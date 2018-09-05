Five months and a new job title

Treasurer Scott Morrisson in May 2018 announcing the new bank tax:
The government is also committed to ensuring that Australia’s largest banks are held to account and make a fair additional contribution to the Australian community, which they serve.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison in September 2018 rejecting a drought tax:
My first instinct is never to try and solve a problem with a tax, and I don’t want to see an increase in prices for Australians
He hasn’t worked out that a new bank tax IS a drought tax? And a mortgage tax, car loan tax, credit card tax and savings account tax.
Westpac raises interest rates by 0.14% (29 Aug)
Thanks for taxing us voters Mr Morrison, then blaming the banks for your own lefty policy.
You could make the case that he is at least learning.
I think the May statement was Turnbull speaking.