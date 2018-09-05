Casualties of War

Spartacus is a regular-ish shopper on Ebay. It is not the best or best price any more, but it has an air of convenience. Spartacus was far from impressed by the recent (Treasurer Morrison) tax changes whereby now even $1 purchases attract GST. But it gets even better.
Spartacus recently bought a small accessory for his bicycle from China. It has been a while and it has not arrived so Spartacus followed up with the seller and got this:
i can real understand your feeling
but We did sent the item to you just after the day you paid.
Usually it takes 15-30 days to be delivered.
maybe delayed by the custom or bad weather, especially because of the trade war
Could you please wait more days?
any news send me freely and i will do my best to solve it for you
nice day
Delayed because of the Trade War. How do you like that.
I find that items from China take far longer than those from the US or W. Europe, Sparty. Trade war is a bit rich.
Although I suspect it is the Chinese postal service and not the merchant to blame!
You should be able to track your item. Where is it now?
If you took the free postage option (i bet you did) then your item is in a container on a ship.
I once ordered an item from the US. I tracked it across the Atlantic, onto the Indian Ocean and then to Australia.
Spartacus clearly suffers from the Gerry Harvey Delusion.
All purchases attracted GST, other than those specifically provided for in the legislation.
That included overseas purchases, with the proviso that the Aust Customs Service made a commercial decision that amounts of under $100 due from a final end user were not worth the effort in debt recovery terms. Most likely, GST was still legally required to be remitted to the ATO.
I find that it varies and often I get things very quickly from China and other times it takes nearly a month. If you choose ‘pay on delivery’ and the item costs $10+, I usually find it arriving within a week.
On another note, it pays to search for the same items from Australian (Chinese) sellers, as the prices can be lower (especially when adding the eBay GST to the overseas purchase price).
Now that is a tax policy to bank on. Most likely.
Most likely, GST was still legally required to be remitted to the ATO.
No, there was a legal basis for GST not being payable.
Generally, businesses with no connection with Australia aren’t subject to Australian GST even if the customer is Australian.
In those cases, the customer is normally liable for any relevant GST at the time the goods are imported.
But there is an exception – the customer isn’t generally liable for GST if the goods aren’t subject to customs duty – and that covers most goods worth less than $1,000. [That makes sense – the costs of enforcement and administration would outweigh the revenue gained.]
So under the old law neither the customer nor the offshore business were liable for GST on most goods worth under $1,000.
The new law doesn’t change the customer’s exemption. It imposes a new obligation on the offshore business, or the offshore online platform, to collect and remit the GST on those low value goods.
I wonder what the “tax gap” between theoretical GST owing under this rule, and GST actually collected under this rule, will turn out to be?
I find that it varies and often I get things very quickly from China and other times it takes nearly a month.
A month is my fairly consistent experience using standard postage, bemused. I have noted some Chinese sellers with local distribution centres, but thanks for the tip in any case.