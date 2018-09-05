Sanctimony at its highest level

I have been watching the opening of the Kavanaugh hearings. It is a bizarre exercise in which every bit of what the Democrats are doing is a fishing exercise to hope that something might yet come up that might, if the right slant is put on the issue, be made to discredit the nominee. There are millions of pages of text that the Dems are hoping to comb through to find something, just anything at all will do. And now, even as I watch, there are protestors getting up, screaming and then being led out. As Drudge has it:

CHAOS AT KAVANAUGH

Kavanaugh has given 370 decisions in his time and countless speeches. They are available already and have no doubt been gone through with a fine tooth comb but with nothing that has come up so far. But there is always some freak chance something might come up. That is what all of the histrionics are about.

For a bit of balance, you might turn to this as a reminder not just that there does remain sanity, but also how much remains at stake: President Trump Evansville Indiana Rally Drew Largest Crowd Ever to Ford Center….