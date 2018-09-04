Who is providing advice to the PM on power?

From a report of his conversation with Alan Jones.
‘I’m not convinced changing it [the Paris commitment] makes any difference one way or the other — that’s the bottom line,’ Mr Morrison said.
‘Now, that discussion isn’t going to change anybody’s electricity prices, and that’s what I’m focused on,’ he told 2BG radio after confirming Australia had met the first set of Paris targets comfortably. The next round is coming up in 2030.
According to AAP, he also stated:
‘I’m not a climate warrior one way or the other. What I’m about is getting people’s electricity prices down.’
He also won’t be taking any ideas from the opposition. Labour imposed a 45% emissions reductions target.
‘My measure is not looking to get any sort of cheer squad jumping up and down for me when it comes to Paris one way or the other’.
Morrison seemed more focused on Aussies that have been most affected by the electricity price hikes.
As AAP reported, Morrison claims he’s ‘looking for the cheer squad of mums and dads and pensioners and others seeing their electricity prices go down.’
Along with this, Mr Morrison said he was dedicated to providing more sources of dispatchable power, produced from pumped hydro, batteries, gas and coal. Which could then be managed and balance supply and demand?
‘Could you stop using the word dispatchable? Out there they don’t understand it,’ Jones said.
‘Well, real power, okay? Real, fair dinkum power,’ Mr Morrison retorted.
‘Reliable, keeps the lights on, all of that. That’s what I’m about, I’m about fair dinkum power.’
Update on fair dinkum power.
As various threadsters have pointed out, what is new under the new leadership? Of course Scott Morrison is not really a leader at all, he followed instructions from the PM on boats and he had the leadership on the ground to get the job done.
Then he followed the new leader and screwed up practically everything he touched.
Stop Press. Only four weeks to go to save the Maldives.
Jesus. “Real Power”!! The SJW’s will go nuts =)
Why can’t he just say something like ‘reliable tried and true power’?
He sounds a bit dim.
Machiavelli.
Morrison is trying to have a bob each way. It won’t work. Of course Paris – if Oz honours its “commitments” – will have an effect on energy prices. Upwards. The PM knows this. As does his deputy. Again, we are being taken for fools. And what’s the latest on Snowy 2.0?
‘Reliable, keeps the lights on, all of that. That’s what I’m about, I’m about fair dinkum power.’
Well that rules out renewables unless you have battery that hasn’t been invented yet
Michael Photios. Or rather his third wife.
Climate Change is the biggest scam ever imposed on mankind but if you darlings want to lower CO2 then the ONLY way is nuclear base load energy. Did I hear you say it’s expensive, it takes tooooo long to build, it is dangerous and you cannot store the waste safely. All these arguments have been disproved and the arguments are crap but continually recirculated by Progressives (now that’s an oxymoron!)!
WE want power that is available in the dark, with no wind blowing and when the batteries are flat. Please…..
Photios and the lobbyists.
Scotty is not smart enough to do anything but parrot lines.
Why can’t he just say something like ‘reliable tried and true power’?
Because that would mean coal, and he’s effectively ruled out new investment in that by sticking with Paris.
He’s speaking out of both sides of his mouth.
The Liberals must be destroyed.
“asli bijli”
… citizens “want asli bijli (real electricity) from the government” and that village youngsters were carrying placards demanding “real source of energy“, and “not the fake solar powered” one.
https://www.indiatoday.in/india/east/story/bihar-village-dharnai-nitish-kumar-clamours-for-real-electricity-202984-2014-08-06
via: http://notrickszone.com/2014/08/28/worlds-poor-reject-half-modern-half-primitive-green-life-demand-real-electricity-not-fake-greenpeace-solar/
6watt max.
Who is providing advice to the PM on power?
Sounds like it must be Christopher Pyne.
Who needs affordable power when one can bask in the warm after-glow of an act of progressive virtue signalling?
And as an added bonus, one gets the social approval of the Canberra press gallery, Green rent seekers and doctors’ wives.
BoN fire…
Indeed. It’s an interesting performance, isn’t it?
Our next emissions target is 11 years away. We can work on that later; but don’t you worry about that, we’re totally committed to that target, eventually.
As Treasurer, ScoMo was able to side-step direct responsibility for DAGW madness. He’s now hoping to side-step the issue completely for at least the next two full terms, by repeating the magic number: 2030. That will frustrate the true believers; it will allow the big group of sorta believers in the electorate to happily take advantage of any fall in prices without having to recant, and it will mollify the true infidels who will be encouraged to think that they know what’s really going on.
What is really going on? Who knows? ScoMo does, but he’s not going to tell us. Nonetheless, I think nergy sanity is going to prevail, and ScoMo can win the next election, which he should probably call before the Wentworth by-election. Show us your mettle; seize the nettle. Go for it, ScoMo.
Why did they bother changing leaders. Same policies, same commitment to Paris and high immigration. The only difference is the billionaire banker has gone overseas for six weeks. Oh well! At least we can be grateful for that I suppose?
Well it didn’t take long for his true colours to show. Meet the new PM, same as the old PM.
The fact that he can’t make the link between Paris commitments and higher power prices is very telling.
Any hope of the Libs becoming a conservative party again under this guy is gone.
ScoMo “Thick as a Brick” – TurdBull the Second with his prancing ponies behind him
What an absurd statement. It is an agreement to lower CO2 emissions (unless you are the two biggest emitters who can raise theirs). How can that not make a difference?
A question for Mr Morrison: “What is the benefit to Australia of sticking to the Paris commitments and what is the cost?”.
Well discussing it won’t change jack shit that’s for sure. Another question for Mr Morrison: “What effect does the RET and the myriad regulations have on electricity prices?”
Coal shows resilience in global comeback
Coal is clinging to the top spot in power generation, accounting for as much of the world’s electricity as it did two decades ago, despite heightened concerns about climate change and a slowdown in financing for projects involving the dirtiest of fossil fuels.
US exports of coal more than doubled in 2017 and are set to grow this year, according to the Energy Information Administration. Countries across Asia and Africa are expected to increase their use of coal for expanding power generation through 2040, says the EIA.
The rebound shows coal’s resilience, especially in emerging regions, and recent events suggest the market for black combustible rock will remain strong. In the US, the Trump administration has proposed to reverse US rules on coal emissions, and countries including India and Vietnam are planning major coal projects.
Coal accounted for 38 per cent of the world’s electric power generation in 2017, putting it at the same level as in 1998, according to a recent report by BP. A revival of the thermal coal market last year helped to lift mining companies’ earnings and share prices. Among them was Glencore, one of the world’s largest mining concerns. In March, it spent $2.2 billion for coal assets in Australia as part of a bet that demand for coal in Southeast Asia will remain robust.
Meanwhile, global carbon emissions from coal and other fossil fuels increased by 1.4 per cent in 2017 after three flat years. The rise is attributed to economic growth and increasing energy demand in Asia, according to the IEA. Emissions are linked to rising global temperatures and more extreme weather patterns, experts say, and coal is a leading contributor to human health problems.
The World Bank stopped financing coal in 2010 because of the hydrocarbon’s link to global warming, and many international banks are turning away from fossil fuel projects. Last year, Deutsche Bank said it wouldn’t grant financing for new coal mining or coal-powered projects. In July, Lloyds Banking Group said it would stop extending loans for new coal ventures.
Still, coal plants are attractive because they are less expensive to build than renewable energy facilities. The cost of constructing a renewables plant is roughly double the outlay of a fossil-fuel facility, experts say.
Government officials in developing nations, many of whom say they want to curb the use of coal to combat climate change, often face the difficult challenge of doing so without slowing economic growth.
That tricky balance is seen particularly in Nigeria, where coal is abundant and cheap yet some 54 per cent of the country’s 190 million citizens lack access to electricity. The country has a plan under way to deliver power from coal-fired plants to more of its people.
Today, Nigeria generates all of its power with a mix of hydroelectric dams and natural gas, but frequent vandalism of pipelines causes power shortages. By 2030, Africa’s biggest economy plans to add 30 gigawatts of power, of which about 30 per cent will be produced by renewable sources and about 3 per cent will be from coal. The project will cost about $US3.5 billion a year.
The World Bank approved a $US350m loan for solar mini-grids and other equipment to provide electricity in Nigeria. But the bank has said it would no longer finance projects involving coal — anywhere in the world. Bank officials say countries looking to fund coal ventures should look to the private sector.
“I think it’s simplistic to begin to separate renewable energy from fossil fuel,” said Babatunde Fashola, Nigeria’s minister of power, works and housing. “What the world really needs is to achieve a balance.” There are some 2 billion tons of coal in the country, according to estimates, and economists say putting it to use to spread power could be a boon for the economy.
Many emerging nations are fighting similar issues, even as more prosperous countries such as the US and the UK have reduced the use of coal to produce electricity.
On the Asian continent, home of the world’s largest coal reserves, China and India account for most of the growth in coal use. Vietnam plans a fivefold increase in its coal capacity through 2035, according to the Clean Coal Centre, a division of the IEA.
Bangladesh plans to use coal to generate 50 per cent of the country’s power by 2030, up from 2 per cent today. Like many countries in the region, it is funding its expansion with loans and technological help from China and Japan. Toshiba Corp. and other partners are building a coal power plant and port on Matarbari Island in Bangladesh. The project will cost about $US4bn, with most of its financing coming from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
Some countries looking into coal-expansion plans are hoping the Trump administration will take a pro-coal approach to the 2016 Electrify Africa Act, which set aside funds for energy projects on the continent without specifying a preference for how power is generated.
An official familiar with the program’s vetting process says the program, known as Power Africa, “promotes an all-of-the-above energy development strategy for sub-Saharan Africa.” Dow Jones
Of course it doesn’t – the “commitment” is to *try* to reach targets you yourself set. There are no penalties for failing. So any of them (pollies) can both “meet Paris commitments” AND build new coal/gas to “keep the lights on”.
The real bottleneck to new reliable baseload power is the (L)RET and the NEG – they provide disincentives to reliables, and incentives to re-new-a-bubbles. This capital market distortion is the only issue, really – at least from the POV of building new generation.
Is it not strange that we have to abide by the Paris emissions targets yet it is verboten for us to use the same means as Paris to generate most of their electricity. Do they not see the irony?
He’s right. It will make no difference whatsoever one way or the other to the climate.
Australian energy costs are another matter entirely.
Along with this, Mr Morrison said he was dedicated to providing more sources of dispatchable power, produced from pumped hydro, batteries, gas and coal. Which could then be managed and balance supply and demand?
Without a truly massive and ruinous over-investment in windmills, solar and storage the unstated ‘solution’ is gas. Morrison needs gas, in vast quantities, to run through quick-start turbines to pick up the slack when renewables can’t produce and coal generation has been shut down.
The trouble is that Australia’s gas production and transport infrastructure is not capable of turning up the wick to meet the scale of unplanned and unplannable demand that goes with 26% of the NEM suddenly going offline without notice.
Not at all now. Not at any realistic price in the future.
Our PM is a man who got the top job by the gutless trash of the liberal party that thought policy wasn’t an issue.
Now he’s stating to get the real picture.
Policy was always the issue.
He’s under great pressure.
Poor bastard doesn’t have a politically ideological bone in his body.
The ruin of the Malcom faction (left wing plants and UN puppets) runs deep in the elitist UNiparty and is no where near dead.
Starting to get the picture …I have a dicky R button.
Which is as handy as a buttoned dicky.
Simples.
Trash the RETs and subsidies.
No ruinabaubles on the grid unless they come with their own backup power.
Thank you ball boys.
Power?
The only understanding he has is:
a. how to attain power.
b. how to hang on to it for the next week.
Then prove it by withdrawing from it.
In your own words I’m not convinced changing it [the Paris commitment] makes any difference one way or the other, therefore you lose absolutely nothing by tearing it up.
Go to a Remote Aboriginal community.
The government interfered and caused these hellholes of despair with all their problems, in the first place.
Then we have been paying the same people billions to fix it !
Look at the outcome.
The government caused the housing prices, the immigration crisis and now we are looking at government trying to fix what they themselves created?
The power crisis?
There is one thing government doesn’t do.
Step away.
Back out.
So they open up an easily corruptible subsidy program for companies peddling virtue signalling and it’s guaranteed income instead of power generation, and those companies build big useless fans to virtue signalling across the country.
Now the government is getting heat for it, what is their solution?
A f…cking expensive Royal Commission.
They’re becoming as common as a sitting of parliament.
Looking at government to fix what they created will never happen.
A PM change won’t do it, that’s for sure.
Especially not to this one.
The government , those politicians themselves must hurt, before any one of them gives a turd.
They must lose their seats.
Not just one of them.
Mal dives? Thought that was 38 opinion polls.
FFS – has ScoMo actually read the Paris Agreement? Take Article 13 for example:
Each Party shall regularly provide the following information:
(a) A national inventory report of anthropogenic emissions by sources and
removals by sinks of greenhouse gases, prepared using good practice methodologies
accepted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and agreed upon by the
Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to this Agreement; and
(b) Information necessary to track progress made in implementing and achieving
its nationally determined contribution under Article 4.
8. Each Party should also provide information related to climate change impacts and
adaptation under Article 7, as appropriate.
9. Developed country Parties shall, and other Parties that provide support should,
provide information on financial, technology transfer and capacity-building support
provided to developing country Parties under Articles 9, 10 and 11.
10. Developing country Parties should provide information on financial, technology
transfer and capacity-building support needed and received under Articles 9, 10 and 11.
11. Information submitted by each Party under paragraphs 7 and 9 of this Article shall
undergo a technical expert review, in accordance with decision 1/CP.21. For those
developing country Parties that need it in the light of their capacities, the review process
shall include assistance in identifying capacity-building needs. In addition, each Party shall
participate in a facilitative, multilateral consideration of progress with respect to efforts
under Article 9, and its respective implementation and achievement of its nationally
determined contribution.
12. The technical expert review under this paragraph shall consist of a consideration of
the Party’s support provided, as relevant, and its implementation and achievement of its
nationally determined contribution. The review shall also identify areas of improvement for
the Party, and include a review of the consistency of the information with the modalities, procedures and guidelines referred to in paragraph 13 of this Article, taking into account
the flexibility accorded to the Party under paragraph 2 of this Article. The review shall pay
particular attention to the respective national capabilities and circumstances of developing
country Parties.
13. The Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to this
Agreement shall, at its first session, building on experience from the arrangements related
to transparency under the Convention, and elaborating on the provisions in this Article,
adopt common modalities, procedures and guidelines, as appropriate, for the transparency
of action and support.
14. Support shall be provided to developing countries for the implementation of this
Article.
15. Support shall also be provided for the building of transparency-related capacity of
developing country Parties on a continuous basis.
BTW: Australia is a ‘developed country’, so we get to ‘support all the ‘developing countries’ to implement the Paris agreement!
Think about what this means, Prime Minister!
Along the lines of
I hope what the PM means, is that he will pursue lower/lowest cost electricity without having a fight with the SJWs about withdrawing from Paris.
In other words, stay in Paris but focus on lower/lowest cost electricity, and argue we are meeting Paris now, and we only need to check our performance again in 2030.
So secretly ditch commitment to Paris but don’t tell anyone.
But of course, I am probably wrong and the Uniparty will continue to impoverish us all.
So, you bag ScoMo for being a rat with our electricity needs.
Not one constructive thought on who or how we can get to fix the mess.
Libs out = Labs in.
Doesn’t fix it.
Makes it worse.
How about a Jo Nova electrical party?
Got my vote.
The florid old fruit can get ready for an avalanche of hard-to-understand energy sector jargon as we move into the RET World of Wonders.
In the coming months you will hear Shorten boast “The ALP Government that I lead will always deliver world class linepack.“
The florid old fruit can get ready for an avalanche of hard-to-understand energy sector jargon as we move into the RET World of Wonders.
Turn-down;
Take or pay;
Default provisions;
Demand management;
Curtailment;
Force Majeur;
Liquidated damages.
Followed soon after by:
Receivers and managers appointed
Insolvency
Scrap value
Zero cents in the dollar for unsecured creditors.
True enough. Scummo is trying his hardest to be all things to all people in the energy debates. A titbit for everyone to hang off of. Meaningless. The POLICIES haven’t changed so neither will our power bills in any meaningful way.
Burn the Liberal House to the ground.
You haven’t been paying attention.
Coal.
Only a couple of days ago it was, “we take our global obligations seriously”
Now it’s just a piece of paper.
Ok all you proles, please don’t worry about Paris, I mean this was between us and the MSM and the political elites.
Nothing to see here.
Not much at all, my arse.
Fucking traitors.
Now it’s a PM who got to where he is by being a yes man, and doesn’t have a fucking clue.
Ah, can you smell the terrible rotting corpse of the Liberal Party in your neck of the woods?