they…impress their mentality on almost everything that is being done.

    — Joseph Schumpeter

  notafan
    #2808485, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Gab can you please be so kind as to repost that lavender oil based anti cockroach mix.

    I found the anti possom one on an old forum but still can’t find the other.

    Thank you

  stackja
    #2808486, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Family of dead man deny paramedics were assaulted trying to save him
    Rose Brennan, The Daily Telegraph
    34 minutes ago
    Subscriber only

    THE family of a man whose death was used by a paramedic union to claim ambulance officers were threatened by relatives and stopped from trying to save the man’s life have blasted the union for their “self-serving, reckless” comments.

    “Mr Ibrahim has a large extended family, most of which, reside in close proximity to the residence. Many members of Mr Ibrahim’s extended family and his friends attended the residence upon hearing of this tragedy.

    “The large number of people who did attend were emotional and many had difficulty accepting what had occurred, however, none were violent or threatening towards paramedics or police. The sheer number of people, who did attend the residence, and the tense emotional circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 25-year-old man, may have caused the paramedics to believe they required police attendance.

  .
    #2808487, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    This is possibly one of the greatest things I have ever seen on YouTube:

    In an undisclosed location, Joe Pistone (aka Donnie Brasco) and Patrick Bet-David talk about the Mafia and how Joe Pistone went undercover for 6 years as an FBI agent infiltrating the two largest mafia families in New York.

  .
    #2808489, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Saw Shorten today banging on about how renationalising power assets is going to make electricity cheaper.

    He’s a union puppet isn’t he? Much like Dan the Man.

  .
    #2808491, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    I think it was time we hit Thomas the Tank with a 120 mm sabot DU round.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2808492, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    I tried that Gerard Depardieu diet of 14 bottles of Beaujolais a day. Bloody hell it was hard to drive after 6 bottles.

    Harden up, you big girl’s blouse.

  jupes
    #2808493, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    The sheer number of people Muslims, who did attend the residence, and the tense emotional circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 25-year-old man, may have caused the paramedics to believe they required police attendance.

    You think?

  Leigh Lowe
    #2808494, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Saw Shorten today banging on about how renationalising power assets is going to make electricity cheaper.

    He’s a union puppet isn’t he? Much like Dan the Man.

    Yeah, the infrastructure EBA gouge is sweet ($160k stop-go flagmen) but even the unions can’t make a road project last forever.
    Baseload EVA gouging, now!

  .
    #2808496, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Inland rail is a 10-15 year long project to basically build a rail line between Parkes and Moree.

    Most of the rest is already done. If you think road construction has absurd penalties, wait until you see rail.

    There is no such thing as a poor rail worker. If ARTC is renationalised, then all bets are off.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2808497, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Many members of Mr Ibrahim’s extended family and his friends attended the residence upon hearing of this tragedy.

    Something wrong with this verb, given the context. Try ‘swarmed,’ ‘rocked-up,’ ‘occupied,’ ‘ took control of’ etc.

  cuckoo
    #2808498, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    I tried that Gerard Depardieu diet of 14 bottles of Beaujolais a day.

    Promo for a doco on Andre the Giant described as one of the greatest drinkers of all time. One friend recalls a drinking session in which Andre downed 106 cans of beer. A photo shows a standard can of beer in Andre’s hand, looking like a shot glass would in mine.

  Baldrick
    #2808499, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    $344 a head sets the new national record for Dubbo lambs today.

    … and that price during a ‘drought’. Usually you couldn’t give them away.

  incoherent rambler
    #2808500, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    … and that price during a ‘drought’. Usually you couldn’t give them away.

    The ME and NZ sex industry demand just keeps on booming.

  stackja
    #2808501, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Family of dead man deny paramedics were assaulted trying to save him
    Rose Brennan, The Daily Telegraph
    34 minutes ago
    Subscriber only

    Hamze Ibrahim, 25, died at a unit on Iris Avenue in Riverwood on Sunday.

    His family’s lawyer, Raed Rahal, released a statement today hitting back at the Australian Paramedic Association’s version of events at the home where Mr Ibrahim died.

    The inflammatory statement by the APA on Sunday night also said Mr Ibrahim was suffering from a “suspected overdose” — a claim his family strongly refuted as they said he did not use drugs and suffered from sleep apnoea.

    “Mr Ibrahim was a hard working and dedicated family man who was loved and respected by family and friends. He leaves behind a wife, a mother, siblings and a large extended family who are all devastated at his sudden passing. The pain family and friends are suffering at this time has been unjustifiably and unnecessarily amplified by the self serving, reckless and unfounded comments made by Australian Paramedics Association (the Association),” he said.

    “The inaccurate comments made on behalf of the Association, which in essence, blames the family for the death of Mr Ibrahim, are totally devoid of compassion and empathy. Mr Ibrahim did not take drugs. He suffered from sleep apnoea. He had booked to travel overseas with his family for the purposes of undertaking the gastric sleeve operation. Sadly, this travel was to occur today.

  Mother Lode
    #2808502, posted on September 3, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Has Pope Frank Denial said anything about McCarrick yet?

    He said that while it may seem to be an urgent matter it is easy to forget that something up close appears larger and in greater detail than something far bigger at a distance, and we must not allow ourselves to be distracted by a single man while the scourge of our age closes in upon us – plastic straws.

  Winston Smith
    #2808503, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Dot;

    I think it was time we hit Thomas the Tank with a 120 mm sabot DU round.

    Overkill.
    An HE 120mm is more than adequate.

  stackja
    #2808504, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    2GB interview: The lawyer said some 80 people at Iris Avenue in Riverwood on Sunday.

    And why would anyone feel threatened?

  Mother Lode
    #2808505, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    I tried that Gerard Depardieu diet of 14 bottles of Beaujolais a day

    Very hard to find a decent Beaujolais (or Gamay) in Australia.

    Sorrenberg does a very passable one.

    I was able to get a Beajolais Villages up until last week at a local bottleshop – some bastard has been slowly depleting the stocks. Dan Murphy’s selection of Burgundian wines (and Bordeaux for that matter) selections are weird – consisting of a few very cheap one and a few very expensive ones.

  stackja
    #2808506, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Why Justin Hemmes’ fast cars and luxury life isn’t enough
    Amy Harris, The Sunday Telegraph
    September 3, 2018 1:11pm
    Subscriber only

    The Merivale boss and newly-confirmed bachelor has joined the ranks of rap stars and oligarchs with his latest splurge – a Bombardier Challenger personal jet which is understood to have set the hospitality mogul back a cool $40 million.

  Death Giraffe
    #2808507, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Bush, Cheney, Obama and the Clintons all sitting together at McCain’s funeral.

    In a righteous world they would be all sitting like that at The Hague awaiting to hear their form of execution.

    ..
    Death by giraffe erection.

  Winston Smith
    #2808508, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    I’ve been to callouts which degenerated quite quickly into grieving competitions among the rels.
    Just collect the gear and leave until the coppers tell you it’s safe to come back for the body.

  stackja
    #2808510, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Women whose current and former partners are linked to Sydney’s bad boys
    Matthew Dunn, The Daily Telegraph
    September 3, 2018 1:24pm
    Subscriber only

    Standing beside some of Sydney’s hardest men are women with striking similarities — they are beautiful, love wearing bikinis and love sharing pictures to their loyal Instagram fans.

    While some wives and girlfriends linked the city’s notorious figures prefer to remain private, others have developed considerable social media followers by sharing pictures of their glamorous lives.

    The woman don’t have anything to do with their partners’ alleged activities, they are “Insta” famous in their own right.

    The Instagram images of some of the women rival those of aspiring models trying to make it big on social media platforms.

  Makka
    #2808511, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Tourism Still Suffering After the Red Hen Denied Sanders
    A small town in Virginia is trying to recover its image after The Red Hen restaurant famously refused to serve President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

  Speedbox
    #2808512, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    According to AEMO, Wind and Other struggling to meet 4% of demand.

  cohenite
    #2808513, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    $344 a head sets the new national record for Dubbo lambs today.

    Not a lot of the cracking heavyweights around. Bendigo lambs 10% down for good average supermarket type lambs.

    Great, up go the prices. I’ve got a good butcher who cuts the lamb loin chops thick. I pan fry them with some pepper, searing both sides and then letting them cook a bit longer at a lower flame so they’re rare medium but the fat has a bit of crust on it.

    I think I’ll go and get a couple for tonight.

  .
    #2808514, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    The Instagram images of some of the women rival those of aspiring models trying to make it big on social media platforms.

    Word up: they’re often high priced escorts. You can also pay for “likes”.

    Google Dubai Porta Potty and report back.

  cohenite
    #2808515, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Family of dead man deny paramedics were assaulted trying to save him
    Rose Brennan, The Daily Telegraph
    34 minutes ago
    Subscriber only

    Hamze Ibrahim, 25, died at a unit on Iris Avenue in Riverwood on Sunday.

    His family’s lawyer, Raed Rahal, released a statement today hitting back at the Australian Paramedic Association’s version of events at the home where Mr Ibrahim died.

    The inflammatory statement by the APA on Sunday night also said Mr Ibrahim was suffering from a “suspected overdose” — a claim his family strongly refuted as they said he did not use drugs and suffered from sleep apnoea.

    Do drugs cause sleep apnoea?

    And who would care if 80 or so boisterous muslims turned up and started gesticulating in that fun loving way they do.

  stackja
    #2808516, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Car runs down pedestrian during brawl in Smith St, Collingwood
    David Hurley, Josh Fagan Brianna Travers, Herald Sun
    11 minutes ago
    Subscriber only

    OFFICERS responding to yesterday’s Collingwood riot were put in danger due to significant understaffing, the Police Association says.

    The claim comes as the teenager rammed by a car during the wild brawl has reportedly lost his leg and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

    Association secretary Wayne Gatt said local members were told the response would be “business as usual” despite warnings of potential violence three weeks prior to the event.

    “They were aware there was significant potential for violence toward members and within rival groups,” he said.

    “This is the sort of intelligence that should have thrown up alarm bells.

    “It was an event with a large number of patrons with the capacity to erupt which clearly it did.”

    A friend of the 18-year-old Fitzroy man injured during the brawl told the Herald Sun this afternoon “his leg had to get amputated and he is in a coma”.

    A spokeswoman for The Alfred Hospital said the teen was critical but stable.

    She would not comment on the details of his surgery due to privacy reasons.

  Bruce
    #2808517, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Thomas the tank Engine: Redux?

    Whole lotta shunting going on?

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2808520, posted on September 3, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    And who would care if 80 or so boisterous muslims turned up and started gesticulating in that fun loving way they do.

    And when challenged, any derogatory remarks were always directed an associate, not you. Then the hawking up of enough phlegm, which if released, was always due to some obscure bronchial urgency.

