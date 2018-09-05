Five months and a new job title

Posted on 4:32 pm, September 5, 2018 by I am Spartacus

Treasurer Scott Morrisson in May 2018 announcing the new bank tax:

The government is also committed to ensuring that Australia’s largest banks are held to account and make a fair additional contribution to the Australian community, which they serve.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison in September 2018 rejecting a drought tax:

My first instinct is never to try and solve a problem with a tax, and I don’t want to see an increase in prices for Australians

3 Responses to Five months and a new job title

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2810174, posted on September 5, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    He hasn’t worked out that a new bank tax IS a drought tax? And a mortgage tax, car loan tax, credit card tax and savings account tax.

    Westpac raises interest rates by 0.14% (29 Aug)

    George Frazis, Chief Executive, Consumer Bank, said, “This is a tough decision but we have a responsibility to price our mortgage products in a way that reflects the reality of our funding costs.

    Thanks for taxing us voters Mr Morrison, then blaming the banks for your own lefty policy.

  2. Warwick
    #2810187, posted on September 5, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    You could make the case that he is at least learning.

  3. bemused
    #2810206, posted on September 5, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    I think the May statement was Turnbull speaking.

