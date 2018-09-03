Liberty Quote
Governments harangue about deficits to get more revenue so they can spend more.— Allan H. Meltzer
-
-
Meta
Monday Forum: September 3, 2018
Trannie trains next.
Thomas the Tank Engine to get more female and multicultural friends
Surely it is now time for a Thomas the Tank Engine version of Meet The Feebles.
1st
Morning all!!
New thread? All bright and shiny!
Morning. A new week and a new fred. Yippee.
Sexth eh bro.
New York, New York. Your open thread still Waffleworth free. And Prof van Wrongselen calls it a “bungled coup”.
Thomasina or Thomasine?
Morning ALL!
And Prof van Wrongselen calls it a “bungled coup”.
Bungled? He’s gone isn’t he?
Carrying the drinks!
the new series also marks the first collaboration between a children’s TV programme and the United Nations to promote the Sustainable Development Goals.
Thomas ttravels to India and meets Ashima the selective abortion engine, and chuckles aplenty as Yong Bao hauls his organ transplant carriage to the next mass execution.
And gape in awe as Thomas beats Shanes wheels in for crossing his picket line to deliver a load of iron ore.
How come Black Africans are African-Australian but Black Pacific Islanders are just Pacific Islanders? Isn’t that discriminatory?
Too amazing to be left on the old Fred:
Toxicity has reached Canada, Vice News, March 15:
Women describe Parliament Hill as a “toxic” and “male-dominated” workplace. The term “old boys’ club” came up in numerous interviews. “It’s like Mad Men,” said one female staffer … Brielle Beardy-Linklater, an indigenous trans woman who worked as a staffer here, felt she was an “outsider” — there were few people who looked like her.
Oz’s Cut n Paste
If the show doesn’t feature Brielle from Canada it will be an outrageous insult.
Top twenny
Compared to Mussolini’s overthrow it’s a bungle.
So says a mentally unstable man whose very existence since birth has depended entirely on the largess of these “toxic males”.
Factoid from the German energy transformation failure. On the way subsidies undermine innovation.
So the Chinese ended up killing the German solar panel industry.
Hey Stimpy, save this for future reference:
Elle
#2807848, posted on September 2, 2018 at 2:49 pm
Who is this Grigs people are obsessed with? She must have left a profound affect. She is always mentioned … and appears to take up so much space in some people’s head.
___
Elle
#2786019, posted on August 10, 2018 at 8:10 pm
Chris, it appears Grigs is wearing many nasty socks. If he wanted to cause hurt, he has.
But why pretend not to know who Grigs is?
It’s all just so tiresome.
20th 🙂
I liked the American Pie Clive Palmer song Hadley just played. Funny stuff.
Children’s programme Thomas And Friends is to introduce an “inclusive” gender-balanced, multicultural set of characters as part of a revamp.
Mohammed the tank engine has a boiler explosion because everyone disrespected his important job of hauling the goat train to Sodor’s Eid festival?
I only know about Griggs from what people have said on the open thread. I don’t know him/her personally.
The obsession is tiresome and boring.
Thank God they caught that Nazi.
Stunning anti-ageing breakthrough could see humans live to 150 and regenerate organs by 2020 ‘for the price of a coffee a day’
At present it is very expensive. Life Extension, the most reliable supplier of supplements, has sold out the available stock. Some people are reporting stunning results. The biochemistry makes sense.
How come Black Africans are African-Australian but Black Pacific Islanders are just Pacific
The latter are brown folk. On the sidelines, awaiting promotion.
Elle you are incredibly unconvincing.
Dance some more.
Prof van Wrongselen now wrongologising in real time. Over at Blots.
Boomers win again! Tiges is going to be devastated.
They also said the pill led to a reduction in age-related hair loss, according to The Herald Sun.
These people are heroes.
Stimpson I have been talking with Elle, do us a favour and stop sledging.
Chicago’s bloody Labor Day weekend sees at least 3 killed, 14 wounded in shootings
Where are those community organisers and outreach caring types, when you most need them?
Do you want to play, Stimpy? Are you bored? Pick someone else honey bun. I’m onto you. 😎
And what will poor Thomas run on? Is he still a steam engine?
Thank you Rafe. It has been tiresome.
Their united nations approved reboot of Thomas the Tank Engine is to feature “Shane from Australia”.
Don’t they know what the most common name given to babies born in Sydney is, in these progressive times?.
More likely they don’t want to rock the boat until the destination is truly locked in.
Comrades.
They have yet to deal with the elephant in the room in Thomas the Tank Engine, that is, Thomas burns that evil substance coal. How long before Thomas and friends need to be powered by solar panels?
Know your enemies:
Crunching The Numbers On Mortality (1 Sep)
Lots of interesting data. The best one for me is of the 353,000 kids born daily 46 are expected to die in natural disasters – the lowest of all the categories. I think that puts the climatistas’ visceral fear of extreme weather events into perspective.
SAS announces it will provide a national broadband internet network to Suriname for a shadow of the cost of the Australian debacle.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180903/pdf/43xzm62tdhgyzv.pdf
Stimpson I have been talking with Elle, do us a favour and stop sledging.
In real life or online Rafe?
–
Wait for it Stimpy –
age-related hair loss
Read my post above you at 10.54 come on guys.
Sorry Dr. Stimpy.
I hereby throw my self prone at your feet and beg you indulgent forgiveness.
Surely Gay Crusader will be first out of the shed.
stackja
#2808243, posted on September 3, 2018 at 8:54 am
From previous fred.
Perhaps if the farther in question had claimed 1/132 black fella blood he would have suceeded
Time for Thomas to do some cross-engine shunting.
Sorry Dr. Stimpy.
I hereby throw my self prone at your feet and beg you indulgent forgiveness.
No one but Grigs kneels before Stimp.
Rise, my brother.
Rainy days and Mondays.
Coincidence?
I think not!
Shane identifies as a bisexual aborigianl, right?
Exclusive footage of Stimpy & Grigs, 2018, colourised.
At least I have Xerxes hair.
Stunning anti-ageing breakthrough could see humans live to 150
I thought the latest push was for killing old people, aka voluntary euthanasia.
It’s hard to keep up these days.
Stimpson.
Shouldn’t you be combing the world for a cure for baldness and insanity?
Try dipping your head in honey.
But make sure it’s unadulterated honey from hairy, sane bees.
Bit upset by the new Thomas the Tank Engine series.
No gay engine.
No solar powered engine.
Coal still in all the boilers.
No Latvian engine. (Won’t someone think of the diversity?)
No fat engine.
No trans engine.
Much more to be done. Onwards to victory comrades.
Brielle Beardy-Linklater
I can’t tell which one is her. Can you?
Nope. Lesbian comedian from Melbourne.
Muppet Morrison on radio this morning re-committing to the Paris Agreement.
I’m tired.
Great point Arky.
Let me know Rafes answer to my question.
Bye.
Horrible news.
We must rush through the euthanasia legislation while we still have time.
This will endear him to the ABC, but not to my plumber.
I was given a lecture this morning by my plumber, the lecture was centred around the theme of “roonables is a scam and these bastards are robbing us”
Beheaded Aussie POW’s burial site believed found
By RORY CALLINAN
An anonymous grave in a Papua New Guinea cemetery has been identified as possibly containing the missing remains of one of Australia’s most recognisable victims of Japanese war crimes.
Authorities never managed to locate the burial site of Sergeant Leonard George Siffleet whose image became synonymous with the atrocities when he was photographed blindfolded and kneeling before his sword-wielding Japanese executioner in New Guinea in October 1943.
Now Operation Aussies Home, a research group that has had much success in tracking down the remains of Diggers missing in action, believes Siffleet’s body was found by authorities floating in the ocean about 13 months after his death.
Never officially identified, the body, which was headless, was later buried in a grave marked “unknown soldier” in a war cemetery at Lae, on Papua New Guinea’s north coast.
The Australian Defence Force, however, has cast doubt on the claims after conducting its own investigation earlier this year and obtaining opinions from forensic experts who examined the army records.
The forensic experts suggested that, based on the records, the body was too well preserved to be Siffleet when it was found in the ocean more than a year after his death, according to the ADF’s investigation report obtained by Operation Aussies Home.
The group has vowed to continue fighting for the investigation to be reopened and wants the grave’s tombstone to be changed to show Siffleet’s name and the remains to be tested.
Operation Aussies Home vice-president David Thomas yesterday said the matter needed to be “put to bed” by DNA testing.
(Picture: A photograph found on the body of a dead Japanese soldier showing Sergeant Leonard G. Siffleet, wearing a blindfold and with his arms tied, about to be beheaded with a sword by Yasuno Chikao on October 24th, 1943.)
“We would seek to have the remains disinterred and a DNA sample taken because we do have the mtDNA (mitochondrial DNA) for the profiles of this guy,’’ he said.
“It would provide a degree of finality for his (Siffleet’s) extended family. We have been looking at this case for several years. We will be talking to Defence along the lines of (getting the testing) done.”
Mr Thomas said he understood the PNG government would not stand in the way of any effort to examine the grave and take DNA samples.
Siffleet, a special forces soldier from Gunnedah in NSW, was captured along with two Ambonese troops during a secret mission to spy on Japanese forces on New Guinea’s rugged northern coastline.
The 27-year-old was then tortured by the Japanese and executed by beheading along with the Ambonese near the beach at Aitape on October 24, 1943.
Just prior to his beheading, a photo was taken of him kneeling before his sword-wielding killer who was later identified as being a civilian Japanese administrator attached to a naval unit, Yasuno Chikao.
He was thought to have died during the war.
After the execution, the Japanese reportedly buried the bodies together in an unmarked grave on the beach near the small town of Aitape, nearly 900km northwest of the capital, Port Moresby.
Allied forces later found the photograph of Siffleet on the body of a dead Japanese soldier in Indonesia and tracked down and interviewed witnesses who confirmed the killing.
Despite the authorities being in possession of the photo and even a rough map of the burial site, Siffleet’s body was never found.
Operation Aussies Home, researching the case for years, uncovered evidence from the archives of details pointing to Siffleet’s grave.
From records, they found reports of a headless body having been recovered from the ocean near Aitape in January 1945.
At the time of the body being recovered, authorities speculated that it was that of a serviceman who had been seen in an unconscious condition near the mouth of a local river some weeks previously, but it was still buried in a grave marked “unknown soldier” at Lae.
The group obtained an opinion from a forensic scientist suggesting that despite the passing of about 15 months between the burial and the body being found, it was possibly Siffleet’s remains because of the preservative qualities of the sand in which he was buried.
They also said no other Australian soldiers had gone missing in the area at the time and Siffleet’s corpse was probably disturbed from the grave and washed into the ocean because of monsoon weather and disruption from tracked military landing craft.
Defence, in its report on the incident, which was released to Operation Aussies Home under Freedom of Information laws, said servicemen had gone missing during this timeframe and were never recovered.
The report also said Siffleet’s body could have been exposed by the elements much earlier and could have been disturbed by locals or animals.
Defence’s report also raised the theory that even if the body was not too badly decomposed, it could be that of one of the two Ambonese soldiers who were executed with Siffleet.
A Defence spokesman said new information could prompt an investigation but added war graves should be left undisturbed.
Australia’s pay TV monopoly has announced its second major price grab in two years. On October 1, the basic sports-entertainment package will jump from $55 to $58, up from $50 in 2016. If we had a thriving economy that wasn’t propped up by Big Government, the housing ponzi and the immigration invasion, the cash grab (designed to cover Foxtel’s increased sports rights outgoings – the good old monopoly cost-plus mentality) could be justified, but I reckon when the private economy is on the verge of recession, buyer resistance will be so great Foxtel may eventually have to retract it or nullify it with discounting.
Is Miranda now advocating voting Labor like the Turnbull’s?
If not, why not?
This will endear him to the ABC…
Whose staff do not vote Liberal.
Who let Wile E. Trumble escape to New York?
Was that part of the resignation agreement?
The electorate had a set special ACME parcels waiting for him.
Drat.
The plumber is, once again, right.
a set of special
y’know what I mean
Interesting story re the Aussie soldier.
But any body in seawater is usually reduced to bone fragments quite quickly. The sea is very corrosive, and with the presence of fish etc etc.
RIP them all.
Never Forget.
John McCain
@SenJohnMcCain
Qaddafi on his way out, Bashar al Assad is next.
5:25 AM · Aug 22, 2011
At present it is very expensive. Life Extension, the most reliable supplier of supplements, has sold out the available stock. Some people are reporting stunning results. The biochemistry makes sense.
Keep us updated Mitch!
Don’t knock it. He will have to brave the rats, sea level rise and loss of the Village Voice.
Will he survive?
Both policies were humanitarian disasters. I’ll post this interesting viewpoint from the old thread:
Virgil: The McCain Funeral Marked the End of an Era for the Globalist War Party
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/09/02/virgil-the-mccain-funeral-marked-the-end-of-an-era-for-the-globalist-war-party/
Sky on Free To Air. Great day and poor bugger ABC News 24 as its ratings sink into the dunny.
Ahahahahaha.
Yes. Yes. It can’t come soon enough.
The Cat has become like the common room in an old peoples home. Just a bunch of debilitated baby boomers all sitting around crying in your Fosters Lite Ice about Malcolm and McCain and Hillary and Anastaccia (whose father btw was not Ukrainian, but Polish). Same old bunch of Digital Retards bellyaching over and over again about non-issues.
There is no doubt whatsoever that lots of you would benefit from a recital of The Four Seasons while nice coloured videos of rural scenes are projected onto the walls of your private departure room.
CL, check Shy Ted’s 11.35 post. Puts Nigella in the shade.
LOL.
And those of us with a penchant for pulchritude say:
Where? So far, I’ve only heard about regional Win stations.
How is it racist to have a black doll? It’s a gorgeous doll. Or is it the ‘wog’ bit. Nick Giannopoulos & Mary Coustas have made a living out of the term ‘wog’.
How is it racist to have a black doll? It’s a gorgeous doll. Or is it the ‘w*g’ bit. Nick Giannopoulos & Mary Coustas have made a living out of the term ‘w*g’.
Way to turn a successful simple children’s show to shite — what an effing turn off and it will be turned off in droves.
From The Olde Fredde:
Emergency services are not allowed to refuse a call out.
In the case of the young man dying, they should have called 000 for escort. Let me repeat this: If the Essential Services have fear of danger to themselves, they MUST call police. Only when the police have deemed the situation safe, are they allowed to attend.
Now if the ambos had called for backup because it was a dangerous situation, they would have been protected professionally. (Up until the time of the annual review that is. Wink wink, nudge nudge.)
The issue here that is not appearing on the national radar, is that a gang of violent males was able to mobilise 80+ members in a very short period of time, and bring the normal civil activities of a suburb to a halt.
Imagine Thomas the Tank Engine in OZ. Overunionized, rarely on time, bursting at the seams and rooted with different gauges. On bad days, becomes a bus.
Sure, in Mt. Gambier, Renmark & Loxton.
Bit of a drive to watch TV for me.
St Vincent de Paul Society is crying about the cost of electricity. This St Vincent de Paul Society.
Yeah, the St Vincent de Paul Society is now a left-wing front group scabbing for gubbermint monies and – ipso facto – obediently committed to socialism.
Classic New York Post front page:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmF8oX9X0AUNy2C.jpg
Tom, what’s the elasticity of demand for Australian sports? Our cricket team is a bunch of big ego nobodies, AFL is atrocious to watch, Union is a disgrace and League is doing its absolute best to make games unwatchable.
Maybe Foxtel should start telling the codes their sports aren’t near as watchable as they think they are.
The Salvo’s are no better.
Same old bunch of Digital Retards bellyaching over and over again about non-issues.
And yet you seem to be an avid reader.
Raining in old Sydney town. Hope it makes it to the country side.
Won’t be getting any original thinking from SloMo.
“What the bloody hell are you doing there?”
From the OOT:
Which is to say, the lie repeated since the late 1980s by the liberal clerisy in various political campaigns, including the redefinition of marriage, worked well BUT it is no longer politically useful to continue with it in future campaigns as the new lie involves sexual and gender fluidity.
Sock mix up?
Florida man arrested after he allegedly gave girlfriend a ‘wet willy,’ affidavit says.
Bush, Cheney, Obama and the Clintons all sitting together at McCain’s funeral.
In a righteous world they would be all sitting like that at The Hague awaiting to hear their form of execution.
My thoughts exactly Bear 🐻
First Photo from the new Thomas The Tank Engine Series leaked online.
Maybe Old P is transitioning?
I stopped giving to the Salvos when they sent a kitchen to cook for the activists protesting the G2o in Brisbane.
It’s all so confusing and tiresome.
Has Pope Frank Denial said anything about McCarrick yet?
Different email address.
Do try to be observant.
I think Bignose Bergoglio is not saying anything lest his nose gets longer. Il Papa is not my Papa, he’s an arrogant heathen and media tart.
There probably are cases where the neurones from the sexual arousal centre to sensory neurones make multiple connections to perception of both sexes. And hence for whom conditioning for one sex would affect responses. You could call such people gender preference fluid. The numbers are unknown.
Of course, the activists want it only their way. They are allowed to use social conditioning to turn the confused one way, the conservatives are not allowed to turn them the other way. Producing more confused people, particularly children, is a religious duty for the activists. Producing less is a religious duty for their opponents.
Has Pope Frank Denial said anything about McCarrick yet?
Maintaining a serene silence was the last word.
2015: Francis calls for a transparent Vatican.
2018:
The logical photoshop has been done!
Pope calls plastics littering oceans an ‘emergency’
😀
They may have picked the name because everyone knows Shane Warne is an Aussie.
If that is the case we will probably hear the
Fat ControllerNon-Body-Shamed Hormonally-Predisposed-to-Above-Average-Weight Facilitator repeatedly calling Shane out for his couplings with other trains.
The Mark of the Beast.
Frank Denial is kind of skewered on this one.
He can’t deny that his predecessor tried to clip McCarrick’s wings, and that the rainbow cabal in the Vatican fought back because it seems clear now that this is widely known within the Vatican and senior church ranks in the USA.
He can’t use the stock-standard meeja shield of crying “homophobia”, because that begs the obvious question from the flock … “Oh? So there is a group of gay Cardinals and Vatican officials, then?”
His only option is to deploy his trusty distraction squirrels … climate change and refugees.
Avid? No. In and out of sleep, I look in now and then.
Oops! Double posting. When I used “w*g’ it went into moderation so I tried again.
I have to be honest.
Sometimes Women can be really bad.
Why are you so sleepy? Did you sniff one of the rags you usually put over the prostitutes mouth?
So R is also Rae.
It’s all so hard isn’t it Grigs.
Easy to forget who you really are.
Bruce of Newcastle
#2808423, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:00 pm
Maybe Old P is transitioning?
Different email address.
Do try to be observant.
How would you know Bruce?
Come on, Pauline !
Complain !
Hinch is a bully.
No ? You mean you’re tougher than that delicate petal, Julia Banks ?
Sky on Free To Air. Great day and poor bugger ABC News 24 as its ratings sink into the dunny.
Which channel on free to air? I can’t find it.
I did wonder how that was visible.
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/guest-blog/beyond-resveratrol-the-anti-aging-nad-fad/
“Why pterostilbene instead of resveratrol?
While resveratrol has hogged the anti-aging spotlight over the past decade, unsung researchers in places like Oxford, Miss., have quietly shown that pterostilbene is a kind of extra-potent version of resveratrol. The pterostilbene molecule is nearly identical to resveratrol’s except for a couple of differences that make it more “bioavailable” (animal studies indicate that about four times as much ingested pterostilbene gets into the bloodstream as resveratrol).”
Are you watching from the basement?
The signal strength isn’t great so maybe you need to move upstairs.
Yes. Sorry for the confusion. Chemo brain did it.
So many socks to little time hey Grigs?
Stimpy, in case haven’t noticed the email address you enter gives rise to the autogenerated gravatar.
I’d demonstrate using one of my other email addresses, but Sinc would have to let it through moderation. Also I’ve found WordPress is insecure, so these days I use a new email address just for blog comments.
Frank Denial is kind of skewered on this one.
He urged the press to investigate, yet:
McCarrick is not talking (a reporter who knocked at his door was warned off by her employer after a high ranking church official complained)
Vigano is in hiding, although still talking to one or two trusted journalists
Benedict’s memory is lapsing
& the Vatican & Washington archdiocese’s files remain closed to journalists.
Some allegations about Vigano – that he too overlooked certain matters – have been circulated but have gained little traction. It seems that a turning point has been reached; the pope can’t stonewall this forever.
Bruce, are you there?
How would you know Bruce?
Lol
Elle, I can’t find it either. Did a refresh on TV channels to no avail.
You do know you can tick the little box … “Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment“, don’t you?
Of course, the downside is that the computer probably won’t know which sock to deploy at any given time.
Are you watching from the basement?
The signal strength isn’t great so maybe you need to move upstairs.
Thank you for your polite advice. A friend just told me it is Channel 83 Win, but I must re-tune my TV. Will give that a go.
I suppose it takes a plastic Pope to notice.
Eyrie, me too.
Stimpy – Check the gravatar. If they are different the email address is different.
Incidentally by the WordPress bug I can tell your account name is stimpyslitterbox. I’d urge anyone who uses their own name in a WordPress account to remake it with an anonymous account name (like mine).
The Bridges at Toko-Ri on Fox Classics at 2.12 EST.
A recent change has meant for me they get erased sometimes. I have to re-enter then click the tick box again. It may be a function of the virus package you use, if it erases cookies like mine does.
Digital Retard confirmed.
You obviously don’t know that you actually don’t need to do that.
Bruce of Newcastle
#2808459, posted on September 3, 2018 at 1:50 pm
You do know you can tick the little box … “Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment“, don’t you?
A recent change has meant for me they get erased sometimes. I have to re-enter then click the tick box again. It may be a function of the virus package you use, if it erases cookies like mine does.
Bruce you aren’t Rae are you?
Leigh wasn’t talking to you.
Bruce isn’t Rae – I am!
(and so is he!)
Stimpy – I was making a general comment about a change in how the Cat software behaves. It started a month or so ago.
Incidentally if you have attached an email you use to your gravatar account other people using MS software may find they get “Stimpson J. Cat” come up automatically when they enter your email in the address field. MS and WordPress seem to have a sharing agreement.
It happened to someone trying to email me who didn’t have any idea who Bruce of Newcastle was. I changed my WordPress account same day.
Some of my best laughs come from listening to ‘clever’ journalists trying to out-argue and outsmart senior clerics. Last week on Radio National Norman Swan, who obviously considers himself the smartest man in the ABC staff canteen, was trying to talk down to Hans Zollner, Vice Rector of the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. It was like listening to a child trying to outsmart an adult. Swan sneered that the sanctity of the confessional had only been in place since the fifth century, so it could hardly be considered binding! When Zollner spoke of forgiving perpetrators of child abuse, Swan hissed in his most affronted tone “How can you even THINK of forgiving these people?!” He seems to have confused the forgiving of a sin with the pardoning of a crime. He suddenly knows everything about the history of confession (via the Internet) but has obviously never turned a page of the New Testament.
As Forrest Gump said in Green Mile, “Oscar de la Croix IS dead.”
Pope Francis is basically Malcolm Turnbull in a cassock (or stole, whatever). In fact they even look alike. The Left hate, loathe and despise the Church, but as long as there is a Church, they want it run by someone who reflects them back to themselves. Ditto Turnbull and the Liberal Party. Sorry for stating the obvious, but I just had to.
Bungled indeed. It was Edouard de la Croix.
Is there a more accurate indicator of what’s happening to disposable income?
Cocaine and meth are still going strong. Plenty of people getting buzzed on renewable power too.
Wile E. Trumble, the Liberal’s Benedict Arnold.
Hope it works out similarly for Trumble.
Once zero calorie marijuana tinctures, cocktails, pre-mixed cans [and who knows about bars with marijuana pre mix drinks on tap] becomes legal, the alcohol industry will get the full leper treatment from the left.
Soma, Comrades.
So it’s the middle class which is feeling the pain?
$344 a head sets the new national record for Dubbo lambs today.
Not a lot of the cracking heavyweights around. Bendigo lambs 10% down for good average supermarket type lambs.
As usual.
I tried that Gerard Depardieu diet of 14 bottles of Beaujolais a day. Bloody hell it was hard to drive after 6 bottles.
I n ote even he has given up booze. What a terrible time to be alive.
Gab can you please be so kind as to repost that lavender oil based anti cockroach mix.
I found the anti possom one on an old forum but still can’t find the other.
Thank you
…
This is possibly one of the greatest things I have ever seen on YouTube:
In an undisclosed location, Joe Pistone (aka Donnie Brasco) and Patrick Bet-David talk about the Mafia and how Joe Pistone went undercover for 6 years as an FBI agent infiltrating the two largest mafia families in New York.
Saw Shorten today banging on about how renationalising power assets is going to make electricity cheaper.
He’s a union puppet isn’t he? Much like Dan the Man.
I think it was time we hit Thomas the Tank with a 120 mm sabot DU round.
Harden up, you big girl’s blouse.
You think?
Yeah, the infrastructure EBA gouge is sweet ($160k stop-go flagmen) but even the unions can’t make a road project last forever.
Baseload EVA gouging, now!
EVA = EBA
Inland rail is a 10-15 year long project to basically build a rail line between Parkes and Moree.
Most of the rest is already done. If you think road construction has absurd penalties, wait until you see rail.
There is no such thing as a poor rail worker. If ARTC is renationalised, then all bets are off.
Many members of Mr Ibrahim’s extended family and his friends attended the residence upon hearing of this tragedy.
Something wrong with this verb, given the context. Try ‘swarmed,’ ‘rocked-up,’ ‘occupied,’ ‘ took control of’ etc.
Promo for a doco on Andre the Giant described as one of the greatest drinkers of all time. One friend recalls a drinking session in which Andre downed 106 cans of beer. A photo shows a standard can of beer in Andre’s hand, looking like a shot glass would in mine.
… and that price during a ‘drought’. Usually you couldn’t give them away.
The ME and NZ sex industry demand just keeps on booming.
He said that while it may seem to be an urgent matter it is easy to forget that something up close appears larger and in greater detail than something far bigger at a distance, and we must not allow ourselves to be distracted by a single man while the scourge of our age closes in upon us – plastic straws.
Dot;
Overkill.
An HE 120mm is more than adequate.
And why would anyone feel threatened?
Very hard to find a decent Beaujolais (or Gamay) in Australia.
Sorrenberg does a very passable one.
I was able to get a Beajolais Villages up until last week at a local bottleshop – some bastard has been slowly depleting the stocks. Dan Murphy’s selection of Burgundian wines (and Bordeaux for that matter) selections are weird – consisting of a few very cheap one and a few very expensive ones.
..
Death by giraffe erection.
I’ve been to callouts which degenerated quite quickly into grieving competitions among the rels.
Just collect the gear and leave until the coppers tell you it’s safe to come back for the body.
According to AEMO, Wind and Other struggling to meet 4% of demand.
Great, up go the prices. I’ve got a good butcher who cuts the lamb loin chops thick. I pan fry them with some pepper, searing both sides and then letting them cook a bit longer at a lower flame so they’re rare medium but the fat has a bit of crust on it.
I think I’ll go and get a couple for tonight.
Word up: they’re often high priced escorts. You can also pay for “likes”.
Google Dubai Porta Potty and report back.
Do drugs cause sleep apnoea?
And who would care if 80 or so boisterous muslims turned up and started gesticulating in that fun loving way they do.
Thomas the tank Engine: Redux?
Whole lotta shunting going on?
Sultan Knish on the devolution of Britain.
And who would care if 80 or so boisterous muslims turned up and started gesticulating in that fun loving way they do.
And when challenged, any derogatory remarks were always directed an associate, not you. Then the hawking up of enough phlegm, which if released, was always due to some obscure bronchial urgency.