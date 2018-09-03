Q&A Forum: September 3, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, September 3, 2018
119 Responses to Q&A Forum: September 3, 2018

  Elle
    #2808746, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Here it is! Thank you Sinc. We started early on the open thread.

  stackja
    #2808748, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Panellists: Steve Ciobo, Minister for Defence Industry; Anthony Albanese, Shadow Minister for Infrastructure; Alan Jones, Radio Broadcaster; Annika Smethurst, National Political Editor for News Corporations Sunday papers; and Elmari Whyte, People’s Panellist from Brisbane.

    #2808749, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    I’m going to say 87. Alan Jones will be interrupted constantly by the “people’s panellist” whose profile implies all she cares about race. Kind of an anti MLK

  Vic in Prossy
    #2808750, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    May I have 23 please, Carpe?

  Elle
    Alan Jones is quite mesmerizing on Q&A. He usually gets “free range”.

  Carpe Jugulum
    #2808760, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 22
    Elle 13
    Stackja 19
    Rob K 9
    A Reader 87
    Pete of Perth 22

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 22
    Elle 13
    Stackja 19
    Rob K 9
    A Reader 87
    Pete of Perth 22
    Vic in Prossy 23

  Carpe Jugulum
    #2808768, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 22
    Elle 13
    Stackja 19
    Rob K 9
    A Reader 87
    Pete of Perth 21
    Vic in Prossy 23

  stackja
    #2808777, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Elmari Whyte

    Her thesis considers domestic service in Australia and Britain from 1914 to 1945, with research interests covering gender, labour, migration and Aboriginal history.

    Reminds of :

    Upstairs, Downstairs is a British television drama series produced by London Weekend Television (LWT) for ITV. It ran for 68 episodes divided into five series on ITV from 1971 to 1975.

  Farmer Gez
    #2808778, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Elmari Whyte is a South African woman, best described as Cape Malay with some European thrown in for good measure. She has lived in Australia for over a decade and is the mother to two daughters who combine Anglo-Australian, Chinese and South African heritage.

    Off the Q&A site.
    What the fuck!

    Steve Ciobo – Sacrificial Lamb
    Anthony Albanese – Rub & Tug
    Alan Jones – Hate Fracking in his backyard
    Annika Smethurst J’ism
    Elmari Whyte – Gender theorist

  Elle
    #2808784, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    I’m still up and wide awake. Bring it on!

  Carpe Jugulum
    #2808788, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    The stick insect gets a gig on the first question

  egg_
    #2808791, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    22 Alan Jones sequined jockstraps thanks, Carpe San.

  Mrs B
    #2808792, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Jesus wept. Julie Bishop is not a leader.

  egg_
    #2808793, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    chicken skin chips

    Grigs loves the smell of skin chips in the morning.

    Elle

    Oooh. A sign just went up for the audience to laugh at Ciobo.

  egg_
    #2808797, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Smeghurts batting back the ALP frightbats.

  Elle
    #2808798, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    AJ is salivating for Albo’s tie.

  RobK
    #2808803, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Smug questioner seeks to unsettle AJ for lobbying. Didnt work but.

  Spitfire
    #2808808, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    こんばんは Carpe 様

    37 for me please.

  Elle
    #2808810, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Albanese, you have gone up in my estimation.

  Elle
    #2808816, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Give it to them AJ! Interrupted though, to allow the token to speak!

  RobK
    #2808820, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Young Turnbull look a like identifies as liberal with a gotcha for news corp.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2808826, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Young lib is David Hogg level smug face.

  Elle
    #2808828, posted on September 3, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Trump introduced by AJ, and relevantly so.

  RobK
    #2808829, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Albo argues for popularity from opposition.

  Elle
    #2808837, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    You speak the truth, AJ. Turnbull has spat the dummy and pissed off! Gutless wanker he is!

  RobK
    #2808839, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Victimhood gets a run. Abbott 666.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2808843, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Whack a wig on AJ and you have Trump. It’s eerie.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2808846, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Disadvantaged didgies based on what welfare spending comparison?

  RobK
    #2808848, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Young pimple lad looking for au pair phone numbers.
    Go for it son.

  iggie
    #2808851, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    WTF is some South African ‘johnny-come-lately’ telling us what we should think and do?
    Ask her if she agrees if South African farmers should be given the right to migrate to Australia.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2808853, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    What if the nanny had said I just come to s?.. my sugar daddy c?.. for board and good times? Asking for a friend of course.

  Spider
    #2808855, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    If the People’s Panelist had come as an au pair she wouldn’t be sitting there. She would had to have gone home.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2808858, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Di Nutella is a friend of yours?

    I know nothing, I hear nothing.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2808862, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Whose au pair was Julia banks again?

  Elle
    #2808863, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    If Julia Banks was bullied then name the bullies.

  mh
    #2808865, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    I’m listening on the radio now. Sounds like the left are still crying over Turnbull.

    Hahahahaha

    Now they are making excuses why the women are so crap in politics.

    Hahahahaha

    Finally Alan joins in with some common sense.

  Elle
    #2808866, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    AJ, if only you batted for my team. Sigh.

  Farmer Gez
    #2808869, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    You’ll notice that Q&A don’t have AJ and Chris Uhlmann on the same panel.
    That would make Chrissy look very silly.

  iggie
    #2808870, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Pauline H gets bullied all the time. She copped it more than JB and is still there.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2808871, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    So you know where the political bodies are buried

    Asking for a friend.

    NY City. Sshhh.

  RobK
    #2808872, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Albo batting for proportional represtation.

  mh
    #2808875, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Oh fucking hell, climate change.

    No one fucking cares.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2808877, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    I agree with suit = tie.

    He’d look better in a business track suit.

  RobK
    #2808878, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Albo wont scuttle Adani, snowcone is irked.

  Elle
    #2808879, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    More interruptions than I predicted.

  mh
    #2808881, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Springtime in the sub-tropics. Brisbane max temp tomorrow 20 degrees.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2808885, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    AJ for PM!

    With the wig, he has to have the trigger wig.

  RobK
    #2808886, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Motherhood and coal climate.

  Spider
    #2808887, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    My children and my children’s children …..

  mh
    #2808888, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    AJ gets the last word. Well done.

  iggie
    #2808893, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Australia has had three +50C max temps – two in 1960 and one in 1998.
    Hottest individual temp globally was back in 1913.

    I’ll leave others to make of that what they wish.

  Top Ender
    #2808895, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Just switched over.

    Still the same smart-arse luvvies in the audience asking questions to make smug points.

    Q&A is watchable about once every 18 months.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2808896, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    So the three hottest days in 60,000 plus years were this century. We are clearly burning alive although I don’t seem to be.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2808904, posted on September 3, 2018 at 10:44 pm

  Faye
    #2808913, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Alan Jones did well even though Tony Jones cut him off when Alan’s answers were approaching a dangerous commonsense/truthful point. Talk about a set-up. Not only is the set set-up, so too the audience, questions, panel, typed comments, Tony Jones’ control hosting and his snorting gotcha comments.
    Why that little woman? Tony thought it necessary to make a precis of her gibberish each time. We only watched it because Alan Jones was on.

  Natural Instinct
    #2808917, posted on September 3, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    The “peoples’ representative” on QANDA.
    Words like, mainstream, normal, average don’t come to mind
    .

    History without limits: A review of the 2018 AHA conference, July 24, 2018
    Elmari Whyte reflects on the experience of this year’s AHA conference held in Canberra.
    .
    The organisers did an exceptional job of pulling together such a varied programme, with a large number of presenters and even larger number of delegates. Being in the nation’s capital, one felt immediately immersed in Australia’s modern history as a nation-state. However, within the conference there was the overwhelming sense of the ancient history of Australia’s First Peoples as central to the ever-evolving definition of Australian history and how it is presented on the global stage. Far more than its organisational success, which was resounding, this subtle yet discernible normative shift is where the true triumph of the conference lay.

    Elmari Whyte is a PhD candidate at the School of Historical and Philosophical Inquiry at the University of Queensland. Her thesis considers domestic service in Australia and Britain in the first half of the twentieth century.
    Follow Elmari on Twitter @elwhyte88

