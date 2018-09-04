Just in case the evidence mattered
I take it for granted that there are a fair few who vote for the Coalition who are actually firm believers in AGW. Malcolm did, after all, get 40 votes in the party room. As I see it, the Libs are now staying within “Paris” which is mere froth and has no formal bite in it since everyone is abandoning the targets, but is now thinking about how to provide power that is both secure and cheap. I am not interested in symbolism but in getting things done. Paris is symbolic. Building reliable energy supplies shows you mean business. Meanwhile, here are some facts that are a bit more significant that, over time, will allow even parties of the right to abandon the symbolism that climate change is oh so important etc etc etc.
|Global Temperatures Drop Back To 2002 Levels
|Arctic Sea Ice Back To 2007 Levels
From here
|
Global temperatures fell back to 0.19C in August. This means the year to date (YTD) average is 0.23C, putting them back to roughly where they were in 2002. —Paul Homewood, Not A Lot Of People Know That, 2 September 2018
Summer is over, and Greenland’s surface has gained 510 billion tons of ice over the past year – about 40% above normal. Last year Greenland gained a little more ice, about 50% above normal. Last year, the Danish Meteorological Institute reported on the gain in ice, and blamed it on Hurricane Nicole. I wonder what their excuse will be this year? —The Deplorable Climate Science Blog, 31 August 2018
Arctic sea ice is on pace to be close to last year and above those minima observed in 2015 and 2016. —Ron Clutz, Science Matters, 31 August 201
To which may be added this.
A new study has found that strong global climate action would cause far more hunger and food insecurity than climate change itself. Models suggest that climate change could put an extra 24 million people at risk of hunger. But a global carbon tax would increase food prices and push 78 million more people into risk of hunger, especially in sub-Saharan Africa and India.
Lomborg argues in New York Post that if we want to eradicate hunger, there are more effective ways, such as a global trade deal. And we need to get smarter about climate change, too, focussing on more investment into green energy R&D
I was in Illulissat in Greenland in June.The excursion to the Equi glacier only progressed to the entrance to the bay as the bay was full of ice.
Regarding the UAH satellite temperature data, the best cross check is snow cover.
Snow cover is inverse to temperature so you need to mentally invert the graph.
The climatistas like to use the NASA GISS terrestrial temperature dataset because it looks scary. But it doesn’t match the snow cover graph, because most of the GISS data now comes from cities and airports which are badly affected by the UHIE.
In other words the real world data shows that no global warming is happening despite pCO2 rising more than 10% in the last couple decades.
Isn’t that one of the intents of all of this, to reduce human population? And where better to start than in places where there will be little to no opposition.