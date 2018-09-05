Casualties of War

Spartacus is a regular-ish shopper on Ebay. It is not the best or best price any more, but it has an air of convenience. Spartacus was far from impressed by the recent (Treasurer Morrison) tax changes whereby now even $1 purchases attract GST. But it gets even better.

Spartacus recently bought a small accessory for his bicycle from China. It has been a while and it has not arrived so Spartacus followed up with the seller and got this:

i can real understand your feeling

but We did sent the item to you just after the day you paid.

Usually it takes 15-30 days to be delivered.

maybe delayed by the custom or bad weather, especially because of the trade war

Could you please wait more days?

any news send me freely and i will do my best to solve it for you

nice day

Delayed because of the Trade War. How do you like that.

