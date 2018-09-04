Roundup from the Global Warming Policy Forum

A collection of the latest news from Benny Pieser. Less heat, more ice, Judith Sloan on the local scene and Jo Nova on volunteers in Victoria knitting to keep the poor warm. Something that the people in the AEMO and cognate climate-related bureaucracies and agencies might do usefully.

On the other hand, to maintain balance, coal is out and the only way for the price of renewables to go is down. From your public funded and unbiased ABC.

Meanwhile Wind and Other doing 3 to 4% of demand.

Update at 9.30 with the sun up Wind and Other are giving 5 to 6% of demand – 1.3 of 23GW, Wind and other in Tasmania 0.001! How do they measure it?