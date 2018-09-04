Who is providing advice to the PM on power?

From a report of his conversation with Alan Jones.

‘I’m not convinced changing it [the Paris commitment] makes any difference one way or the other — that’s the bottom line,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘Now, that discussion isn’t going to change anybody’s electricity prices, and that’s what I’m focused on,’ he told 2BG radio after confirming Australia had met the first set of Paris targets comfortably. The next round is coming up in 2030.

According to AAP, he also stated:

‘I’m not a climate warrior one way or the other. What I’m about is getting people’s electricity prices down.’

He also won’t be taking any ideas from the opposition. Labour imposed a 45% emissions reductions target.

‘My measure is not looking to get any sort of cheer squad jumping up and down for me when it comes to Paris one way or the other’.

Morrison seemed more focused on Aussies that have been most affected by the electricity price hikes.

As AAP reported, Morrison claims he’s ‘looking for the cheer squad of mums and dads and pensioners and others seeing their electricity prices go down.’

Along with this, Mr Morrison said he was dedicated to providing more sources of dispatchable power, produced from pumped hydro, batteries, gas and coal. Which could then be managed and balance supply and demand?

‘Could you stop using the word dispatchable? Out there they don’t understand it,’ Jones said.

‘Well, real power, okay? Real, fair dinkum power,’ Mr Morrison retorted.

‘Reliable, keeps the lights on, all of that. That’s what I’m about, I’m about fair dinkum power.’

Update on fair dinkum power.

As various threadsters have pointed out, what is new under the new leadership? Of course Scott Morrison is not really a leader at all, he followed instructions from the PM on boats and he had the leadership on the ground to get the job done.

Then he followed the new leader and screwed up practically everything he touched.

