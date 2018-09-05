Such beautiful prose

Spartacus is again catching up on his reading and there was a wonderful piece on the Spectator by James McCann called Dumping Turnbull. In this, McCann wrote one of the best and funniest paragraphs Spartacus has read in a while:

Only one small segment of Australia loved Malcolm right to the end: the sensitive, private school educated wets of the Young Libs. Were they morose, last Saturday, as they drove their VW Golfs to the intercollegiate rugby union tournament? Were their deck shoes a little less comfortable, somehow? Their puffy North Face vests not quite so warm? Was it possible that the little horse on the salmon Ralph Lauren polo shirt looked more melancholy than usual? Wasn’t it only the other day that they were reading a very perceptive and reassuring article by Peter Van Onselen in the Weekend Oz, while they sipped San Pellegrino, confident that everything would turn out alright?

Read the whole thing. It is really good.

