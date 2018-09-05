Wednesday Forum: September 5, 2018

Posted on 11:00 am, September 5, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
  Serena at the Pub
    #2809856, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Their ALPBC has been livestreaming the “Dutton trial” all morning on ALBPC24 “news” channel.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2809857, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Death wish.

    Queensland could be 90% renewable by 2030 – with right policy settings (4 Sep)

    Why yes it could. They’d just have to be very liberal with the euthanasia laws, by putting down everyone who isn’t a public servant.

  Top Ender
    #2809858, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Nice Fred you’ve got here.

    Shame if anything was to happen to it.

    Forward $50 each to Big Malc, 15 The Dungeon, Stuck Up Twitville, New York.

  TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2809862, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Reporting for duty, Sarn’t.

  Ubique
    #2809863, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Who came the closest in the Cats’ Guess When Turnbull Will be Ousted competition we ran late last year? I think I may have estimated 1 April as an appropriate date, so there will have been plenty of others closer to the mark.

  incoherent rambler
    #2809864, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:12 am

    A retrospective law banning all posts before mine has been enacted (in the name of equalidy).
    Sorry guys and gals you have been disqualified.
    I am number #1.

  v_maet
    #2809865, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Ubique.

    I think Marcus won

  feelthebern
    #2809866, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Their ALPBC has been livestreaming the “Dutton trial” all morning on ALBPC24 “news” channel.

    Did they do that for Pink Batts ?

  Rossini
    #2809868, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Top 20 and still singing

  H B Bear
    #2809869, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Their ALPBC has been livestreaming the “Dutton trial” all morning on ALBPC24 “news” channel.

    The Lieborals may as well write a $1.1bn cheque to the Liars every year.

  RobK
    #2809870, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:24 am

    From BoNs link above:
    The vast majority of these projects will only proceed to construction if there is new government policy to encourage further carbon pollution reductions in the electricity sector or the closure of existing power plants.”
    So, definately cheaper than coal then. Never mind that quoted figures are nameplate not expected average output. Never mind about curtailment as penetration increases, reducing capacity factor further.
    A roadmap to disaster and disappointment.

  C.L.
    #2809872, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:24 am

    The Kavanaugh “protesters” were obviously paid by Trump.

  struth
    #2809873, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Some people are lying.
    Surprise surprise.

    Mr Morrison, please tell me why you (and everyone else that say Paris is not your main focal point, that it is not a reason for your party’s destruction of Australia), are claiming the year 2030 as the date it must achieved by?
    Why now, isn’t that the year the Global Socialist U.N. has told you that your mission must be completed by, in an Agenda the U.N. sneakily call AGENDA 2030?
    And also the Paris agreement.

    Why does everyone of the traitorous state governments, councils, and your own government, find 2030 as the magical year the lights in the west must be all switched off by?
    The date you all are trying to have this done by, seems to be quite a coincidence, doesn’t it.

    Sorry to doubt you, based on the terrific standards and achievements of the Australian governments throughout our history, I suppose you all have quite simply all picked the year 2030 because it was easier to spell.

  Oh come on
    #2809874, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Via Drudge, this Mediaite article features Trump tweeting Mattis’s and Kelly’s *very* strong and categorical denials of quotes attributed to them in Bob Woodward’s upcoming book on the Trump WH. I don’t know enough about Kelly but I highly, highly doubt Mattis would lie so egregiously in his denial if he did actually say what the book claims he did.

    I don’t think that Trump is correct in declaring Bob Woodward a Dem operative. I think Woodward is an Establishment-anointed beans spiller. He strikes me as fairly non-partisan.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2809875, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:31 am

    C.L.
    #2809872, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:24 am
    The Kavanaugh “protesters” were obviously paid by Trump.

    Apparently to get a ticket to the circus you have to be invited by one of the senators.

    Those protesters are the people the dems thought would best show the “common man” resisting the Trumpenfhurers new hangman.

    Sad.
    Low energy.
    Smelly.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2809876, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:32 am

    C.L.

    #2809872, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:24 am

    The Kavanaugh “protesters” were obviously paid by Trump.

    You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
    Standby for when a couple of Dems who are up for re-election at the mid-terms, but are sitting in red states feel the heat and fall in behind Kavanaugh.
    You will hear the head explosions from here.

  incoherent rambler
    #2809877, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:33 am

    You will hear the head explosions from here.

    Nope.
    It is a soft squishy sound.

  Oh come on
    #2809878, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Woodward’s book sounds like it’s going to be a more authoritative-sounding version of Fire and Fury, with Woodward’s sources being a bunch of Deep Staters with axes to grind. In contrast to Michael Wolff’s major source, Sloppy Steve Bannon, who can’t help relentlessly bignoting himself and pretending he knows much more than he does.

  Chris
    #2809879, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:37 am

    This morning I identify as a working Australian, not part of any privileged minority, just paying for them by being part of the private working economy that has not yet been ruined by Governmetn subsidy, taxation or over-regulation.
    Well, not completely.
    Yet.

  Oh come on
    #2809882, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:42 am

    It seems to me that Trump and Sessions are engaged in some kind of strategy that will in time be evident.

    The alternative – that Trump is thrashing Sessions and not firing him, and Sessions is quietly weathering the abuse without resigning – doesn’t add up.

  stackja
    #2809883, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Will ALP allow Dutton to name names?

  jjf
    #2809884, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Surprise, surprise according to the ALPBC Fact Check Unit there is no Sudanese crime problem in Melbourne.

    Everyone is just making it up – WTF!!!

  Dr Faustus
    #2809885, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Their ALPBC has been livestreaming the “Dutton trial” all morning on ALBPC24 “news” channel.

    A low-rent version of the Trump-Mueller tango.

  stackja
    #2809887, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Oh come on
    #2809874, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:28 am

    To me Woodward is selective.

  Hydra
    #2809890, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Surprise, surprise according to the ALPBC Fact Check Unit there is no Sudanese crime problem in Melbourne.

    I’ve not read it, but I bet they just cherry-picked the definition of crime. The issue is actually with violent crime.

  stackja
    #2809893, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Hydra
    #2809890, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Vic Pol are the problem.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2809894, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:55 am

    A series of nine books written in Kriol for indigenous children will help fight poor literacy standards in remote Australian communities. As part of Indigenous Literacy Day a group of students from Katherine in the Northern Territory have been flown to the Sydney Opera House for Wednesday’s launch of the series, written and illustrated by Binjari women in their first language Kriol.

    Literacy has a makeover. Fluency in Kriol would be any employer’s dream aspirant.

  .
    #2809896, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:57 am

    struth

    The problem with the “traitor” meme is that Australians will probably (unfortunately) vote in another Alliance government next time around.

    Majority support for the UN agenda. Given the Liberals have supported this nonsense for nigh on 20 years, I’d doubt that people are unaware of the Liberal’s proclivities by now.

    We must work to tell people how nutty it is, rather than call them traitors. Sure, the LNP betrayed people like Peter Spencer; but to equate that with (high) treason goes a bit too far.

    I’m not happy that the uniparty only gets a vote as low as 65% of the electorate and yet have virtually all of the say in policy-making, but the idea of ” betrayal” seems second0-rate as opposed to warning your fellow man of the dangers of the “road to serfdom”.

    (We disagree on if Western politicians control the UN agenda, I say yes they do – the UN agenda is their agenda all along – you disagree).

    Now out of that 65%, only maybe 15-20% are party members or die-hard supporters but the other 45-50% of the electorate is happy to go along with the whole mess.

    Lazy, clueless voters seems more apt than “betrayal”. We’ve been voting this nonsense in since the late 1970s/early 1990s vis a vis World Heritage legislation.

    Who do you blame?

  Top Ender
    #2809897, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Teachers on the look out for potential transgender children
    Danielle Gusmaroli, The Daily Telegraph

    PRIME Minister Scott Morrison says there is no need for “gender whisperers” in schools with teachers now being taught to spot potential transgender students­ in the classroom — with experts claiming the move has contributed to a 236 per cent surge in the number of kids wanting to change sex in the past three years.

    The training has been conducted by gender identity experts in public and private primary and secondary schools under the guise of professional standards development.

    It involves teachers learning to identify key phrases such as “I feel different”, “I’m androgynous” and “I’m born with two spirits” indicating transgender leanings in students­ as young as five.

    Mr Morrison tweeted this morning: “We do not need ‘gender whisperers’ in our schools. Let kids be kids.”

    A 236 per cent surge in the number of kids wanting to change their gender has partly been attributed to new teacher training.

    Exclusive figures obtained by The Daily Telegraph show already this year hospitals have referred 74 kids aged 6-16 to gender dysphoria clinics geared to help children and adolescents transition.

    In 2015, the number was 22 and in 2013 there were just two.

    The figures have sparked a heated debate among health experts, with the huge increase denounced as a “tragic” and “dangerous” fad” fuelled by gender support experts in schools and celebrity trans cases. Gender counsellor ­Dr Elizabeth Riley, who has advised 40 private, public and Catholic schools in the past three years, said it was important to educate teachers given 1 per cent of students were transgender.

    “I only go into schools I’m invited into. I teach the school how to deal with these children with special needs and to treat them like any other child,” she said.

    Dr Elizabeth Riley provides advice to schools and parents with transgender children. Picture: Tim Hunter.
    “Trans children are in every school, they’ve been around since the 1800s … If a school has 1000 students, 10 of them will be trans, whether they go on to transition or not. It’s important we support them so they get the right advice­ early so they are not bullied or go into hiding.”

    Western Sydney University Professor of Paediatrics John Whitehall said gender identity support experts in schools was creating more problems and more confused children. “They’re part of the problem as they mess with the kids by giving them a platform to believe they have a genuine problem,” Prof Whitehall said.

    “It’s a sad, tragic and very dangerous fad, especially when medical treatment can involve hormones that interfere with the brain as well as the body, and progress to irreversible­ surgery and loss of fertility.”

    Professor John Whitehall, has questioned the willingness of doctors and the courts to allow young children to alter their gender via medical intervention.
    He said mental illness such as ADHD and depression were often associated with gender dysphoria and should be treated first while the child was allowed to mature.

    Sydney-based Gender Centre says it has provided transgender training to schools including Hamilton Public, Winmalee High, Menai High, Stanhope Gardens­ ­Catholic School and Toronto High. It attributes the rise in younger children transitioning to better educated parents­ spotting the signs early. “It’s not necessarily an explosion, it’s that people now identify earlier and parents­ are more open to what for years was a taboo subject,” spokeswoman Eloise Brook said.

    Sydney Children’s Hospital Randwick, The Children’s Hospital Westmead and John Hunter Children’s Hospital­ report increases in children believing they are the wrong sex or diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

    The figures have sparked a heated debate among health experts, with the huge increase denounced as a “tragic” and “dangerous” fad”.
    Children are assessed­ and, as early as six, can undergo stage one gender affirmation sessions including swapping names and clothes. Stage two of treatment, from age 11, can involve the use of puberty blocking drugs. Stage three is irreversible cross-sex hormone treatment and surgery — of which the youngest patients­ have been 15.

    Professor Whitehall said children should not even be allowed to undergo stage one treatment before age 18.

    Under Education Department guidelines, schools operate their own professional development budgets. A spokesman said Dr Riley was not an employee of the department.

    “Students who need support for whatever reason will receive it in NSW public schools,” he said.

    Complete article – link

  mizaris
    #2809898, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Lucy Gihuchi…I am woman hear me……cry bully. If you can’t stand the heat GO BACK TO THE KITCHEN.

  Mr Rusty
    #2809899, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Queensland could be 90% renewable by 2030 – with right policy settings

    Yes, because you can fix everything with the right policy settings can’t you…
    Just twiddle a few things here and there and voila! It’s all about da settings. Which are, of course, the preserve of very highly remunerated (at our expense) “experts” who just happen to know and see everything. Of course, when it fails and falls apart in the big steaming pile of dung that the real experts (in the private sector) predicted, the Holy Knowers and Seers can turn around and blame the “wrong policy settings”.

    Just think in a few decades these dolts will be running round, with the stench of another few hundred million corpses and another record of failure, screaming “Real renewable energy hasn’t been tried yet!”

  H B Bear
    #2809900, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Surprise, surprise according to the ALPBC Fact Check Unit there is no Sudanese crime problem in Melbourne.

    That will be very reassuring to the bloke whose leg is lying in the Smith St gutter.

  .
    #2809901, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Teachers on the look out for potential transgender children
    Danielle Gusmaroli, The Daily Telegraph

    How many of you homeschool now? It seems like the only way to run things. By homeschool I mean you could just spend time with your kids and otherwise get private tutoring.

    Whoever proved to the rest of society that schools were the way society was meant to be organised? It really just reflects something out of Lord of the Flies.

  Confused Old Misfit
    #2809902, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2809894, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Kriol

    Is that an invented word?
    It’s awfully like “creole”.

  Dr Faustus
    #2809903, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull allegedly planned to throw Julie Bishop under the bus to save his leadership

    MALCOLM Turnbull reportedly offered Peter Dutton the position of deputy Liberal leader in a last-ditch attempt to stop a leadership challenge.

    In the dying days of his prime ministership, Mr Turnbull went to Mr Dutton and offered him the deputy role, believing this would keep him from bringing on a leadership spill, according to The Courier-Mail.

    The Home Affairs Minister turned down the offer because he believed he had the backing of Liberal MPs to seize Mr Turnbull’s job.

    And ScoMo confirms it: “I’ve been elected to lead the Liberal Party which means that I am leading the country as Prime Minister, that’s what matters,”

  .
    #2809904, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Also, remember some teachers are perhaps in the bottom 30-40% of their peers as Year 12 school leavers.

    Would you let a barely-grown kid with an ATAR of 30% educate your child on global warming, history, civics, let alone mathematics and basic human physiology?

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2809905, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Given the Liberals have supported this nonsense for nigh on 20 years, I’d doubt that people are unaware of the Liberal’s proclivities by now.

    Those who can, do. Those who can’t, teach.
    Those who can neither do nor teach become Liberal Party politicians.

  Oh come on
    #2809906, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Surprise, surprise according to the ALPBC Fact Check Unit there is no Sudanese crime problem in Melbourne.

    The article is insanely dishonest. The claim, made by some advocate for the Sudanese community, claimed that 1% of crime in Victoria is committed by Sudanese born Australians. The fact checker declares this claim “checks out”, which is what 99% of people would read and then move on. Oh they only commit 1% of crime, the Sudanese gang crime wave is a right wing lie, now we can all move on.

    Drill down into the article and you discover it’s true that Sudanese-born commit 1% of crime, but the Sudanese-born make up 0.14% of the population (so this population group is committing a hugely disproportionate amount of crime). Also, the crime they commit is disproportionately violent. Sure, the ABC trots out a bunch of academics who make all kinds of excuses for the above and why we ought not draw any conclusions, but the majority of people don’t make it that far down the article, anyway.

    Here’s the info that the ABC ‘fact checker’ is trying to obfuscate – the Sudanese-born community, which makes up 0.14% of the population, commits 1% of the crime, and it’s disproportionately violent crime.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2809908, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    By homeschool I mean you could just spend time with your kids and otherwise get private tutoring.

    Bring back the old Governess. Such a term, these days, might have men of a certain age licking their lips; but in times gone by they provided education and a firm and disciplined hand only to tots in their care.

  Cassie of Sydney
    #2809909, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    “mizaris
    #2809898, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:58 am
    Lucy Gihuchi…I am woman hear me……cry bully. If you can’t stand the heat GO BACK TO THE KITCHEN.”

    I would like Lucy to go back to Kenya.

  .
    #2809910, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    David Leyonhjelm being prosecuted over an “unregistered pool”? He’s claiming council dicked him around.

    He’ll lap this shit up. You’d almost think the prosecutor is a sympathetic, libertarian fifth columnist.

  Cassie of Sydney
    #2809912, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    “Top Ender
    #2809897, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:57 am
    Teachers on the look out for potential transgender children
    Danielle Gusmaroli, The Daily Telegraph”

    Home schooling is now the only option…whilst it’s legal. Because I can guarantee you that the left and its operatives want to terminate that option too.

  Dr Faustus
    #2809913, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    About 7000 early childhood workers will go on strike on Wednesday afternoon to hold rallies across the country, causing 350 centres to close.

    “We can no longer treat childcare as just a child minding service so that mum and dad can go to work – we need to treat it as education … and we need to pay the workforce better,” Mr Shorten told reporters in Townsville on Wednesday.

    Who is the “we” here, I wonder?
    It’s almost as if there was going to be an election sometime soon…

  struth
    #2809915, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    (We disagree on if Western politicians control the UN agenda, I say yes they do – the UN agenda is their agenda all along – you disagree).

    Absolute bullshit, dot.

    They are traitors.

    If they made the rules up, well, that’s worse.

    You see dot, it is not just allegiance to foreign power that makes you a traitor.
    Planning an agenda with foreign bureaucrats to cause harm to your own country, makes it worse.
    But letting the trading competition and other foreign countries off, and then only chaining your own country to the agreement makes it worse still.

    In short, colluding with foreigners to design a scheme to create the destruction of your country, (or even just to disadvantage it slightly , against other countries) and actively implementing it, is worse that just implementing it.

  John Constantine
    #2809916, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Statistics can be manipulated when the State uses diversion programs and deradicalisation industry courses and community sensitivity programs to divert their selected demographics from conviction.

  H B Bear
    #2809917, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Just when you think there are no more ways Perth can disappoint you,

    Phil Collins has added an extra Perth show to his Australian tour.

    Geriatric rock needs to die.

  Roger
    #2809918, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Here’s the info that the ABC ‘fact checker’ is trying to obfuscate – the Sudanese-born community, which makes up 0.14% of the population, commits 1% of the crime, and it’s disproportionately violent crime.

    The figures also don’t include offenders of Sudanese ethnicity born here as they are listed as Australian.

  struth
    #2809920, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Good moaning all

    Good Afternoon CJ.

  BoyfromTottenham
    #2809921, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Heard on the ABC this morning taking about a new book written ‘in Creole, an Aboriginal language’. Ha ha – Is this the same book that Geriatric Mayfly is talking about? Firstly, has someone decided that NT aboriginals’ ‘first language’ is now not English but Kriol/Creole? How did this come about?
    I have never heard this term used about our Aborigines, and certainly not as their ‘first language’. Has Australia actually formally recognised this ‘language’, especially as an ‘Aboriginal language’? I expect that this will be the next example of cultural Marxism to be stuffed down our necks at every opportunity by the ABC. And I suppose our kids will have to learn this ‘language’ so that they can communicate with our fellow Australians.

  Boambee John
    #2809922, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    From the old thread

    Myrddin at 0837

    Would like to see some draw down on the immigration numbers to back the pressure off on cities and infrastructure ( as the water level in Warragamba sinks back ) but not holding any real hope.

    Population minister said the other day that he wants the infrastructure ready for future immigrants.

    Given the current infrastructure backlog, this can only be done by slowing down immigration for some considerable time?

  .
    #2809923, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    In short, colluding with foreigners to design a scheme to create the destruction of your country, (or even just to disadvantage it slightly , against other countries) and actively implementing it, is worse that just implementing it.

    The problem I have with this is that a supermajority of voters keep on voting for it. In part, I blame compulsory voting and non-optional preferencing, but the core support is still reasonably high.

    There comes a point in a democracy where the voters have to be blamed.

  John Constantine
    #2809924, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Sixty percent of the population of yarragrad has at least one parent born overseas.

    The low crime demographic of mature age proles are pale stale deniers.

    The majority of the mass imported unskilled military Age freedom fighters we have deliberately selected are square in the hormone crazed high energy years.

    The Australian left has an unswerving commitment to mass importation of high risk change agents.

    Don’t blame the tools, blame the leftist stranglestocracy using them to undermine the settler outpost that was Australia.

    We are all Rhodesians, to the left.

    Comrades.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2809925, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    “We can no longer treat childcare as just a child minding service so that mum and dad can go to work – we need to treat it as education … and we need to pay the workforce better,” Mr Shorten told reporters in Townsville on Wednesday.

    Excellent. We can have an early child education industry and we can have another brand new child minding industry. Which would charge about a third what the 4 yr degree staffed miniscule-ratioed centres charge. I wonder which would be the most successful of the two?

  kc
    #2809927, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    “mizaris
    #2809898, posted on September 5, 2018 at 11:58 am
    Lucy Gihuchi…I am woman hear me……cry bully. If you can’t stand the heat GO BACK TO THE KITCHEN.”

    I would like Lucy to go back to Kenya.

    What bugs me is “they” want to be treated as equals, except when they are (treated the same as a bloke in the same position) and then scream bloody murder because they get “bullied and intimidated”. Can’t have it both ways.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2809929, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    BoyfromTottenham

    Haven’t seen you before. You might be another one of my success stories. I did five years of missionary work at Totty Tech. Few escaped their destiny down at the meat works and went on to higher callings.

  struth
    #2809930, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    English
    Hey f..ck you, you filthy white bitch.

    Abocreole

    Hey, P..ck you, you pilty what bitch.

    Modern Abocreole.

    Yo, you dat mudder fu..k white ho, get your ass slapped bitch………..

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2809931, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    I would like Lucy to go back to Kenya.

    I’ll contribute to the fare – one way.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2809932, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Firstly, has someone decided that NT aboriginals’ ‘first language’ is now not English but Kriol/Creole?

    SBS has a show called Kriol Kitchen. It’s pretty good actually.

  John Constantine
    #2809933, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    The Australian dairy industry will come out of this season much diminished.

    Once their left squeezes dairy farming put, the water can be used for mass importation of voters.

    Cows don’t vote, and cowboys vote the wrong way.

    Comrades.

  .
    #2809934, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    WTF can we teach 2 and 3-year-olds? Can you even memorise stuff at that age?

    I’ve seen stuff saying teaching boys to read before 7 or 8 can actually be counterproductive.

    Good luck getting a racket like this to look into heretical ideas and thinkers like Ivan Illich, JT Gatto, Rafe Asquith or Sir Ken Robinson.

  Oh come on
    #2809936, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Those who can, do. Those who can’t, teach.

    To be fair, I’m pretty sure a teacher would have said this first.

    Teaching isn’t a bad gig in WA anymore, in terms of remuneration, anyway. I believe teaching grads are in the top 3 best paid professions upon graduation (obviously teachers slip well back after a few years). A 4-year trained WA teacher employed at a DETWA school starts on $69kpa and tops out at $104k after 8 years of service. And they get 12 weeks of holidays a year, plus 10 weeks’ LSL after 10 years of service, and then it’s 10 weeks of LSL after every 7 years of service (IIRC).

    University academics are doing Dip.Eds and switching to school teaching because of the pay and job security. I remember bumping into a sessional physics lecturer while she was doing her prac at a high school. She said that the only way she could get a tenured position at a uni would be to do a Ph.D, which she described as 5 years of hell, after which she *might* find a permanent position as a lecturer with a starting salary in the mid-50k range. So she was switching to teaching high school physics where, after completing one year of study, she would be virtually guaranteed a permanent job that paid $10kpa more than what she would have received *if* she was offered a permanent uni job, which was no sure thing. She isn’t the only one.

    It is not uncommon to find university academics switching to teaching due to the lack of job security in the tertiary sector – I’ve met several ‘Drs’ teaching high school over the last few years.

  .
    #2809937, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    My contribution to the made-up Kriol language is “waidakund” as in “you a waidakund”.

    I heard that in Walgett. I don’t know if it is a noun or an adjective yet.

  struth
    #2809938, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    The problem I have with this is that a supermajority of voters keep on voting for it. In part, I blame compulsory voting and non-optional preferencing, but the core support is still reasonably high.

    The first part of your statement is correct.
    The second part you use the word reasonably, which absolves you from scrutiny.
    But let me just scientifically state, that it is reasonably high if you consider it insane policy and yet 20% of the population support it.
    It is not a vote winner, the system is just rigged, as you point out.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2809939, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Had a great story this morning.
    Bloke worked quite remote with a lot of Aboriginal workers, he was ok with the occasional hand brake stop/run into the bush/bring back a echidna/ echidna stuffed in the freezer at work for eating later.

    But he drew the line at echidna stuffed in the pie warmer/ turned up to full heat….

  struth
    #2809940, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    They come with their own toothpicks.

  Mother Lode
    #2809942, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Their ALPBC has been livestreaming the “Dutton trial” all morning on ALBPC24 “news” channel.

    The Lieborals may as well write a $1.1bn cheque to the Liars every year.

    Not a bad idea – Labor would blow half the $1.1bn on brothels and beer. Then, if they can’t blame anyone else, they will tell the ABC to suck up the pay cuts.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2809943, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    He described it as smelling like Satans Jockstrap was on fire, Im unsure if hed go the toothpick routine.

  Oh come on
    #2809944, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Lucy Gihuchi…I am woman hear me……cry bully.

    The woman has been in the LP for like 5 minutes. Why would she expect to be put at the top of the LP ticket? She hasn’t done anything especially valuable for the party. I know she checks a bunch of intersectional boxes, but the fact that the SA LP hasn’t allowed this to override their nomination process is one of the very few positive things that can be said about the SA LP.

    The fact is that if Gichuhi wanted to be given a winnable position on a major party senate ticket, she ought to have joined the ALP.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2809945, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Just when you think there are no more ways Perth can disappoint you,

    Phil Collins has added an extra Perth show to his Australian tour.

    Geriatric rock needs to die.

    Why not give him permanent residency and get him to coach Freo?

  struth
    #2809946, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    I’m no Phil Collins fan, but until the next generations actually start producing music, and writing songs, it will have to live on way past it’s use by date.

  BoyfromTottenham
    #2809947, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly – thanks, but wrong country – I was a Spurs supporter before the family became Ten Pound Poms.

  v_maet
    #2809948, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    God damn it.

    ScoMo was in Townsville yesterday and committed a $75 million grant to the Townsville Port Channel Widening project even though it is a state government owned business which has access to state funds/borrowings.

    The financial analysis by the Queensland Treasury Corporation showed they could borrow the $75 million but the state sought the funds from the feds because they didn’t want to wear the cost of their shitty project.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2809949, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Why not give him permanent residency and get him to coach Freo?

    What did poor old Phil do to deserve that?

  Mother Lode
    #2809950, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    “We can no longer treat childcare as just a child minding service so that mum and dad can go to work

    But isn’t that all parents really want.

    Especially considering the condescending “I’m a professional” airs and I should think laughably pretentious reports: “Didn’t share chocolate milk with Cody this morning. Will give remedial counselling and role play.”

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2809951, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Hey f..ck you, you filthy white bitch.

    White fella smiles back “Jy is niks anders as’n ohkundige bobbljan nie…”

    I never did run into an Afrikaans speaking Aborigine, but I did get rumbled by an expat, who happened to be a police officer…

  Oh come on
    #2809953, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Why not add a Perth show? If I were Collins, I would! Touring Australia must be an incredible money spinner. Easiest money made ever. Tens of thousands of people will pay hundreds or thousands to pack into a stadium to watch someone who hasn’t been musically relevant for decades because they are famous.

    If he puts on a decent show, fair enough. Additionally, I think most of those old touring musos have realised that their audience has come to hear their old songs, and no longer self-indulgently insist on playing all the shit tunes on their new album. My olds went to see Tina Turner and she started out telling the audience straight up not to worry because she was only going to sing the songs they wanted to hear. Well played.

  H B Bear
    #2809954, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Why not give him permanent residency and get him to coach Freo?

    Actually Phil Collins would fit in really well with all the other ex-pat Poms who have their own ghetto north of Hillarys. I could imagine him coming down to the Breakwater Tavern to watch the IPL and complain about the heat.

    I’m not sure anyone will be left at Freo next year so it might be best to hold off any new coaching appointments until we see if they can field a team.

  John Constantine
    #2809955, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Monty Python wouldn’t be diverse enough to get off the ground these days, so the current requirements mean the Beatles and Rolling Stones wouldn’t meet quotas either.

    You can’t always get what you want, but you might just find you get what they decree you need.

    Comrades.

    Just when you think there are no more ways Perth can disappoint you,

    Phil Collins has added an extra Perth show to his Australian tour.

    Phil Collins is awesome.

    I’ll be there.

  Delta A
    #2809958, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Didn’t share chocolate milk with Cody this morning

    Chocolate milk? Are you kidding?

    The lunchbox nazis would have had you and your kid in healthy-eating reeducation pronto!

  89. jupes
    #2809959, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Geriatric rock needs to die.

    Well Phil Collins does at any rate.

    Worst singer EVER!

  90. Oh come on
    #2809960, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    There is no money in releasing new music anymore – not the way it used to be, anyway. Now most hit songs are created by committee and put together by a bunch of strangers. The money seems to be in touring and merchandise.

    Perhaps hip-hop is an exception – many or most hip-hop songs seem to be created in a collaborative process that isn’t dissimilar to the way pop/rock music was made in the pre-internet days.

  91. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
  93. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2809964, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Well Phil Collins does at any rate.

    Worst singer EVER!

    He wasn’t a bad songwriter. I don’t particularly like his music, but he was good at what he did.

    I liked the way he recently admitted he understood why everyone got sick of him after the way he tried to be everywhere all the time during the 1980s.

  95. v_maet
    #2809965, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Peter Cosgrove has said he will retire in March next year.

    I hope ScoMo doesn’t pick a dud and really hope we don’t have an election before March otherwise Shorten will get to chose the replacement.

  96. m0nty
    #2809967, posted on September 5, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Bloody hell, you lot bang on about how Western culture is the best, but you use Phil Bloody Collins as evidence. There’s a losing argument.

  97. .
    #2809968, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    *Shorten’s chose*

    Yes…not a spelling mistake either.

  98. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
  100. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2809974, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Peter Gabriel had more talent in his little finger than Collins ever had.

  103. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    Show me a chinaman who has written a hit song?

  104. Serena at the Pub
    #2809976, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    My contribution to the made-up Kriol language is “waidakund” as in “you a waidakund”.

    Composite word.
    Noun.

  105. H B Bear
    #2809977, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Phil Collins is awesome.
    I’ll be there.

    Don’t bother looking for me. The only way this could be sadder is if it was at the Sandalford Winery.

  106. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2809979, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Regarding Phil Collins.
    Name a present day ‘singer’/’musician’ who will be remembered in 50 years?

  108. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
  110. Oh come on
    #2809982, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Against All Odds is a guilty pleasure of mine. I like the piano arrangement on that song.

    I also like One Night In Heaven by M People solely because of the piano arrangement. It’s rubbish apart from that.

  111. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2809983, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    BoyfromTottenham

    Did more missionary work in E3 as well. I was brought to order very smartly on the order of Spurs in the Great Architect’s grand design. Indeed once I was begged, implored, beseeched to umpire a soccer game in the school yard. Protesting that I knew no rules, the ‘teams’ said that they would tell me when to blow the whistle.

  112. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2809986, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Phil Collins knew how to write hits. Peter Gabriel didn’t.

  115. stackja
    #2809987, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2809975, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:03 pm
    Bloody hell, you lot bang on about how Western culture is the best, but you use Phil Bloody Collins as evidence. There’s a losing argument.

    Show me a chinaman who has written a hit song?

    Japanese?

    Kyu Sakamoto was a Japanese singer and actor, best known outside Japan for his international hit song “Ue o Muite Arukō”, which was sung in Japanese and sold over 13 million copies. Wikipedia

  116. .
    #2809988, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Mike Oldfield was always the most talented artist from Genesis.

    I’ve been talking to Jesus and he’s been telling me I’m right.

  117. H B Bear
    #2809989, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    I saw John Farnham and Lionel Richie there a few years ago.
    Sad!

    Oh dear. How do you live with yourself after that?

  118. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2809993, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Can someone please bring Christopher Cross back to Australia?

    10/10 would love.

  122. Oh come on
    #2809994, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Peter Gabriel might be a great collaborator but his solo career has sucked. Sledgehammer, Gabriel’s most successful solo release, is a pretty mediocre song.

  123. Leigh Lowe
    #2809995, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    IT, call Sinc.
    You’ve been hacked by a baby-boomer Phil Collins fan.

  124. Oh come on
    #2809996, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Lionel Ritchie has written some great tunes!

  125. H B Bear
    #2809997, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Fark, what have I done?? Sorry Snic for bringing the Cat into disrepute.

  126. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2809999, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Mike Oldfield

    That’ll be Mike Rutherford

  128. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2810000, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    I hope ScoMo doesn’t pick a dud and really hope we don’t have an election before March otherwise Shorten will get to chose the replacement.

    Shorten already has. Lord Malcolm gets the job, as a quid pro quo for destroying the Liberal Party.

  129. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810001, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:17 pm

  130. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810004, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Editorial: Drop the ideology and drill
    Herald Sun

    PREMIER Daniel Andrews would do well to spend a few cold nights under the blanket on a suburban couch.

    Maybe a struggling pensioner could put him up for a while so he could experience first-hand the results of some of Spring St’s energy policies. Power bill shock has many Victorians struggling to pay runaway gas and electricity bills and they are opting to switch off appliances. Some distressed energy customers have unpaid bills as high as $11,000 and the debt crisis has prompted calls for monthly rather than quarterly bills so people can budget better.

    While the Andrews Government has set a 40 per cent renewable energy target by 2025, the Australian Energy Market Operator predicts the threat of power outages or disruption in Victoria is up to 43 per cent over the coming summer unless emergency energy savings or additional supplies are effective.

    The national gas crisis is threatening a double whammy of further price hikes for both gas and electricity and a potential supply shortfall equivalent to the needs of 55 towns the size of Warrnambool.

    Australia — a nation rich in gas and energy resources — faces a looming gas shortage from next year. Victoria has banned new gas exploration until 2020 and an indefinite ban on gas fracking or unconventional tapping. While environmental concerns and overheated campaigns by both the Greens and the Nationals have kept fracking out of consideration for regional Victoria, lessons could well be learned from the US, where fracturing and other shale methods have unlocked vast reserves, cut gas prices 47 per cent and helped kickstart economic and industry resurgence.

    As revealed in Wednesday’s Herald Sun, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has written to Mr Andrews urging an immediate review of the halt to new gas developments in Victoria.

    Soon after state taxes on coal were ramped up by 300 per cent, the operators of Hazelwood power station announced Victoria’s largest baseload generator would close, as it did in March. Since then, Victoria has seen increased energy price pressure and decreased supply security. Although winter’s cold has now moved to spring, the risk of power blackouts or brownouts over the coming summer is a major threat. The AEMO has stated the chance of power interruption is a “material risk”.

    “Gas demand for electricity has increased since the closure of your Hazelwood power station without adequate preparation to meet dispatchable power needs,” Mr Turnbull said in his letter to the Premier. “The blanket moratorium that permanently ban(s) onshore unconventional gas developments and the temporary ban on onshore conventional gas until 2020 in your state are putting our energy security, industries and Australian jobs at risk.”

    Opposition Leader Matthew Guy has danced around the moratorium, initially introduced under the Napthine government. While Mr Guy has conceded the temporary ban could be brought forward if circumstances demanded, new developments must start now.

    The Andrews Government states on its own website: “At projected consumption rates, Victorian natural gas reserves that are currently known are expected to meet demand for at least the next 15 to 30 years.”

    That’s hardly long-term security in the face of major, ongoing price and supply pressure. It’s time to drop ideology and start drilling.

  133. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810006, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Can’t leave things be without this one. Love the politics and a still-black Michael Jackson puppet!
    Unless he’s changed remarkably I doubt Mr Collins is a Trump supporter.

  135. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810008, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Peter Dutton is a man just doing his job – Graham Richardson

    The era of corruption commissions has had a profound effect on the political class.

    When accompanied by 24/7 media coverage and the new world of social media, too many state and federal ministers are so afraid of allegations of bad behaviour that they never overrule ­departmental advice. This means we are increasingly governed by an unelected bureaucracy.

    Many politicians are so risk averse that they give speeches written for them by people in their office but only after careful vetting by their departments. If a minister simply ticks every piece of departmental advice, the department must accept the blame and the gutless minister can skate free. This is a recipe for inept, out-of-touch government.

    During my six years as a minister in the Hawke and Keating governments I would often write “rubbish” at the top of the first page (or a word more evocative) and demand something sensible be produced. I doubt this kind of independent judgment is made by many in the cabinet of modern governments.

    Now Labor looks set to wrest power from the Coalition, a federal ICAC is a good bet to be up and running by the end of next year. This will further erode the courage of those who are supposed to govern us and give even more power to those unseen, unknown and unheard of people burrowing away in the labyrinths of the public service.

    It is suspicious that the leaks of material suggesting Peter Dutton may have overruled his department on a number of visas being issued to au pairs came just days after his failed bid for the prime ministerial job. It looks and smells like political payback.

    While I can easily understand why Labor’s Clare O’Neil would act with simulated outrage at a minister to whom the opposition has taken a serious dislike, it all seems a bit rich to me. It does not matter who is in power, front and backbenchers alike from both sides of the aisle will ask the minister for immigration for a favour or two. Inevitably that means asking the minister to overrule the Immigration Department. It is also true that while a minister might favour his or her side of politics, everyone expects to have the odd win. Dutton will have a pretty thick file with details of how many ALP members and senators asked the minister to do precisely what they now say is reprehensible.

    As someone perceived as powerful as a minister, I received thousands of requests on visas every year. Usually my only role was to sign letters to the immigration minister prepared by a staffer in my electorate office who had become expert in this area. I rarely read the letters yet can recall having to return an extremely expensive watch a Chinese gentleman sent to me in appreciation of receiving permanent residency. All I had done was sign a letter. I had never laid eyes on him. During Stewart West’s time in this portfolio I was able to convince him to grant permanent residency to a British woman and her three children who had fled domestic violence. The department had applied strict rules and denied this woman’s request. The fact that I could speak directly to the minister delivered a just outcome.

    Therefore, I will not be a hypocrite and join the chorus calling for Dutton’s head over this. I applaud Dutton and any other minister who has the courage to take a stand on behalf of those who make representations to them

  137. Serena at the Pub
    #2810010, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    It seems I’ve logged in to You Tube by mistake.

  138. John Constantine
    #2810011, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Their Andrews Nazgul occupying regime is moving to rewilding huge slabs of Victoria, by transforming State Parks into National Parks.

    No hunting fishing or prospecting.

    No kidding.
    Comrades.

  139. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810016, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    I went and saw Dolly Parton when she came to Perth. Reluctantly.

  144. Chris
    #2810017, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Still not banned?

    Sinc is dead to me.

  145. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810019, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Riddout and Cubb at the National Press Club showing what dictatorial fascists they are.
    Cheered on by their press gallery shock troops.

  147. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810021, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    It involves teachers learning to identify key phrases such as “I feel different”, “I’m androgynous” and “I’m born with two spirits” indicating transgender leanings in students­ as young as five.

    Mmyes, those are phrases that just pop from the mouths of five year-olds.
    No mystery as to why males have abandoned teaching as a career or why such fag-haggery has taken root in their absence.

  149. OldOzzie
    #2810022, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Peter Dutton visas leak referred to Australian Federal Police

    Rosie Lewis Reporter – Joe Kelly Political Reporter

    Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s department has referred leaked e-mails revealing details of an au pair case to the police, as secretary Michael Pezzullo launches a staunch defence of Mr Dutton and his use of discretionary ministerial powers.

    The Labor-chaired inquiry is investigating Mr Dutton’s use of intervention powers for foreign au pairs including for French woman Alexandra Deuwel, who was detained at Adelaide airport in October 2015, and for Italian au pair Michela Marchisio, who had her visa cancelled at Brisbane airport in June 2015.

    The intervention for Ms Deuwel followed an appeal to Mr Dutton’s office from AFL chief Gillon McLachlan whose second cousin – Callum Maclachlan – intended to host the yoga instructor, while the intervention from Ms Marchisio came after a request was lodged from a former Queensland police colleague of Mr Dutton’s, Russell Keag.

    Mr Pezzullo, who heads the Department of Home Affairs, confirmed an email chain of correspondence between immigration officials, Mr Dutton’s office, an AFL staffer and Mr McLachlan and his second cousin had been referred to the Australian Federal Police.

    He warned if potentially unlawful disclosures were to continue it would “stab at the heart of public administration”.

    “It’s really now a matter for the federal police to establish – if this is what’s occurred – both the exfiltration of the information from our network, to whom it was exfiltrated and what potentially happened to it thereafter,” Mr Pezzullo told the Senate inquiry.

    Dutton intervened on visas 25 times

    Peter Dutton intervened under the Migration Act to grant tourist visas on 25 occasions since December 2014 for foreigners who had been detained, according to evidence presented to a Senate inquiry this morning.

    In total, the inquiry heard that the Minister for Home Affairs used his intervention powers to grant 4,129 visas across the board between December 2014 and the end of August 2018.

    Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo said that, in the 2018 calendar year, Mr Dutton had so far received 207 submissions requesting that he intervene to grant visas under section 195A of the Migration Act. This had resulted in 607 individuals being granted visas.

    Labor Senators this morning challenged the figures provided by Mr Pezzullo, saying they understood Mr Dutton had intervened only 14 times to grant visitor visas and that the first such case was the June 2015 intervention for Ms Marchisio.

    “So, for all the talk we’ve heard over recent days about thousands of cases where minister Dutton has compassionately, generously intervened to assist people – sometimes at the request of Labor MPs and Senators – it could be that it’s as few as 14 times that he’s intervened to grant someone this type of visa,” said Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt.

    Mr Pezzullo responded that it was “just a matter of checking the record”, but used an opening statement to clarify that Mr Dutton granted 2,023 visas in the 2015 calendar year using his ministerial intervention powers.

    Senator Watt questioned whether any compliance had been conducted to ensure the foreign au pairs granted visas by Mr Dutton did not go on to work as nannies in breach of their visa conditions, with West Australian Labor Senator Louise Pratt suggesting this would create an “underclass of domestic workers”.

    Mr Pezzullo said that “one of the conditions of being here as a tourist is that you don’t work” and later clarified the department did not monitor the two foreign au pairs for compliance with their visa conditions because there was no evidence of any wrong doing.

    “You’ve got to make risk selections,” Mr Pezzullo said. “We deal with dangerous criminals, murderers, terrorists. I mean we issue nine million visas per annum Senator. You’ve got to risk manage and triage the caseload”.

    Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz ridiculed the idea of authorities monitoring foreign tourists to ensure compliance with their visa conditions without first receiving intelligence of a potential breach, arguing that Australia was not a “police state”.

    “Do you know whether Senator Watt has committed a crime in the last 48 hours?” he asked Mr Pezzullo. “There is a presumption of innocence under Australian law, thank goodness. This sort of besmirching does the Labor Party Senators on this panel no credit whatsoever. If there is no evidence, there is no evidence”.

    “Otherwise you would be investigating and popping into everybody’s household to see whether any tourist who is visiting might be undertaking paid work and thank goodness we do not live in a police state which engages in that sort of behaviour”.

  150. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810028, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Hall & Oates are everyone’s guilty pleasure.

  155. Boambee John
    #2810029, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Struth and Dot

    The problem I have with this is that a supermajority of voters keep on voting for it. In part, I blame compulsory voting and non-optional preferencing, but the core support is still reasonably high.

    I think you are being a bit hard on the ekectorate. Of the 65 or so percent who vote for the UNiParty, I suspect that only around a third (20 or so percent of the electorate) understand the implications of Agenda 2030. They would comprise the Greens, the left of the ALP, and the “Wets” in the Liberals.

    To the extent that they might even have heard of Agenda 2030, the rest would have no real understanding of its implications, because the politicians have never explained it, while the MSM have not scrutinised the politicians because most of them are in the 20 percent, and fully support Agenda 2030.

    We are led by traitors and Quislings, and the MSM are in that group.

  156. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2810030, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    I applaud Dutton and any other minister who has the courage to take a stand on behalf of those who make representations to them

    I remember sending a letter to my local Member, one A. Peacock, regarding an immigration matter in relation to an in-law. I was gobsmacked. An instant reply, and a date set for a meeting in the august chambers of Treasury Place. An hospitable welcome, much light banter and an undertaking to refer the matter to the relevant Minister. The plea did not succeed, but I was, nevertheless, impressed by Peacock’s prompt response and interest.

  157. JC
    #2810031, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Artie. No flipping out. Knock it off.

  158. Makka
    #2810032, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    WTF can we teach 2 and 3-year-olds? Can you even memorise stuff at that age?

    Getting kids involved in looking through all kinds of books, basic phonetics and word/letter/number recognition, memory games and little instruments (music) is fun for them (and you) especially in groups and they really enjoy it in my experience. As much as any play time. At that age it’s not about learning, more about establishing the brain pathways and the enjoyment for future learning . Most importantly, getting them to start utilizing memory. It’s their secret weapon for later on. I know for a fact this worked terrifically for ours. It wasn’t a plan btw, stumbled into the formula.

  159. H B Bear
    #2810033, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s department has referred leaked e-mails revealing details of an au pair case to the police, …

    Have the Keystone Kops ever found a public service leak? Might as well scatter some chicken bones around in the Parliament House foyer.

  160. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810036, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    It involves teachers learning to identify key phrases such as “I feel different”,

    Um ok…go visit the sick bay.

    “I’m androgynous”

    Emos should not be allowed to take English Lit. They are insufferable enough already.

    “I’m born with two spirits”

    See above re: emos.

    If a five yo tells a teacher that they feel androgynous, the proper thing to do is call the DCP.

  163. stackja
    #2810037, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810005, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:20 pm
    Try telling me the 80’s weren’t the greatest decade in human history and I will strongly object in a pleasant manner.

    p.s Am i banned yet?

    1950s the greatest decade in human history in suburban Sydney.

  164. OldOzzie
    #2810038, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Rita Panahi: Why Victoria Police needs to act on ‘gang violence’

    SOMETHING is terribly wrong when dozens of louts break the law in full view of heavily armed police without a single arrest being made.

    Police command may be patting themselves on the back for “moving on” the youths wreaking havoc in Taylors Hill last week but the lack of arrests conveys weakness, as does the obfuscation on what constitutes gang violence.

    Victoria Police’s preoccupation with semantics is bordering on the bizarre. How can we be confident that police officers are tackling African gangs when Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton ties himself in knots trying to redefine the word gang?

    Ashton said the “traditional” label of a gang might confuse Victorians and make them think of people in leather jackets, such as the New York street gangs of West Side Story.

    The aversion to the word “gang” is widespread among the upper echelons of the force.

    After police arrested 14 members of a youth gang on Friday, in relation to armed carjackings and aggravated robberies, they were at pains to point out that they were not a gang but “a collective group of individuals who know each other”.

    Gangs, groups, posses, mobs, squads … call them what you want.

    The fact is that they exist and they are a problem. Only 0.11 per cent of the Victorian population are Sudanese-born but they are vastly over-represented in official crime statistics. According to Crime Statistics Agency data released last December they are close to 10 times more likely to offend than the general population. That over-representation increases further when looking at violent offences such as aggravated burglaries and serious assaults.

    Among youngsters, the statistics are even more sobering.

    In 2016, one in seven Sudanese-born Victorians aged 10 to 24 was charged with a crime.

    The figures include only those born in Sudan and not youths of African ancestry born here who, according to Ashton, are even more likely to engage in crime.

    Addressing the delinquency should be the priority, not playing word games or trying to rationalise and even minimise the impact of the criminality.

    The Chief Commissioner described the latest incident as involving groups of about “20 to 30 kids” coming together to have a “bit of a clash”.

    That’s an interesting way to describe around 100 rampaging youths who bragged “police can’t touch us” as they intimidated locals and clashed with police, requiring the attendance of dozens of heavily armed riot and plainclothes officers.

    Next day, mounted police were patrolling Taylors Hill streets.

    Either there was a gross over-reaction from police or the danger posed was a little more than just kids having a spat.

    The mixed messages from police command is nothing new.

    Earlier this year the Chief Commissioner simultaneously announced the formation of a new African-Australian community taskforce to tackle youth crime and street violence, and rubbished suggestions that there was an African gang crisis.

    Victoria Police Commander of the North-West Metro region, Tim Hansen, has assured locals that police would investigate those responsible for the latest incident.

    “I just want to reassure everyone we take a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour,” he said.

    But talk of a “zero tolerance” means little when thugs can throw rocks at police and damage a police vehicle without being handcuffed and hauled back to the station.

    It must be demoralising for the brave men and women of the force working at the coal face who are just following orders.

    This time the lawlessness was in Taylors Hill, but we’ve witnessed similar scenes in North Melbourne, Footscray, St Kilda and other parts of Melbourne in recent months.

    And each time police looked on as violent youths broke the law, damaged property, and terrorised innocent people.

    In one of these incidents, in mid-December, “youths of African appearance” went on a wild six-hour-plus rampage on busy St Kilda Beach, fighting among themselves, robbing and assaulting a number of beachgoers and ending festivities by trashing a McDonald’s in the early hours — all without a single arrest.

    Police condemned the “totally unacceptable” behaviour and called on those responsible “to come forward … before we track them down”. Good luck with that.

    It’s time that Victoria Police command stood with law-abiding citizens and tackled gang violence without fear of offending the perpetually offended.

    For months now much of the media, academia, political class and usual Twitter brokens have gone out of their way to mock Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton for suggesting that there are people in Melbourne too scared to go out for dinner.

    Even Supreme Court judge Lex Lasry tweeted his disdain: “Breaking: there are citizens out to dinner in Mansfield tonight and they’re not worried.”

    But a poll in two outer Melbourne suburbs earlier this year, commissioned by Fairfax — no doubt to prove Dutton wrong — showed that people are in fact genuinely worried.

    Residents were asked: Are you less likely to go out at night than you were 12 months ago because of the threat of gang violence?

    Among the respondents, 62.1 per cent in Tarneit and 55.2 per cent in Cranbourne said yes. Only one in three in both suburbs said no.

  165. C.L.
    #2810040, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Peter Dutton visas leak referred to Australian Federal Police

    Good luck with that.
    The AFP is the Labor Party’s security wing. They have never tracked down a leaker-against-Liberals in their long, stupid history.

  166. Oh come on
    #2810041, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810034, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    I was literally just about to suggest that song but you beat me to it. And Don’t Stop Believing by Journey.

  167. Makka
    #2810042, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    It’s hard to tell if IT is fkd up because of his music tastes or if the music is merely a symptom of deeper troubles. Some of that garbage would drive anyone barmy. Don’t do it to yourself, IT. And ffs don’t inflict it on us. Ta.

  168. Oh come on
    #2810043, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Look IT is allowed his occasional YouTube meltdown.

    Making a habit of regularly posting songs you like is self-indulgent, though. I’m glad the “volume up” series seems to have ended, for instance.

  169. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810046, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2809990, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:09 pm
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ur8ftRFb2Ac

    This is the pinnacle of music for me.

    It is very good. As well as a few others he did.

  171. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
  172. OldOzzie
    #2810048, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Seven accuses media regulator of ‘censorship’ – Stephen Brook Media Diary

    The Seven Network has accused the media regulator of censorship and a “direct assault” on media independence after its Sunrise program was ruled to have breached broadcasting codes with a “serious contempt on the basis of race”.

    Seven said it would take the regulator, the Australian Communications and Media Authority, to court after it ruled the network twice breached broadcasting codes during a controversial breakfast TV segment that discussed child abuse and the adoption of indigenous children.

    “The finding seeks to rule out issues and topics for discussion segments, as determined by ACMA,” Seven director of news and public affairs Craig McPherson said.

    “Its decision is a form of censorship; a direct assault on the workings of an independent media and the thousands of issue-based segments covered every year by Sunrise, other like programs, newspapers and talkback radio.

    “The irony is that the very issue the commentators were critical of, that is political correctness preventing meaningful discussion and action, has come to bear with this finding.”

    The panel discussion was hosted by Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage, who inaccurately claimed in her introduction, citing a report from The Courier Mail, that indigenous children could “only be placed with relatives or other indigenous families”.

    Panellist Prue MacSween called for another stolen generation to help keep indigenous children safe from abuse.

    “We can’t have another generation of young indigenous children being abused in this way and this conspiracy of silence and this fabricated PC outlook that, you know, it’s better to leave them in this dangerous environment,” MacSween said.

    “Don’t worry about the people who decry and hand-wring and say this will be another stolen generation. Just like the first Stolen Generation where a lot of children were taken because it was for their wellbeing, we need to do it again, perhaps.”

    ACMA found the discussion breached the code against creating intense dislike, serious contempt or severe ridicule on the basis of race because it “contained strong negative generalisations about indigenous people as a group”.

    The all-white panel, which included radio announcer Ben Davis, led to protests in Sydney and the Gold Coast. Sunrise presented a follow-up segment featuring Aboriginal leaders and academics.

    But ACMA found this second segment did not acknowledge or correct previous errors, and found the introductory remarks by Armytage were a breach of the code because they were inaccurate.

    The regulator said negative generalisations during the first segment included “sweeping references to a ‘generation’ of young indigenous children being abused”. “While it may not have been Seven’s intention, by implication the segment conveyed that children left in indigenous families would be abused and neglected, in contrast to non-indigenous families where they would be protected,” the regulator said.

    ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said broadcasters needed to discuss extremely sensitive topics with care.

    “Broadcasters can, of course, discuss matters of public interest, including extremely sensitive topics such as child abuse in indigenous communities. But such matters should be discussed with care, with editorial framing to ensure compliance with the code,’’ she said.

    “ACMA considers the high threshold for this breach finding was met, given the strong negative generalisations about indigenous people as a group,” she said.

    ACMA found no breach of the code in relation to material that may cause distress.

  173. Oh come on
    #2810049, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    This passes as comedy? How is it remotely funny? I’m putting myself in the shoes of a leftist. Nope, still not funny. Her joke boils down to Christians believe some dumb stuff and God is actually Allah – objectively, that isn’t funny.

  174. Oh come on
    #2810050, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    People who laugh at that simply enjoy the feeling that by doing so they’re offending Christians. There is no humour in it.

  176. stackja
    #2810052, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    OldOzzie
    #2810048, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Nerida O’Loughlin to be named ACMA chair

    The former Digital Transformation Agency interim CEO has been busy ensuring a smooth transition for incoming chief Gavin Slater. Doing so effectively put on hold the primary career of Nerida O’Loughlin, whose official title is still deputy secretary, special projects at the Department of Communications and the Arts.

    Now O’Loughlin (pictured) is free to take up the chair of Australian Communications and Media Authority, that, we hear, was held open for her availability.
    By taking up the ACMA reins, O’Loughlin will get to finish the other side of the job she started with her departmental review of ACMA last year.

    Nerida O’Loughlin has long been considered the favourite since shortly after Chris Chapman departed early last year, with the announcement confirming her move expected later today — unless bumped by media reform in the Senate. The ACMA chair is a five-year appointment and O’Loughlin is expected to commence in the role on October 16, taking over from acting chair Richard Bean. Current acting deputy chair James Cameron is expected to be appointed to that position, leaving three vacant board positions to be filled at a later date.

  177. .
    #2810053, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    What’s a better 2LC song IT?

    Pump that Pussy or Face Down Ass Up?

    From The Phil Donohue Show, 1990.

    NOT SAFE FOR WORK, FFS, DON’T RISK IT WITH INSANE PC HR DEPTS.

    This is, of course, the greatest rap song of all time. Better than Lose Yourself or any East/West Coast thing.

  178. feelthebern
    #2810054, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Phil Collins had one good song only.

  179. stackja
    #2810055, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    pete m
    #2810051, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:00 pm
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=654tlKKI_Ys

    Enya!

    Let me sail, let me sail, let the Orinoco flow.
    Let me reach, let me beach on the shores of Tripoli.
    Let me sail, let me sail, let me crash upon your shore.
    Let me reach, let me beach far beyond the Yellow Sea.
    De de de de de…
    Sailway, …
    From Bissau to Palau in the shade of Avalon.
    From Fiji to Tiree and the isles of Ebony.
    From Peru to Cebu, feel the power of Babylon.
    From Bali to Cali, far beneath the Coral Sea.
    De de de de de…
    Sail away…
    Turn it up…Adieu, ooh.
    From the North to the South, Ebudau unto Khartoum.
    From the deep Sea of Clouds to the Island of the Moon.
    Carry me on the waves to the lands I’ve never seen.
    Carry me on the lands I’ve never seen.
    We can sail, with the Orinoco flow.
    Wecan sail away…
    We can steer, we can near with Rob Dickins at the wheel.
    We can sigh, say goodbyeRoss and his dependencies.
    We can sail away (repeat and fade).

  180. feelthebern
    #2810056, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Hopefully ScoMo will appoint Brian Houston as G-G.

  181. thefrolickingmole
    #2810057, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Peter Gabriel

    I have the worst musical taste of anyone on this board.
    Dont make me prove it.

  182. thefrolickingmole
    #2810059, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Dont monkey with music, you will lose.

  183. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2810060, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    1st page. Winning!

  184. jjf
    #2810061, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Touring is where the cash is in music.

    Take U2 – they have the publishing rights owned by their own company in the Netherlands with little or no tax.

    Do a tour here and then claim a deduction against tour earnings for the royalty they pay to sing the songs they own anyway. They inflate the royalty to reduce taxable income – all the while lecturing us about giving more!!!

  185. Makka
    #2810062, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Scummo: Ruinables and the population ponzi firmly in place;

    Earlier, Sunrise also confronted Mr Morrison with questions from ordinary Australians. He was asked to address the “ever-widening gap” between wages and the cost of living.

    “I am the Prime Minister for getting power prices down,” he said., flagging plans to set a standard price, ensure companies “are not taking advantage”, and drive more investment in “clean power generation”.

    “We are going to get on with it and get prices down.

    “In terms of getting wages, you’ve got to do that by growing the economy and making sure it is strong. You can’t get a wage rise with a business that is not making a profit or an economy that is weak.”

  186. .
    #2810063, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    I have the worst musical taste of anyone on this board.
    Dont make me prove it.

    Challenge accepted.

  187. thefrolickingmole
    #2810064, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Unless people are having a whale of a time?

  188. Oh come on
    #2810065, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Enya is the Ken Done of music.

  189. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810066, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Pump that Pussy or Face Down Ass Up?

    From The Phil Donohue Show, 1990.

    One of the greatest moments in TV history.

    Donahue introduced millions to Milton Friedman and 2 Live Crew.

    Could never happen these days.

  190. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2810067, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    After police arrested 14 members of a youth gang on Friday, in relation to armed carjackings and aggravated robberies, they were at pains to point out that they were not a gang but “a collective group of individuals who know each other”.

    collectivists? so they are marxists engaging in a little redistribution.

  191. feelthebern
    #2810068, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:09 pm

  193. .
    #2810070, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    mole

    That is some weird shit. Beats International meets grunge era Devo.

  194. thefrolickingmole
    #2810071, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Thats it, Im bringing out the big guns of rock and roll….

  195. stackja
    #2810072, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    I have been given
    One moment from heaven
    As I am walking
    Surrounded by night,
    Stars high above me
    Make a wish under moonlight.
    On my way home
    I remember
    Only good days.
    On my way home
    I remember all the best days.
    I’m on my way home
    I can remember
    Every new day.
    I move in silence
    With each step taken,
    Snow falling round me
    Like angels in flight,
    Far in the distance
    Is my wish under moonlight
    On my way home
    I remember
    Only good days.
    On my way home
    I remember all the best days.
    I’m on my way home
    I can remember
    Every new day.
    Songwriters: Nicky Ryan / Roma Ryan / Eithne Ni Bhraonain
    On My Way Home lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

  196. stackja
    #2810073, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Spring was never waiting for us, girl
    It ran one step ahead
    As we followed in the dance
    Between the parted pages and were pressed
    In love’s hot, fevered iron
    Like a striped pair of pants

  197. .
    #2810074, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Boambee John
    #2810029, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Struth and Dot

    The problem I have with this is that a supermajority of voters keep on voting for it. In part, I blame compulsory voting and non-optional preferencing, but the core support is still reasonably high.

    I think you are being a bit hard on the ekectorate. Of the 65 or so percent who vote for the UNiParty, I suspect that only around a third (20 or so percent of the electorate) understand the implications of Agenda 2030. They would comprise the Greens, the left of the ALP, and the “Wets” in the Liberals.

    To the extent that they might even have heard of Agenda 2030, the rest would have no real understanding of its implications, because the politicians have never explained it, while the MSM have not scrutinised the politicians because most of them are in the 20 percent, and fully support Agenda 2030.

    We are led by traitors and Quislings, and the MSM are in that group.

    I don’t think I am being too hard. They’re adults, who are in theory literate and have some understanding of mathematics, the humanities and science – as our wonderful education system provides by compulsion.

    I think you are correct about that 20% bloc. This is why I can never vote for major parties. This cabal of the bottom 20% get to decide everything.

  198. Oh come on
    #2810075, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    OK all right enough already.

  199. .
    #2810076, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2810028, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Hall & Oates are everyone’s guilty pleasure.

    Daryl Hall is actually a great man. You should check out Daryl’s House on the tubes. Pretty cool stuff with the guests.

  200. Des Deskperson
    #2810077, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    ‘Have the Keystone Kops ever found a public service leak? Might as well scatter some chicken bones around in the Parliament House foyer.’

    For a short time in the ’80s, I was ‘security officer’ for a large APS Departmental Division. I didn’t ask for the job, but it happened to be attached to the duties of the desk on which I worked.

    One thing I was told in training was that, in a large, hierarchical organisation where multiple copies of documents pass through many hands, it was very difficult, legally, to prove that particular individual had leaked a particular document, unless you caught them in the actual act of handing it over.

    There may have been technological advances that make it easier to prove leaking, but I would have thought that the electronic passage and storage of documents, with much wider opportunities for access, would make it even harder.

    I myself am unaware of a single case where a leaker has been detected and punished.

  202. Makka
    #2810079, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    This YT music indulgence reminds me of the inanity of Zoolander’s walk off….

  203. .
    #2810080, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Makka
    #2810032, posted on September 5, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    WTF can we teach 2 and 3-year-olds? Can you even memorise stuff at that age?

    Getting kids involved in looking through all kinds of books, basic phonetics and word/letter/number recognition, memory games and little instruments (music) is fun for them (and you) especially in groups and they really enjoy it in my experience. As much as any play time. At that age it’s not about learning, more about establishing the brain pathways and the enjoyment for future learning . Most importantly, getting them to start utilizing memory. It’s their secret weapon for later on. I know for a fact this worked terrifically for ours. It wasn’t a plan btw, stumbled into the formula.

    This is all well and good but it does not require compulsory preschool and paying childcare workers like teachers – whoi get about 65k on graduation and before HT/AP level can earn 106k as a fully qual’d and accreditation stepped teacher.

  204. Mother Lode
    #2810081, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Panellist Prue MacSween called for another stolen generation to help keep indigenous children safe from abuse.

    I thought the ‘Stolen Generation’ were supposed to be kids removed from their parents purely because of their being Aboriginal – with some supposed objective of breeding the Aborigine out of them. Not because the kids were being mistreated and neglected.

  205. stackja
    #2810082, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Oh come on
    #2810075, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:16 pm
    OK all right enough already.

    Alright, OK Ay, You Win
    Peggy Lee
    Well alright, okay, you win
    I’m in love with you
    Well alright, okay, you win
    Baby, what can I do?
    I’ll do anything you say
    It’s just got to be that way
    Well alright, okay, you win
    I’m in love with you
    Well alright, okay, you win
    Baby, what can I do?
    Anything you say, I’ll do
    As long as it’s me and you

  206. thefrolickingmole
    #2810083, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Van Bargearse at the Gruinaid attempts to use shitholes as a way of showing how bad Australia is for women…

    The context was alarming new data ranking Australia 45th worldwide for women’s representation in parliament. Afghanistan, Rwanda and Mexico provide greater representation than we do.

    Afghanistan: Afghanistan More Deadly for Women and Children, U.N. Says

    Rwanda: Gender and genocide in Rwanda: Women as agents and objects of Genocide

    Mexico: The women vanishing without a trace

    I wonder if vans brain realizes how stupid it is?
    Im sure she will be moving to any one of those countries shortly.

  207. calli
    #2810084, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Two oh five!

    What an attractive new thread!*

    * subject to scrolling back

  208. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2810085, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Scott Morrison blasts ‘gender whisperers in schools’

    Rachel Baxendale
    Reporter
    @rachelbaxendale
    Remy Varga
    Reporter
    @RemyVarga
    An hour ago September 5, 2018

    The Greens have condemned Scott Morrison, saying it had “only taken a week” for the new prime minister to “repeatedly show he doesn’t care about the wellbeing or welfare of young LGBTIQ children’’.

    Mr Morrison this morning spoke against a program that trains teachers to identify transgender children in classrooms. The Daily Telegraph reports today that gender identity experts are training teachers to spot signs that a student may be transgender. Hospitals have this year already referred 74 children aged 6-16 to gender dysphoria clinics, 52 more than in 2015.

    Mr Morrison tweeted a link to the story this morning, saying “We do not need ‘gender whisperers’ in our schools. Let kids be kids.”

    From the Oz.

  209. .
    #2810086, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Des Deskperson
    #2810077, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    ‘Have the Keystone Kops ever found a public service leak? Might as well scatter some chicken bones around in the Parliament House foyer.’

    For a short time in the ’80s, I was ‘security officer’ for a large APS Departmental Division. I didn’t ask for the job, but it happened to be attached to the duties of the desk on which I worked.

    One thing I was told in training was that, in a large, hierarchical organisation where multiple copies of documents pass through many hands, it was very difficult, legally, to prove that particular individual had leaked a particular document, unless you caught them in the actual act of handing it over.

    True story. I know a guy who worked for an MP and the first thing he learnt was how to “xerox” things enough times to “get rid of fingerprints”.

    The sitting PM boned my contact and all of the other staffers working for this MP at the time. The senior staffers got a real arse beating. Old mate was only in the job for a few weeks and so was standing tall before the man with NFI of what was going on.

    …and that’s a true story.

  210. Makka
    #2810087, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    * subject to scrolling back

    Don’t bother. IT and the music masochists have already tainted it. It may yet be salvaged but.

  211. Senile Old Guy
    #2810088, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Des

    Then check this link for getting busted leaking.

    According to analysis carried out in 2015 by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, almost every modern printer secretly adds ‘tracking dots’ to every document. The dots appear in a grid at the top of the first page and bottom of the last page, with some spaces filled in and others left blank. Once flipped upside down, that pattern can be fed into software which reads it. The software will then tell the user the exact date and time the document was printed, as well as the model and serial number of the printer it came from.

    I don’t know the veracity of that.

  212. stackja
    #2810089, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Mother Lode
    #2810081, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    The ‘unstolen’ were never accounted for. Probably buried in some outback area. The ‘stolen’ survived. Now we have to put with them. No gratitude!

  213. Des Deskperson
    #2810090, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    ‘Her joke boils down to Christians believe some dumb stuff and God is actually Allah – objectively, that isn’t funny.’

    It also implies that jolly old Allah is actually OK about men touring each other’s Cadbury’s factory, it’s the nasty Christian God who is the homophobe; unfunny, confused and cowardly.

  214. stackja
    #2810091, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Senile Old Guy
    #2810088, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    List of Printers Which Do or Do Not Display Tracking Dots
    Warning
    (Added 2015) Some of the documents that we previously received through FOIA suggested that all major manufacturers of color laser printers entered a secret agreement with governments to ensure that the output of those printers is forensically traceable. Although we still don’t know if this is correct, or how subsequent generations of forensic tracking technologies might work, it is probably safest to assume that all modern color laser printers do include some form of tracking information that associates documents with the printer’s serial number. (If any manufacturer wishes to go on record with a statement to the contrary, we’ll be happy to publish that here.)

  215. Oh come on
    #2810092, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    I do not understand why the GOP lets the Senate Judiciary Committee into Kavanaugh’s nomination continue if all the Dem 2020 hopefuls are going to turn it into a circus. What will happen if the committee kills the hearing and sends it straight to the Senate floor where Kavanaugh will be confirmed?

    Actually, it might be a good idea to let the Dems dial up the crazy for a few days and get it all on camera before shutting the shit show down.

  216. stackja
    #2810093, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Oh come on
    #2810092, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:29 pm
    I do not understand why the GOP lets the Senate Judiciary Committee into Kavanaugh’s nomination continue if all the Dem 2020 hopefuls are going to turn it into a circus. What will happen if the committee kills the hearing and sends it straight to the Senate floor where Kavanaugh will be confirmed?

    Actually, it might be a good idea to let the Dems dial up the crazy for a few days and get it all on camera before shutting the shit show down.

    USA Senate SOP for a day or two. Then Kav will be confirmed.

  217. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2810094, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    The ‘unstolen’ were never accounted for. Probably buried in some outback area. The ‘stolen’ survived. Now we have to put with them. No gratitude!

    The Aboriginal Legal Service vetted the witnesses, giving evidence to the “Bringing Them Home” inquiry, into the “Stolen Generation.” Any former stockmen, mounted police officers or station mangers who wanted to point that out, never got the chance.

  218. stackja
    #2810095, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2810094, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    I am shocked!

  219. Tel
    #2810096, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    The same people who sang long and loud about how wonderful John McCain was because he would “reach across the aisle and be bipartisan” themselves act so stubbornly selfishly partisan that they actively disrupt, obstruct, resist and heckle even the most basic government operations.

  220. calli
    #2810097, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Lucy Gihuchi…I am woman hear me……cry bully.

    Erm…maybe. I watched her body language closely yesterday. That flouncing, top-of-the-pecking-order delivery made me suspect that it’s all projection. I don’t think Lucy has to look too far to find a real bully at all.

  221. Makka
    #2810098, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Actually, it might be a good idea to let the Dems dial up the crazy for a few days and get it all on camera before shutting the shit show down.

    For sure. I see also Killary had a twitter meltdown over Kav and the SC Armageddon approaching for the left. More to do with her own fortunes I expect. Lot’s of talk now about Sessions, declass and Huber. She’s probably feeling the weight of that target on her back and how she will look in orange.

  222. thefrolickingmole
    #2810099, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Disgraceful theater at those hearings in the US.
    https://www.theguardian.com/law/2018/sep/04/parkland-father-rejects-white-house-excuses-after-kavanaugh-fails-to-shake-hands

    When the father of a school shooting victim held out his hand to Donald Trump’s nominee for the supreme court on Tuesday, Judge Brett Kavanaugh looked at him, then turned without saying a word and walked out.

    “I put out my hand and I said: ‘My name is Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was murdered in Parkland,’ and he walked away,” Guttenberg said in an interview with the Guardian.

    Kavanaugh made eye contact with him “long enough for me to say who I was”, Guttenberg said. “He could have absolutely shook my hand and said: ‘I’m sorry for your loss.’ I mean – if nothing else.”

    Earlier in the day, Guttenberg said, he had been publicly introduced during the hearing by Senator Dianne Feinstein, who had invited him as her guest.

  223. stackja
    #2810100, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Tel
    #2810096, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Usual double standard.

  224. stackja
    #2810101, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    thefrolickingmole
    #2810099, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Dianne Feinstein!

  225. calli
    #2810102, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Ahahah! It’s the Thread of Musical Excellence!

    My contribution

  226. Robber Baron
    #2810103, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Just received this is the electronic mail box. The accounting profession has fallen….

    “Dear Robber Baron,

    I would like to invite you to attend the inaugural Accounting for Pride Melbourne evening. This event is open to all members, leaders, professionals, educators, employers, students or others interested in fostering an inclusive accounting profession. We will be joined by leading speakers, with the opportunity for small group discussions and networking.

    Our speakers at this session will be: Catherine Broomhead, Head of Financial Control at NAB and Drs Nick McGuigan and Alessandro Ghio from Monash University. “

  227. stackja
    #2810104, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Robber Baron
    #2810103, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Not my accountant.

  228. OldOzzie
    #2810105, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Nike’s advertisement features Kaepernick’s face along with the phrase, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

    It’s beyond me why Nike would take such a financial risk and align the company with a man who once wore socks depicting cops as pigs and embraced Fidel Castro.

    The only thing Kaepernick is qualified to endorse is knee pads.

  229. Mother Lode
    #2810106, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    The Greens have condemned Scott Morrison, saying it had “only taken a week” for the new prime minister to “repeatedly show he doesn’t care about the wellbeing or welfare of young LGBTIQ children’’.

    The Greens have no trouble discharging their explosive consciences for all to hear regarding how impressionable children are at any other time. TV shows that show adults smoking, drinking? The need to put up role models to send out the correct examples. Oh, in those cases the kids are like a sponge.

    I remember when they used to complain about encouraging boys being boys and girls being girls, but now…

    We mustn’t encourage kids to be what they are, but we must encourage them to what they are not.

  230. stackja
    #2810107, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    OldOzzie
    #2810105, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Nike betting enough will buy. Time will tell. Dixie Chicks upset people and paid a price.

  231. stackja
    #2810108, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Mother Lode
    #2810106, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Greens being Greens.

  232. Boambee John
    #2810109, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Dot at 1415

    I don’t think I am being too hard. They’re adults, who are in theory literate and have some understanding of mathematics, the humanities and science – as our wonderful education system provides by compulsion.

    Agree with the general line you take, but they also have work and families and friends. They should not have to dig through the internet to find out what their elected representatives are up to. Those representatives should be telling them, and the media should hold those representatives to account if they are not explaining what is planned and its FULL implications. Both groups are failing.

    Politics should be only a small part of life for most people, not an all encompassing requirement.

  233. Roger
    #2810110, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    The Greens have condemned Scott Morrison…

    So he’s finally done/said/tweeted something right…

  234. Tom
    #2810111, posted on September 5, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Starting at the 24-minute mark, Jason Whitlock, of the US Fox Sports network, tells Tucker Carlson about the devious, disastrous Nike strategy to make Colin Kaepernick the frontman of a PR campaign to deflect from the company’s own corporate sins that Whitlock believes will blow up in Nike’s face.

  235. Zyconoclast
    #2810112, posted on September 5, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    The Australian Paramedics Association has apologised for falsely claiming that paramedics were unable to treat a dying man at the weekend due to a mob of “angry males”.
    On Sunday, the APA claimed paramedics were called to a property in Sydney’s south to find 25-year-old Hamze Ibrahim was suffering from a drug overdose, but they were prevented from treating him when his relatives became “irate” and tried to intervene.

    https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/wholly-incorrect-apa-apologises-for-blaming-man-s-death-on-angry-mob-20180905-p501ug.html?crpt=homepage

  236. stackja
    #2810113, posted on September 5, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Boambee John
    #2810109, posted on September 5, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    The both groups failing is a feature. Mushrooms in the dark…

  237. OldOzzie
    #2810114, posted on September 5, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Roger L. Simon
    Bob Woodward’s Latest Novel


    So what we have before us, oh book consumer, is another example of the metastasizing “behind the scenes” White House genre (cf. Omarosa and Michael Wolff) aimed at portraying Donald Tump as erratic, stupid and — if we are to believe the quote from Kelly — crazy.

    Is he? Obviously, I don’t think so, but who am I to say? I haven’t interviewed the man like Woodward h… Oh, wait.

    Okay, but I have seen Trump speak up close and personal roughly ten times, during the campaign and after, and umpteen times on television and he doesn’t seem dumb or crazy to me. In fact, he’s one of the better extempore speakers I have seen, often quite riveting and frequently amusing. I think it’s no exaggeration to say were our president the host of a late-night show he would destroy his opposition. (Wouldn’t that be an interesting post-presidency?)

    As for Woodward and his Robin, Carl Bernstein (who of late has doubled, or is it tripled, down on a lie), Watergate inflated their self-images beyond recognition. Yes, they helped upend Nixon but in many ways all they did was answer the phone and take dictation from informants. That’s the essence of much of investigative journalism, not to be confused with the proverbial rocket science.

  238. Roger
    #2810115, posted on September 5, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    The Australian Paramedics Association has apologised for falsely claiming that paramedics were unable to treat a dying man at the weekend due to a mob of “angry males”.

    But no explanation as to why 15 police were required on the scene.

  239. Boambee John
    #2810116, posted on September 5, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    stackja 1424

    The ‘unstolen’ were never accounted for. Probably buried in some outback area. The ‘stolen’ survived. Now we have to put with them. No gratitude!

    Met an aboriginal guide at the Alice Springs telegraph station years ago. He stated that he was one of the “rescued” generation. All of his (unrescued) siblings were long dead. He was educated, employed and in good health.

