-
Q&A Forum: September 3, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
19 please.
Here it is! Thank you Sinc. We started early on the open thread.
13 please, Carp.
I’m going to say 87. Alan Jones will be interrupted constantly by the “people’s panellist” whose profile implies all she cares about race. Kind of an anti MLK
May I have 23 please, Carpe?
22 please.
Alan Jones is quite mesmerizing on Q&A. He usually gets “free range”.
42 Please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 22
Elle 13
Stackja 19
Rob K 9
A Reader 87
Pete of Perth 22
BW grabbed it last week – another number?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 22
Elle 13
Stackja 19
Rob K 9
A Reader 87
Pete of Perth 22
Vic in Prossy 23
Sorry, Pete of Perth, 22 is already gone.
I went for 23 please, Carpe.
Sorry
I missed that
OK,fixed. Good on ya, Carpe.
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 22
Elle 13
Stackja 19
Rob K 9
A Reader 87
Pete of Perth 21
Vic in Prossy 23
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 22
Elle 13
Stackja 19
Rob K 9
A Reader 87
Pete of Perth 21
Vic in Prossy 23
Mrs Beardsley 41
16 please.
30 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 22
Elle 13
Stackja 19
Rob K 9
A Reader 87
Pete of Perth 21
Vic in Prossy 23
Mrs Beardsley 41
Classical Hero 16
Cpt Seahawks 30
Reminds of :
Elmari Whyte is a South African woman, best described as Cape Malay with some European thrown in for good measure. She has lived in Australia for over a decade and is the mother to two daughters who combine Anglo-Australian, Chinese and South African heritage.
Off the Q&A site.
What the fuck!
Steve Ciobo – Sacrificial Lamb
Anthony Albanese – Rub & Tug
Alan Jones – Hate Fracking in his backyard
Annika Smethurst J’ism
Elmari Whyte – Gender theorist
Thank you Carpe.
I’m still up and wide awake. Bring it on!
Ok Troops
Lets Get Ready to Rumble
Tonights beveridge is a frosty Asahi and snacking on chicken skin chips
The stick insect gets a gig on the first question
gender nuffie wants da wimmen
22 Alan Jones sequined jockstraps thanks, Carpe San.
Jesus wept. Julie Bishop is not a leader.
Grigs loves the smell of skin chips in the morning.
Number is gone
My eyes, they burn
Oooh. A sign just went up for the audience to laugh at Ciobo.
Smeghurts batting back the ALP frightbats.
AJ is salivating for Albo’s tie.
24 fangs.
Give it to them AJ!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 22
Elle 13
Stackja 19
Rob K 9
A Reader 87
Pete of Perth 21
Vic in Prossy 23
Mrs Beardsley 41
Classical Hero 16
Cpt Seahawks 30
Egg 24
Smug questioner seeks to unsettle AJ for lobbying. Didnt work but.
I’ll have 47 please.
こんばんは Carpe 様
37 for me please.
Albanese, you have gone up in my estimation.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 22
Elle 13
Stackja 19
Rob K 9
A Reader 87
Pete of Perth 21
Vic in Prossy 23
Mrs Beardsley 41
Classical Hero 16
Cpt Seahawks 30
Egg 24
Ubique 47
Spitfire 37
Konbanwa スピトフィア supitofia (Spitfire)
Give it to them AJ! Interrupted though, to allow the token to speak!
A “young liberal” asks a question about newscorp
aaaaahahahahahahahahahaha – bullshit you are stumpy
Young Turnbull look a like identifies as liberal with a gotcha for news corp.
“young liberal’ thinks about voting liebour next election.
Yep – never saw that coming.
What is the deal with swampies in jackets claiming to be “liberals”
Young lib is David Hogg level smug face.
Trump introduced by AJ, and relevantly so.
Albo argues for popularity from opposition.
Ciobo actually said the libs will lower tax and look at jobs – takes a lot of smug to lie so glibly
AJ gives turnmerkel a parting spray
AJ is carrying the show.
rub&tug rehashes the Dutton s44 issue, tossbag
You speak the truth, AJ. Turnbull has spat the dummy and pissed off! Gutless wanker he is!
Sounds like AJ did well.
Victimhood gets a run. Abbott 666.
Grievance monger goes for aboriginal and first nation peoples, she is the reason why i tell my kids – Don’t Smoke Crack.
Whack a wig on AJ and you have Trump. It’s eerie.
AJ is giving them another spray about turdbull
Disadvantaged didgies based on what welfare spending comparison?
AJ goes on the attack about the attacks on AbbotSatan666 & Barnabee
Young pimple lad looking for au pair phone numbers.
Go for it son.
FMD – AJ is on fire tonight.
WTF is some South African ‘johnny-come-lately’ telling us what we should think and do?
Ask her if she agrees if South African farmers should be given the right to migrate to Australia.
They have developed Dutton.Derangement.Syndrome
Token gender idiot waffles some shyte
What if the nanny had said I just come to s?.. my sugar daddy c?.. for board and good times? Asking for a friend of course.
Di Nutella is a friend of yours?
If the People’s Panelist had come as an au pair she wouldn’t be sitting there. She would had to have gone home.
Di Nutella is a friend of yours?
I know nothing, I hear nothing.
Losing a talented woman like Julia Banks – aaaaahahahahahahahahahahhaha
Champagne Comedy
So you know where the political bodies are buried
Asking for a friend.
Yawn.
Whose au pair was Julia banks again?
If Julia Banks was bullied then name the bullies.
Can someone stuff a sock in that stupid ‘peoples reps’ gob.
Utter meandering waffle
I’m listening on the radio now. Sounds like the left are still crying over Turnbull.
Hahahahaha
Now they are making excuses why the women are so crap in politics.
Hahahahaha
Finally Alan joins in with some common sense.
AJ, if only you batted for my team. Sigh.
A big wink there. 😉
Albosleazy likes julia banks – after she leaves
You’ll notice that Q&A don’t have AJ and Chris Uhlmann on the same panel.
That would make Chrissy look very silly.
Pauline H gets bullied all the time. She copped it more than JB and is still there.
So you know where the political bodies are buried
Asking for a friend.
NY City. Sshhh.
Albo batting for proportional represtation.
Just a short complaint – if you ar wearing a suit put on a fucking tie.
If it’s a sports jacket wear something except a daggy wide neck T-shirt
Heathens.
Oh fucking hell, climate change.
No one fucking cares.
And on cue a question on coal, Adani and transitioning
Moron
Rub&Tug lurves renwballs and emissions change, whatever the hell that means.
I agree with suit = tie.
He’d look better in a business track suit.
Albo wont scuttle Adani, snowcone is irked.
More interruptions than I predicted.
Rub&Tug lies about renewballs and how cheap they are
AJ takes a breath and wades in
Springtime in the sub-tropics. Brisbane max temp tomorrow 20 degrees.
AJ for PM!
They have those?
Why has no one told me?
AJ for PM!
With the wig, he has to have the trigger wig.
Motherhood and coal climate.
My children and my children’s children …..
AJ gets the last word. Well done.
and my childrens childrens children
Hear hear, mh.
A glimpse of the students next week
A stuttering clusterfuck of mouthbreathing cretins who should be beaten with the jawbone of an ass.
Australia has had three +50C max temps – two in 1960 and one in 1998.
Hottest individual temp globally was back in 1913.
I’ll leave others to make of that what they wish.
Just switched over.
Still the same smart-arse luvvies in the audience asking questions to make smug points.
Q&A is watchable about once every 18 months.
So the three hottest days in 60,000 plus years were this century. We are clearly burning alive although I don’t seem to be.
Julia Tanks.
Well Troops the numbers came in at…………….
44 interruptions
So close for Beery, Beardsley and Ubique (A great 70’s band name), but no cigar.
The Jackpot continues with the addition of the white stetson with a feathered hatband.
I’m done troops
Thanks for playing
Thanks Carpe. Night all.
Oyasumi Nasai
until next week
I preferred beardsley’s solo stuff.
🙂
Thanks Carpe.
Alan Jones did well even though Tony Jones cut him off when Alan’s answers were approaching a dangerous commonsense/truthful point. Talk about a set-up. Not only is the set set-up, so too the audience, questions, panel, typed comments, Tony Jones’ control hosting and his snorting gotcha comments.
Why that little woman? Tony thought it necessary to make a precis of her gibberish each time. We only watched it because Alan Jones was on.
The “peoples’ representative” on QANDA.
Words like, mainstream, normal, average don’t come to mind
.
Elmari Whyte is a PhD candidate at the School of Historical and Philosophical Inquiry at the University of Queensland. Her thesis considers domestic service in Australia and Britain in the first half of the twentieth century.
Follow Elmari on Twitter @elwhyte88