Such beautiful prose

Spartacus is again catching up on his reading and there was a wonderful piece on the Spectator by James McCann called Dumping Turnbull.
Only one small segment of Australia loved Malcolm right to the end: the sensitive, private school educated wets of the Young Libs. Were they morose, last Saturday, as they drove their VW Golfs to the intercollegiate rugby union tournament? Were their deck shoes a little less comfortable, somehow? Their puffy North Face vests not quite so warm? Was it possible that the little horse on the salmon Ralph Lauren polo shirt looked more melancholy than usual? Wasn’t it only the other day that they were reading a very perceptive and reassuring article by Peter Van Onselen in the Weekend Oz, while they sipped San Pellegrino, confident that everything would turn out alright?
Read the whole thing. It is really good.
Very nicely put – I had thought for some time that the core demographic was the Sunday morning stroll with the Pringle sweater self-consciously draped over the shoulders crowd.
That is still a big problem for the Libs.
They still have the ‘wets’ in residence.
If they don’t willingly do the cleanout themselves, the public will do a proper job at the next election.
Haha what a brilliant piece of writing. Hilarious and true. That guy is talented.
If you are unsure of your position on any issue, or what will happen next, find out what PVO has to say about it, and go the opposite way.
And Morrison straddles both camps, or tries to, so he’s not the one to effect a change.
Did Perter Van O pie himself again?
Surely Lord Waffleworth’s saddest mourners were the ALPBC frightbat j’isimists who would never vote for him? Malcolm was going to humanise the Lieboral Party so they could still not vote for him.